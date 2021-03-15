2021 Tirreno-Adriatico time trial - start times

Just 10.1 kilometres separate Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) from the overall victory in Tirreno-Adriatico – the final individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday.

The pan-flat stage is a major departure from the type of time trial in which Pogačar claimed the Tour de France victory in stunning fashion at the summit of La Planche des Belles Filles but the Slovenian already demonstrated in the UAE Tour that he is also handy at going fast on the flats.

Pogačar finished fourth in the 13km stage at Al Hudayriat Island, 24 seconds behind World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), to move into the race lead. He went on to secure the overall victory with a healthy 35-second margin over Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).

This week, Pogačar will likely finish the time trial and take a trip to the podium to collect the final blue jersey and the gilded Sea Master trident trophy for the overall winner.

Pogačar will set off hot on the heels of rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who sits second overall at 1:15 in the standings, at 15:58 CET.

Racing gets underway with Attilio Viviani (Cofidis) the first rider down the start ramp at 13:00 CET.

The stage favourite, Ganna, starts at 14:30 CET.

Tune in for Cyclingnews' full live coverage, news, features and analysis from the final 10.1km individual time trial on Tuesday.