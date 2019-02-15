Trending

Tour Colombia: Jungels wins stage 4

Luxembourg champion steals sprinters' thunder, takes race lead

Image 1 of 32

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 32

Stage 4 of Tour Colombia

Stage 4 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 32

Stage 4 of Tour Colombia

Stage 4 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 32

Points leader Sebastian Molano

Points leader Sebastian Molano
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 32

Stage 4 of Tour Colombia

Stage 4 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 32

Rigoberto Uran greets the fans

Rigoberto Uran greets the fans
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 32

The breakaway on stage 4 of Tour Colombia

The breakaway on stage 4 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 32

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the breakaway

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 32

Stage 4 of Tour Colombia

Stage 4 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 32

It's pacey when Froome starts craning his neck

It's pacey when Froome starts craning his neck
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 32

Team Sky in the bunch

Team Sky in the bunch
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 32

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 32

Stage 4 of Tour Colombia

Stage 4 of Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 32

Bob Junges dons the leader's jersey

Bob Junges dons the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy)

Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 32

Marco Maronese (Bardiani-CSF)

Marco Maronese (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 32

Miguel Angel Lopez on the attack

Miguel Angel Lopez on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 32

Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy)

Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 32

Miguel Angel Lopez on the attack

Miguel Angel Lopez on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 32

UAE Team Emirates after a hot stage

UAE Team Emirates after a hot stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy)

Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 32

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 32

Oliviero Troia (UAE Team Emirates)

Oliviero Troia (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 32

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 4

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 32

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 32

Ruben Dario Acosta (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

Ruben Dario Acosta (Nippo-Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 32

Mihkel Raim just missed the win

Mihkel Raim just missed the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 32

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) escapes

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep) escapes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 32

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 32

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 32

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 32

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels has been at the head of the peloton in all the final sprints of the Tour Colombia, working for Deceuninck-Quickstep teammate Alvaro Hodeg, but finally on stage 4, as multiple attacks disrupted proceedings in the final kilometres, Jungels seized control with a last minute attack to steal the stage victory by three seconds.

Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) tried to go with Jungels but missed the train, coming in just ahead of Julian Alaphilippe who was busy celebrating the win of his Deceuninck-Quickstep teammate.

"With a group of almost only climbers I always had a chance in a final like this," Jungels said. "Yesterday I tried to pull the sprint for Julian so today we said OK I would try for myself. We found it was perfect and it worked out. I'm just happy the team is doing so well and I could take my first victory here."

Mulitple moves went clear in the last 10km from a peloton already much reduced by the hilly circuit, with Rodrigo Contreras (Astana) among the most active, but it looked to be a reduced bunch sprint as the peloton went under the 1km to go banner.

Then, Jungels looked to be stringing out the bunch for Alaphilippe but just powered away instead, taking an emphatic win and the overall lead - now by two seconds over Alaphilippe with EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran, Dani Martinez and Lawson Craddock tied for third at four seconds.

"After the TTT we were very close, I'm also super happy to have [the jersey] but I have to be very honest with you, the next two days are going to be very hard to defend it," Jungels admitted. "I am more than happy with one stage victory for myself. Of course we will honour the jersey and try to defend it, but I think there are stronger climbers here than me."

How it unfolded

Stage 4 in Colombia was a 144km circuit race that saw the peloton race six laps on a tricky course in the heart of Medellin. A small category 4 climb 10.9km into the 24km circuit didn't cause too much trouble for the sprinters.

Time bonuses three seconds, two seconds and one second were offer during the stage at three intermediate sprints at the end of laps one, three and five. The typical time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds were up for grabs at the finish. Riders collected KOM points on the climb during laps two and four.

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez shot out of the blocks like a missile in search of the three second time bonus at the end of the lap one, attacking early and holding off the bunch to tak the top prize ahead of Colombia's Juan Arango and Miguel Angel Rubiano (Coldeportes Zenú).

The race for the intermediate sprint forced a group of six free from the peloton 36km into the day. In the group were Lopez, Arango and Rubiano, along with Daniel Jaramillo (Manzana Postobon), Fredy Montana (EPM) and Bayron Guamá (Ecuador).

At the first KOM of the day on lap 2, Arango took maximum points ahead of Jaramillo and Lopez. The gap grew to 2:10 60km into the race. Lopez, who started the day 22 seconds behind race leader Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First), kept the pressure on for the intermediate sprints, collecting another three-seconds bonus on lap 3 for a total of six seconds to that point. One more sprint remained on lap 5.

Arango took top honours at the KOM on lap 4, but by then the leaders' gap had been whittled down to just 1:22 over the bunch. The leaders started lap five with 1:07 over the peloton, which was being led by Uran's EF Education First team.

Arango denied Lopez the maximum bonus on the final intermediate sprint, although the Astana leaders grabbed two for second, followed by Rubiano in third.

The leaders started te final lap with 1:08 over the field, and Movistar and Team Sky came to the front to help EF chasing down Lopez' dangerous move. The added help made the difference, and the break was caught with 10km to go.

Attacks started flying immediately from there.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:04:38
2Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:02
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
5Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
6Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
7Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
8Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
9Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
10Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
11Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
13Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
16Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
19Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
20Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
21Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
22Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
23Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
24Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
25Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
26Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
27Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
28Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
29Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
30Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
31Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
32Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
33Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
34Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
35Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
36Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
37Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
38Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
39Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
40Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
41Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
42Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
43Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
44Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
45Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
46Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
47Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
48Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
49Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
50Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
51Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
52Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
53Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
54Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
55Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
56Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
57Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
58Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
59Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
60Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
61Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
62Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:43
63Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
64Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
66Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
67Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
68Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
69Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
70Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
71Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
72Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
73Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
75Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
76German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
77Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
78Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
79Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
80Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
81Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
82Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
83João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
84Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
85Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
86Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
87Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
88Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
89Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
90Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
91Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
92Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
93Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
94Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
95Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
96Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
97Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
98Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
99Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
100Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
101Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
102Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
105Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
106Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
107Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
108Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
109Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
110Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
111Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
112Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
113Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
114Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
116Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
117Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano0:00:02
118Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:01:16
119Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:01:18
120Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
121Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
122Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
123Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
124Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
125Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:01:23
126Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
127Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:01:27
128Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
129Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:31
130Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:22
131Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:02:33
132Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:49
133Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
134Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
135Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
136Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
137Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental0:05:26
138Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
139Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:07:02
140William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
141Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
142Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
143Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
144Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
145Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
146Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
147Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
148Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
149Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
150Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
151Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
152Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
153Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:09:42
154Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo0:12:03
155Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
156Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:14:20
157Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:14:43
158Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy0:18:59
159Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate0:26:42

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy12
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
4Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador8
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team8
6Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
7Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon6
8Juan Arango (Col) Colombia6
9Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin5
10Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy4
11Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu4
12Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
13Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2

Sprint1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Juan Arango (Col) Colombia2
3Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu2
3Juan Arango (Col) Colombia1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Arango (Col) Colombia3pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team2
3Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Arango (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador3:04:40
2Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
5Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
6Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
7Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
8Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
9Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
10Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
11Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
13Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
14Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
15Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
16Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
17Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
18Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
19Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
20Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
21Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
22Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
23Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
24Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
25Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:00:41
26Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
27Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
28Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
29German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
30Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
31João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
32Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
33Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
34Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
35Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
37Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
38Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
39Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
40Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
41Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
42Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:01:14
43Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:01:16
44Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:21
45Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:01:25
46Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:03:47
47William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:07:00
48Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
49Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
50Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
51Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
52Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:09:40
53Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo0:12:01
54Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
55Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:14:18
56Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:14:41
57Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy0:18:57

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manzana Postobon9:14:00
2Medellin
3EF Education First
4Movistar Team
5Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
6Team Sky
7Colombia
8Coldeportes Bici Strongma
9Astana Pro Team
10Ecuador
11Orgullo Paisa
12EPM
13Coldeportes Zenu
14Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:39
15Israel Cycling Academy0:00:41
16Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
17Androni Giocattoli
18UAE Team Emirates
19Deprisa Team
20IAM Excelsior0:01:22
21GW Shimano
22Bardiani CSF0:02:03
23Hagens Berman Axeon
24Efapel
25Betplay Cycling Team0:02:36
26Team Illuminate0:03:12
27Aevolo0:04:28
28Italy0:05:09

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep10:24:10
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
7Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
8Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
9Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
11Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
12Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
13Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
14Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
15Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
16Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
17Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:50
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
20Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
21Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
22Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
23Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
24Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
25Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
26Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
27Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:01:00
28Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
29Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
30Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
31Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
32Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
33Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
34Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
35Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
36Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
37Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
38Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
39Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
40Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
41Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
42Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
43Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
44Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
45Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
46Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia0:01:20
47Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
48Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
49Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
50Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate0:01:30
51Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
52Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
53Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team0:01:40
54Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
55German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:01:50
56Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:02:00
57Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
58Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:10
59Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano0:02:20
60Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM0:02:30
61Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
62Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
63Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:00
64Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
65Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:03:10
66Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
67Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
68Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:30
69Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:03:50
70Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:10
71Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
72Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
73Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:04:20
74Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM0:04:40
75Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:05:00
76Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
77Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
78Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
79Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
80Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:05:10
81Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
82Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
83Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate0:05:20
84Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
85Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
86Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:05:30
87Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:05:50
88Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:10
90Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:06:20
91Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:06:30
92Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:40
93Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
94Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:50
95Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
96Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:07:10
97Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:07:20
98Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:08:00
99Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:08:20
100Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel0:08:30
101Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:09:10
102Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:09:40
103Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:09:50
104Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
105Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano0:10:30
107Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:10:40
108Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:10:50
109Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:20
110Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:30
111Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:11:40
112Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano0:11:50
113João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:00
114Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:20
115Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
116Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano0:12:30
117Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
118Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel0:13:00
119Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
120Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:30
121Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:13:40
122Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:13:50
123Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel0:14:00
124Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:20
125Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team0:14:40
126Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:15:10
127Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano0:15:20
128Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:16:10
129Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia0:16:20
130Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:16:50
131Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:30
132William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:17:50
133Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:18:10
134Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:19:10
135Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:19:30
136Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team0:19:50
137Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:40
138Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:21:10
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:30
140Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:22:40
141Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy0:23:20
142Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel0:24:30
143Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First0:26:20
144Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
145Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:27:00
146Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:27:40
147Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:00
148Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate0:29:40
149Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy0:30:10
150Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo0:30:30
151Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:33:10
152Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:33:20
153Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
154Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:40:10
155Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:43:30
156Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:44:10
157Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:45:10
158Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo0:47:20
159Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team0:50:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates25pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep22
3Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy20
4Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team16
6Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon16
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep15
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky12
9Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental12
10Juan Arango (Col) Colombia10
11Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy10
12Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
13Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador8
14Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
15Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
16Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
17Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia6
18Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team6
19Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin5
20Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin5
21Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
22Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu4
23Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
24Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
25Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky3
26Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team3
27Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior3
28Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu3
29Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
30Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
31William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman2
32Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman6pts
2Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin4
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3
5Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon3
6Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman3
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First1
9Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1
10Juan Arango (Col) Colombia1
11Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon1
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First1
13Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1
14Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team8pts
2Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia6
3Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team6
4Juan Arango (Col) Colombia6
5Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin5
6Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu4
7Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
8Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior3
9Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
10Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu3
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
12William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman2
13Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky1
14Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First10:24:10
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
3Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
4Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
6Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
7Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
8Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
9Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:01:00
10Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
11Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
12Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
13Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
14Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
15Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
16Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:01:10
17Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia0:01:20
18Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
19Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:30
20Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
21German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:01:50
22Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:02:00
23Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:10
24Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:02:30
25Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
26Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:00
27Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
28Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:30
29Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:04:10
30Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia0:05:00
31Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:05:10
32Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
33Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
34Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:05:30
35Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:06:20
36Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:40
37Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
38Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:08:20
39Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:30
40João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:00
41Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:20
42Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:13:40
43Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:13:50
44Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:15:10
45Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:16:50
46William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:17:50
47Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team0:19:50
48Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:22:40
49Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy0:23:20
50Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:27:00
51Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo0:30:30
52Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:33:10
53Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:33:20
54Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:40:10
55Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:43:30
56Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo0:47:20
57Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team0:50:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First30:42:41
2Team Sky0:00:10
3Astana Pro Team0:00:22
4Medellin0:00:40
5Movistar Team0:00:44
6EPM0:00:52
7Coldeportes Bici Strongma0:00:53
8Manzana Postobon0:00:54
9Coldeportes Zenu0:01:03
10Orgullo Paisa0:01:05
11Colombia0:01:13
12UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
13Androni Giocattoli0:02:07
14Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:37
15Ecuador0:02:57
16GW Shimano0:05:33
17Team Illuminate0:06:12
18Israel Cycling Academy0:08:02
19Neri Sottolo-Selle Italia0:08:07
20IAM Excelsior0:08:53
21Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:47
22Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:10
23Deprisa Team0:12:17
24Efapel0:12:58
25Betplay Cycling Team0:13:58
26Italy0:25:54
27BARDIANCSF0:25:56
28Aevolo0:36:30

