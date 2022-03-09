Live coverage
Paris-Nice stage 4 - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan published
All the action from the crucial time trial
The full start order for today's time trial is available here. The final twenty riders down the start ramp set off at the following times:
127 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 15:11:00
128 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 15:12:00
129 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 15:13:00
130 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:14:00
131 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15:15:00
132 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 15:17:00
133 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 15:19:00
134 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 15:21:00
135 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 15:23:00
136 B̶e̶n̶ ̶O̶'̶C̶o̶n̶n̶o̶r̶ ̶(̶A̶u̶s̶)̶ ̶A̶G̶2̶R̶ ̶C̶i̶t̶r̶o̶e̶n̶ ̶T̶e̶a̶m̶ 15:25:00
137 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:27:00
138 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:29:00
139 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15:31:00
140 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:33:00
141 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 15:35:00
142 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 15:37:00
143 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15:39:00
144 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 15:41:00
145 Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 15:43:00
146 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 15:45:00
General classification after stage 3
1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 11:34:44
2 Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01
3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09
4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29
5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:33
6 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:38
8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39
9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
11 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
13 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
14 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
15 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
16 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
17 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
18 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
20 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
There are two notable non-starters to report on day 4. Both Ben O'Connor (AG2R-Citroën) and two-time winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) have withdrawn due to illness. Read more about O'Connor's abandon here.
Paris-Nice reaches its midpoint with a short but pivotal time trial. Before the race ever began, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was favoured to steal a march on his GC rivals here, but after his team's startling exhibition on stage 1, he rolls down the start ramp in Domérat already half a minute or so up on the men with designs on denying him yellow in Nice. Although today's time trial is just 13.4km in length, there is scope for the Slovenian to gain significantly more ground by the finish in Montluçon. Either way, with Christophe Laporte in the overall lead, Wout van Aert just a second down and Roglič in third at 9 seconds, the yellow jersey seems likely to stay with Jumbo-Visma this afternoon.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan out of Tirreno-Adriatico with fever and stomach problemsSlovakian didn't take the start of stage 3 in Murlo
-
Paris-Nice stage 4 - Live coverageAll the action from the crucial time trial
-
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 - Live coverageAll the action on another day for the sprinters in Terni
-
Gazprom-RusVelo manager sets March 27 deadline to save teamKhamidulin seeks UCI negotiations or new sponsorship in order to keep ProTeam running after ban
-
Ben O'Connor out of Paris-Nice with fluAustralian a non-starter from 11th overall in stage 4 time trial
-
Paris-Nice stage 4 time trial – start timesJumbo-Visma trio of Roglic, Van Aert and Laporte off last for 13.4km test
-
Tom Pidcock could ride Tour de France as Ineos shuffle Grand Tour plansGeraint Thomas' schedule up in the air as British team go 'all-in' for Adam Yates
-
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2022 – live TV and streamingPogacar, Evenepoel, Sagan, Alaphilippe, Carapaz, Cavendish, Ganna tackle the 'Race of the Two Seas'
-
How to watch Paris-Nice 2022 – live TV and streamingVan Aert, Roglic, Yates brothers, Quintana, Philipsen and Jakobsen line up for Race to the Sun