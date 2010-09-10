Trending

Armistead scores a hat trick

Third stage for Cervelo rider, Whitelaw still leads

Image 1 of 19

Vilija Sereikaite

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 2 of 19

Carlee Taylor between Andrea Graus and Liselot Decroix on top of the race in GPM of Larnas

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 3 of 19

Green jersey Lizzie Armitstead in Larnas

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 4 of 19

Vicki Whitelaw chasing in Larnas

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 5 of 19

Armitstead, Whitelaw, Ryan and Ferrier Bruneau not far from the GPM line

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 6 of 19

Vilija Sereikaite leading the peloton

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 7 of 19

Ludivine Henrion, Ausrine Trebaite and Daphny Van den Brand in the peloton

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 8 of 19

A dutch rider

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 9 of 19

A swiss rider doing her best in Larnas

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 10 of 19

Another winning day for Lizzie Armistead (Cervelo)

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 11 of 19

Lizzie Armistead takes her third consecutive stage win

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 12 of 19

Vicki Whitelaw saves her lead

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 13 of 19

Ludivine Henrion smiling after the race

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 14 of 19

Katrin Hammes and Elena Eggl from the BikeAir Team recovering after the race

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 15 of 19

Lizzie Armistead in the harlequin jersey

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 16 of 19

Lise Noestold best young rider

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 17 of 19

Race director Alain Cour

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 18 of 19

Australian Ruth Corset

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 19 of 19

Sharon Laws

(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam3:35:39
2Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
3Andrea Graus (Aut)
4Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
6Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
7Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
8Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
9Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
10Christine Majerus (Lux) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
11Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
12Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
14Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
15Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
16Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
17Jennifer Hohl (Swi)
18Alli Holland (GBr)
19Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
20Elena Eggle (Ger)
21Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
22Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
23Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
24Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
25Emilie Blanquefort (Fra)
26Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
27Doris Schweizer (Swi)
28Sophie De Boer (Ned)
29Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
30Kathrin Hammes (Ger)
31Anna Fischer (Ger)
32Egle Zablotskyte (Ltu)
33Marion Rousse (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
34Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
35Natalie Creswick (GBr)
36Amélie Rivat (Fra)
37Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:35
38Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam
39Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
40Desiree Schuler (Ger)0:01:04
41Carlee Taylor (Aus)0:04:18
42Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:13:26
43Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned)
44Line Foss (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
45Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo
46Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
47Mireille Robin (Fra)
48Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor)
49Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
50Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
51Kaat Hannes (Bel)
52Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
53Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
54Emma Grant (GBr)0:16:14
55Rebecca Curley (GBr)0:16:46
56Manon Parisot (Fra)
57Amy De Ridder (Bel)0:16:50
58Daniela Gass (Ger)
59Agne Silinyte (Ltu)
60Fabienne Schauss (Lux)0:16:55
61Annelies Visser (Ned)
62Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu)
63Marie Voreland (Nor)
64Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
65Natasha Perry (Aus)
66Alna Burato (Fra)
67Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
68Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
69Stefanie Meizer (Ger)0:17:03
70Sylvie Gaillon (Fra)
71Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
72Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
73Fabienne Sommer (Swi)0:18:46
74Sylvie Quittot (Fra)0:18:52
75Lucie Macíková (Cze)0:28:34
76Andrea Chlumska (Cze)0:30:54
77Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)0:31:06
DNSClaudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
DNFRoberta Barzdaite (Ltu)
DNFSanne Cant (Bel)
DNSAshleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
DNSElke Bolangier (Bel)

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team12:47:40
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:04
3Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO0:01:29
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:33
5Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:43
6Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo TestTeam0:03:07
7Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:04:17
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:04:20
9Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:04:23
10Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:04:35
11Andrea Graus (Aut)0:05:35
12Anna Fischer (Ger)0:05:40
13Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:05:55
14Sophie Creux (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion0:07:10
15Christine Majerus (Lux) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion0:07:14
16Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion0:07:19
17Jennifer Hohl (Swi)0:07:31
18Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:08:36
19Natalie Creswick (GBr)0:08:44
20Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo0:09:19
21Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam0:09:45
22Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)0:11:54
23Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:12:04
24Alli Holland (GBr)0:12:08
25Carlee Taylor (Aus)0:12:29
26Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:13:11
27Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam0:13:12
28Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team0:13:40
29Doris Schweizer (Swi)0:16:33
30Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo0:16:44
31Elena Eggle (Ger)0:16:47
32Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:18:34
33Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno d'Asolo0:18:42
34Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:19:40
35Emilie Blanquefort (Fra)0:20:06
36Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:20:23
37Kathrin Hammes (Ger)0:20:47
38Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:21:02
39Egle Zablotskyte (Ltu)0:28:16
40Marion Rousse (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion0:28:18
41Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion0:29:38
42Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:30:10
43Kaat Hannes (Bel)0:30:11
44Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:30:17
45Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:30:25
46Amélie Rivat (Fra)0:31:28
47Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor)0:33:12
48Desiree Schuler (Ger)0:33:53
49Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion0:34:12
50Mireille Robin (Fra)0:34:51
51Line Foss (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:37:29
52Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:39:40
53Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:40:31
54Natasha Perry (Aus)0:41:48
55Linda Van Rijen (Ned)0:43:09
56Sylvie Gaillon (Fra)0:43:40
57Fabienne Schauss (Lux)0:48:07
58Amy De Ridder (Bel)0:48:46
59Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:49:14
60Annelies Visser (Ned)0:49:28
61Emma Grant (GBr)0:50:17
62Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned)0:50:32
63Stefanie Meizer (Ger)0:52:44
64Daniela Gass (Ger)0:54:18
65Rebecca Curley (GBr)0:54:27
66Marie Voreland (Nor)0:54:39
67Manon Parisot (Fra)0:54:45
68Agne Silinyte (Ltu)0:56:02
69Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu)0:56:34
70Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:56:57
71Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)0:57:39
72Alna Burato (Fra)1:00:37
73Fabienne Sommer (Swi)1:00:49
74Sylvie Quittot (Fra)1:03:49
75Andrea Chlumska (Cze)1:21:46
76Lucie Macíková (Cze)1:24:30
77Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)1:54:44

