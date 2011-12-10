Kasek edges Dlask for victory in Kolín
Nesvadba completes podium
|1
|David Kasek (Cze)
|1:01:58
|2
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|0:00:08
|4
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|0:00:46
|5
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|0:00:53
|6
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:01:03
|7
|Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)
|0:01:11
|8
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|0:01:26
|9
|Jakub Skala (Cze)
|0:01:35
|10
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|0:01:41
|11
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|0:01:51
|12
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:02:16
|13
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|0:02:30
|14
|Ivo Plevak (Cze)
|0:02:45
|15
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|0:03:57
|16
|Tomas Bohata (Cze)
|0:04:26
|17
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|0:04:45
|18
|Filip Adel (Cze)
|0:05:05
|19
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control
|0:05:22
|20
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|0:05:40
|21
|Karel Nepras (Cze)
|0:06:06
|22
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|0:06:15
|23
|Tomas Podrazil (Cze)
|0:06:55
|24
|Adam Kožušník (Cze)
|0:07:20
|25
|Michal Benda (Cze)
|26
|Vaclav Aska (Cze)
|27
|Viktor Klos (Cze)
|28
|Michael Kubín (Cze)
|29
|Pavel Adel (Cze)
|30
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|31
|Radim Kovar (Cze)
|32
|Tomáš Janošek (Cze)
|33
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|34
|Lukáš Mitas (Cze)
|35
|Zbynek Holubovský (Cze)
|36
|David Kasper (Cze)
|37
|Tomas Holicky (Cze)
|38
|Jakub Kavalir (Cze)
|39
|Václav Svatoš (Cze)
|40
|Marcel Kachlir (Cze)
|41
|Tomas Svoboda (Cze)
|42
|Jakub Truksa (Cze)
