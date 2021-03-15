Trending

2021 Tirreno-Adriatico time trial - start times

Pogacar positioned to seal overall victory at final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto

Tour de France 2020 - 107th Edition - 20th stage Lure - La Planche des Belles Filles 36.2 km - 19/09/2020 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE - Team Emirates) - photo Kei Tsujii//BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at the 2020 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Just 10.1 kilometres separate Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) from the overall victory in Tirreno-Adriatico – the final individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday.

The pan-flat stage is a major departure from the type of time trial in which Pogačar claimed the Tour de France victory in stunning fashion at the summit of La Planche des Belles Filles but the Slovenian already demonstrated in the UAE Tour that he is also handy at going fast on the flats.

Pogačar finished fourth in the 13km stage at Al Hudayriat Island, 24 seconds behind World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), to move into the race lead. He went on to secure the overall victory with a healthy 35-second margin over Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).

This week, Pogačar will likely finish the time trial and take a trip to the podium to collect the final blue jersey and the gilded Sea Master trident trophy for the overall winner.

Pogačar will set off hot on the heels of rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who sits second overall at 1:15 in the standings, at 15:58 CET.

Racing gets underway with Attilio Viviani (Cofidis) the first rider down the start ramp at 13:00 CET.

The stage favourite, Ganna, starts at 14:30 CET.

Tune in for Cyclingnews' full live coverage, news, features and analysis from the final 10.1km individual time trial on Tuesday.

Start list for stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 13:00:00
2Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 13:01:00
3Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13:02:00
4Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13:03:00
5Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 13:04:00
6Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 13:05:00
7Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13:06:00
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 13:07:00
9Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13:08:00
10John Archibald (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13:09:00
11Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 13:10:00
12Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13:11:00
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 13:12:00
14Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 13:13:00
15Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 13:14:00
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 13:15:00
17Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 13:16:00
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13:17:00
19Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 13:18:00
20Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 13:19:00
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 13:20:00
22Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:21:00
23Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 13:22:00
24Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13:23:00
25Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 13:24:00
26Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 13:25:00
27Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:26:00
28Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13:27:00
29Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:28:00
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:29:00
31Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13:30:00
32Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 13:31:00
33Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 13:32:00
34Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 13:33:00
35Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13:34:00
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 13:35:00
37Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 13:36:00
38Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 13:37:00
39Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 13:38:00
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 13:39:00
41Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 13:40:00
42Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13:41:00
43Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:42:00
44Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:43:00
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:44:00
46Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 13:45:00
47Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:46:00
48Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:47:00
49Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:48:00
50Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 13:49:00
51Mark Christian (GBr) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 13:50:00
52Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13:51:00
53Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 13:52:00
54Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:53:00
55Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13:54:00
56Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:55:00
57Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 13:56:00
58Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 13:57:00
59Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13:58:00
60Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 13:59:00
61Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 14:00:00
62Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 14:01:00
63Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:02:00
64Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:03:00
65Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 14:04:00
66Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 14:05:00
67Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 14:06:00
68Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 14:07:00
69Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 14:08:00
70Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM 14:09:00
71Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:10:00
72Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:11:00
73Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:12:00
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:13:00
75Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:14:00
76Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 14:15:00
77Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:16:00
78Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:17:00
79Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 14:18:00
80Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:19:00
81Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 14:20:00
82Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 14:21:00
83Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:22:00
84Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 14:23:00
85Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14:24:00
86Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:25:00
87Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 14:26:00
88Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:27:00
89Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 14:28:00
90Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:29:00
91Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:30:00
92Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 14:31:00
93Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 14:32:00
94Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 14:33:00
95Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14:34:00
96Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:35:00
97Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 14:36:00
98Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 14:37:00
99Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 14:38:00
100Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14:39:00
101Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:40:00
102Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:41:00
103Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 14:42:00
104Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 14:43:00
105Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 14:44:00
106Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:45:00
107Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 14:46:00
108Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 14:47:00
109Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:48:00
110Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 14:49:00
111Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 14:50:00
112Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14:51:00
113Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 14:52:00
114Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 14:53:00
115Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:54:00
116Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 14:55:00
117Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 14:56:00
118Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:57:00
119Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:58:00
120Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:59:00
121Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:00:00
122Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:01:00
123Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:02:00
124Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 15:03:00
125Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 15:04:00
126Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:05:00
127Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 15:06:00
128Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:07:00
129Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 15:08:00
130Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15:09:00
131Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 15:10:00
132Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 15:11:00
133Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 15:12:00
134Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 15:13:00
135Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 15:14:00
136Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 15:15:00
137Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 15:16:00
138Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:17:00
139Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:18:00
140Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:19:00
141Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15:20:00
142Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 15:21:00
143Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:22:00
144Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 15:23:00
145Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 15:24:00
146Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:25:00
147Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 15:26:00
148Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 15:27:00
149Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:28:00
150Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 15:30:00
151Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 15:32:00
152Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 15:34:00
153Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 15:36:00
154Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 15:38:00
155Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 15:40:00
156Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:42:00
157Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 15:44:00
158João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:46:00
159Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:48:00
160Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:50:00
161Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 15:52:00
162Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 15:54:00
163Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 15:56:00
164Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15:58:00