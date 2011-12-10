Trending

Kasek edges Dlask for victory in Kolín

Nesvadba completes podium

Full Results
1David Kasek (Cze)1:01:58
2Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team0:00:01
3Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:00:08
4Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:00:46
5Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project0:00:53
6Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:01:03
7Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)0:01:11
8Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project0:01:26
9Jakub Skala (Cze)0:01:35
10Michael Boros (Cze)0:01:41
11Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:01:51
12Filip Eberl (Cze)0:02:16
13Matej Lasak (Cze)0:02:30
14Ivo Plevak (Cze)0:02:45
15Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL0:03:57
16Tomas Bohata (Cze)0:04:26
17Michal Malík (Cze)0:04:45
18Filip Adel (Cze)0:05:05
19Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control0:05:22
20Petr Hampl (Cze)0:05:40
21Karel Nepras (Cze)0:06:06
22Lukas Sablik (Cze)0:06:15
23Tomas Podrazil (Cze)0:06:55
24Adam Kožušník (Cze)0:07:20
25Michal Benda (Cze)
26Vaclav Aska (Cze)
27Viktor Klos (Cze)
28Michael Kubín (Cze)
29Pavel Adel (Cze)
30Roland Mörx (Aut)
31Radim Kovar (Cze)
32Tomáš Janošek (Cze)
33Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
34Lukáš Mitas (Cze)
35Zbynek Holubovský (Cze)
36David Kasper (Cze)
37Tomas Holicky (Cze)
38Jakub Kavalir (Cze)
39Václav Svatoš (Cze)
40Marcel Kachlir (Cze)
41Tomas Svoboda (Cze)
42Jakub Truksa (Cze)

Latest on Cyclingnews