Trending

Chaddock grabs prologue

Total Restoration domniates women's field

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Chaddock (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)3:47:00
2Svein Tuft (Garmin – Transitions)
3Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:00
4Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:00
5Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)0:04:00
6Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK)
7Jesse Reams (Garneau Evolution)0:05:00
8Christian Meier (Garmin – Transitions)
9Justin Kerr (Team H&R BLOCK)
10Nic Hamilton (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:06:00
11Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
13Jamie Sparling (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:07:00
14Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
15Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK)
16Roman vanUden (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:08:00
17Curtis Deardon (Garneau Evolution)
18Tim Abercrombie (Garneau Evolution)
19Mike Rothengatter (dEVo)0:09:00
20Jacob Schwingboth (Team H&R BLOCK)
21Garrett McLeod (Team H&R BLOCK)
22Bradley Clifford (ERTC Revolution)
23Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
24Cyrus Kangarloo (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:10:00
25Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)0:11:00
26Dustin Andrews (Team H&R BLOCK)0:12:00
27Tyler Trace (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
28Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman LLP)
29Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)
30Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
31Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:13:00
32David Stephens (Team Coastal)
33David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
34Jason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
35Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
36Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
37Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy)
38Ted Martin (Garneau Evolution)
39Cody Campbell (Trek-Livestrong U23)0:14:00
40Chris McNeil (Team H&R BLOCK)0:15:00
41Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)0:16:00
42Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman LLP)
43Geoff O'Toole (Garneau Evolution)
44Emile De Rosnay (Organic Athlete Victoria p/b Green Cuisine)
45Cuylar Conly (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
46Andrew Kyle (Garneau Evolution)
47John Perkins (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:17:00
48Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
49Remi Pelletier-Roy (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
50Marcel Aarden (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:18:00
51Geoff Macdonald (ERTC Revolution)
52Sebastian Salas (Team H&R BLOCK)0:19:00
53Keith Jones (Garneau Evolution)
54James Neil (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:20:00
55Bailey Mcknight (Synergy)
56Chris Christie (Suarez/Christie-images.com)
57Guy Biggar (Garneau Evolution)0:21:00
58Ryan Aitcheson (Jet Fuel Coffee)
59Dan MacDonald (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:22:00
60Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
61Shawn Bunnin (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
62Christopher McGarity (Garneau Evolution)
63Scott Laliberte (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:23:00
64Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
65Mark MacDonald (Team H&R BLOCK)
66Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
67Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:24:00
68Ian Terry (Hagens Berman LLP)
69Kyle Buckosky (Team Coastal)
70Stephen Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee)
71Colter Young (ERTC)
72Jeffrey Werner (Garneau Evolution)0:25:00
73Mike Berkenpas (Local Ride Racing)0:26:00
74Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)0:27:00
75William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:28:00
76Marvin Guzman (Independent)
77Scott Inman (Team Coastal)
78Boris Martin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
79Mike Elliston (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:29:00
80Matthew O'Hagan (Garneau Evolution)
81Mike Laxdal (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
82Stephen Ferris (Calgary Cycle/top gear)
83Galen Mittermann (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
84Rory McAdams (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:30:00
85Zachary Young (Local Ride Racing)0:31:00
86Julian Base (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:37:00
87Sam Loud (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:38:00
88Chris Worsfold (Team Coastal)0:39:00
89David Gillam (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:41:00
90Paul Berry (spoke)0:44:00
91Bob Welbourn (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:45:00
92Maurice Worsfold (Team Coastal)0:46:00
93David Gerth (Garneau Evolution)0:56:00

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Brown (Total Restoration Cycling Team)4:18:00
2Jasmin Glaesser (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:05:00
3Sarah Stewart (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:07:00
4Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:08:00
5Leah Kirchmann (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:10:00
6Rachel Mcbride (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:12:00
7Heather Kay (United Cycle)
8Amy Dearden (Keller Rohrback)0:14:00
9Jean Ann Mckirdy (Local Ride Racing)
10Jessica Hannah (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
11Kristine Brynjolfson (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
12Shawn Wenger (Interior Grasslands Cycling Club)0:18:00
13Naomi Cooper (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:20:00
14Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling Club)
15Sarah Coney (Independent)
16Annie Ewart (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
17Courtney Albert (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:21:00
18Shoshauna Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:24:00
19Rachel Canning (Local Ride Racing)0:25:00
20Angela McClure (Webcor/ Alto Velo)0:26:00
21Leslie Vice (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
22Jenny Lehmann (Mighty Riders)0:27:00
23Andrea Bunnin (dEVo Escape Velocity)0:28:00
24Chelsea Bilsbarrow (Local Ride Racing)0:30:00
25Morgan Cabot (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:31:00
26Marie-Claude Gagnon (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:32:00
27Erin Redl (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:39:00
28Margaret Pugh (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:40:00
29Claire Cameron (Mighty Riders)0:42:00
30Tannille Stickley (Kelowna Cycle)0:43:00
31Jennifer Gerth (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:48:00
32Jennifer Kohm (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:55:00

General classification - Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Chaddock (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)3:47:00
2Svein Tuft (Garmin – Transitions)
3Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:00
4Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:00
5Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)0:04:00
6Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK)
7Jesse Reams (Garneau Evolution)0:05:00
8Christian Meier (Garmin – Transitions)
9Justin Kerr (Team H&R BLOCK)
10Nic Hamilton (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:06:00
11Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
13Jamie Sparling (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:07:00
14Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
15Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK)
16Roman vanUden (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)0:08:00
17Curtis Deardon (Garneau Evolution)
18Tim Abercrombie (Garneau Evolution)
19Mike Rothengatter (dEVo)0:09:00
20Jacob Schwingboth (Team H&R BLOCK)
21Garrett McLeod (Team H&R BLOCK)
22Bradley Clifford (ERTC Revolution)
23Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
24Cyrus Kangarloo (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:10:00
25Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)0:11:00
26Dustin Andrews (Team H&R BLOCK)0:12:00
27Tyler Trace (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
28Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman LLP)
29Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)
30Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
31Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:13:00
32David Stephens (Team Coastal)
33David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
34Jason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
35Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
36Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
37Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy)
38Ted Martin (Garneau Evolution)
39Cody Campbell (Trek-Livestrong U23)0:14:00
40Chris McNeil (Team H&R BLOCK)0:15:00
41Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)0:16:00
42Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman LLP)
43Geoff O'Toole (Garneau Evolution)
44Emile De Rosnay (Organic Athlete Victoria p/b Green Cuisine)
45Cuylar Conly (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
46Andrew Kyle (Garneau Evolution)
47John Perkins (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:17:00
48Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
49Remi Pelletier-Roy (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
50Marcel Aarden (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:18:00
51Geoff Macdonald (ERTC Revolution)
52Sebastian Salas (Team H&R BLOCK)0:19:00
53Keith Jones (Garneau Evolution)
54James Neil (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:20:00
55Bailey Mcknight (Synergy)
56Chris Christie (Suarez/Christie-images.com)
57Guy Biggar (Garneau Evolution)0:21:00
58Ryan Aitcheson (Jet Fuel Coffee)
59Dan MacDonald (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:22:00
60Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
61Shawn Bunnin (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
62Christopher McGarity (Garneau Evolution)
63Scott Laliberte (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:23:00
64Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
65Mark MacDonald (Team H&R BLOCK)
66Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
67Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:24:00
68Ian Terry (Hagens Berman LLP)
69Kyle Buckosky (Team Coastal)
70Stephen Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee)
71Colter Young (ERTC)
72Jeffrey Werner (Garneau Evolution)0:25:00
73Mike Berkenpas (Local Ride Racing)0:26:00
74Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)0:27:00
75William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:28:00
76Marvin Guzman (Independent)
77Scott Inman (Team Coastal)
78Boris Martin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
79Mike Elliston (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:29:00
80Matthew O'Hagan (Garneau Evolution)
81Mike Laxdal (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
82Stephen Ferris (Calgary Cycle/top gear)
83Galen Mittermann (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
84Rory McAdams (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:30:00
85Zachary Young (Local Ride Racing)0:31:00
86Julian Base (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:37:00
87Sam Loud (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:38:00
88Chris Worsfold (Team Coastal)0:39:00
89David Gillam (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:41:00
90Paul Berry (spoke)0:44:00
91Bob Welbourn (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:45:00
92Maurice Worsfold (Team Coastal)0:46:00
93David Gerth (Garneau Evolution)0:56:00

General classification - Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Brown (Total Restoration Cycling Team)4:18:00
2Jasmin Glaesser (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:05:00
3Sarah Stewart (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:07:00
4Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:08:00
5Leah Kirchmann (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:10:00
6Rachel Mcbride (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:12:00
7Heather Kay (United Cycle)
8Amy Dearden (Keller Rohrback)0:14:00
9Jean Ann Mckirdy (Local Ride Racing)
10Jessica Hannah (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
11Kristine Brynjolfson (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
12Shawn Wenger (Interior Grasslands Cycling Club)0:18:00
13Naomi Cooper (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:20:00
14Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling Club)
15Sarah Coney (Independent)
16Annie Ewart (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
17Courtney Albert (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:21:00
18Shoshauna Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:24:00
19Rachel Canning (Local Ride Racing)0:25:00
20Angela McClure (Webcor/ Alto Velo)0:26:00
21Leslie Vice (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
22Jenny Lehmann (Mighty Riders)0:27:00
23Andrea Bunnin (dEVo Escape Velocity)0:28:00
24Chelsea Bilsbarrow (Local Ride Racing)0:30:00
25Morgan Cabot (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:31:00
26Marie-Claude Gagnon (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:32:00
27Erin Redl (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:39:00
28Margaret Pugh (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:40:00
29Claire Cameron (Mighty Riders)0:42:00
30Tannille Stickley (Kelowna Cycle)0:43:00
31Jennifer Gerth (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)0:48:00
32Jennifer Kohm (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:55:00

Latest on Cyclingnews