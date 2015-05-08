Trending

Edmondson wins stage 3 in Gabala

Roglic holds on to leader's jersey

Josh Edmondson (Team Sky) leads the breakaway in Tour of Poland's stage 4

(Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post-Chain Reaction4:07:28
2Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:01
3Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
4Kristian Haugaard (Den) Leopard Development Team
5Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
6Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
7Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chain Reaction
9Primoz Roglic (Alo) Adria Mobil
10Clemens Fankhausser (Aut) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Alo) Adria Mobil12:27:54
2Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:00:34
3Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
4Chris Horner (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling
5Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post-Chain Reaction0:03:49
6Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baky Cycling Project0:03:50
7Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
8Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
9Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:03:56
10Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan

