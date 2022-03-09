Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

Peter Sagan out of Tirreno-Adriatico with fever and stomach problems Slovakian didn't take the start of stage 3 in Murlo

It's 10°C and sunny at the start today, decent weather for racing. The riders will be leaving the neutral zone shortly.

Story to come on Sagan's withdrawal. The Slovakian finished fourth in yesterday's sprint finish, a positive sign after a tough start to the season. He'll look to recover in time for his first major goal of the season at Milan-San Remo in 10 day's time. Peter Sagan offers glimpse of form in hectic Tirreno-Adriatico sprint (Image credit: Roberto Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) hasn't taken the start today after falling ill.

The peloton is rolling out of Murlo at the moment. Stage 3 is underway!

The hilltop village of Murlo hosts the start today. Looks like a nice little place to kick off a bike race. Our reporter on the ground Stephen Farrand is in there somewhere sniffing out stories. (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)

Stage 2 winner Merlier is in the points jersey today, taking it over from Filippo Ganna, who has the same total points. The Belgian should move clear today but will hang on to it in the likely sprint finish later on? 🇮🇹 #TirrenoAdriatico Andiamo! 👊@MerlierTim rides in ciclamino today! He's got 12 pts in the points classification. The same amount as Ganna, but technically it's his. pic.twitter.com/WUq2jsnsJxMarch 9, 2022 See more

10 minutes until today's start, with a 12.8 kilometre neutral zone. The real start is set for 1:10pm local time, so 30 minutes away.

Today's stage sees the peloton take on a 170-kilometre ride south-east from Murlo in Tuscany to Terni in the central region of Umbria. We're likely to see another sprint finish after yesterday's triumph by Tim Merlier.