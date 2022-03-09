Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 - Live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
All the action on another day for the sprinters in Terni
Peter Sagan out of Tirreno-Adriatico with fever and stomach problems
Slovakian didn't take the start of stage 3 in Murlo
It's 10°C and sunny at the start today, decent weather for racing. The riders will be leaving the neutral zone shortly.
Story to come on Sagan's withdrawal. The Slovakian finished fourth in yesterday's sprint finish, a positive sign after a tough start to the season. He'll look to recover in time for his first major goal of the season at Milan-San Remo in 10 day's time.
Peter Sagan offers glimpse of form in hectic Tirreno-Adriatico sprint
Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) hasn't taken the start today after falling ill.
The peloton is rolling out of Murlo at the moment. Stage 3 is underway!
The hilltop village of Murlo hosts the start today. Looks like a nice little place to kick off a bike race.
Our reporter on the ground Stephen Farrand is in there somewhere sniffing out stories.
Stage 2 winner Merlier is in the points jersey today, taking it over from Filippo Ganna, who has the same total points. The Belgian should move clear today but will hang on to it in the likely sprint finish later on?
🇮🇹 #TirrenoAdriatico Andiamo! 👊@MerlierTim rides in ciclamino today! He's got 12 pts in the points classification. The same amount as Ganna, but technically it's his. pic.twitter.com/WUq2jsnsJxMarch 9, 2022
10 minutes until today's start, with a 12.8 kilometre neutral zone. The real start is set for 1:10pm local time, so 30 minutes away.
Today's stage sees the peloton take on a 170-kilometre ride south-east from Murlo in Tuscany to Terni in the central region of Umbria. We're likely to see another sprint finish after yesterday's triumph by Tim Merlier.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third stage here at Tirreno-Adriatico.
Peter Sagan out of Tirreno-Adriatico with fever and stomach problemsSlovakian didn't take the start of stage 3 in Murlo
