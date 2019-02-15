Image 1 of 32 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 32 Stage 4 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 3 of 32 Stage 4 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 4 of 32 Points leader Sebastian Molano (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 5 of 32 Stage 4 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 6 of 32 Rigoberto Uran greets the fans (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 7 of 32 The breakaway on stage 4 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 8 of 32 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the breakaway (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 9 of 32 Stage 4 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 10 of 32 It's pacey when Froome starts craning his neck (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 11 of 32 Team Sky in the bunch (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 12 of 32 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 13 of 32 Stage 4 of Tour Colombia (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 14 of 32 Bob Junges dons the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 32 Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 32 Marco Maronese (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 Miguel Angel Lopez on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 32 Miguel Angel Lopez on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 32 UAE Team Emirates after a hot stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 32 Oliviero Troia (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Ruben Dario Acosta (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Mihkel Raim just missed the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) escapes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 32 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 32 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 32 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels has been at the head of the peloton in all the final sprints of the Tour Colombia, working for Deceuninck-Quickstep teammate Alvaro Hodeg, but finally on stage 4, as multiple attacks disrupted proceedings in the final kilometres, Jungels seized control with a last minute attack to steal the stage victory by three seconds.

Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) tried to go with Jungels but missed the train, coming in just ahead of Julian Alaphilippe who was busy celebrating the win of his Deceuninck-Quickstep teammate.

"With a group of almost only climbers I always had a chance in a final like this," Jungels said. "Yesterday I tried to pull the sprint for Julian so today we said OK I would try for myself. We found it was perfect and it worked out. I'm just happy the team is doing so well and I could take my first victory here."

Mulitple moves went clear in the last 10km from a peloton already much reduced by the hilly circuit, with Rodrigo Contreras (Astana) among the most active, but it looked to be a reduced bunch sprint as the peloton went under the 1km to go banner.

Then, Jungels looked to be stringing out the bunch for Alaphilippe but just powered away instead, taking an emphatic win and the overall lead - now by two seconds over Alaphilippe with EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran, Dani Martinez and Lawson Craddock tied for third at four seconds.

"After the TTT we were very close, I'm also super happy to have [the jersey] but I have to be very honest with you, the next two days are going to be very hard to defend it," Jungels admitted. "I am more than happy with one stage victory for myself. Of course we will honour the jersey and try to defend it, but I think there are stronger climbers here than me."

How it unfolded

Stage 4 in Colombia was a 144km circuit race that saw the peloton race six laps on a tricky course in the heart of Medellin. A small category 4 climb 10.9km into the 24km circuit didn't cause too much trouble for the sprinters.

Time bonuses three seconds, two seconds and one second were offer during the stage at three intermediate sprints at the end of laps one, three and five. The typical time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds were up for grabs at the finish. Riders collected KOM points on the climb during laps two and four.

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez shot out of the blocks like a missile in search of the three second time bonus at the end of the lap one, attacking early and holding off the bunch to tak the top prize ahead of Colombia's Juan Arango and Miguel Angel Rubiano (Coldeportes Zenú).

The race for the intermediate sprint forced a group of six free from the peloton 36km into the day. In the group were Lopez, Arango and Rubiano, along with Daniel Jaramillo (Manzana Postobon), Fredy Montana (EPM) and Bayron Guamá (Ecuador).

At the first KOM of the day on lap 2, Arango took maximum points ahead of Jaramillo and Lopez. The gap grew to 2:10 60km into the race. Lopez, who started the day 22 seconds behind race leader Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First), kept the pressure on for the intermediate sprints, collecting another three-seconds bonus on lap 3 for a total of six seconds to that point. One more sprint remained on lap 5.

Arango took top honours at the KOM on lap 4, but by then the leaders' gap had been whittled down to just 1:22 over the bunch. The leaders started lap five with 1:07 over the peloton, which was being led by Uran's EF Education First team.

Arango denied Lopez the maximum bonus on the final intermediate sprint, although the Astana leaders grabbed two for second, followed by Rubiano in third.

The leaders started te final lap with 1:08 over the field, and Movistar and Team Sky came to the front to help EF chasing down Lopez' dangerous move. The added help made the difference, and the break was caught with 10km to go.

Attacks started flying immediately from there.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:04:38 2 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:02 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 5 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 8 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 9 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 13 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 16 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 19 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 20 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 21 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 22 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 23 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 24 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 25 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 26 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 27 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 29 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 30 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 31 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 32 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 33 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 34 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 35 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 36 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 37 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 38 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 39 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 40 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 41 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 42 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 43 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 45 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 46 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 47 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 48 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 49 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 50 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 51 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 52 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 53 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 54 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 55 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 56 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 57 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 58 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 59 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 60 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 61 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 62 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:00:43 63 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 64 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 66 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 67 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 68 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 69 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 70 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 71 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 72 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 73 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 75 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 76 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 77 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 78 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 79 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 80 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 81 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 82 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 83 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 84 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 85 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 86 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 87 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 88 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 89 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 90 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 91 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 93 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 94 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 95 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 96 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 97 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 98 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 99 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 100 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 101 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 102 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 105 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 106 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 107 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 109 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 110 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 111 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 112 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 113 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 114 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 116 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 0:00:02 118 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:01:16 119 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:01:18 120 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 121 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 122 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 123 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 124 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 125 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:01:23 126 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 127 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:01:27 128 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 129 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:31 130 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:22 131 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:02:33 132 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:49 133 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 134 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 135 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 136 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 137 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 0:05:26 138 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 139 Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:07:02 140 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 141 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 142 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 143 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 144 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 145 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 146 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 147 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 148 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 149 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 150 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 151 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 152 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 153 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:09:42 154 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 0:12:03 155 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 156 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:20 157 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:14:43 158 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 0:18:59 159 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:26:42

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 12 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 4 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 8 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 6 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 7 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 8 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 6 9 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 5 10 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 4 11 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 4 12 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 13 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2

Sprint1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 2 3 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 2 3 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 3:04:40 2 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 6 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 8 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 9 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 10 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 11 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 13 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 14 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 15 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 16 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 17 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 18 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 19 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 21 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 22 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 23 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 24 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 25 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 0:00:41 26 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 27 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 28 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 29 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 30 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 31 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 32 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 33 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 34 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 35 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 37 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 38 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 39 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 40 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 41 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 42 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:01:14 43 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:01:16 44 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:21 45 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:01:25 46 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:03:47 47 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:07:00 48 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 49 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 50 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 51 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 52 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:09:40 53 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 0:12:01 54 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 55 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:18 56 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:14:41 57 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 0:18:57

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manzana Postobon 9:14:00 2 Medellin 3 EF Education First 4 Movistar Team 5 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 Team Sky 7 Colombia 8 Coldeportes Bici Strongma 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Ecuador 11 Orgullo Paisa 12 EPM 13 Coldeportes Zenu 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:39 15 Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:41 16 Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia 17 Androni Giocattoli 18 UAE Team Emirates 19 Deprisa Team 20 IAM Excelsior 0:01:22 21 GW Shimano 22 Bardiani CSF 0:02:03 23 Hagens Berman Axeon 24 Efapel 25 Betplay Cycling Team 0:02:36 26 Team Illuminate 0:03:12 27 Aevolo 0:04:28 28 Italy 0:05:09

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10:24:10 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 7 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 8 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 9 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 11 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 13 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 14 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 15 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 17 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:50 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 21 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 23 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 25 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 26 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 27 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:01:00 28 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 29 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 30 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 31 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 32 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 33 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 34 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 35 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 36 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 37 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 38 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 39 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 40 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 41 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 42 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 43 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 44 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 45 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 46 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:01:20 47 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 48 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 49 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 50 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 0:01:30 51 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 53 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 0:01:40 54 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 55 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:01:50 56 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:02:00 57 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 58 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:10 59 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 0:02:20 60 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 0:02:30 61 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 62 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 63 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:00 64 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 65 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:03:10 66 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 67 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 68 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:30 69 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 0:03:50 70 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:10 71 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 72 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 73 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:04:20 74 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 0:04:40 75 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:05:00 76 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 77 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 78 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 79 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 80 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:05:10 81 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 82 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 83 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 0:05:20 84 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 85 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 86 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:05:30 87 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:05:50 88 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:10 90 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:06:20 91 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:06:30 92 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:40 93 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 94 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:50 95 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 96 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:07:10 97 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:07:20 98 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:08:00 99 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:08:20 100 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:08:30 101 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:09:10 102 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:09:40 103 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:09:50 104 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 0:10:30 107 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:10:40 108 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:10:50 109 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:20 110 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:30 111 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:40 112 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 0:11:50 113 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:12:00 114 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:20 115 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 116 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 0:12:30 117 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 118 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 0:13:00 119 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 120 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:30 121 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:13:40 122 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:13:50 123 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 0:14:00 124 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:20 125 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 0:14:40 126 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:15:10 127 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 0:15:20 128 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:16:10 129 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 0:16:20 130 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:16:50 131 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:30 132 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:17:50 133 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:18:10 134 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:19:10 135 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:19:30 136 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 0:19:50 137 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:40 138 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:10 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:30 140 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:22:40 141 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 0:23:20 142 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 0:24:30 143 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 0:26:20 144 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 145 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:27:00 146 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 0:27:40 147 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:00 148 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:29:40 149 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 0:30:10 150 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 0:30:30 151 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:33:10 152 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:33:20 153 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 154 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:40:10 155 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:43:30 156 Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:44:10 157 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:45:10 158 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 0:47:20 159 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 0:50:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 25 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 3 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 20 4 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 6 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 16 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 12 9 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 12 10 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 10 11 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 12 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 13 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 8 14 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 15 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 16 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 17 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 6 18 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 6 19 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 5 20 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 5 21 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 22 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 4 23 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 24 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 25 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 3 26 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 3 27 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 3 28 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 3 29 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 30 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 31 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 2 32 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 6 pts 2 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 4 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 6 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 3 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1 9 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 1 10 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 1 11 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 1 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1 13 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1 14 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 pts 2 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 6 3 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 6 4 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 6 5 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 5 6 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 4 7 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 8 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 3 9 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 10 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 3 11 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 12 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 2 13 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 1 14 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 10:24:10 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 3 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 4 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 6 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 8 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 9 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:01:00 10 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 11 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 14 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 15 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 16 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:01:10 17 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 0:01:20 18 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 19 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:30 20 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 21 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:01:50 22 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 0:02:00 23 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:10 24 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:02:30 25 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 26 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:00 27 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 28 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:30 29 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:04:10 30 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 0:05:00 31 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:05:10 32 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 33 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 34 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:05:30 35 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:06:20 36 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:40 37 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 38 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:08:20 39 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:30 40 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:12:00 41 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:20 42 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:13:40 43 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:13:50 44 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:15:10 45 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:16:50 46 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:17:50 47 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 0:19:50 48 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:22:40 49 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 0:23:20 50 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:27:00 51 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 0:30:30 52 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:33:10 53 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:33:20 54 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:40:10 55 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:43:30 56 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 0:47:20 57 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 0:50:00