Holly Mathews wins The Rift Gravel
By Cyclingnews
Sarah Sturm and Lauren Stephens third in Iceland
Elite Women: Hvolsvöllur - Hvolsvöllur
Holly Mathews won the 200km elite women race at The Rift Gravel in Hvolsvöllur, Iceland. Mathews finished the event in 8:04 to beat Sarah Sturm by 57 seconds and US road race champion Lauren Stephens by 11:40.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Mathews
|8:04:15
|2
|Sarah Sturm
|0:00:57
|3
|Lauren Stephens
|0:11:40
|4
|María Ögn Guðmundsdóttir
|0:27:08
|5
|Kinsey Laine
|0:51:39
|6
|Sarah Swallow
|1:09:53
|7
|Meredith Miller
|1:24:15
|8
|Christina Birch
|2:12:07
|9
|Brittany Friedrich
