Hat-trick for Greipel in Tour of Belgium
German gets another sprint win over Napolitano
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) once again showcased his sprinting prowess at the Tour of Belgium as the 29-year-old German won his third straight stage and added to his general classification lead. It was a case of déjà vu as well for Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) as the Italian finished runner-up for the third consecutive day, while third place in Beveren was claimed by Adam Blythe (BMC Racing Team).
"The guys made it really easy, though a sprint win is never easy," said Greipel of his 10th win this season. "It was a text book sprint train. It was perfect today and that also gives a lot of confidence for the next busy period. I am very proud of the team, everyone now knows that Lotto Belisol as a strong sprint train that needs to be taken seriously."
Time bonuses extend Greipel's general classification lead over Napolitano to 12 seconds with Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) holding third overall at 26 seconds.
Five riders escaped early in the stage to form the break of the day, including Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor), Coen Vermeltfoort (Rabobank), Alessandro Donati (Acqua & Sapone), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator). The five-man break worked well together and pushed their advantage over the peloton out to over four minutes, but the teams of the sprinters kicked into gear and worked to neutralise their escape.
With 25km remaining Belkov attacked the break and tried to ride alone to the finish of the 173.5km stage from Knokke-Heist to Beveren. The BMC, Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Lotto Belisol teams, however, swept up the Russian's breakaway companions and then caught Belkov seven kilometres from the finish, setting up the sprint finale.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:03:34
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|13
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|15
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|20
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|23
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|24
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|28
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|33
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|34
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|36
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|37
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|38
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|39
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|40
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|43
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|46
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|51
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|52
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|56
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|58
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|59
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|60
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|61
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|64
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|65
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|67
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|68
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|71
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|77
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|80
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|83
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|85
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|86
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|90
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|91
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|92
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|93
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|94
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|95
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|96
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|97
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|98
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|99
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|101
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|102
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|103
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
|107
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|108
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|109
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|110
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|111
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|112
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|113
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|116
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|118
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|119
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|120
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|121
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|122
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|123
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|124
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|125
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|126
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|127
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|128
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|129
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:02
|130
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:11
|131
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|132
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:34
|135
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:55
|136
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:12
|137
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|138
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|139
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:07
|140
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|141
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|142
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|143
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|144
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|145
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|146
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|147
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|148
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|149
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|150
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|151
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|152
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|153
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|154
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|157
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|158
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:08:12
|DSQ
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNS
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|22
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|7
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|13
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|6
|4
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|4
|5
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|pts
|2
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|3
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|pts
|2
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|5
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12:10:42
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|Belgium
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|8
|Argos-Shimano
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|14
|Katusha Team
|15
|Sunweb - Revor
|16
|RusVelo
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|19
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|BKCP - Powerplus
|21
|Telenet - Fidea
|General classification after stage
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|11:22:28
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|8
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|10
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:29
|12
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:30
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|18
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|22
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|23
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|24
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|27
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|29
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|30
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|32
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|33
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|35
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|39
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|41
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|53
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|54
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|57
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|60
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|63
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|65
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|66
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|67
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|68
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|71
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|72
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|73
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|74
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|79
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|83
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|84
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|85
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|86
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|87
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|89
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|90
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|91
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|93
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|95
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|98
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|99
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|101
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|102
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|103
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|104
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|105
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|106
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|107
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|110
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|111
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|112
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|114
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|115
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|116
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|117
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|118
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|119
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|120
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|121
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:04
|122
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:09
|123
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|124
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:30
|125
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:32
|126
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:40
|127
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|128
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:58
|130
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|131
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:04
|132
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:43
|133
|Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:19
|134
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|135
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:27
|136
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:16
|137
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:27
|138
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:33
|139
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:37
|140
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|141
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|142
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|144
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|145
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|146
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|147
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|149
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|150
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|152
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:08:42
|153
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:07
|154
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:09:39
|155
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|156
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:09:56
|158
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|75
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|39
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|8
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|25
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|10
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|24
|11
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|12
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|15
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|17
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|13
|18
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|19
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|20
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|21
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|22
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|10
|23
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|24
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|25
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|9
|26
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|35
|4
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|26
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|7
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|8
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|9
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|10
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|11
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|10
|15
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|16
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|17
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|7
|18
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|19
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|20
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|4
|21
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|4
|22
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|11:22:54
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|15
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|16
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|18
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|19
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|20
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|21
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|30
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|31
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|34
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|35
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|39
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|40
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|43
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|44
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|46
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|47
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:38
|49
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:14
|50
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|51
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:32
|52
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|53
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:01
|54
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:50
|55
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:11
|56
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|57
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|58
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|60
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|61
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|62
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:08:16
|63
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|0:09:13
|64
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:09:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|34:08:54
|2
|Sunweb - Revor
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Belgium
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Argos-Shimano
|15
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16
|Pro Team Astana
|17
|BKCP - Powerplus
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|RusVelo
|21
|Telenet - Fidea
