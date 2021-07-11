Live coverage
Tour de France stage 15 - Live coverage
All the action on a major mountain stage in the Pyrenees
Aside from the elevation gain, today we have altitude and we have heat - two factors that can throw certain riders well off balance. There have been murmurs of Pogačar not being overly comfortable in the heat, and there was maybe a hint of that on Ventoux. That maybe sounds stretchingly hopeful of a true yellow jersey battle, but you never know.
We also have our feature preview of this weekend as a whole, which is still relevant I promise.
Tour de France podium battle resumes in the Pyrenees - Preview
We do have an actual preview of today's stage, which is here.
After that come the major climbs. There's nothing massively jagged here, just a steady accrual of some seriously heavy elevation gain. The first climb and the long road up to the Port d'Envalira (which is split into two climbs) are grinding climbs on wide well-surfaced roads, although the altitude on the latter (2400m) will play a significant factor. After that, it's the rather more punchy Col de Beixalis, which is where we're likely to see the big moves being made ahead of the descent into town.
That climb will ensure plenty of riders are on the rollers this morning, warming up.
Speaking of which, today's stage is going to be particularly difficult to manage. It will take something to top the chaos we saw in the Alps last weekend but there'll be a huge amount of interest in the breakaway, given the success breaks are enjoying on this Tour (partly due to Pogacar being so far out in front), and given this is a big day for the mountains classification (so expect Quintana, Woods, Poels to all be up there).
What's more, we start with a climb. It's not categorised, but would be on most other stages. It's sure to be an explosive one, with riders everywhere, and UAE will have a big job on their hands trying to get this to settle.
The interesting thing about yesterday was the way Guillaume Martin casually slipped into the break and rose to second overall. That's the second time that's happened in a week, after Ben O'Connor did the same in the Alps. Race leader Tadej Pogačar has enough of a buffer that he doesn't need to worry too much about those guys, but usually on the Tour we'd see responses from the teams of lower-placed riders protecting their podiums, top-fives, or even top-tens. That sort of conservatism hasn't happened yet in this Tour and despite there being an overwhelming front-runner, this race does still feel open and sort of exciting.
Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action.
This is the scene in Céret this morning. The roll-out is coming up at 12:20 local time, and the stage proper will be waved underway around 10 minutes after that.
Good morning and welcome along as we hit one of the most important days of this Tour de France. It's a major mountain stage in the Pyrenees, with 4500 metres of elevation gain on the road to Andorra, which is already home to a large community of professional cyclists. It's the end of the second week, it's hot, it's bound to be chaotic again, and the parcours is demanding enough to drive significant differences between the general classification contenders.
Tour de France stage 15 - Live coverageAll the action on a major mountain stage in the Pyrenees
