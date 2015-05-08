Trending

Roglic wins stage 2 in Ismayilli

Adria Mobil rider takes over the race lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil4:43:26
2Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:34
3Chris Horner (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling
4Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
5Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baky Cycling Project0:03:50
6Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
7Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post-Chain Reaction
9Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
10Sebastian Baldauf (Bel) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Alo) Adria Mobil8:20:25
2Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:00:34
3Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
4Chris Horner (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling
5Maksym Averin (Ukr) Synergy Baky Cycling Project0:03:50
6Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
7Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
8Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
10Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil

