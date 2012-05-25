Image 1 of 18 Greipel thanks his teammates (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 18 Andre Greipel proud of Lotto-Belisol on the Tour of Belgium podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 18 Adam Blythe was too cool for school in the Tour of Belgium podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 18 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates his third consecutive stage win in Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 18 Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) was most aggressive (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 18 Cyclo-cross star Sven Nys with Landbouwkrediet Euphony in Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 18 The sprint goes to Greipel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 18 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 18 Greipel also leads the points classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 18 Race leader Andre Greipel of Lotto-Belisol (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 18 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) in Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 18 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Belgium, the German's third straight win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 18 Adam Blythe (BMC) was top gun of the young riders in Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 18 Race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) remained perfect at the Tour of Belgium as he won his third stage in as many days. (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 18 Tour of Belgium leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 18 Stage 3 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 18 Belgian ProTeam Lotto Belisol is having a stellar time at its national Tour courtesy of German sprinter Andre Greipel. (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 18 Most combative rider Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) (Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) once again showcased his sprinting prowess at the Tour of Belgium as the 29-year-old German won his third straight stage and added to his general classification lead. It was a case of déjà vu as well for Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) as the Italian finished runner-up for the third consecutive day, while third place in Beveren was claimed by Adam Blythe (BMC Racing Team).

"The guys made it really easy, though a sprint win is never easy," said Greipel of his 10th win this season. "It was a text book sprint train. It was perfect today and that also gives a lot of confidence for the next busy period. I am very proud of the team, everyone now knows that Lotto Belisol as a strong sprint train that needs to be taken seriously."

Time bonuses extend Greipel's general classification lead over Napolitano to 12 seconds with Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) holding third overall at 26 seconds.

Five riders escaped early in the stage to form the break of the day, including Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor), Coen Vermeltfoort (Rabobank), Alessandro Donati (Acqua & Sapone), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator). The five-man break worked well together and pushed their advantage over the peloton out to over four minutes, but the teams of the sprinters kicked into gear and worked to neutralise their escape.

With 25km remaining Belkov attacked the break and tried to ride alone to the finish of the 173.5km stage from Knokke-Heist to Beveren. The BMC, Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Lotto Belisol teams, however, swept up the Russian's breakaway companions and then caught Belkov seven kilometres from the finish, setting up the sprint finale.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 4:03:34 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 13 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 14 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 15 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 17 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 20 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 21 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 23 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 24 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 28 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 33 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 34 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 36 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 37 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 38 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 39 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 40 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 43 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 45 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 46 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 49 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 51 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 52 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 56 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 58 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 59 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 60 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 61 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 64 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 65 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 66 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 67 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 68 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 69 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 71 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 74 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 75 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 77 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 79 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 80 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 83 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 85 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 86 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 90 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 91 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 92 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 93 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 94 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 95 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 96 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 97 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 98 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 99 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 101 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 102 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 105 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium 107 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 108 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 109 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 110 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 111 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 112 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 113 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 116 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 117 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 118 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 119 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 120 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 121 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 122 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 123 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 124 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 125 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 126 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 127 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 128 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 129 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:02 130 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:11 131 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:20 132 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 133 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 134 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:34 135 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:55 136 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:12 137 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 138 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:03 139 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:08:07 140 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 141 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 142 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 143 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 144 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 145 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 146 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 147 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 148 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 149 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 150 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 151 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 152 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 153 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 154 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 155 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 156 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 157 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 158 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 0:08:12 DSQ Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano DNF Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNS Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 30 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 22 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 7 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 13 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 9 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 11 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 24 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 3 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 9

Most aggressive check 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 6 4 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 4 5 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2

Most aggressive check 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 pts 2 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 3 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 4 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 5 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 2

Most aggressive check 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 pts 2 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 3 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 5 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12:10:42 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Lotto Belisol Team 5 Belgium 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 8 Argos-Shimano 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Acqua & Sapone 11 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 Pro Team Astana 14 Katusha Team 15 Sunweb - Revor 16 RusVelo 17 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 19 An Post - Sean Kelly 20 BKCP - Powerplus 21 Telenet - Fidea General classification after stage Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 11:22:28 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 7 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 8 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 10 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:29 12 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 14 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:30 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 17 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 18 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 19 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 20 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 22 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 23 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 24 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 26 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 27 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 29 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 30 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 31 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 32 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 33 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 35 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 36 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 39 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 40 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 41 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 45 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 48 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 53 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 54 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 57 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 59 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 60 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 63 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 65 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 66 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 67 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 68 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 69 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 73 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 74 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 75 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 79 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 83 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 84 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 85 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 86 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 87 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 89 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 90 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 91 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 93 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 95 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 96 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 98 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 99 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 100 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 101 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 102 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 103 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 104 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 105 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 106 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 107 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 110 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 111 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 112 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 114 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 115 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 116 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 117 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 118 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 119 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 120 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 121 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:01:04 122 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:09 123 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 124 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:30 125 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:32 126 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:40 127 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:50 128 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:58 130 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 131 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:04 132 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:43 133 Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium 0:03:19 134 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 135 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:27 136 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:16 137 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:27 138 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:33 139 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:08:37 140 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 141 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 142 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 144 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 145 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 146 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 147 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 148 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 149 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 150 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 152 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 0:08:42 153 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:07 154 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:09:39 155 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 156 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 157 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:09:56 158 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 90 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 75 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 39 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 8 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 25 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 10 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 11 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 24 12 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 22 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 15 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 17 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 13 18 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 19 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 20 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 11 21 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 22 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 10 23 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 24 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 25 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 9 26 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 9

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 35 4 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 26 5 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 7 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 8 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 9 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 16 11 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 10 15 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 16 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 17 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 7 18 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 7 19 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 5 20 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 4 21 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 4 22 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 11:22:54 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 14 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 15 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 16 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium 18 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 19 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 20 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 21 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium 27 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 30 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 31 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 34 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 35 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 39 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 40 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 43 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 44 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 46 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 47 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 48 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:38 49 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:14 50 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:24 51 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:32 52 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 53 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:01 54 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:50 55 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:08:11 56 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 57 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 58 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 60 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 61 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium 62 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 0:08:16 63 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano 0:09:13 64 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:09:30