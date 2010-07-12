Chaddock grabs prologue
Total Restoration domniates women's field
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Chaddock (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|3:47:00
|2
|Svein Tuft (Garmin – Transitions)
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:00
|4
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:02:00
|5
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
|0:04:00
|6
|Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK)
|7
|Jesse Reams (Garneau Evolution)
|0:05:00
|8
|Christian Meier (Garmin – Transitions)
|9
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R BLOCK)
|10
|Nic Hamilton (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:06:00
|11
|Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|13
|Jamie Sparling (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|0:07:00
|14
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
|15
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK)
|16
|Roman vanUden (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|0:08:00
|17
|Curtis Deardon (Garneau Evolution)
|18
|Tim Abercrombie (Garneau Evolution)
|19
|Mike Rothengatter (dEVo)
|0:09:00
|20
|Jacob Schwingboth (Team H&R BLOCK)
|21
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|22
|Bradley Clifford (ERTC Revolution)
|23
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|24
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|0:10:00
|25
|Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
|0:11:00
|26
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:12:00
|27
|Tyler Trace (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|28
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman LLP)
|29
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)
|30
|Dan Skinner (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|31
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:13:00
|32
|David Stephens (Team Coastal)
|33
|David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|34
|Jason Allen (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|35
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|36
|Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|37
|Kevin Rowe (Team Exergy)
|38
|Ted Martin (Garneau Evolution)
|39
|Cody Campbell (Trek-Livestrong U23)
|0:14:00
|40
|Chris McNeil (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:15:00
|41
|Chris Stuart (Team Exergy)
|0:16:00
|42
|Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman LLP)
|43
|Geoff O'Toole (Garneau Evolution)
|44
|Emile De Rosnay (Organic Athlete Victoria p/b Green Cuisine)
|45
|Cuylar Conly (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
|46
|Andrew Kyle (Garneau Evolution)
|47
|John Perkins (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:17:00
|48
|Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|49
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|50
|Marcel Aarden (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|0:18:00
|51
|Geoff Macdonald (ERTC Revolution)
|52
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:19:00
|53
|Keith Jones (Garneau Evolution)
|54
|James Neil (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:20:00
|55
|Bailey Mcknight (Synergy)
|56
|Chris Christie (Suarez/Christie-images.com)
|57
|Guy Biggar (Garneau Evolution)
|0:21:00
|58
|Ryan Aitcheson (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|59
|Dan MacDonald (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|0:22:00
|60
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|61
|Shawn Bunnin (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|62
|Christopher McGarity (Garneau Evolution)
|63
|Scott Laliberte (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
|0:23:00
|64
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|65
|Mark MacDonald (Team H&R BLOCK)
|66
|Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling)
|67
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:24:00
|68
|Ian Terry (Hagens Berman LLP)
|69
|Kyle Buckosky (Team Coastal)
|70
|Stephen Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|71
|Colter Young (ERTC)
|72
|Jeffrey Werner (Garneau Evolution)
|0:25:00
|73
|Mike Berkenpas (Local Ride Racing)
|0:26:00
|74
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:27:00
|75
|William Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:28:00
|76
|Marvin Guzman (Independent)
|77
|Scott Inman (Team Coastal)
|78
|Boris Martin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|79
|Mike Elliston (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:29:00
|80
|Matthew O'Hagan (Garneau Evolution)
|81
|Mike Laxdal (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
|82
|Stephen Ferris (Calgary Cycle/top gear)
|83
|Galen Mittermann (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG)
|84
|Rory McAdams (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:30:00
|85
|Zachary Young (Local Ride Racing)
|0:31:00
|86
|Julian Base (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
|0:37:00
|87
|Sam Loud (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
|0:38:00
|88
|Chris Worsfold (Team Coastal)
|0:39:00
|89
|David Gillam (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:41:00
|90
|Paul Berry (spoke)
|0:44:00
|91
|Bob Welbourn (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:45:00
|92
|Maurice Worsfold (Team Coastal)
|0:46:00
|93
|David Gerth (Garneau Evolution)
|0:56:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Brown (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|4:18:00
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|0:05:00
|3
|Sarah Stewart (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|0:07:00
|4
|Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|0:08:00
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:10:00
|6
|Rachel Mcbride (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:12:00
|7
|Heather Kay (United Cycle)
|8
|Amy Dearden (Keller Rohrback)
|0:14:00
|9
|Jean Ann Mckirdy (Local Ride Racing)
|10
|Jessica Hannah (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
|11
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
|12
|Shawn Wenger (Interior Grasslands Cycling Club)
|0:18:00
|13
|Naomi Cooper (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:20:00
|14
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Russ Hays Cycling Club)
|15
|Sarah Coney (Independent)
|16
|Annie Ewart (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|17
|Courtney Albert (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:21:00
|18
|Shoshauna Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:24:00
|19
|Rachel Canning (Local Ride Racing)
|0:25:00
|20
|Angela McClure (Webcor/ Alto Velo)
|0:26:00
|21
|Leslie Vice (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|22
|Jenny Lehmann (Mighty Riders)
|0:27:00
|23
|Andrea Bunnin (dEVo Escape Velocity)
|0:28:00
|24
|Chelsea Bilsbarrow (Local Ride Racing)
|0:30:00
|25
|Morgan Cabot (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:31:00
|26
|Marie-Claude Gagnon (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:32:00
|27
|Erin Redl (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:39:00
|28
|Margaret Pugh (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
|0:40:00
|29
|Claire Cameron (Mighty Riders)
|0:42:00
|30
|Tannille Stickley (Kelowna Cycle)
|0:43:00
|31
|Jennifer Gerth (Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports)
|0:48:00
|32
|Jennifer Kohm (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:55:00
