Image 1 of 13 White leads Elliot through the Stan's NoTubes barriers (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 2 of 13 Noble, in the Verge NECXS U23 Elite Women's leader's jersey leading Bruno Roy early in the race (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 3 of 13 Durrin, in the overall Verge NECXS Elite Women's jersey, riding up the Cycle-Smart ramp (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 4 of 13 Durrin and Bruno Roy shared the work of trying to bring Maximenko back (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 5 of 13 Maximenko went on the attack and rode to a solo win (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 6 of 13 Elizabeth White had two great rides this weekend, winning the U23 race today (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 7 of 13 Spectators watch Maximenko riding away from the field (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 8 of 13 Maximenko celebrated a solid win (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 9 of 13 Durrin riding through a challenging section of course (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 10 of 13 White wins a podium cookie with her U23 win (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 11 of 13 Today's podium at CSIcx: Bruno Roy third, Durrin second, and Maximenko wins the big cookie (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 12 of 13 Maximenko shares her winning cookie, which vegan Bruno Roy only pretends to eat (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 13 of 13 Bruno Roy running the steep pro-only run-up (Image credit: Meg McMahon)

Cassie Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Power Bar) soloed to victory on the second day of racing at the Cycle-Smart International, besting day 1 winner Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill/Seven Cycles).

Maximenko chased across to Durrin, Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) and Bruno Roy, before attacking them to ride clear.

Durrin got away from Bruno Roy on the final lap to take the second spot on the podium.

Elizabeth White (UVM) came in fourth to claim the top U23 spot, but Noble held onto the overall Verge New England U23 series lead. Durrin leads the elite women's series.

Full Results