Maximenko solos to Cycle-Smart International day 2 win
Durrin and Bruno Roy on the podium
Cassie Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Power Bar) soloed to victory on the second day of racing at the Cycle-Smart International, besting day 1 winner Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill/Seven Cycles).
Maximenko chased across to Durrin, Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) and Bruno Roy, before attacking them to ride clear.
Durrin got away from Bruno Roy on the final lap to take the second spot on the podium.
Elizabeth White (UVM) came in fourth to claim the top U23 spot, but Noble held onto the overall Verge New England U23 series lead. Durrin leads the elite women's series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar
|0:45:03
|2
|Gabby Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:00:27
|4
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:00:50
|5
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:16
|6
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR
|0:01:39
|7
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:01:46
|8
|Jenni Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth
|0:01:56
|9
|Kate Northcott (USA) NESS Team New England
|0:01:57
|10
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:02:19
|11
|Nikki Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:02:22
|12
|Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport
|0:02:25
|13
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:02:53
|14
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:12
|15
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:03:20
|16
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:03:22
|17
|Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM
|0:03:41
|18
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:03:57
|19
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|0:04:00
|20
|Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:04:04
|21
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bik
|0:04:27
|22
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:04:38
|23
|Vickie Monahan (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:04:41
|24
|Anna Dingman (USA) TRT Bicycles
|0:04:45
|25
|Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride
|0:04:46
|26
|Melody Chase (USA) Gus cx / Raleigh
|0:04:49
|27
|Jane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|0:04:55
|28
|Michele Smith (USA) Hup United
|0:05:04
|29
|Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:05:24
|30
|Marsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health
|0:05:57
|31
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:06:54
|32
|Melissa Presnell (USA) Rogue velo racing
|0:07:09
|33
|Hannah Rossi (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|-1Lap
|34
|Christine Fort (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|-1Lap
|35
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|-2Laps
|DNF
|Christin Christoph NYCROSS p/b Craft
|DNF
|Laura Van gilder Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|DNF
|Frances Morrison C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|DNF
|Katrina Niez Class Cycle / Ovens of France
