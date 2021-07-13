Live coverage
Tour de France stage 16 – Live coverage
All the action on another mountain stage in the Pyrenees
Refresh
Today's 169km stage sees the peloton take on four classified climbs, but it looks more like a day suited to the breakaway then a big GC battle given the summit finishes to come over the next two days.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 16 of the Tour de France.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 16 – Live coverageAll the action on another mountain stage in the Pyrenees
-
Lachlan Morton reaches Paris to complete Alt Tour de France having raised £360,000EF Education-Nippo rider raises £360,000 for World Bicycle Relief with ultra-endurance charity ride
-
Jack Haig out of Australia's Olympic Games team due to Tour de France crashCollarbone fracture takes longer than initially anticipated to heal, replacement not yet named
-
Ben O'Connor Tour de France blog: I hate Mont VentouxAustralian explains his hate-hate relationship with the Giant of Provence
-
Tour de France endgame beckons in the Pyrenees - PreviewChallenges to Pogacar's dominance and for the final podium to play out on Col du Portet, Luz Ardiden
-
Tour de France leader Pogacar: Maybe one day I will publish my dataUAE Team Emirates leader says he's asked 'uncomfortable questions' because of cycling's murky history
-
Five conclusions from the Giro d'Italia DonneThe Giro Donne is over for another year, but what have we learned from the race?
-
Kelderman expecting 'different racing' in Tour de France's third weekDutchman lies sixth overall on the second rest day
-
Mark Cavendish keen to continue career beyond Tour de France'I still love it and I've shown I'm still competitive. I'd like to carry on'
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.