Hello and welcome to our live coverage of what could be one of the most dramatic stages in this year's Tour de France.

At the the start in Montpellier the riders are already signing on and preparing for the stage.

As you perhaps have seen, the stage has been shortened due to the danger of high winds at the summit of Ventoux. The now 176km stage will finish at the Chalet Reynard, some 5.7km from the planned summit finish.

The riders still face a tough 10km to the line in the trees on the lower slopes of Ventoux. They will be protected from the wind but the gradient of 9% will hurt for sure.

The stage is due to start at 11:45 local time, with the riders also worried about the risk of strong side and heads winds early in the stage. There could be attacks far before the climb to Ventoux.

The riders are lining up for the start in Montpellier. The sun is out but the riders are tense before the big day to Ventoux.

Tour de France organisers have made the right decision to shorten the stage. Live weather reports from the summit of Ventoux show winds of 90km/h, with gusts of 128km/h. That would have been dangerous for the riders, the race organisers and the fans.

Despite a cut in the stage length, the stage is due to start as scheduled, with a neutralised start from the spectacular centre of Montpellier.

The riders are on the move but face an 18.7km neutralised section before the official start of the 176km stage.

Chris Froome is again wearing the race leader's yellow jersey and is leading the peloton from the start area.

Froome has now worn the yellow jersey for 34 days, winning the race twice so far. He is now in the top ten of all-time yellow jersey wearers after equalling Louison Bobet and Ottavio Bottecchia.

The riders are rolling our of Montpellier under blue skies with little cloud. However they are worried about how fast the clouds are racing across the sky and their direction.

Froome leads fellow Briton Adam Yates (Orica-Bike Exchange) by 31 seconds after gaining 12 seconds with his audacious attack on Wednesday to Montpellier.

This is the top ten on GC going into today's stage. Will it change today on the slopes of Mont Ventoux? We will soon find out. General classification after stage 11:

1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 52:34:37

2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:28

3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:31

4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:35

5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56

6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

7 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky

8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13

9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:01:28

Of course today is July 14. Bastille Day in France, which celebrates the storming of the Bastille and the start of the French revolution and the unity of France. France celebrates Bastille Day with a traditional parade in Paris and events in every town and village, including fireworks. French riders on the Tour celebrate by going on the attack. Watch for French riders trying to go in the break of the day as soon as the flag is dropped.

From the Cyclingnews blimp we can see the riders are close to the ofiicial start. Here we go....

And they're off!

The flag has dropped and we immediately have the first attack of the day.

And its from a French rider: Adrien Petit (Direct Energie). He jumps clear straight away.

A total of 191 riders are left in the Tour de France. Yesterday Jurgen van den Broeck (Katusha) crashed. He managed to finish the stage but was later diagnosed with a fractured shoulder bone and was forced to quit the race.

We have other attacks, with several small groups surging clear of the peloton.

15 riders have formed the break at the moment. The peloton has not reacted yet and the 15 lead by 1:30.

We stand corrected, there are 14 riders in the break. We will have the names very shortly.

We have a mix of sprinters chasing the intermediate points - at the 102km mark, and climbers hoping to gain time and target the stage victory.

The brave 14 are: Bertjan Lindeman and Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo), Stef Clement (IAM), Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (DiData), Paul Voss (Bora), André Greipel and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Bryan Coquard and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Julian Alaphilippe and Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step), Dani Navarro and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis).

#TDF2016 14 riders have gone clear in the break of the day... we have both @DanielTeklehai1 & @sergepauwels in the move... nice guys! @TeamDiData Thu, 14th Jul 2016 10:38:17

#TDF2016 15 riders already have more than 1'30" advantage, @AndreGreipel and @DeGendtThomas are in that front group! @Lotto_Soudal Thu, 14th Jul 2016 10:34:41

There's a big breakaway up the road in #TDF2016, and we have @alafpolak and @IljoKeisse in the group! #WayToRide @Etixx_QuickStep Thu, 14th Jul 2016 10:37:22

The peloton seems happy to let the break go for now. The gap is up to 5:00. But a small chase group is closing in on the break.

It's interesting to see Thomas de Gendt of Lotto Soudal in the move, and Serge Pauwels of Dimension Data.

De Gendt is no doubt thinking of the double mountain points up for grab at the finish today, as he targets the climber's polka-dot jersey. We may see FDJ chasing the attack to defend Pinot's lead in the special jersey.

Paul Voss (Bora) has suffered a flat, leaving 13 riders up front, with six chasers.

The six chasers are at 1:00 with the peloton at 6:15.

The rider wrongly named in the break was Alaphilippe. The talented Frenchman is actually in the peloton. The Etixx riders is Keisse, also in the move is Chris Anker Sorensen of Fortuneo.

Alberto Losada (Katusha) was trying to chase the break but has eased. The Katusha team is chasing the break after missing the attack of the day.

With so many teams represented in the break, it will be interesting to see who will join Katusha in the chase.

The attack has sparked a fast start to the stage. The six chasers are still at 1:00, with the peloton at 6:00.

The peloton seems to have eased up, with Team Sky now on the front. If Froome opts to let the break go, their lead could rise even more.

Wow! the peloton has eased up and is 9:00 on the break. The six chasers: Diego Rosa (Astana), Cyril Gautier (AG2R-La Mondiale), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) and Paul Voss (Bora) are also loosing ground and desire to close the gap. They have slipped to 3:00.

chasing group looks like giving up, feel sorry for @paulvoss86 with his bad luck! peloton at 9' #TDF2016 #BoraArgon18 @BoraArgon18 Thu, 14th Jul 2016 11:10:58

The break leads the peloton by a whopping 10:00!

The riders have been on the attack for 45 minutes now, with an average speed of close to 50km/h.

Cruelly Vegard Breen (Fortuneo) was dropped by the break and is about to be caught by the peloton. That leaves 13 riders up front in the break of the day.

The chasers continue to lose time to the break and could soon be swept up by the peloton which is at 12:00.

These are the riders in the attack of the day: Bertjan Lindeman and Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo), Stef Clement (IAM), Serge Pauwels and Daniel Teklehaimanot (DiData), André Greipel and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Bryan Coquard and Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quick Step), Chris Anker Sørensen (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Dani Navarro and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis)

The question is if any of them can stay away and win the stage.

Happy Bastille Day! A French rider has won the French National Day 31 times in Tour history, but not since 2005.

Wow! The gap to the peloton is up to 15:20.

#TDF2016 114km to go, @DanielTeklehai1, @sergepauwels and the 11 other leaders have 15'30" on the peloton! @TeamDiData Thu, 14th Jul 2016 11:43:41

#TDF2016 115km de l'arrivée et 15mn d'avance pour le groupe de tête. Allez Cyril, Vamos Dani qui est un des bons grimpeurs de l'échappée !! @TeamCOFIDIS Thu, 14th Jul 2016 11:48:47

What do you think will happen on the reduced climb on Ventoux? We spoke to Adam Yates (Orica-Bike Exchange) about his hopes on the tough climb. Click here to read what he said.

106km remaining from 178km The big names in the peloton do not seem interested in winning the stage today, the break has a lead of 17:00 now.

This is the tenth time the Tour de France has climbed Mont Ventoux. Check out our special photo gallery to get a feel of the importance of the stage. Click here. Of course the stage has been reduced by 6km due to the strong wind. Today's finish will be at the Chalet Reynard after 10km of climbing.

#TDF2016 what a chance for @DanielTeklehai1 and @sergepauwels today,,, their 13 rider break is 18'15" ahead of the peloton. 96km to go. @TeamDiData Thu, 14th Jul 2016 12:05:59

91km remaining from 178km With 91km to go, Mont Ventoux is looming on the horizon. The riders in the break will soon reach the intermediate sprint and then the feed zone.

Team Sky continues to lead the peloton, with four riders leading the chase of the breakaway.

85km remaining from 178km Up front the riders in the break are working smoothly together. We will soon find out who will sprint for the intermediate points.

Behind the wind is causing some problems and we have some splits in the peloton. The stage could explode agin, like it did on the road to Montpellier.

Team Sky and Etixx are leading the peloton, with other riders left blowing in the wind.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) is on the front of the peloton, mixing it with the GC team leaders.

40 riders are out of the back of the peloton, including Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Race leader Chris Froome is near the front and is being followed by Nairo Quintana. The Giant-Alpecin is also riding at the front to protect Warren Barguil.

We stand corrected, Giant is riding to help Barguil get back to the Froome peloton after being caught behind.

Rafa Majka (Tinkoff) is also in the second group. Upfront Etixx and Trek are driving the pace.

Barguil and the other chasers are 40 seconds behind the Froome group.

The riders are still on the flat roads of the south of France but will soon head into the foothills of Provence and Ventoux will be ahead of them.

The results of the print have been confirmed, with Keisse taking 20 points ahead of Lindeman and Greipel.

The chase group of five riders has refused to give up and is stick between the break and the peloton, some 5:40 down.

Trek and Etixx are still driving the Froome peloton, with Barguil, Pinot and Majka now 1:30 behind them.

The 13-rider break on a wide highway, leaving them exposed to the cross winds. The wins is blowing from the hills, from the riders left side, at speed of up to 40km/h.

Nairo Quintana is in the peloton with Froome, he has four teammates with him today to help him fight for position in the echelons.

65 k to go leading group 14' ahead of the peloton, chasing group at 6:10 with @paulvoss86 #TDF2016 #BoraArgon18 @BoraArgon18 Thu, 14th Jul 2016 12:47:35

Fabio Aru has been forced to make a rapid bike change, taking Fuglsang's bike. But the bike is far from perfect fit.

The speed is very high and so Aru has to fight to stay with the front group.

The Astana team car is stuck behind the chasers and so Aru had to take a teammates bike.

The peloton is going through the feed zone but nobody is stopping or slowing. The feed will be fast and on the go today.

Froome takes on his musette but he is at the very back of the pletoton. He needs to be careful.

riders are racing with musettes ver their shoulders, digging for bars and bottles on the go at speed.

The Barguil group is a minute back and so the team cars have been allowed to move up behind Froome. That should help Aru get bike change but is a bad sign for Barguil.

The speed has also sparked some crashes. Angelo Tulik (Direct Energie) went down hard, hurting his knee. He has abandoned the Tour.

#TDF2016 There is still a chase group in between the leaders and the first peloton, at 6'57": Gautier, Preidler, Rosa, Slagter and Voss. @Lotto_Soudal Thu, 14th Jul 2016 13:00:31

Etixx is still driving the group,with even sprinter Marcel Kittel doing some turns on the front.

Aru has taken a new bike from his Astana car and is getting some help from a magical spanner and a tow.

Aru took a long tow and risks being penalised after the stage.

50km remaining from 178km Aru made it back into the peloton - he breathes a big sigh of relief. Etixx-Quickstep are still at the head of affairs hoping to set up Dan Martin for an attack today.

It's quite shocking to see how small the front peloton is on the flat part of the stage. It just goes to show that the Tour de France is never predictable, and it takes a complete rider to win it - one who can pay attention and not miss the splits in the crosswinds.

The BMC riders are moving up - Porte and Van Garderen know they have to make the most of what's left of the Mont Ventoux today.

Now Orica-BikeExchange put a few riders behind the chase in the yellow jersey group, working for white jersey Adam Yates.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) are losing 1:45 at the moment. Their group is quite large but not nearly as motivated as the yellow jersey group ahead. It's a good thing the pair made France's Olympic team, it will give them something to aim for since they likely won't be getting on the podium of this Tour.

45km remaining from 178km BMC take to the front ahead of the category 4 ascent, the Cote de Gordes, which the breakaway are on at the moment. Sky are just behind, keeping them under close observation.

The bare moonscape of the Mont Ventoux is visible in the distance. It's a shame the riders won't be going to the top, but the winds were quite intense up there. It's not just the safety of the riders, but the logistics of setting up telecommunications and finish line infrastructure, all very expensive equipment that could be damaged in the wind.

1km to the summit for the breakaway, but no one is hitting out quite yet. Sorensen and Clement lead the group before De Gendt pulls through.

Edward Theuns (Trek) is being distanced from the yellow jersey group.

Just before the crest of the Gordes, the leaders have a chance to grab bottles from their soigneurs.

The steam appears to be going out of the breakaway somewhat. De Gendt leads them across the line at the summit of the Cote de Gourde with 8:30 on the yellow jersey. The Sagan/Pinot group is two minutes further behind.

41km remaining from 178km Cyril Gautier (AG2R) is caught by the yellow jersey group. They're picking off the remnants of that chasing group.

Gregory Rast and Michael Albasini are the next to drop out of the yellow jersey group, and then Irizar and Tony Martin find the pace too brisk.

Who's doing all that damage? It's surprisingly Simon Gerrans, who's tapping out a vicious tempo ahead of the Sky train.

In the breakaway, we can see the effect of the wind. Iljo Keisse is being blown around quite vehemently by the Mistral.

38km remaining from 178km Tom Jelte Slagter is the next rider to be caught by the yellow jersey group. The second peloton seems to be making up a bit of ground on the climb.

Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18) is the next chaser to be swept up by Gerrrans' pace. Preidler is next. Only Rosa remains in no man's land.

On the Col des Trois Termes goes the yellow jersey group. De Gendt led the breakaway over both climbs so far in his quest to overhaul Pinot in the polka dot jersey classification.

From the billowing flags we can tell the breakaway are heading straight into the wind and this will certainly hurt their chances of staying away.

32km remaining from 178km Oh no! Gerrans got a turn wrong and he's gone down with half of Team Sky. His jersey is torn all up. Luckily Froome missed it.

Froome callls off the pace in the group- stopping to check his wheel.

Cancellara comes to the front and tells everyone to respect that pause. Rowe, Stannard appear to be the worst off in the spill but they'll keep riding.

Inexplicably, Froome has gone back to help pace his teammates back on.

Highly unusual for Froome to do that - He's back in with Kiryienka, the reigning world time trial champion, who could easily bring the team back without Froome.

Now, Froome is having to chase through the team cars on a narrow, twisty road, a risk that is quite imprudent for the overall race leader.

At the tete de la course, Coquard has been dropped as the leaders are noses into a very stiff wind.

29km remaining from 178km No drama, the maillot jaune is back in that group but the gap to the breakaway is out to 8:57.

Thanks to that go-slow in the yellow jersey group, it seems that the second peloton has been able to make contact.

Aru will be pretty pleased to see his teammates back in the group.

Stannard, however, hasn't made the regrouping. He looked like he was in a fair bit of pain, but he's done his work for the day.

27km remaining from 178km 9:13 now for the breakaway as Eitxx-Quickstep once again take charge. Gerrans is tacked on the back with his shredded kit. His luck certainly hasn't improved much over last season.

The breakaway pass through Mazan, and can enjoy the last few kilometers of flat roads before the climbing will commence.

23km remaining from 178km The peloton is still riding steady after the Gerrans spill. They seem to have realised that the climb will be the big factor today, not fighting for position.

The break continues to lose time, with the gap down to 9:30. Behind other riders make it back up to the peloton.

Fabio Aru takes advantage of the pause in hostilities to changes bikes again. He's now back on his original race bike.

Sagan, Barguil and Meintjes are all back in the peloton, leaving only Pinot stuck behind.

18km remaining from 178km Gerrans sits up after his crash, his jersey is shredded on his back.

Movistar is now on the front, with just 8km to go to the climb. The pace is riding.

The attackers are on the lower slopes of Ventoux, with Andre Greipel going on the attack alone.

Greipel is no doubt riding to help teammate De Gendt, who is a real contender for the stage victory. De Gendt can sit on the wheels with Greipel up the road.

#TDF2016 the peloton hits the bottom of Ventoux; now it's up to our climbers to take over from the Classics team, who again were amazing. @TrekSegafredo Thu, 14th Jul 2016 14:18:23

The crowds are again huge along the roadside today.

Nibali has been forced to sit up after something became stuck around his rear hub. He'll need some mechanical help.

Up front Greipel has been caught and sits up. He's worked hard today for De Gendt.

Trek is riding on the front of the peloton for Bauke Mollema, but Sky is also riding to protect Froome.

At the head of the race the break goes under the official banner that marks the start of the 10km climb to the finish. De Gendt ups the speed, dropping Sorensen, Clement and Chavanel.

De Gendt is tapping out a fast pace and so the break has been reduced to just four riders.

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) has edged off the front of the peloton but Sky seem happy to let him hang out front.

Rolland has been swept up by Team Sky. The pace is high, with Frank Schleck spat out of the back,

The peloton is 10km from the finish now and starting the climb to Chalet Reynard. It is 10km at 9%.

Vasil Kryienka has sat up after dragging the peloton and Team Sky to the foot of the climb.

Up front De Gendt is suffering as Pauwels ups the pace. Only Navarro is with him now.

De Gendt, Pauwels and Navarro on the front. @BertjanLindeman loses touch. #TDF2016 7,8km to go. @LottoJumbo_road Thu, 14th Jul 2016 14:26:56

The riders are so far protected from the strong winds by the trees and the huge crowds.

Landa and Poels are leading for Sky but Pantano (IAM) and now Valverde are going clear.

Geraint Thomas is suffering at the back. Froome is on man down for later.

#TDF2016 Et plus que 2 maintenant. Dani s'économise pour le moment, l'arrivée est encore loin #VamosDani https://t.co/0AVoa7sRx9 @TeamCOFIDIS Thu, 14th Jul 2016 14:31:06

Sky has left Valverde up the road, letting him burn out. Froome stiill has three teammates to lead him: Landa, Poels and Henao.

Behind Rolland is dropped.

Here we go! Quintana attacks alone!

The Colombian surges clear but is not at full speed. Sky drags Froome back up but other riders are cracking behind, including Martin.

Quintana kicks again, he's taking the race to Froome but Sky seem in control.

Indeed Quintana is pulled back. That effort will have cost him but how much?

Quintana goes again!

But Poels and Henao close the gap.

Froome seems to be riding defensively today. There are only ten or so climbers left in the Froome group. Dan Martin is not with them. He is suffering behind.

4km remaining from 178km Up front De Gendt has rejoined Pauwels and Navarro. They are fighting for the stage win.

Martin is fighting to get back on but he's 20 seconds behind.

Martin is trying to catch Kreuziger who is just ahead of him.

De Gendt has now kicked away alone. Pauwels is chasing him but Navarro seems to have cracked. It looks like a Belgian stage winner today.

Quintana is on Froome's wheel but will he attack again?

For now Purito has a dig but Poels chases down him too. The Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner is doing a great job for Froome today.

Tejay van Garderen and Porte are there for BMC. Yates is in the Froome group too, defending his second place overall.

Froome moves up from the middle of the group. He is back on his teammate's wheel.

The Froome group is at 3km to go.

Romain Bardet (AG2R) moves up as Froome attacks!

Froome is spinning his gears as usual. Porte and Quintana are with him!

Quintanais struggling and is distanced.

Froome is spinning with his hands on the tops. Porte is tucked in his wheel. Quintana is trying to limit his losses but has been caught by Aru.

Porte is working with Froome as Mollema attacks in pursuit of the two. Quintana is not looking sharp.

Mollema has jumped across to Porte and Froome. He's a fighter.

up front the three attackers are only 500m from the finish.

It's a sprint finish.

De Gendt leads it out and wins, as Pauwels cracks and sits up.

Navarro also cracked in the final metres.

Froome is digging deep as he tries to gain time on Quintana and the rest. Porte is helping him with the work.

Crash!

Porte hit the motorbike and Froome crashed too!

Froome is now running up the road as he calls for a new bike.

They have been passed by the chasers. Froome gets a bike from Neutral service but can't ride on. He's losing time!

Other riders have passed him and already finished the stage.

Froome finally gets a bike and sprints to the finish. He has lost a big chunk of time.

Froome shakes his head as he crosses the line.

It seems the TV motorbike ahead of Porte, Froome and Mollema stopped suddenly. All three went down.

This will cause a huge polemic. Was it the fault of the huge crowd and the motorbike?

In the moment of panic, the other riders managed to pass Froome and Porte, Froome was left waiting for a new bike but ran up the road in desperation, hoping to perhaps cross the line on foot.

What happened is hugely embarassing for race organiser ASO.

With Froome losing time, Adam Yates (Orica) will take the yellow jersey.

Froome has lost 1:40 in the incident. This will totally change the out come of the Tour de France.

Froome has moved down to fifth place at 53 seconds down on Yates.

Could the 3km crash rule apply and some how save Froome?

However the stage was not categorised as stage where the 3km rule is applied.

There is uncertain what , if anything, ASO can do.

Ten Sky directeur sportif Nicholas Portal said it was a nightmare out on the climb. "There was no room for the motos or the riders to pass with the crowds. Chris's bike was broken in the crash and now we're waiting to see if commissaires decide to do something. I was blocked by the commissaires so i was behind Geraint Thomas when the incident happened. We were too far back. Everybody was blocked, including the Mavic neutral service car. It was a nightmare.”

Froome was escorted into the podium area after crossing the line. He took to his bike to warm down.

Fabio Aru (Astana) admitted he knew little about what happened to Froome. He was focused on saving his race after a flat and three bike changes. “We saw Froome with 700m to go. We didn’t know what happened. I’m sorry for him but that’s racing. The fans are there for us.” “I had a flat in a dangerous point and so I had to chase. IM just happy to get back on, I changed bikes three times and I can only thank my teammates. You need to be cold blooded in situations like that.”

What a crazy finish. Some 20 minutes after the finish the yellow jersey has still not be presented. This is a nightmare scenario for the race organisers ASO and the UCI judges.

Peter Sagan was awarded the green jersey on the podium, as was stage winner Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal). However Adam Yates (Orica) has not yet been awarded the best young rider's white jersey or the yellow jersey.

It seems the race judges are trying to understand if they can take the times at the moment that Froome, Porte and Mollema crashed.

Sagan spoke briefly after the podium but finished behind the Froome chaos.

Peter Sagan: "I didn’t have a big objective today, I tried to get through calmly. I’m just happy to come through it there were lots of crashes during the day with the wind." "I don’t know what happened to Froome because I haven’t seen the images yet."

Thomas De Gendt was overjoyed to win the stage but did not know what happened to Froome. "I don't know what happened, I just saw it on TV. There were a lot of people in the last kilometre. They should think of doing something about it. I got pushed, Serge got pushed, we almost crashed. There wasn't even room for one moto." “I had the feeling that I have to go in the breakaway today. We knew it was a day either three guys would go in the break and they would take them back with 20km to go, or there's a big break and my feelings said to go. My feeling was right. I dedicate this to Stig Broeckx. We think about him every day, and we hope that his situation gets better in the next days, weeks or months. We fight for Stig.” “How does this compare to your Giro d'Italia stage win on the Stelvio? I think I put them on equal. Both were nice victories. This is of course the Tour, but the Stelvio was more emotional for me. I think I put them on the same level.”

Speaking post-stage, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) showed little sentiment for Froome. "It's an accident of the race but these things happen in sport. They hit the moto and fell, but these things happen in cycling.” “We tried to save things as best we could. There's an interesting time trial coming tomorrow. "

There are reports that Froome still has the yellow jersey. We are awaiting an official announcement from ASO.

We appear to have a new GC top 10 with Froome back in yellow.

It seems the judges have given Froome the time he had at the moment of the crash. Of course there could be protests from riders like Mollema, who got up and raced to the finish and gained time.

According to this new provisional result, Froome leads Adam Yates by 47 seconds, Mollema is third overall at 56 seconds.

Nairo Quintana is fourth overall at 1:01.

#TDF2016 The final decision from the Jury: Froome and Porte given the same time as @BaukeMollema. @TrekSegafredo Thu, 14th Jul 2016 16:07:44

So @chrisfroome keeps the #tdf yellow jersey. This is what he had to fight through to get to the line. @TeamSky https://t.co/d7YrTYlAc8 @VelonCC Thu, 14th Jul 2016 16:09:08

Adam Yates sportingly admitted that he didn't want to take yellow as a consequence of the chaos and Froome's time loss. "I wouldn’t really want to take the yellow jersey like that, so I’m happy with the decision," he said. "If I was in Froome’s position and I’d lost the jersey like that, I’d have wanted the same decision as him. It was pretty dangerous in the last kilometre but the fans make the sport and there’s not many sports where fans can get so close to the athletes. It is what it is. I wouldn’t have wanted to take the jersey like that. Froome is the rightful owner of the yellow jersey."

The commissaires #TourdeFrance today made the sportive decision to let Chris FROOME wear the yellow shirt @cpacycling Thu, 14th Jul 2016 16:25:09

There is still no official explanation of events and the judges decision but it seems it was some how based on sporting fairness. of course the Trek team and others are not very happy with the decision.

We have some initial reaction from Richie Porte (BMC), recorded before the judges gave him and Froome some time back after their crash. “The crowd was just all on the road and a motor bike stopped right in front of us and we had nowhere to go. The next minute I went straight over the top of the motorbike. It as just a mess," he said.



Further comments from Porte, before the judges gave them back the seconds they lost due to the crash. "Froome was on my wheel and went straight into me. I don’t know what they can do but they need to do something about it because it’s not fair. One minute were 23 seconds in front and then the next thing, for something so silly, everybody was back on us." "The results can’t stand, surely the jury has to look at it and use some sort of discretion. If you can’t control the crowds what can you control? It’s not really the motorbikes, it’s the crowd. They’re just in your face the whole time, pushing riders and at the top there, that was just crazy.”

This is perhaps the photo of the day, showing the moment Porte, Froome and Mollema crashed.

This image shows Froome's desperation as he ran up towards the finish before grabbing a new bike.

Froome and Porte were fortunate that judges decided to ward them the same time as Mollema, meaning that Froome kept and even extended his lead in yellow.

