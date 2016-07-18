Good morning and welcome to Moirans-en-Montagne for the start of stage 16 of the Tour de France. We're heading through the Jura and out of France and into Switzerland with a stage that could come down to either a bunch sprint or a breakaway. Only one categorised climb it's a day that will be up and down throughout and the riders will be crying out for Tuesday's rest day by the time they reach the finish in Berne later this afternoon. We're around 50 minutes from the official rollout but riders are already signing on and warming up.

Robbie McEwen: Today is breakaway day. Too hilly for sprinters, not hilly enough for GC riders, so you’ll see the opportunists, like Albasini. As a sprinter, you just roll with the punches on days like this. You can wait and see what happens but you wouldn’t back yourself with a cobbled climb near the finish because there’ll be attacks there. The sprint teams won’t commit to it, and it’s the last chance for a lot of teams to go for a stage win.

Hard to argue with Robbie on that one, especially given that so many teams haven't won a stage yet. Dimension Data have been greedy and won 5/15, Giant have two, as does Peter Sagan, so there are a lot of teams that will see today as their last chance to win. We've still not had a French stage winner so we can expect a flurry of attacks from the gun today. Still.... the sprint isn't out of the question. Cavendish has five and he could get over the hills today. Greipel hasn't won, Kittel has a point to prove but Katusha and Orica could be key to everything. Kristoff could see off a few of the fastmen on the rises before the finish and he's still looking for a win here. Orica might turn to Matthews for the stage too. There are a number of scenarios that could come from the day. Movistar, Sky, Trek, they'll want the easiest of days possible with four tough mountain stages just around the corner.

Here's what our sister publication Pro Cycling had to say about the stage in their magazine preview:

The stage profile is slightly misleading in that the roads are nowhere near as lumpy as the profile suggests. All the racing takes place within 500m between its highest and lowest points. It’s one of the longer stages of the race but there’s little in here to prevent the usual story of a small break getting away early and being recaptured somewhere close to the outskirts of Berne. Or is there? Route director Thierry Gouvenou has cast a lure to finisseurs by including a small cobbled climb just before the sprint. Needless to say, any 35-year-old locals with a history of performing well on cobbled climbs will be watched like a hawk here. The fairy-tale ending would be Cancellara winning the stage but all the evidence points to a much more run-of-the mill denouement, in which the sprinters teams decide the spoils, or, why not, Alexander Kristoff. Either way, if Cancellara is there, it will be a party to remember for the city and the Tour.

And here's the stage profile too!

A quick reminder of how things stand coming into the race. We shouldn't see the GC standings change today but here they are anyway, with Froome sitting pretty at the top, Mollema in second and Adam Yates in third. 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 68:14:36

2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47

3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:45

4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:59

5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:17

6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:04

7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27

8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:47

9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:03

10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:16

The race for Green isn't quite over yet. If Cavendish can get over the hills and win his fifth stage and Sagan finishes a few places back then it become a much closer affair. Sagan can go on the attack in the mountains and gobble up intermediate points but Cavendish also has Paris to look forward to. Today is crucial though. 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 340 pts

2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 278

3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 228

4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 145

5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128

6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 127

7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 122

8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112

9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106

10 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105

In the KOM competition it's Majka's to lose. He holds the jersey and a lead. He has to watch a few rivals but he's the best climber in contention and while it could all change in the Alps you can bet he'll go on the attack later in the race. 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 127 pts

2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90

3 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69

4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 62

5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58

The start is about 20 minutes away and the majority of the peloton have signed on for the stage, with a few already gathering on the line and waiting for the rollout and the neutralised section to begin.

The words of Greg Van Avermaet at the start this morning: "It's a pretty good stage and a nice finish in Berne. It's one of the only chances left for me in the Tour so hopefully I can do a good stage and win again." "I'm still motivated. We're racing into Switzerland and that our home for our sponsor BMC so we're all motivated to go a good stage. It's not easy to take a stage in the Tour but we'll try for it. The finish is good for me so I'll try and be up there. Sagan is another big favourite, so it Matthews and they're impressive with these sprints that are a bit uphill."

Before the rollout there was a massive media scrum around Fabian Cancellara. In case you've been living in a cave for the last year, he's retiring at the end of the season, but today we race to Berne, a town he calls home. He could certainly feature in the break today and here's what he told Cyclingnews about today's stage, at the finish yesterday: "It's a special day for me, a special day for Bern, and for the Swiss country. In some ways I'm looking forward to it, especially arriving in my home town. It's pretty special, a [once in a] lifetime experience." You can read the full story, here.

And we are off! The stage has moved out from the start line and is currently going through the neutralised zone. In a few minutes the flag will drop and we'll be officially racing stage 16 of the Tour de France - all 209 kilometres of it. Exciting.

And we're off through the neutralized zone and the stage has begun. First attacks in 3, 2, 1....

Away from the first attacks for a moment and an interesting piece here from our own Patrick Fletcher, every publication should have one, and it's about Movistar and whether they think that the Tour can still be one by one of their won...

Froome and Sky look so strong at the moment that they'll really need to have a collective bad day in the Alps for the jersey to be lost. The story, with quotes from several parties, is just here.



As you'd expect it's a frantic start to the stage but no break has gone clear after 5km of action. Unless a top 15-20 rider tries a little move off the front it's unlikely that the GC riders will care too much. It's going to be the sprinters' teams and the teams that miss the break who will decide a lot about today's final outcome.

Sean Yates spoke at the start this morning. Here's his take on the stage, and the battle for Green:



"We want to win more stages for sure, but at the same time we don’t want to lose the green jersey, so if there’s a breakaway with 20 guys, for us it’s ok – the points won’t be taken by Cav, for example. "If it comes to a sprint then we need to make it hard on the final climb to compromise Cav or Kittel’s chances of getting a result. "Katusha haven’t won a stage yet, Kristoff did a good sprint the other day but his form has been iffy. They will certainly be up for it because apart form the Champs Elysees it’s the last chance. The climb and cobbles he deals with them ok – better than Cav or Kittel. If it comes to a sprint, we’re confident we can run top three for sure, and confident we can beat Kittel and Cav."

199km remaining from 209km Race radio crackles through that Bardet has a flat but he's back with the peloton in quick time. Still no break from the bunch with 10km of the stage covered. Bardet, of course, one of the few riders capable or willing to attack Froome and Team Sky in this year's race. It's in his DNA to try and split the race in the mountains but like with so many climbers here, if Sky have already softened you up before the final climb there's not much that you can do.

Alaphilippe, who was on the attack yesterday, has slipped away with his teammate Tony Martin. The pair have a small gap but Lotto Soudal are looking to bring this one back together as they chase down their Belgian rivals. Lotto, still looking for their first stage win in the Tour.

The Etixx pair have 30 seconds and the bunch have slowed ever so slightly, which allows the break to move out to around 30 seconds. They need more help and it's coming in the form of Bertjan Lindeman (Lotto NL - Jumbo) who has attempted to jump across to the pair.

184km remaining from 209km 25km of the stage already covered and we have the three leaders. They've 55 seconds over the main field and now is the perfect chance for other riders to make the juncture and create a bigger group. Cannondale, FDJ, you've not won a thing... now is a chance.

Correction, Lindeman, didn't make it to the Etixx tandem so it's just Martin and Alaphilippe out front and they have a gap of 40 seconds after 30km of racing. More attacks from the main field so we're either going to see the Etixx pair caught or a counter attack bridge over to them. Either way the race is at full speed right now.

The next few kilometres are relatively flat before we have a long but gentle uphill gradient. With the gap at 40 seconds and two riders up the road willing to commit, now is a good opportunity for riders to bridge over. Martin and Alaphilippe will want the assistance because they've realistically got little chance if the bunch just keeps them at a safe distance for almost 200km of racing.

Trek will surely want to mark this move at the very least. We know what Martin can do when he's given a decent gap and there's no way Cancellara would just shrug his shoulders and accept a Martin win in his hometown. I'll bet you all the Toblerone in Switzerland on that.

The gap to the leading pair has moved out again to 1'20 with no one yet able to jump clear and join them. Is this set to be the break of the day?

A move tries to go clear but it's then brought back. The current situation really plays into the hands of the sprinters though. They don't want a strong and robust move off the front, much easier to control two men even if they are of the calibre of Martin and Alaphilippe. Etixx of course won't chase but this stage on paper is too hard for Kittel.

Quickly, we have some good news to report and Edward Theuns has had successful surgery on his back. He crashed out of the Tour during the individual time trial on Friday and was flown back to Belgium, with the operation taking place on Sunday. There's no timescale on a return to racing but he could well be out for the remainder of the season - still it's very good news that he's come through the operation and can now move into recovery mode. We wish him a speedy return. Story, just here.

Le Tour report that Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Vegard Breen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) are trying to make it over to the leading pair. Some useful additions there, should they make contact.

Twenty years ago at the Tour the race went into Pamplona, the hometown of Miguel Indurain. The race leader, Bjarne Riis, that day invited the Spaniard onto the podium with him. I wonder if Froome will extend the same gesture to Cancellara with the race finishing the Swiss rider's hometown of Berne today.

Katusha and Direct Energie have men on the front of the peloton controlling the pace with 148km to go. Martin is up the road and in TT mode. I think he wants to sit up and wait for the riders chasing him down.

141km remaining from 209km Our four chasers are Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Vegard Breen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Timo Roosen (Lotto NL - Jumbo) and they're 1'30 behind the break. They should make contact at this rate.

It's all Martin at the front as he leads his French teammate. The four riders in the counter attack are trading turns for now. 4 riders versus 1 Tony Martin - seems like reasonable odds.

136km remaining from 209km They're not sitting up, these Etixx riders, with Martin doing all the work. It's surely too much of an ask if they're thinking of staying away. The counter attack are at 2'08 with the bunch still at 5'08. Martin turns back to check that Alaphilippe is still with him, smiles and then moves back into his TT mode. The French rider has to just stick with it. Easier said than done with 136km to go.

Froome and Sky are near the front but they're of course happy to let Katusha and Direct Energie do all the work at the head of the peloton. They gap to the two leaders is now up to 5'39, so the Etixx pairing are putting more time into the chase.

Breaking news: Alaphilppe has taken a turn on the front of the break. So Martin gets some rest and the chance to scoff down some lunch as he teammate takes over. It looks as though Martin sets the pace on the flat and Alaphilippe takes over on the shallow climbs.

125km remaining from 209km 125km to go and the leaders have 5'56 on the bunch and that's the biggest lead that they've had so far in the race. Meanwhile Direct Energie have posted another man on the front of the bunch, so they're up to two riders with Katusha and Team Sky waiting in the wings.

Right at the back of the peloton is Adam Yates. While the pressure if off that's fine but he can't afford to hang around too long there. He sits third overall in the race and wears the white jersey as the best young rider on GC. He's had a storming Tour d France this year.

The peloton have responded and chipped off about a minute off the leaders' advantage. Once again we've got Martin on the front leading Alaphilippe with 110km to go.

Meanwhile the chase group have lost time to the leading group, their gap at around three minutes. More and more teams are coming to the front of the peloton, Cofidis and BMC included and that's only going to weaken Etixx's current position.

The leaders reach a gentle false flat and that allows Alaphilippe the chance to take a turn. The Frenchman was on the attack yesterday so he's got to be feeling it in his legs.

Tinkoff have also put a man on the front and the chase is only going to intensify in the next portion of the stage.

BMC are on home roads too of course and that's partly why they're chasing. In Greg Van Avermaet they have a ride in form and a man who already has a stage win to his name. The cobbled sector at the end of the stage, plus the uphill finish, really suit his style of riding. He's confident too, which of course helps.

101km remaining from 209km Border crossed, with Tony Martin leading the Tour de France from France and into Switzerland. The bunch at at 4'46 with 101km to go.

The chase have the peloton lined out, so much for an easy transition stage as we head into the second rest day. Direct Energie have upped the pace again and that's brought the gap down to 4'11.

The counter attack that included Craddock has sat up and been caught by the bunch. Game over for those four riders.

Martin is doing all he can out there but the bunch have his number with the gap dropping further to 3'44. We've still around two hours of racing to go with the bunch still lined out. No sign from Giant or Dimension Data who might also be interested in pulling the break back for their respective sprinters.

Not a day for Greipel? The Lotto Soudal rider is back with the team car and picking up drinks for his teammates. The Lotto man hasn't won a sprint yet in this year's Tour de France and the uphill section might be too much for him today. It's all about Paris now for the former HTC Highroad man.

80km remaining from 209km 80km to go and the bunch have the leading pair where they want them, with the gap holding 3'15.

Now that we're in Switzerland it's BMC who are taking up the chase for their owner Andy Rihs. They'll be looking to set up Greg Van Avermaet for the finale.

66km remaining from 209km The leading duo on are on a descent and trying to hold their advantage as high as possible but it's a losing battle at this point. The bunch have eased ever so slightly with the gap at 3'00. It's stable, and not coming down as quickly as it was before. 66km to go.

I wonder if Etixx are trying to set this up for one of their riders, who could attack in the finale if there's a split and the main sprinters are dropped. If that was the case then Alaphilippe would have been the perfect candidate to try something. Surely, even though he's not worked that much, he'll be shattered for the final 20 kilometres or so.

Boasson Hagen and Dimension Data have ridden well today. They've not taken on the Martin time trial show and have just sat back and allowed other teams to make the pace and control the break. It should mean that they have men for the finale, when the break has been caught and the attacks start. At the moment the gap between the break and the bunch is at 2'55.

50km remaining from 209km The intermediate sprint comes up in 9.5km and Etixx will take one and two. Will Sagan and Cavendish clash for third with the Green jersey still up for grabs? The sprint is certainly having an affect on the break though with the gap down to 2'33.

Kittel has a wheel change and quickly gets going. Today isn't a stage for him but he's going to fight on until Paris, where he has dominated in the past.

BMC have left just one man at the front but all of Direct Energie are moving up. Sagan has two men in the mix, and Katusha one. Still no sign of Dimension Data and Trek have held back too, concentrating on protecting Bauke Mollema and their GC hopes. Cancellara will have his chance though, I'm sure. 46km to go.

The peloton has lined out once more due to that injection of pace, and the gap has come down to 2'08.

Alaphilippe rolls over the line and takes the 20 points for the sprint ahead of Martin. The peloton are at 1'20 with 40km to go and Peter Sagan has moved up in order to try and take third on the line.

Sagan moves to the front uncontested and takes third ahead of Cavendish in fourth. That was a bit of an non-event in the end really. Something will happen soon, I'm sure.

Tinkoff who have toyed with the front of the bunch all day have now positioned two men at the head of affairs. And there's a Dimension Data rider in the mix as well.

31km remaining from 209km 31km to go and the gap to the break is now less than a minute. Tony Martin is suffering out there and who can blame him. He's made the pace so hard for the rest of the bunch though - although I'm not sure that's going to make him too many friends ahead of tomorrow's rest day.

Interestingly AG2R are starting to organise themselves on the front, just to the left of the sprinters' trains. Is that to set up Bardet for the hilly finale or are they just looking to protect their team leader ahead of a tense finale.

And on the only categorised climb of the stage Martin pushes on and Alaphilippe sits up. 25km to go and the gap is at 28 seconds. Dimension Data have started to help with the chase, with BMC, Lotto Jumbo and Direct Energie also playing their part.

25km remaining from 209km Martin goes over the top with a gap of 22 seconds on the bunch.

Martin takes on a bottle from the side of the road, takes one swig and then tosses it aside for a fan to pick up. 13 seconds now for the German, it's almost all over but the Etixx rider once more drops down into his TT position and goes as aero as possible.

21km remaining from 209km 21km to go and Martin sits up and his passed by the bunch, his efforts done for the day. Kittel is also off the back and struggling as well.

And we have an attack. And it's from Lampre Merida but the gap just 30 meters at the moment. It's former world champion Rui Costa so the peloton can't afford to give him too much room. The gap has grown out to 50 meters with 20km to go.

Rui Costa has timed this well, attacking just after Martin was caught and there was a slight lull in the pace. He has 14 seconds but there's still a lot of tough racing left in this stage. He' looks back to see if anyone is coming across to him but the road is clear. It's Cummings who is leading the chase at the front of the peloton.

17km remaining from 209km The road descends here gradually and that's given Rui Costa the chance to get aero and extend is lead. He gobbles down a gel and then tucks his shoulders in on the descent once more. 17km to go and the gap is still holding at 14 seconds.

BMC have mustered more of a chase, aware of the threat that Rui Costa poses. His lead is down to just 8 seconds though with 15km to go. Cummings is bringing it all back together.

Now the road points upwards for a energy sapping rise that will sting legs after 200km of racing. Costa has maybe 9 seconds as he gets out of the saddle but this look like a tall order for the Lampre Merida man. Cummings has this move pegged.

Costa has found a couple more seconds here, and his lead is back to around 11 seconds with riders starting to pop off the back of the bunch due to the increased pace. The riders really deserve tomorrow's rest-day.

Here come Katusha, with Kristoff moving his men to the front and with 12km to go Rui Costa has 12 seconds. BMC lead the chase, Cummings still there but in second place.

Costa is giving it everything though, and has 13 seconds with 11km to go. Still, this is a massive ask, to hold off the bunch at this stage. These long, flat and wide sections do not lend themselves to his efforts.

More and more GC teams are coming up and making sure that their team leaders are protected. That's cut two seconds off Rui Costa's lead and the bunch can see him, with the gap down to 10 seconds.

9km remaining from 209km Sagan moves himself onto Kristoff's wheel. That's a good choice given the run-in. 9km to go and Rui Costa has 11 seconds.

Costa takes a corner at full tilt and that helps him hold his lead at 11 seconds, now it's up to 12 with 7km to go.

Cummings hits the front once more and this is going to take a huge effort from the Dimension Data rider to catch Rui Costa. It's down to 9.

Now Trek move up with Rui Costa at 6 seconds. We have a tricky corner coming up and Cancellara has to be near the front if he wants his win.

4.5km and Costa is caught.

IAM Cycling now push the pace with three men at the front. BMC also have numbers too. Where is Cancellara?

The road narrows and then descends with IAM still on the front and stretching out the race.

3km remaining from 209km Just 3km to go and the pace is so high no attacks can be made. Lotto NL are on the front now.

Now on the cobbles and the final little climb before the line. Vanmarcke is there for Lotto NL.

Lotto lead onto the climb and Sagan and Boassan Hagen are near the front, Van Avermaet too as the road kicks up. And Vanmarcke has gone clear.

He's caught with Cancellara Sagan and others on the other side. Barguil is there too.

Giant are setting the pace for Degenkolb though. Boassan Hagen is just sitting in for now. Sagan is second wheel.

1km to go and the road flattens.

Kittel is up there too but Degenkolb, Kristoff and Sagan are all there.

Boasson Hagen and Cancellara too. 350m to go.

Kristoff opens up the front but here comes Sagan and Degenkolb.

This is going to be close, as they're neck and neck as they come to the line together.

It's been Sagan and Kristoff!

And it's Sagan he takes it! Kristoff celebrated as he came over the line but it's the Tinkoff rider who wins.

Sagan threw his bike to the line and just edged it. If the line had been a meter back then the Katusha rider would have taken it. Bravo Sagan though who takes another stage win in this year's race and surely that's the green jersey in the bag now.

Sagan says he has destiny on his side after a number of second places in the last 12 months or so. He's thanking his team, and Tinkov for their support and he's obviously overjoyed with his result.

We don't yet have the top ten but here are the results we do have:

1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 04:26:02

2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha

3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling

4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin

5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange

6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo

In GC we have no changes inside the top five: General classification after stage 16

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 72:40:38

2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:47

3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 00:02:45

4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 00:02:59

5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:17

Riders on the peloton and both Alaphilippe and Tony Martin are given the combativity award as a joint award. Good choice there from the jury, one has to say.

Peter Sagan:



"It was a very long stage and it was very hot. I'm so happy and proud of my team because they did a very good job. I'm so happy to win for them, for Tinkoff and for Oleg [Tinkov]. It was unbelievable. A lot of times I lose the race for this [photo finish], and today I won. I believe in destiny and now it is turning back.

"Fans came here from Slovakia and it is very nice that they could come here to see me and to cheer for me. I have some fans in Switzerland, too."

Brian Holm (Etixx-QuickStep, director):

"It was quite a difficult stage, but Tony [Martin] has won stages like this before. [Julian] Alaphilippe being out there wasn't really part of our master plan, especially after yesterday and maybe he will regret hanging out there. Tony said that every day they have been chasing for a bunch sprint and today they can chase me. They did, and it looked like he was hurting everybody. To have two riders out there was sort of an honour, also for being in a big race like the Tour de France, so I am very happy."

Chris Froome:





"I wasn't actually up at the front those last few kilometers, it was pretty sketchy through all the towns, with lots of road furniture, lefts and rights and obviously over the cobbles. I was just trying to stay out of trouble and get to the finish as good as possible. I think everyone is quite glad there's a rest day tomorrow, that was a tough day out there. "I'm pretty tired to be honest, and looking forward to the rest day. I'm looking forward to the Alps. I'm motivated, the team's been great. I'm looking forward to the last few days now.

"I think the team's in fantastic shape. I don't think we've ever been at this point with nine riders left. That's a great advantage for us. The guys are doing well, the morale is high, and we have the leader's jersey and a lot to fight for still. We're looking forward to getting back into the mountains now."

Mark Cavendish:





"I was just hanging on there. It was a bit sketchy. I could just seethe wheel in front of me, and that’s it. How bad was the heat today and how hhg was the tempo? "It was a hard day, actually. When you have Tony Martin in frtn it’s not going to be easy. It wasn’t easy at all. Four hours 25 to do 210km, that’s pretty fast."

You can find more post-stage quotes right here.