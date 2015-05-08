Roglic wins stage 2 in Ismayilli
Adria Mobil rider takes over the race lead
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|4:43:26
|2
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:34
|3
|Chris Horner (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling
|4
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|5
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baky Cycling Project
|0:03:50
|6
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post-Chain Reaction
|9
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|10
|Sebastian Baldauf (Bel) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Alo) Adria Mobil
|8:20:25
|2
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:00:34
|3
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|4
|Chris Horner (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling
|5
|Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baky Cycling Project
|0:03:50
|6
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|7
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|8
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
