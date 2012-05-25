Trending

Hat-trick for Greipel in Tour of Belgium

German gets another sprint win over Napolitano

Image 1 of 18

Greipel thanks his teammates

Greipel thanks his teammates
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 18

Andre Greipel proud of Lotto-Belisol on the Tour of Belgium podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Andre Greipel proud of Lotto-Belisol on the Tour of Belgium podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 18

Adam Blythe was too cool for school in the Tour of Belgium podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Adam Blythe was too cool for school in the Tour of Belgium podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 18

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates his third consecutive stage win in Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates his third consecutive stage win in Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 18

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) was most aggressive

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) was most aggressive
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 18

Cyclo-cross star Sven Nys with Landbouwkrediet Euphony in Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Cyclo-cross star Sven Nys with Landbouwkrediet Euphony in Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 18

The sprint goes to Greipel

The sprint goes to Greipel
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 18

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 18

Greipel also leads the points classification

Greipel also leads the points classification
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 18

Race leader Andre Greipel of Lotto-Belisol

Race leader Andre Greipel of Lotto-Belisol
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 18

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) in Tour of Belgium

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) in Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 18

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Belgium, the German's third straight win.
(Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Belgium, the German's third straight win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 18

Adam Blythe (BMC) was top gun of the young riders in Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Adam Blythe (BMC) was top gun of the young riders in Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 18

Race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) remained perfect at the Tour of Belgium as he won his third stage in as many days.
(Image credit: AFP)

Race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) remained perfect at the Tour of Belgium as he won his third stage in as many days.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 18

Tour of Belgium leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium.
(Image credit: AFP)

Tour of Belgium leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 18

Stage 3 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: AFP)

Stage 3 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 18

Belgian ProTeam Lotto Belisol is having a stellar time at its national Tour courtesy of German sprinter Andre Greipel.
(Image credit: AFP)

Belgian ProTeam Lotto Belisol is having a stellar time at its national Tour courtesy of German sprinter Andre Greipel.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 18 of 18

Most combative rider Leonardo Duque (Cofidis)
(Image credit: AFP)

Most combative rider Leonardo Duque (Cofidis)
(Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) once again showcased his sprinting prowess at the Tour of Belgium as the 29-year-old German won his third straight stage and added to his general classification lead. It was a case of déjà vu as well for Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) as the Italian finished runner-up for the third consecutive day, while third place in Beveren was claimed by Adam Blythe (BMC Racing Team).

"The guys made it really easy, though a sprint win is never easy," said Greipel of his 10th win this season. "It was a text book sprint train. It was perfect today and that also gives a lot of confidence for the next busy period. I am very proud of the team, everyone now knows that Lotto Belisol as a strong sprint train that needs to be taken seriously."

Time bonuses extend Greipel's general classification lead over Napolitano to 12 seconds with Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) holding third overall at 26 seconds.

Five riders escaped early in the stage to form the break of the day, including Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor), Coen Vermeltfoort (Rabobank), Alessandro Donati (Acqua & Sapone), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator). The five-man break worked well together and pushed their advantage over the peloton out to over four minutes, but the teams of the sprinters kicked into gear and worked to neutralise their escape.

With 25km remaining Belkov attacked the break and tried to ride alone to the finish of the 173.5km stage from Knokke-Heist to Beveren. The BMC, Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Lotto Belisol teams, however, swept up the Russian's breakaway companions and then caught Belkov seven kilometres from the finish, setting up the sprint finale.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team4:03:34
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
3Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
13Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
15Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
18Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
20Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
21Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
23Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
24Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
28Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
33Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
34Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
36Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
37Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
38Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
39Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
41Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
43Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
45Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
46Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
49Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
51Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
52Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
56Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
58Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
59Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
60Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
61Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
64Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
65Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
66Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
67Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
68Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
69Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
71Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
74Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
75Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
77Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
79Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
80Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
81Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
83Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
85Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
86Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
87Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
90Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
91Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
92Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
93Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
94Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
95Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
96Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
97Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
98Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
99Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
101Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
102Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
103Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
105Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
107Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
108Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
109Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
110Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
111Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
112Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
113Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
116Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
117Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
118Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
119Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
120Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
121Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
122Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
123Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
124Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
125Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
126Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
127Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
128Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
129Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:02
130Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:11
131Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:20
132Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
133Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
134Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:34
135Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:55
136Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:12
137Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
138Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:03
139Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:07
140Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
141Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
142Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
143Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
144Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
145Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
146Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
147Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
148Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
149Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
150Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
151Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
152Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
153Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
154Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
155Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
156Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
157Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
158Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:08:12
DSQJoren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Argos - Shimano
DNFStijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNSJonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team30pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone25
3Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team22
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
7Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano13
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
9Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team11
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team10

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team24pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
3Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium9

Most aggressive check 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano6
4Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium4
5Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2

Most aggressive check 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10pts
2Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
3Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team6
4Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
5Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor2

Most aggressive check 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10pts
2Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team4
5Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Landbouwkrediet-Euphony12:10:42
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Lotto Belisol Team
5Belgium
6BMC Racing Team
7Omega Pharma - Quickstep
8Argos-Shimano
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Acqua & Sapone
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Pro Team Astana
14Katusha Team
15Sunweb - Revor
16RusVelo
17Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19An Post - Sean Kelly
20BKCP - Powerplus
21Telenet - Fidea
General classification after stageMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team11:22:28
4Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
7Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
8Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
9Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
10Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:29
12Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
18Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
19Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
21Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
22Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
23Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
24Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
26Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
27Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
29Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
30Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
31Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
32Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
33Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
35Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
39Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
40Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
41Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
45Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
47Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
50Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
53Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
54Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
57Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
59Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
60Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
63Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
65Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
66Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
67Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
68Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
69Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
73Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
74Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
79Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
83Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
84Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
85Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
86Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
87Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
89Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
90Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
91Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
93Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
95Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
96Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
99Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
100Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
101Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
102Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
103Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
104Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
105Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
106Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
107Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
110Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
111Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
112Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
114Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
115Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
116Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
117Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
118Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
119Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
120Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
121Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:01:04
122Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:09
123Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
124Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:30
125Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:32
126Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:01:40
127Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:50
128Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:58
130Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
131Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:04
132Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:43
133Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium0:03:19
134Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
135Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:27
136Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:16
137Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:27
138Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:33
139Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:37
140Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
141Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
142Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
143Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
144Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
145Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
146Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
147Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
148Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
149Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
150Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
152Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:08:42
153Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:07
154Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:09:39
155Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
156Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
157Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:09:56
158Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team90pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone75
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team58
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team41
5Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team39
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator30
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
8Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano25
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
10Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony24
11Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team24
12Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team22
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
15Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly15
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
17Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium13
18Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's13
19Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony12
20Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole11
21Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
22Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea10
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team10
24Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
25Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium9
26Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano9

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne54pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator40
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano35
4Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone26
5Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly25
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator20
7Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
8Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team19
9Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
10Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team16
11Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone14
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
14Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor10
15Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
16Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
17Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea7
18Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony7
19Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole5
20Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium4
21Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano4
22Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team11:22:54
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
14Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
15Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
16Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
18Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
19Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
20Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
21Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
30Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
31Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
34Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
35Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
39Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
40Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
44Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
45Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
46Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
47Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:00:38
49Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:01:14
50Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:24
51Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:32
52Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
53Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:01
54Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:50
55Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:11
56Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
57Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
58Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
60Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
61Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
62Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:08:16
63Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano0:09:13
64Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:09:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Landbouwkrediet-Euphony34:08:54
2Sunweb - Revor
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Omega Pharma - Quickstep
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Rabobank Cycling Team
7Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
8Acqua & Sapone
9Lotto Belisol Team
10Belgium
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
12BMC Racing Team
13Katusha Team
14Argos-Shimano
15Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
16Pro Team Astana
17BKCP - Powerplus
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19An Post - Sean Kelly
20RusVelo
21Telenet - Fidea

