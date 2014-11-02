Trending

White leads Elliot through the Stan's NoTubes barriers

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Noble, in the Verge NECXS U23 Elite Women's leader's jersey leading Bruno Roy early in the race

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Durrin, in the overall Verge NECXS Elite Women's jersey, riding up the Cycle-Smart ramp

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Durrin and Bruno Roy shared the work of trying to bring Maximenko back

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Maximenko went on the attack and rode to a solo win

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Elizabeth White had two great rides this weekend, winning the U23 race today

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Spectators watch Maximenko riding away from the field

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Maximenko celebrated a solid win

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Durrin riding through a challenging section of course

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
White wins a podium cookie with her U23 win

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Today's podium at CSIcx: Bruno Roy third, Durrin second, and Maximenko wins the big cookie

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Maximenko shares her winning cookie, which vegan Bruno Roy only pretends to eat

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Bruno Roy running the steep pro-only run-up

Cassie Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Power Bar) soloed to victory on the second day of racing at the Cycle-Smart International, besting day 1 winner Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill/Seven Cycles).

Maximenko chased across to Durrin, Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) and Bruno Roy, before attacking them to ride clear.

Durrin got away from Bruno Roy on the final lap to take the second spot on the podium.

Elizabeth White (UVM) came in fourth to claim the top U23 spot, but Noble held onto the overall Verge New England U23 series lead. Durrin leads the elite women's series.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar0:45:03
2Gabby Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:00:21
3Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:00:27
4Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling0:00:50
5Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:16
6Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR0:01:39
7Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:01:46
8Jenni Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth0:01:56
9Kate Northcott (USA) NESS Team New England0:01:57
10Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:02:19
11Nikki Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:02:22
12Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport0:02:25
13Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:02:53
14Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:03:12
15Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:03:20
16Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:03:22
17Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM0:03:41
18Stephanie Wetzel (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team0:03:57
19Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team0:04:00
20Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing0:04:04
21Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bik0:04:27
22Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:04:38
23Vickie Monahan (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:04:41
24Anna Dingman (USA) TRT Bicycles0:04:45
25Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride0:04:46
26Melody Chase (USA) Gus cx / Raleigh0:04:49
27Jane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design0:04:55
28Michele Smith (USA) Hup United0:05:04
29Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing0:05:24
30Marsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health0:05:57
31Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:06:54
32Melissa Presnell (USA) Rogue velo racing0:07:09
33Hannah Rossi (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco-1Lap
34Christine Fort (USA) pedalpowertraining.com-1Lap
35Jordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross-2Laps
DNFChristin Christoph NYCROSS p/b Craft
DNFLaura Van gilder Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
DNFFrances Morrison C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
DNFKatrina Niez Class Cycle / Ovens of France

 

