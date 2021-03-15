2021 Tirreno-Adriatico time trial - start times
By Cyclingnews
Pogacar positioned to seal overall victory at final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto
Just 10.1 kilometres separate Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) from the overall victory in Tirreno-Adriatico – the final individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday.
The pan-flat stage is a major departure from the type of time trial in which Pogačar claimed the Tour de France victory in stunning fashion at the summit of La Planche des Belles Filles but the Slovenian already demonstrated in the UAE Tour that he is also handy at going fast on the flats.
Pogačar finished fourth in the 13km stage at Al Hudayriat Island, 24 seconds behind World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), to move into the race lead. He went on to secure the overall victory with a healthy 35-second margin over Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).
This week, Pogačar will likely finish the time trial and take a trip to the podium to collect the final blue jersey and the gilded Sea Master trident trophy for the overall winner.
Pogačar will set off hot on the heels of rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who sits second overall at 1:15 in the standings, at 15:58 CET.
Racing gets underway with Attilio Viviani (Cofidis) the first rider down the start ramp at 13:00 CET.
The stage favourite, Ganna, starts at 14:30 CET.
Tune in for Cyclingnews' full live coverage, news, features and analysis from the final 10.1km individual time trial on Tuesday.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|13:00:00
|2
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|13:01:00
|3
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13:02:00
|4
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13:03:00
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|13:04:00
|6
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|13:05:00
|7
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13:06:00
|8
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|13:07:00
|9
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|13:08:00
|10
|John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13:09:00
|11
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|13:10:00
|12
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:11:00
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|13:12:00
|14
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|13:13:00
|15
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|13:14:00
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|13:15:00
|17
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:16:00
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13:17:00
|19
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|13:18:00
|20
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|13:19:00
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13:20:00
|22
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:21:00
|23
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|13:22:00
|24
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13:23:00
|25
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|13:24:00
|26
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|13:25:00
|27
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:26:00
|28
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13:27:00
|29
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:28:00
|30
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:29:00
|31
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13:30:00
|32
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13:31:00
|33
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|13:32:00
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13:33:00
|35
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13:34:00
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:35:00
|37
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|13:36:00
|38
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|13:37:00
|39
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:38:00
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|13:39:00
|41
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|13:40:00
|42
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13:41:00
|43
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:42:00
|44
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:43:00
|45
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:44:00
|46
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|13:45:00
|47
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:46:00
|48
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:47:00
|49
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:48:00
|50
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|13:49:00
|51
|Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|13:50:00
|52
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13:51:00
|53
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|13:52:00
|54
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:53:00
|55
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|13:54:00
|56
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:55:00
|57
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|13:56:00
|58
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|13:57:00
|59
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13:58:00
|60
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|13:59:00
|61
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:00:00
|62
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|14:01:00
|63
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:02:00
|64
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:03:00
|65
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|14:04:00
|66
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|14:05:00
|67
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:06:00
|68
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|14:07:00
|69
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|14:08:00
|70
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|14:09:00
|71
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:10:00
|72
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:11:00
|73
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:12:00
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:13:00
|75
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:14:00
|76
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|14:15:00
|77
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:16:00
|78
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:17:00
|79
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|14:18:00
|80
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:19:00
|81
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|14:20:00
|82
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|14:21:00
|83
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:22:00
|84
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14:23:00
|85
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14:24:00
|86
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:25:00
|87
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|14:26:00
|88
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:27:00
|89
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|14:28:00
|90
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:29:00
|91
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:30:00
|92
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|14:31:00
|93
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:32:00
|94
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14:33:00
|95
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14:34:00
|96
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:35:00
|97
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:36:00
|98
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:37:00
|99
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:38:00
|100
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|14:39:00
|101
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:40:00
|102
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:41:00
|103
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:42:00
|104
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|14:43:00
|105
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:44:00
|106
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:45:00
|107
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|14:46:00
|108
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|14:47:00
|109
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:48:00
|110
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|14:49:00
|111
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:50:00
|112
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|14:51:00
|113
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:52:00
|114
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:53:00
|115
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:54:00
|116
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|14:55:00
|117
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:56:00
|118
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:57:00
|119
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:58:00
|120
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:59:00
|121
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:00:00
|122
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:01:00
|123
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:02:00
|124
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|15:03:00
|125
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:04:00
|126
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:05:00
|127
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:06:00
|128
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:07:00
|129
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|15:08:00
|130
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15:09:00
|131
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:10:00
|132
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|15:11:00
|133
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:12:00
|134
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:13:00
|135
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|15:14:00
|136
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|15:15:00
|137
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|15:16:00
|138
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:17:00
|139
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:18:00
|140
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:19:00
|141
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15:20:00
|142
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|15:21:00
|143
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:22:00
|144
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:23:00
|145
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:24:00
|146
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:25:00
|147
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|15:26:00
|148
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|15:27:00
|149
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:28:00
|150
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|15:30:00
|151
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:32:00
|152
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|15:34:00
|153
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15:36:00
|154
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:38:00
|155
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|15:40:00
|156
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:42:00
|157
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|15:44:00
|158
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:46:00
|159
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:48:00
|160
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:50:00
|161
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:52:00
|162
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|15:54:00
|163
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|15:56:00
|164
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15:58:00
