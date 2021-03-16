Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7 - live coverage
Pogacar set to seal overall victory in San Benedetto del Tronto TT
Sagan has added the Volta a Catalunya to his race programme, meaning he will miss the early Classics on Belgium in the week after Milan-San Remo.
Sagan tested positive for COVID-19 during a private training camp in early February and spent time in quarantine, unable to train outdoors.
Peter Sagan is off early today after a quiet ands modest Tirreno. He sets a time of 12:32.
There is some wind today. It is blowing at 20km/h from the north, making it a cross headwind on the return leg.
The wind could change and be more from the northwest, making it easier for the final riders because the seafront hotels and building will protect the riders.
While some riders have finished, others are warming up.
💠 @TirrenAdriatico Listen to the right beat 🎵 during your warm up like @BoaroManuele does. 🎸 https://t.co/VHi4K2CzRq#TirrenoAdriatico #Spotify #Playlist pic.twitter.com/ZkNy62sqGmMarch 16, 2021
This is the map of the TT. As you can see, it is really is a out and back course along the sea front.
To see the full start times and the big names to watch out for, click below.
2021 Tirreno-Adriatico time trial - start times
Sebastian Langeveld of EF sets 11:36!
New best time! Affini has been beaten quickly.
That's a way off Ganna's record of 10:42 but that was set last September when he was in superb form.
Some of the better TT experts are out racing now and Eduardo Affini of Jumbo-Visma sets the new fastest time of 11:38.
Britain's John Archibald of Eolo sets a new fastest time of 12:01 but hew is soon beaten by Tom Scully of EF, who sets a time of 11:58, the first below 12 minutes.
So far 4 riders have completed the TT, with Samuele Rivi of Eolo fastest in 12:21.
This morning, before the first rider rolled down the start ramp, the overall contenders and big-name TT contenders were out to ride the course along the San Benedetto del Trento seafront.
Like Bora-Hansgrohe, every team is ready for the 10.1km out and bike time trial.
🇮🇹 #TirrenoAdriatico TT-Bikes are ready as @petosagan will be our first rider to take on the last stage ⏱Starting times:13:29 @petosagan 13:46 @maciejbodnar 14:13 @MBurghardt83 14:35 @Daniel87Oss 14:58 @AleottiGiovanni 15:17 @PatricKonrad15:50 @M_Fabbro95 pic.twitter.com/GlLrVGEwznMarch 16, 2021
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the first riders have the TT.
Boungiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
