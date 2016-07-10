Good morning and a warm welcome back to Cyclingnews' live race centre for stage 9 of the Tour de France. It's a huge day in prospect - another outing in the Pyrenees, four monstrous climbs, and the first summit finish of the race. We'll be with you from the build-up to the fall-out, covering every pedal stroke in between.

First things first, let's have a look at the stage profile

Andorra has a history in the Tour and this final climb to Arcalis has featured twice in the past. Brice Feillu was the breakaway winner on the last visit in 2009 - with Alberto Contador stealing a small chunk of time on his GC rivals - but more memorable was 1997. Jan Ullrich rode the peloton's best climbers, including Pantani and Virenque, off his wheel to take the yellow jersey, which he would wear all the way to Paris.

Andorra is home to a number of pros, including Joaquim Rodríguez, Dan Martin, and Simon Gerrans, so these climbs will be familiar to some.

Proceedings today are expected to get underway just before midday CET, with a short neutral zone coming to an end at around 12.05pm. Then we're climbing from the gun

Chris Froome's bike has received an overnight modification...

Froome is, of course, in the yellow jersey once again and, as was the case in his two overall Tour victories in 2013 and 2015, he did so on the first big Pyrenean stage. However, while the outcome may look suspiciously similar, the method was rather different here; it wasn't a case of Froome hitting his rivals for six on the first summit finish, but catching them off-guard with a stunning attack on the descent of the Peyresourde. Catch up on how it unfolded: Tour de France: Froome attacks descent to win stage to Luchon

The final riders are completing sign-on on what is another baking day in the Pyrenean furnace.

We'll be climbing from the off here, and that means many riders have been on the rollers and turbos this morning to get the heart rate up. This pic from French TV pundit Cedric Vasseur.

The riders have just rolled out of the start town. Not long now until racing proper will be underway

The riders are currently waiting for the flag to drop

And they're off! The riders reach KM0 and the riders are about to start this first climb. Plenty of early attacks to be expected.

Daniel Teklehaimanot takes the invitation and heads up the road. The Dimension Data rider had a spell in the polka-dot jersey last year and for anyone who fancies getting their hands on that prize, today is a crucial day. Just the 85 points on offer.

Here's how the KOM classification stands after 8 stages 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 31 pts

2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 30

3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22

4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18

5 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 16

Peter Sagan, who showed a bit of interest yesterday, goes off again today, with Teklehaimanot pegged back.

Sagan is part of a huge group that is going clear. Majka, Pinot, De Gendt all in there.

This opening first-category climb is the Port de Bonaigua and it's 13.7km long at an average gradient of 6.1%.

We're hearing that Mark Renshaw (DImension Data) has abandoned the race. That's Mark Cavendish's leadout man. More details shortly.

#TDF2016 really sad news... @Mark_Renshaw has had to abandon @letour after falling ill last night. @TeamDiData Sun, 10th Jul 2016 10:16:35

Alberto Contador attacks! The Spaniard is around three minutes down on Froome and looks a fading force, but surely he'll still be a marked man.

Contador has Robert Kiserlovski moving this along for him. Alejandro Valverde marks the move for Movistar, with Sky's Sergio Henao sent up to sit on the back. There's a gap back to Froome et al.

De Gendt has forged clear at the head of the race and is making his way up the climb alone. We'll get you the names of everyone in that big breakaway group shortly.

Kiserlovksi drops away, leaving Contador, Valverde and Henao to it, and they're closing in on the breakaway.

Valverde and Henao are both well-placed on GC and it looks like Movistar and Sky are content to play the long game. Here's how the GC looks after 7 stages: 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 39:13:04

2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:16

3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha

4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17

5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19

6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:23

7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team

8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

11 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky

12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:00:34

13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida

14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:51

15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:55

16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:00

18 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08

19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:31

20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:12

The breakaway group has split up on the climb and Contador and Valverde have just made it through and up to the lead section. Henao has dropped back.

Cavendish has been dropped and faces another hot and lonely day in the saddle. He was off the back pretty much all day yesterday and was fighting to make the time cut. Here's our story on the Manxman's day of suffering: Tour de France: Cavendish struggles through the Pyrenees

Contador and Valverde - along with the rest of the now 25-rider breakaway - have an advantage of 1:25 over Froome and the peloton.

This isn't looking too good for Contador. Sagan puts in an acceleration and the Spaniard is unable to hold the wheel. Sky grind it out on the front of the bunch and it looks like they're going to catch him.

Contador is absorbed back into the bunch. Valverde, meanwhile, is looking strong and is carrying on. Movistar are looking good here - they have Winner Anacona, Valverde and the Izaguirre brothers away at the front. Quintana can sit in behind Sky.

We're nearing the top of the climb and thoughts turn to the KOM points.

Majka, in the polka dots, thinks about it but he doesn't really have the goods when De Gendt winds it up. Pinot does, however, and the Frenchman launches a fearsome sprint to come around the Belgian. He's back in the virtual lead of the mountains classification.

Pierre Rolland, battered and bruised after his crash yesterday, has been dropped and faces a big fight today.

Sky really turned up the pace towards the top of that climb and they are less than 1 minute in arrears now as we begin this swooping descent.

FDJ's Matthieu Ladagnous abandons, and becomes the third rider to do so on this Tour de France. We went seven stages without one drop-out and now we've had three in 24 hours.

This descent is sinuous but the roads are wide and pristinely tarmacked.

No more descending antics from Froome so far today. The yellow jersey group is taking this one pretty easy and the fragmented breakaway group - which has riders strung out all over the place - is pushing out the advantage once more.

We'll get a proper situation update to you when this lead group settles down as the gradients begin to ease.

Luke Rowe has survived that climb and now comes to the front for Team Sky to do the work on the flatter roads of the valley.

Here's the composition of the lead group Alejandro Valverde, Winner Anacona, Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Diego Rosa, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Rafal Majka, Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-LaMondiale), George Bennett (Lotto-Jumbo), Mathias Frank, Stef Clement, Jérôme Coppel (IAM), Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data), Tom Dumoulin (Giant), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Rui Costa, Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida), Thomas De Gendt, Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Dani Navarro, Nicolas Edet (Cofidis).

140km remaining from 184km The 21 leaders have 1:50 over the yellow jersey group. 45km covered.

Valverde drops back to his team car for a bit of advice. His presence in that breakaway - with two teammates for company - is a strong move from Movistar. Sky set for a hefty workload today, with Quintana able to sit tight and perhaps wait for the final climb. That said, Sky look more than capable of coping with said workload. Stannard has also made it over that climb and so, a quarter of the way into this mountain stage, Sky still have their flat domestiques in attendance.

Contador drops back to his team car, off the back of the peloton. He gave it a go earlier, but it looks like the Spaniard is still significantly hamstrung by the effects of those crashes earlier in the race.

Quintana has set up shop, it seems, for most of the day.

Stannard leads the strung-out peloton and brings the gap to the break down to less than a minue.

And that might represent a problem for some of these breakaway men. Sky are vigilant and working hard because Valverde is in there. De Gendt and Pinot now attack.

Valverde sits up And it seems someone has had a word with Valverde, who has grabbed a bit of food and is currently eating it at his leisure as he leaves the breakaway to it and drops back to the bunch. He shrugs for the TV cameras - he wasn't really welcome in that break.

Contador is still back at his team car, talking with the DS's. He doesn't look comfortable.

Valverde shares a word and a handshake with Froome as he links back up with the bunch.

Valverde's removal has had the desired effect for the breakaway group. Sky have eased up and the gap has grown out to 2:50.

The riders are still snaking their way through the Aneu Valley and they're not too far from the second climb of the day, coming up in a few kilometres' time.

Imanol Erviti takes a rather embarrassing tumble as he tries to carry a full jersey of bidons up through the bunch. He just loses his balance at the side of the road, the bidons go everywhere, and he looks thoroughly cheesed off.

What do you make of Valverde's foray into the break and subsequent decision to drop back? Let us know your thoughts - on that or anything else - via Twitter @paddyfletch

The next climb is a beast The first-category Port del Cantò is a whopping 19km long, with an average gradient of 5.4% but some significantly steeper ramps.

Sean Yates reveals that Contador has a fever “Alberto had a bit of fever this morning. He told us at the beginning of the race that he wasn't feeling super and it's obvious," he tells French TV. "We've told him to stay quiet. Now the peloton is going slower, which is better for his recovery after the fast start this morning.”

Contador is still just off the back of the peloton. He said yesterday that the thought of abandoning has never crossed his mind so far. Here's our story on him from yesterday's stage. Tour de France: Contador loses more time to GC rivals

113km remaining from 184km The second climb of the day has begun and the breakaway riders have a lead of over 4 minutes now.

A few riders are being dropped from the peloton on this climb but Sky are just riding tempo and lots of the weaker climbers are gladly able to hang in there.

“We can't focus only on Chris Froome," Movistar DS Jose Luis Arrieta tells Le Tour's website. "Others like Aru or Rodriguez as well. ‘Purito' will be willing to do well today. He's at home. It's the first summit finish and the last stage before a rest day. It's important to test the rivals. On paper, it's better for Nairo today than it was yesterday. If there's an opportunity, we'll do something.”

Contador back at the Tinkoff car once again. This isn't looking good.

The peloton is still a large group as the riders make their way up the long but gradual climb at a fairly steady pace, with many handing out bottles to each other. It's clear that this climb won't be much of a factor - the real racing will be saved for the final couple of ascents.

102km remaining from 184km Luke Rowe and Ian Stannard are setting the pace on the front of the bunch for Sky, which gives an indication that this climb has been given first-category status due to its length rather than its gradients.

5km to the summit for the breakaway men, who have a lead of nearly six minutes at the moment.

Contador abandons the Tour de France

The Tinkoff team car pulls over, Contador climbs off his bike, waves to the TV cameras, and climbs in. A sad end.

We'll have all the fall-out from Contador's withdrawal shortly. Meanwhile the race goes on without him and the breakaway is nearing the top of the climb, so we're likely to see another tussle for KOM points.

Here we go. De Gendt strikes out once more but, again, Pinot comes back at him. This time, though, De Gendt manages to hold his speed and hold off the Frenchman, who is forced to concede defeat.

Here's the moment Contador called it a day. Screenshot from letour.com

Here are the KOM results from the Port del Canto 1. Thomas De Gendt, 10 pts

2. Thibaut Pinot, 8 pts

3. Rafal Majka, 6 pts

4. Diego Rosa, 4 pts

5. Stef Clement, 2 pts

6. Alexis Vuillermoz, 1 pt

What's your reaction to Contador's abandon? The Spaniard divides opinion but there's surely no getting away from the fact that he invariably lights up bike races, and he's a big loss. A really sad way to end the race he has spent the best part of a year focused on. Tweet me your thoughts @paddyfletch

London buses... Cedric Pineau abandons. That's the fourth rider to drop out today - the fifth in 24 hours - after seven stages of no abandons.

77km remaining from 184km Sky still lead the peloton through Stannard and Rowe. The gap to the break now stands at 6:10 as the riders make their way down this long descent.

Here's a reminder of the stage profile

The breakaway riders have hit the valley and the road now kicks up again for a gradual incline ahead of the start proper of the second-category climb of the Côte de la Comella. Their lead is 7 minutes now.

There's an intermediate sprint point too at the bottom of the climb. That's an ideal opportunity for Sagan to steal some points back on Cavendish, and the world champion's ability to get himself in the break on a day such as this demonstrates why he is so well suited to the points classification.

57km remaining from 184km The breakaway continue to pull out their advantage and it currently stands at 8:30. Is that a stage-winning margin? With under 60km to go they certainly have a chance, and much will depend on how the GC teams race the penultimate climb.

Just made it to finish. Brutal. And that was in a car. Col de Beixalis particularly nasty @tomcary_tel Sun, 10th Jul 2016 13:15:12

We are officially in Andorra. The breakaway riders pass through the border, the police officers looking them up and down before giving them permission to pass through.

Three climbs remaining on today's stage and this is what the remainder of the stage looks like.

51km remaining from 184km 10 minutes now for the break and it looks increasingly like our stage winner will come from that group.

Intermediate sprint coming up and Sagan is poised to strike out. Will one of the Dimension Data riders mount a challenge in Cavendish's defence? Doubtful

Cavendish, incidentally, is safely ensconced in the peloton along with the rest of the sprinters. A much less arduous day out for the Manxman today.

Here comes the sprint, and Sagan strolls off the front, pretty much unchallenged

Sagan bags 20 points to claw back some ground on Cavendish in the green jersey standings. Here's how it now looks: 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 204 pts

2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 197 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 182

And now the climb begins, with Sagan immediately out the back - his job for the day done.

It's Jerome Coppel who is the first to make a move but Tsgabu Grmay sets off after him and the duo are away.

Grmay is making his Tour de France debut and as such is the first Ethiopian ever to ride La Grande Boucle. He grew up at over 2000m of altitude and is a natural climber. He featured in our 'Young debutants to watch' feature, so if you'd like to know more, here it is: Tour de France: 5 young debutants to watch

Grmay and Coppel have a small lead over the rest of the break as they near the top of this second-category climb.

Grmay and Coppel are pegged back and in the final couple of hundred metres Thomas De Gendt once again strikes out to help himself to some more KOM points.

Kiryienka pulls off the front of the bunch - it's now time for Sky's climbers to come to the fore, and it's Mikel Landa who takes it up.

De Gendt has decided to make the most of the gap he opened up at that summit and is cracking on alone here.

The peloton comes over the top of the climb and there are plenty who have just lost contact - testament to the increase of pace from Sky. The gap stands at 9 minutes.

The Col de Beixalis is the penultimate climb of the day and we should see some serious action in the GC group. The climb has some seriously steep gradients - especially early on. In total it's 6.4km long at an average gradient of 8.5%.

33km remaining from 184km De Gendt is climbing again and he has carved out an impressive 40 seconds over his former breakaway companions.

De Gendt is grinding up this first-category climb as the road narrows on the double-digit gradients. He is currently third in the KOM standings after three climbs today, but he still has a chance of taking the jersey. He's losing ground now, however.

De Gendt is caught now and he's immediately out of the back of that group, pedalling squares as he almost comes to a standstill. He won't be seeing the polka-dots again at the end of the day, it's safe to say.

Rui Costa and Jesus Herrada also distanced from the break.

Predictably, the lead group has really started to break up on this climb. Herrada drags himself back into contention but there are now just 9 riders in there. Majka and Pinot among them.

The peloton hit the climb now and guess who's on the front? Just the six of them...

Alaphilippe is dropped and now Warren Barguil is in trouble.

Barguil makes a cut-throat gesture to the cameras. That's not good. The Frenchman is getting dropped here and it looks like he may lose a big chunk of time today.

Barguil is toiling but still has the back of the bunch in his sights. In contrast Landa is a picture of composure as he sets the pace. That group 8:30 down on the break now.

30km remaining from 184km Sky are carrying out a big selection process here and the bunch has pretty much halved. This the aperitif, the foundations, ahead of the first summit finish of the Tour.

Pinot leads the breakaway, where Rui Costa is back in the frame. The stage win is within grasp - will Pinot salvage his Tour?

George Bennett attacks from the break but Nicolas Edet shuts it down. And Bennett goes again! Sanchez is the man to respond this time. 10 riders in there now.

It's Diego Rosa from Astana - not Sanchez - and it's the Italian who leads the way as they near the top of this climb.

27km remaining from 184km Pinot makes a late surge and hits the front in time to take maximum KOM points, extending his virtual lead in the standings. Majka, who's wearing the polka-dots, is still in there but unable or unwilling to sprint for the points.

Sagan, once in the break, is finally swallowed up by the peloton.

Prediction time We're getting closer to the first summit finish of the Tour de France and with 23km to go a 10-man break has 8 minutes on the peloton. Who's going to win? Let me know your thoughts via Twitter @paddyfletch

Movistar, who worked yesterday, have been quiet in the bunch today. Understandable, perhaps, given that they have had men in the break. Quintana biding his time here and any fireworks will have to wait for the final climb.

The Sky men grab some musettes and come over the top of the climb. They're looking strong once again, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Henao attack on the final climb like he did yesterday to force Quintana et al into action.

18km remaining from 184km They breakaway riders start to attack each other as they come to the end of the descent. They've probably got enough of a margin to play around.

The road is already rising but the final climb proper is set to begin with just over 10km remaining. Andorre Arcalis 10.1km 7.2%

As I whack that Tweet in, Majka goes on the offensive. He's pegged back as the others all looking pretty strong and pretty determined.

The attacks continue in the breakaway group. Loads of moves going, followed by counter attacks, and it's ever-changing out there.

Barguil is back on the back of the bunch as the peloton come to the end of the descent. How much has he got left for this final climb?

It has started to rain at the finish

Dumoulin attacks, the rouleur using the gentler gradients ahead of the final climb to pull out a sizeable advantage. Pinot leads the chase but looks around and asks who else is going to work.

Here we go then. Dumoulin begins the climb to Andorra Arcalis with a gap of 30 seconds over the breakaway.

Dumoulin proceeds to make his way up this climb at his own steady rhythm. He may be a time trial specialist but he has shown in the last year or so that he can certainly climb. Can he climb well enough to hold off the likes of Pinot? A long way to go but he has nearly a minute now.

Wow. George Bennett completely flattens a spectator as he comes round a bend. It wasn't a Froome left-hook - he didn't even intend to do it but the spectator got too close and the Lotto rider couldn't avoid shouldering into him. Once again, the roadside fans need to take more care. This time, luckily, the rider is not heavily impeded, and there won't be much sympathy for the fan, though he did hit the deck pretty hard...

7km remaining from 184km And now the peloton hit the final climb. This is it then, still Sky on the front, but when will the attacks come?

Pinot and Majka go toe-to-toe as the breakaway group has blown to pieces. Majka has the upper hand and rolls away from the Frenchman. Rui Costa is just ahead of Majka and the Pole duly catches up with him.

6km remaining from 184km It's absolutely bucketing down at the finish. It's hailing even. The roads are dry at the moment for the bunch but the rain's falling on Dumoulin, who has 6km to go.

5km remaining from 184km Dumoulin still has nearly a minute over Majka and Costa. With 5km to go, can the Dutchman pull this off? The peloton are 9 minutes back and still waiting for the GC battle to kick off.

Mikel NIeve peels off now and it's now just Henao and Thomas left with Froome.

Henao attacks! The Colombian is high up on GC and is a good card for Sky. It's Dan Martin to races to shut it down, and Froome just sits on the Irishman's wheel.

3km remaining from 184km Costa and Majka are working well together here and with 3km to go this is far, far from certain for Dumoulin. The rain continues to pelt down.

Porte goes! He catches Henao and the group is thinning out

Aru dropped

Froome attacks!

Quintana follows Froome and they have a gap here. Porte scrambling to get across.

Porte is back on terms, with Dan Martin looking impressive too. Adam Yates still in there as this group comes back together.

Martin attacks! How good does the Irishman look in the mountains this year.

2km remaining from 184km Eight minutes up the road Dumoulin is making his way up through the hailstones. He has just over half a minute still. It's looking good for him.

Martin leads the way and digs again! Froome is on his wheel, with Porte, Quintana, Bardet and Yates. THere's a gap back to the other GC men, including Van Garderen.

Porte comes to the front but he just knocks the pace off slightly. Is that to help Van Garderen drag his way back?

Aru looks to be the big loser today. He has Nibali with him.

Mollema comes to the front of the lead group now as things regroup.

1km remaining from 184km Flamme rouge for Dumoulin. I think he has enough.

There is a brief lull in hostilities in the GC group but now Mollema accelerates again. Froome is in control here and closes it down once more.

Dumoulin into the finishing straight in the pelting rain. This will be his first Tour de France stage win.

Tom Dumoulin wins stage 9 of the Tour de France

Dumoulin raises his arms and cracks a smile but our attentions turn back to the GC men and Dan Martin is on the attack once again.

Majka and Costa sprint to the line. Costa gets second but Majka grabs some important points in the KOM standings.

Martin leads the GC group, followed by Froome and Quintana. Porte is up there and looking strong.

Pinot comes home now but we're more concerned with the GC group than the breakaway remnants, who are filing across the line.

Martin, Froome, Quintana, Porte, Yates. They're our five leaders. There's a small gap back to the rest of teh GC favourites.

Froome goes now! Martin and Yates distanced slightly.

Bardet, Mollema, Meintjes, Henao, Rodriguez the next mini group on the road. Aru well back.

Flamme rouge for the Froome group. What a ride this is from Yates, the most inexperienced rider in there.

Van Garderen is with that aforementioned second group and they're a good 15 seconds behind the Froome group.

Martin is battling to get back on terms but it looks like this group is coming to the line together.

Yates kicks in the home straight and leads to the line. He crosses with Froome in tow, then Quintana. There was a ver small gap to Porte and Martin.

The second group comes home 20 seconds back on the Froome group, and Van Garderen is not in there, losing another several seconds. Aru and Barguil come home now a further 10-15 seconds back.

Well, those time gaps weren't enormous, but that certainly gave us a really good look at the GC contenders. Froome looks assured, Quintana kept his powder dry, Martin looked attacking, Yates looks really impressive for his age, Porte looks strong but cracked on while BMC's highest-placed GC rider Van Garderen floundered. Cracks of weakness appeared in Aru and were further exposed in Barguil.

Top 10 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 05:16:24

2 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 00:00:38

3 Rafał Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 00:00:38

4 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 00:01:39

5 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 00:01:57

6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 00:02:30

7 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:02:48

8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro team 00:02:52

9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 00:03:44

10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 00:06:35

"It was an incredible day. The whole day, queen stage, it was really hard, and I did it," says a breathless and elated Tom Dumoulin. "It’s very very special. I’m a time trial specialist but today I showed I can do more, and I showed it last year at the Vuelta. I’m so so happy, it’s incredible."

General Classification after stage 9

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 44:36:03

2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 00:00:16

3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx-QuickStep 00:00:19

4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 00:00:23

5 Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 00:00:37

6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 00:00:44

7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:44

8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 00:00:44

9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre-Merida 00:00:55

10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:01

"It was actually quite nice, it was like being back in Wales," says Geraint Thomas, his sense of humour well and truly in tact after another tough day. "It was hard to control with Valverde going away but we stuck together well as a unit, and all came down to last climb, and in the end it wasn’t hard enough for big gaps. It’s only stage 9 and a lot can happen in Grand Tours. We’re in a good position. Everyone within a couple of minutes is a threat."

So, here's how the GC men came across the line Leaders: Froome, Quintana, Yates +2 seconds: Porte, Martin +21 seconds: Bardet, Mollema, Henao, Meintjes, Rodriguez +38 seconds: Van Garderen +42 seconds: Kreuziger, Valverde +1 minute: Aru, Barguil

Adam Yates is showing maturity beyond his years at this Tour. The 23-year-old came into the race aiming for stage wins but sits second overall and in the white jersey going into the first rest day with the first major mountain range out of the way.

Tinkoff team owner Oleg Tinkov has his say on the abandon of Alberto Contador. “It was not a surprise to me, because I am in the team and we knew that Alberto [Contador] was not doing well. When he attacked we were surprised and then he started coming back. But what can I say, it is disappointing of course, but the race goes on and we are going to fight for the mountain jersey and the green jersey and to try to win some stages."

Another yellow jersey for Chris Froome - the 32nd of his career

Jersey recap Yellow: Chris Froome (Team Sky) White: Adam Yates (Orica-Bikeexchange) Polka-dot: Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) Green: Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

And with that, we earn the first rest day of the Tour de France. The riders will be out for just a quick spin tomorrow but racing will resume one Tuesday and this is what's in store

