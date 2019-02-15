Tour Colombia: Jungels wins stage 4
Luxembourg champion steals sprinters' thunder, takes race lead
Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels has been at the head of the peloton in all the final sprints of the Tour Colombia, working for Deceuninck-Quickstep teammate Alvaro Hodeg, but finally on stage 4, as multiple attacks disrupted proceedings in the final kilometres, Jungels seized control with a last minute attack to steal the stage victory by three seconds.
Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) tried to go with Jungels but missed the train, coming in just ahead of Julian Alaphilippe who was busy celebrating the win of his Deceuninck-Quickstep teammate.
"With a group of almost only climbers I always had a chance in a final like this," Jungels said. "Yesterday I tried to pull the sprint for Julian so today we said OK I would try for myself. We found it was perfect and it worked out. I'm just happy the team is doing so well and I could take my first victory here."
Mulitple moves went clear in the last 10km from a peloton already much reduced by the hilly circuit, with Rodrigo Contreras (Astana) among the most active, but it looked to be a reduced bunch sprint as the peloton went under the 1km to go banner.
Then, Jungels looked to be stringing out the bunch for Alaphilippe but just powered away instead, taking an emphatic win and the overall lead - now by two seconds over Alaphilippe with EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran, Dani Martinez and Lawson Craddock tied for third at four seconds.
"After the TTT we were very close, I'm also super happy to have [the jersey] but I have to be very honest with you, the next two days are going to be very hard to defend it," Jungels admitted. "I am more than happy with one stage victory for myself. Of course we will honour the jersey and try to defend it, but I think there are stronger climbers here than me."
How it unfolded
Stage 4 in Colombia was a 144km circuit race that saw the peloton race six laps on a tricky course in the heart of Medellin. A small category 4 climb 10.9km into the 24km circuit didn't cause too much trouble for the sprinters.
Time bonuses three seconds, two seconds and one second were offer during the stage at three intermediate sprints at the end of laps one, three and five. The typical time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds were up for grabs at the finish. Riders collected KOM points on the climb during laps two and four.
Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez shot out of the blocks like a missile in search of the three second time bonus at the end of the lap one, attacking early and holding off the bunch to tak the top prize ahead of Colombia's Juan Arango and Miguel Angel Rubiano (Coldeportes Zenú).
The race for the intermediate sprint forced a group of six free from the peloton 36km into the day. In the group were Lopez, Arango and Rubiano, along with Daniel Jaramillo (Manzana Postobon), Fredy Montana (EPM) and Bayron Guamá (Ecuador).
At the first KOM of the day on lap 2, Arango took maximum points ahead of Jaramillo and Lopez. The gap grew to 2:10 60km into the race. Lopez, who started the day 22 seconds behind race leader Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First), kept the pressure on for the intermediate sprints, collecting another three-seconds bonus on lap 3 for a total of six seconds to that point. One more sprint remained on lap 5.
Arango took top honours at the KOM on lap 4, but by then the leaders' gap had been whittled down to just 1:22 over the bunch. The leaders started lap five with 1:07 over the peloton, which was being led by Uran's EF Education First team.
Arango denied Lopez the maximum bonus on the final intermediate sprint, although the Astana leaders grabbed two for second, followed by Rubiano in third.
The leaders started te final lap with 1:08 over the field, and Movistar and Team Sky came to the front to help EF chasing down Lopez' dangerous move. The added help made the difference, and the break was caught with 10km to go.
Attacks started flying immediately from there.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:04:38
|2
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:02
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|5
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|6
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|8
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|16
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|19
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|20
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|21
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|23
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|26
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|27
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|29
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|30
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|31
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|33
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|34
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|35
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|36
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|37
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|38
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|39
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|40
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|41
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|43
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|45
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|46
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|47
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|48
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|49
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|50
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|52
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|53
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|54
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|55
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|56
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|57
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|59
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|60
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|61
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|62
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:43
|63
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|64
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|66
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|67
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|68
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|69
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|70
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|71
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|72
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|73
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|75
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|76
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|77
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|78
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|79
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|80
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|81
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|82
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|83
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|84
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|85
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|86
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|87
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|88
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|89
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|91
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|92
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|94
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|95
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|96
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|97
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|98
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|99
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|100
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|101
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|102
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|105
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|106
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|107
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|109
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|110
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|111
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|112
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|113
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|114
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:00:02
|118
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|119
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:18
|120
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|121
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|122
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|123
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|124
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|125
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|126
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|127
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:27
|128
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|129
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:31
|130
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:22
|131
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:02:33
|132
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:49
|133
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|134
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|135
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|136
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|137
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:05:26
|138
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|139
|Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:07:02
|140
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|141
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|142
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|143
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|144
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|145
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|146
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|147
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|148
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|149
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|150
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|151
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|152
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|153
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:09:42
|154
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|0:12:03
|155
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|156
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:14:20
|157
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:14:43
|158
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|0:18:59
|159
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:26:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|4
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|8
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|7
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|6
|8
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|9
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|5
|10
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|11
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|4
|12
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|13
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|2
|3
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|3:04:40
|2
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|5
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|6
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|8
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|9
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|10
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|11
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|14
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|15
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|16
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|17
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|18
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|19
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|21
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|22
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|23
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|25
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:00:41
|26
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|27
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|28
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|29
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|30
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|31
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|32
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|33
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|34
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|35
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|37
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|38
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|39
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|40
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|41
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|42
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|43
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:16
|44
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:21
|45
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:25
|46
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:47
|47
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:07:00
|48
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|49
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|50
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|51
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|52
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:09:40
|53
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|0:12:01
|54
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|55
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:14:18
|56
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:14:41
|57
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|0:18:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manzana Postobon
|9:14:00
|2
|Medellin
|3
|EF Education First
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Colombia
|8
|Coldeportes Bici Strongma
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Ecuador
|11
|Orgullo Paisa
|12
|EPM
|13
|Coldeportes Zenu
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:39
|15
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:41
|16
|Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Deprisa Team
|20
|IAM Excelsior
|0:01:22
|21
|GW Shimano
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:03
|23
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|24
|Efapel
|25
|Betplay Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|26
|Team Illuminate
|0:03:12
|27
|Aevolo
|0:04:28
|28
|Italy
|0:05:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10:24:10
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|7
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|8
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|11
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|14
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|15
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|17
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|23
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|25
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|26
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|27
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:01:00
|28
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|29
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|30
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|31
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|32
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|33
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|34
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|35
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|36
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|38
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|39
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|40
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|41
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|42
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|43
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|44
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|45
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|46
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:01:20
|47
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|48
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|49
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|50
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:01:30
|51
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|52
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|53
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:01:40
|54
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|55
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:50
|56
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:02:00
|57
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|58
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:10
|59
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|0:02:20
|60
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|0:02:30
|61
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|62
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|63
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:00
|64
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|65
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:03:10
|66
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|67
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|68
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:30
|69
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:03:50
|70
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:10
|71
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|72
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|73
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:04:20
|74
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|0:04:40
|75
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:05:00
|76
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|77
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|78
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|79
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|80
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:05:10
|81
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|82
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|83
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:05:20
|84
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|85
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|86
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:05:30
|87
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:05:50
|88
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:10
|90
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|91
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|92
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:40
|93
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|94
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:50
|95
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|96
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:07:10
|97
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|98
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:08:00
|99
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:08:20
|100
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:08:30
|101
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:09:10
|102
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:09:40
|103
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:09:50
|104
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:10:30
|107
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:10:40
|108
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:10:50
|109
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:20
|110
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:30
|111
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:40
|112
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:11:50
|113
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:00
|114
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:20
|115
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|116
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|0:12:30
|117
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|118
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|0:13:00
|119
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|120
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:30
|121
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:13:40
|122
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:13:50
|123
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:14:00
|124
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:20
|125
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:14:40
|126
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:15:10
|127
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|0:15:20
|128
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:16:10
|129
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|0:16:20
|130
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:16:50
|131
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:30
|132
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:17:50
|133
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:18:10
|134
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:19:10
|135
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:19:30
|136
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:19:50
|137
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:40
|138
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:10
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:30
|140
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:22:40
|141
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|0:23:20
|142
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|0:24:30
|143
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|0:26:20
|144
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|145
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:27:00
|146
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:27:40
|147
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:00
|148
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:29:40
|149
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|0:30:10
|150
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|0:30:30
|151
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:33:10
|152
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33:20
|153
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|154
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:40:10
|155
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:43:30
|156
|Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:44:10
|157
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:45:10
|158
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|0:47:20
|159
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:50:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|3
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|20
|4
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16
|6
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|16
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12
|9
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|12
|10
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|10
|11
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|12
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|13
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|8
|14
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|15
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|16
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|17
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|6
|18
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|6
|19
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|5
|20
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|5
|21
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|22
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|4
|23
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|24
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|25
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|3
|26
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|3
|27
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|3
|28
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|3
|29
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|30
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|31
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|2
|32
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|6
|pts
|2
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|4
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|6
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|3
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1
|9
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|10
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|1
|11
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|1
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1
|13
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|14
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|6
|3
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|6
|4
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|6
|5
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|5
|6
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|4
|7
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|8
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|3
|9
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|10
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|3
|11
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|12
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|2
|13
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|1
|14
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|10:24:10
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|3
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|4
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|8
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|9
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:01:00
|10
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|11
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|15
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|16
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:10
|17
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|0:01:20
|18
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|19
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:30
|20
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|21
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:50
|22
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:02:00
|23
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:10
|24
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:02:30
|25
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|26
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:00
|27
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|28
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:30
|29
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:04:10
|30
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|0:05:00
|31
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:05:10
|32
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|33
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|34
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:05:30
|35
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|36
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:40
|37
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|38
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:08:20
|39
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:30
|40
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:00
|41
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:20
|42
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:13:40
|43
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:13:50
|44
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:15:10
|45
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:16:50
|46
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:17:50
|47
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:19:50
|48
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:22:40
|49
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|0:23:20
|50
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:27:00
|51
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|0:30:30
|52
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:33:10
|53
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33:20
|54
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:40:10
|55
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:43:30
|56
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|0:47:20
|57
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:50:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|30:42:41
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:10
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Medellin
|0:00:40
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|6
|EPM
|0:00:52
|7
|Coldeportes Bici Strongma
|0:00:53
|8
|Manzana Postobon
|0:00:54
|9
|Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:03
|10
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:05
|11
|Colombia
|0:01:13
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:16
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:07
|14
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:37
|15
|Ecuador
|0:02:57
|16
|GW Shimano
|0:05:33
|17
|Team Illuminate
|0:06:12
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:02
|19
|Neri Sottolo-Selle Italia
|0:08:07
|20
|IAM Excelsior
|0:08:53
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:47
|22
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:10
|23
|Deprisa Team
|0:12:17
|24
|Efapel
|0:12:58
|25
|Betplay Cycling Team
|0:13:58
|26
|Italy
|0:25:54
|27
|BARDIANCSF
|0:25:56
|28
|Aevolo
|0:36:30
