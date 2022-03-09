Paris-Nice stage 4 - Live coverage

Refresh

Paris-Nice reaches its midpoint with a short but pivotal time trial. Before the race ever began, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was favoured to steal a march on his GC rivals here, but after his team's startling exhibition on stage 1, he rolls down the start ramp in Domérat already half a minute or so up on the men with designs on denying him yellow in Nice. Although today's time trial is just 13.4km in length, there is scope for the Slovenian to gain significantly more ground by the finish in Montluçon. Either way, with Christophe Laporte in the overall lead, Wout van Aert just a second down and Roglič in third at 9 seconds, the yellow jersey seems likely to stay with Jumbo-Visma this afternoon.