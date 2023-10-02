Vermeulen outsprints Stetina to win The Rad Dirt Fest

By Jackie Tyson
published

Second consecutive victory for Jukebox rider in Life Time Grand Prix Series

Alexey Vermeulen outsprints Peter Stetina to win 2023 Rad Dirt Fest in Trinidad, Colorado
Alexey Vermeulen outsprints Peter Stetina to win 2023 Rad Dirt Fest in Trinidad, Colorado (Image credit: Life Time)
Jump to:

Alexey Vermeulen (Jukebox) went back-to-back with events in the Life Time Grand Prix and won The Rad Dirt Fest presented by Wahoo on Saturday. 

He outsprinted Peter Stetina in downtown Trinidad, Colorado for the victory, in a time of 5:05:29. Brendan Johnston, who was part of the trio who climbed their way to the front in the second half of the race, trailed for third seven seconds later.

The elite riders took on a 112-mile long course, named Stubborn Delores, where the start line is just a short distance from the border of New Mexico and sits over a mile high (6,025 feet; 1,836 metres).

The route piled up more than 10,400 feet (3,169 metres) of elevation gain for a circuit in the foothills of the Spanish Peaks. Winds of more than 30mph (48 kph) created havoc with dry conditions. 

A large pack of elite men stayed together until the early sections of the 20-mile climb, Lachlan Morton and Nathan Spratt gaining a three-minute advantage. Once the climb was crested, three riders struck out in the lead – Stetina, Vermeulen and Johnston – while Morton and Spratt went into chase mode with Alex Howes and Eric Brunner. 

After a very punchy climb in the final five miles, Vermeulen and Stetina dropped Johnston. Once back in Trinidad and with a slight descent in the last quarter mile, Vermeulen overtook Stetina and sprinted to the win. 

It was the second consecutive victory for Vermeulen in the series, having won Chequamegon MTB Festival in mid-September, giving him a solid second place overall. And for Stetina, it was his second runner-up finish in the Grand Prix, putting him one spot behind Morton for sixth place. 

The men’s overall leader, Keegan Swenson, opted to travel to Italy to prepare for the UCI Gravel World Championships and will finish his lock on the Grand Prix overall victory with a start at Big Sugar Gravel in Arkansas on October 21.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Vermeulen 5:05:29
2Peter Stetina 0:00:02
3Brendan Johnston 0:00:07
4Lachlan Morton 0:01:52
5Alex Howes 0:03:57
6Russell Finsterwald 0:06:26
7Lance Haidet
8Torbjørn Røed 0:06:27
9Finn Gullickson
10Matthew Beers 0:06:38

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

