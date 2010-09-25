Trending

Lindine wins Nor'Easter 'Cross

Wong, McNicholas complete podium

Image 1 of 34

Justin Lindine, winner of the elite men's race.

(Image credit: Julianne Oberle)
Image 2 of 34

Philip Wong of Seaside Cycle

(Image credit: Julianne Oberle)
Image 3 of 34

Philip Wong (Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources) checks the progress of the riders behind him.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 4 of 34

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 5 of 34

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) and Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 6 of 34

A beautiful day for racing in New Hampshire.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 7 of 34

Philip Wong (Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 8 of 34

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 9 of 34

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 10 of 34

Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 11 of 34

Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 12 of 34

Philip Wong (Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 13 of 34

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 14 of 34

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) en route to a fourth place finish.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 15 of 34

David Wilcox (Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 16 of 34

Philip Wong (Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources) crosses the line in 2nd place.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 17 of 34

Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) runs the barriers.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 18 of 34

Joshua Dillon (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 19 of 34

Sylvain Jean (KONA/Bio-Max)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 20 of 34

Elite men's podium (l-r): Philip Wong (Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources), 2nd; Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott), 1st; Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's), 3rd

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 21 of 34

Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 22 of 34

Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) sets the pace.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 23 of 34

Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 24 of 34

Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 25 of 34

Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's) leads Philip Wong (Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 26 of 34

Philip Wong (Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 27 of 34

Joshua Dillon (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix) heads down a descent.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 28 of 34

Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 29 of 34

Nicholas Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 30 of 34

Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 31 of 34

Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 32 of 34

Nicholas Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 33 of 34

Fourth place finisher Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 34 of 34

Men's elite field on a technical downhill section.

(Image credit: Julianne Oberle)

Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) powered his way to victory at the Nor'Easter ‘Cross presented by Smartwool and Cycle-Smart on Saturday. Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) took control of the Elite men's race early on en route to a solo victory.

"My teammate, Jerome [Townsend] took the hole shot and pinned himself pretty hard, so I sat in for a few minutes early before attacking," said Lindine. As Townsend began to fade, Lindine was able to bridge up and catapult off of Townsend's strong start to give him a chance at victory.

While Lindine was pushing off the front, the battle for the remainder of the podium was pitched between Dylan McNicholas (Pedro's) and the recently un-retired Phil Wong (Seaside Cycle/Antero Resources). The two were taking hard pulls and closing the gap to Lindine for several laps before McNicholas picked up a safety pin with his tubular and was forced to ride a flat tire for almost a full lap to the pit.

With McNicholas gone, Wong's chances of catching Lindine became slim and he was able to race defensively for second. Behind him, McNicholas was doing all he could to regain second position but never got closer than thirty seconds. Behind him, Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) and Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix) did their best bring back McNicholas, but the Pedro's rider was fueled by anger and held on for the best UCI result of his career.

Myerson was able to pull away from Spinelli on the longer of the two climbs on the course and held the chase off for fourth with Spinelli fifth. Sixth position went to Manny Goguen (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) who, coming from an early mechanical, had the race of his life, picking up valuable UCI points.

The first-year UCI race at Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire took full advantage of the terrain by mixing two challenging climbs, several off-camber descents, two run-ups and two long paved straightaways linking the sides of the course. The unique course wrapped around and through the Nor'Easter Festival powered by EMS, going in front of the main concert stage and around the rock climbing competition. For the race organizers, this was an opportunity to show a largely unfamiliar audience what cyclo-cross is all about.

Full Results
1Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott1:08:23
2Philip Wong (USA) Seaside Cycle - Antero Resources0:00:43
3Dylan McNicholas (USA) Pedro's0:01:34
4Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:02:10
5Justin Spinelli (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix0:02:34
6Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott0:04:04
7Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross0:04:06
8Jeremy Durrin (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC0:04:34
9Brian Wilichoski (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:04:41
10David Wilcox (USA) Pedro's Grassroots Cycling Club0:04:53
11Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix0:05:26
12Sylvain Jean (Can) KONA/Bio-Max0:05:32
13John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com0:05:50
14Shaun Adamson (Can)0:06:21
15Stephen Pierce (USA) Cambridge Bicycle-Igleheart Frames0:06:31
16Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:06:43
17Jesse Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross
18Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
19Joshua Lehmann (USA) Pedro's Race Team
20Collin Huston (USA) Moots
21Ryan Kelly (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
22Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
23Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
24Matthew Green (USA) Spooky Bikes

