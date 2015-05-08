Edmondson wins stage 3 in Gabala
Roglic holds on to leader's jersey
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post-Chain Reaction
|4:07:28
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:01
|3
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|Kristian Haugaard (Den) Leopard Development Team
|5
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|6
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|7
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chain Reaction
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Alo) Adria Mobil
|10
|Clemens Fankhausser (Aut) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Alo) Adria Mobil
|12:27:54
|2
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:00:34
|3
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|Chris Horner (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling
|5
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post-Chain Reaction
|0:03:49
|6
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baky Cycling Project
|0:03:50
|7
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|8
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:03:56
|10
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
