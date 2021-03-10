Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

At the start in Camaiore, Peter Sagan acknowledged that his Tirreno-Adriatico would be primarily an exercise in trying to get up to speed ahead of the Classics. "Every year is different. This year I was a little but unlucky but now I am here after a month and a half in Gran Canaria. We’ll see how it’s going. For sure I’m here to take some race rhythm and then we’ll see how my condition is." Sagan is also on the cover of this month's edition of Procycling magazine, where he discussed the fine margins that separate victory from defeat in an exclusive interview. 2021 is a big year for Sagan, whose contract with Bora-Hansgrohe expires at the end of the season. His displays this Spring will have a major bearing on his future and - for once - he will go in almost under the radar, given the expectations heaped upon Van der Poel, Alaphilippe and Van Aert. (Image credit: Future)

-113km Break: Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Bais (Androni-Sidermec), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) Peloton at 2:00

-118km Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) leads the break over the second ascent of Pitoro. The lead is out to almost two minutes once again.

-120km The leaders are climbing Monte Pitoro for the second time, still with a lead of 1:30 over the bunch.

Guy Niv is in the six-man break for Israel Start-Up Nation, who line up for Tirreno-Adriatico with a changed selection after Dan Martin and Michael Woods were both ruled out through illness. Today also marks Cherie Pridham's debut as directeur sportif. “I want to be judged as a DS. Not a female one,” Pridham said in a statement from the team. “It will be a hard race. Let’s concentrate on that, shall we?”

-129km The six escapees are head towards their second ascent of the Pitoro, and their lead over the bunch has been pared back to 1:30.

The speed rises in the peloton as Lotto Soudal and Deceuninck-QuickStep take up the reins and the break's lead begins to drop accordingly.

-138km Break: Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Bais (Androni-Sidermec), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) Peloton at 3:20

Our man in Tuscany Stephen Farrand has previewed the whole week's action. You can read his view here on a race filled with storylines. Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogacar meet for the first time since last year's Tour de France. Giro contenders like Bernal, Thibaut Pinot, Simon Yates, Mikel Landa, Vincenzo Nibali and Joao Almeida run through their paces less than two months from the Grande Partenza. And, of course, men like Van der Poel, Van Aert, Sagan and Alaphilippe move up and down the scales ahead of the day of days at Milan-San Remo.

-142km Jan Bakelants led the escapees over the summit on the first time up the Pitoro. Their lead over the peloton is 2:20.

It will be fascinating to see how Van Aert approaches this tilt at GC. Will he look to spare himself for set-piece stages like the summit finish at Prati di Tivo or will he follow the Sean Kelly template from Paris-Nice in the 1980s and contest every stage, sprints included? We should have some indication this afternoon.

Wout van Aert began his 2021 season with fourth place at Strade Bianche, which was – remarkably – his first time finishing off the podium in four participations in the race. The Belgian continues his Classics preparation at Tirreno-Adriatico, but the race also doubles as a testing site for future ambitions as a stage race rider. “He wants to explore his limits and see where his limits are. That always benefits you. We are curious,” Jumbo-Visma directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman told Sporza. “You don't become a classification rider overnight. We want to develop that. He is now trying it for the first time at WorldTour level and he must be given time to develop. The result is not important to us, but the experience is.” (Image credit: Getty Images)

-146km Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Bais (Androni-Sidermec), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) have extended their lead beyond a minute and that advantage is still growing.

Caleb Ewan is the outstanding favourite for today's stage and his Lotto Soudal squad should be among the teams dictating the terms at the head of the peloton throughout the afternoon. Deceuninck-QuickStep have the on-form Davide Ballerini in their ranks, while Elia Viviani is here, still searching for his first win for Cofidis but buoyed by an encouraging return from recent heart surgery. Other fast men include Sagan, Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) - and, of course, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will end up fighting out the latest instalment of their never-ending duel on Via Bernardini this afternoon.

-150km After a rapid start, six riders have managed to forge clear in the opening kilometres: Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Bais (Androni-Sidermec), Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa), Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) and Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). They have a lead of 30 seconds over the peloton.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) makes his belated seasonal debut after his COVID-19 diagnosis delayed his planned part start to the season at Opening Weekend. Indeed, Sagan had originally intended to begin his year at the Vuelta a San Juan in January, but that race was among many to fall by the wayside in the early weeks of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Slovakian - perhaps sensibly, given the explosive nature of the race - also opted out of Strade Bianche at the weekend, preferring a marginally less frenetic re-introduction this afternoon on the Adriatic coast.

-156km The gruppo has navigated the neutralised zone and reached kilometre zero. Stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico is formally underway.

The sky is clear, the wind is light and the temperature is 14°C as the peloton lines up for the start in Lido di Camaiore.

The gruppo is due to roll out at 12.30 CET and should hit kilometre zero around 12.35. For years, Tirreno-Adriatico used to start with a team time trial in and around Camaiore, but that convention was broken last season and RCS continues in that vein in 2021. The 156km stage is essentially one of two parts. The day begins with three laps of a 24km circuit that takes in the climb of Monte Pitoro. The latter part of the stage features three laps of a flat 29km circuit around Lido di Camaiore. (Image credit: RCS Sport)