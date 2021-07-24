Trending

Holly Mathews wins The Rift Gravel

Sarah Sturm and Lauren Stephens third in Iceland

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Holly Mathews won the 200km elite women race at The Rift Gravel in Hvolsvöllur, Iceland. Mathews finished the event in 8:04 to beat Sarah Sturm by 57 seconds and US  road race champion Lauren Stephens by 11:40.

BRiefResults
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Mathews 8:04:15
2Sarah Sturm 0:00:57
3Lauren Stephens 0:11:40
4María Ögn Guðmundsdóttir 0:27:08
5Kinsey Laine 0:51:39
6Sarah Swallow 1:09:53
7Meredith Miller 1:24:15
8Christina Birch 2:12:07
9Brittany Friedrich

