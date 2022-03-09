Live coverage

Paris-Nice stage 4 - Live coverage

By published

All the action from the crucial time trial

The full start order for today's time trial is available here. The final twenty riders down the start ramp set off at the following times:

127      Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco      15:11:00

128      Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM     15:12:00

129      Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers       15:13:00

130      Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:14:00

131      Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious  15:15:00

132      Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team    15:17:00

133      Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team        15:19:00

134      Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 15:21:00

135      Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic  15:23:00

136      B̶e̶n̶ ̶O̶'̶C̶o̶n̶n̶o̶r̶ ̶(̶A̶u̶s̶)̶ ̶A̶G̶2̶R̶ ̶C̶i̶t̶r̶o̶e̶n̶ ̶T̶e̶a̶m̶    15:25:00

137      Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team          15:27:00

138      Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe      15:29:00

139      Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15:31:00

140      Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:33:00

141      Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies      15:35:00

142      Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis  15:37:00

143      Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo           15:39:00

144      Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma    15:41:00

145      Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma    15:43:00

146      Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma        15:45:00

General classification after stage 3

1          Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma        11:34:44

2          Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma    0:00:01

3          Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma    0:00:09

4          Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo           0:00:29

5          Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis  0:00:33

6          Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies     

7          Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:38

8          Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39

9          Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe     

10        Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team         

11        Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team   

12        Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 

13        Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious

14        Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team       

15        Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team   

16        Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 

17        Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

18        Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers      

19        Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM    

20        Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco

There are two notable non-starters to report on day 4. Both Ben O'Connor (AG2R-Citroën) and two-time winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) have withdrawn due to illness. Read more about O'Connor's abandon here.

Paris-Nice reaches its midpoint with a short but pivotal time trial.  Before the race ever began, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was favoured to steal a march on his GC rivals here, but after his team's startling exhibition on stage 1, he rolls down the start ramp in Domérat already half a minute or so up on the men with designs on denying him yellow in Nice. Although today's time trial is just 13.4km in length, there is scope for the Slovenian to gain significantly more ground by the finish in Montluçon. Either way, with Christophe Laporte in the overall lead, Wout van Aert just a second down and Roglič in third at 9 seconds, the yellow jersey seems likely to stay with Jumbo-Visma this afternoon. 

