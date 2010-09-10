Armistead scores a hat trick
Third stage for Cervelo rider, Whitelaw still leads
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|3:35:39
|2
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|3
|Andrea Graus (Aut)
|4
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|7
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|8
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|9
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|11
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|12
|Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|14
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|15
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|16
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|17
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi)
|18
|Alli Holland (GBr)
|19
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|20
|Elena Eggle (Ger)
|21
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|22
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|23
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|24
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|25
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra)
|26
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|27
|Doris Schweizer (Swi)
|28
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|29
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|30
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger)
|31
|Anna Fischer (Ger)
|32
|Egle Zablotskyte (Ltu)
|33
|Marion Rousse (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|34
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|35
|Natalie Creswick (GBr)
|36
|Amélie Rivat (Fra)
|37
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:35
|38
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|39
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|40
|Desiree Schuler (Ger)
|0:01:04
|41
|Carlee Taylor (Aus)
|0:04:18
|42
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:13:26
|43
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned)
|44
|Line Foss (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|45
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|46
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|47
|Mireille Robin (Fra)
|48
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor)
|49
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|50
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|51
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|52
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|53
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|54
|Emma Grant (GBr)
|0:16:14
|55
|Rebecca Curley (GBr)
|0:16:46
|56
|Manon Parisot (Fra)
|57
|Amy De Ridder (Bel)
|0:16:50
|58
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|59
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu)
|60
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux)
|0:16:55
|61
|Annelies Visser (Ned)
|62
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu)
|63
|Marie Voreland (Nor)
|64
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|65
|Natasha Perry (Aus)
|66
|Alna Burato (Fra)
|67
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
|68
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|69
|Stefanie Meizer (Ger)
|0:17:03
|70
|Sylvie Gaillon (Fra)
|71
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|72
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|73
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi)
|0:18:46
|74
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra)
|0:18:52
|75
|Lucie Macíková (Cze)
|0:28:34
|76
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze)
|0:30:54
|77
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|0:31:06
|DNS
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|DNF
|Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu)
|DNF
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|DNS
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNS
|Elke Bolangier (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|12:47:40
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:04
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|0:01:29
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:01:33
|5
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:03:07
|7
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:17
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:04:20
|9
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|10
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:04:35
|11
|Andrea Graus (Aut)
|0:05:35
|12
|Anna Fischer (Ger)
|0:05:40
|13
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:05:55
|14
|Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:07:10
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:07:14
|16
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:07:19
|17
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi)
|0:07:31
|18
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:08:36
|19
|Natalie Creswick (GBr)
|0:08:44
|20
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|0:09:19
|21
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:09:45
|22
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
|0:11:54
|23
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:12:04
|24
|Alli Holland (GBr)
|0:12:08
|25
|Carlee Taylor (Aus)
|0:12:29
|26
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:13:11
|27
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:13:12
|28
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|29
|Doris Schweizer (Swi)
|0:16:33
|30
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|0:16:44
|31
|Elena Eggle (Ger)
|0:16:47
|32
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|33
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
|0:18:42
|34
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:19:40
|35
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra)
|0:20:06
|36
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:20:23
|37
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger)
|0:20:47
|38
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:21:02
|39
|Egle Zablotskyte (Ltu)
|0:28:16
|40
|Marion Rousse (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:28:18
|41
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:29:38
|42
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:30:10
|43
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|0:30:11
|44
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:30:17
|45
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:30:25
|46
|Amélie Rivat (Fra)
|0:31:28
|47
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor)
|0:33:12
|48
|Desiree Schuler (Ger)
|0:33:53
|49
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:34:12
|50
|Mireille Robin (Fra)
|0:34:51
|51
|Line Foss (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:37:29
|52
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:39:40
|53
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:40:31
|54
|Natasha Perry (Aus)
|0:41:48
|55
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|0:43:09
|56
|Sylvie Gaillon (Fra)
|0:43:40
|57
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux)
|0:48:07
|58
|Amy De Ridder (Bel)
|0:48:46
|59
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:49:14
|60
|Annelies Visser (Ned)
|0:49:28
|61
|Emma Grant (GBr)
|0:50:17
|62
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned)
|0:50:32
|63
|Stefanie Meizer (Ger)
|0:52:44
|64
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|0:54:18
|65
|Rebecca Curley (GBr)
|0:54:27
|66
|Marie Voreland (Nor)
|0:54:39
|67
|Manon Parisot (Fra)
|0:54:45
|68
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu)
|0:56:02
|69
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu)
|0:56:34
|70
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:56:57
|71
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
|0:57:39
|72
|Alna Burato (Fra)
|1:00:37
|73
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi)
|1:00:49
|74
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra)
|1:03:49
|75
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze)
|1:21:46
|76
|Lucie Macíková (Cze)
|1:24:30
|77
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|1:54:44
