Trending

Del Carmen Alvarado wins Superprestige Ruddervoorde women's race

Cant, Compton round out podium

Jump To:
Image 1 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) wins in Ruddervoorde

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) wins in Ruddervoorde
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 12

Sanne Cant overcame injury and illness to take second

Sanne Cant overcame injury and illness to take second
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 12

Katie Compton (Trek) in third

Katie Compton (Trek) in third
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 12

Katie Keough was fourth

Katie Keough was fourth
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 12

Katie Compton (Trek)

Katie Compton (Trek)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 12

Shirin Van Anrooij

Shirin Van Anrooij
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 12

Katie Compton

Katie Compton
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 12

Ellen van Looy

Ellen van Looy
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 12

Sanne Cant, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Katie Compton on the podium

Sanne Cant, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Katie Compton on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 12

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Report

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) put in a flawless performance to win the Superprestige in Ruddervoorde on Sunday.

The Domincan-born Dutchwoman surged on the opening lap and never looked back to claim the victory over world champion Sanne Cant.

Katie Compton worked her way through the field after a slow start to take the final podium spot ahead of compatriot Katie Keough.

Alvarado, after her fourth victory of the season, took the lead in the Superprestige standings. "I had a good start and felt pretty good. I heard that something had fallen behind me and I just kept going full," she said. "I am happy to be in the lead again. This is a great ranking and I now lead by a few points. That is a nice feeling."

She revealed that she would race with the U23 women at the upcoming European Championships.

"I won't start with the elite women, but with the U23s. This is my last chance and I want to take it again. I just have to go for it."

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:47:15
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:00:19
3Katherine Compton (USA) Trek 0:00:38
4Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:01:03
5Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777 0:01:36
6Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro Cx 0:01:38
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:43
8Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:01:44
9Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:02:04
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:02:05
11Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:20
12Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads 0:02:30
13Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro Cx 0:02:33
14Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx 0:02:39
15Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:03:11
16Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv 0:03:32
17Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:03:36
18Sophie De Boer (Ned) 0:03:46
19Puck Pieterse (Ned) 0:03:58
20Christine Majerus (Lux) 0:04:18
21Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:04:30
22Pauline Delhaye (Fra) 0:04:47
23Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:05:28
24Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro Cx 0:05:29
25Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
26Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:06:30
27Axelle Bellaert (Bel) 0:06:34
28Stefanie Paul (Ger) 0:06:35
29Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:06:41
30Monique Van De Ree (Ned) 0:07:16
31Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned)
32Julie De Wilde (Bel) 0:07:54
33Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing
34Jinse Peeters (Bel) 0:08:46
35Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
36Sterre Vervloet (Bel)
37Senne Knaven (Ned)
38Isa Nomden (Ned)
39Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
40Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
41Anja Nobus (Bel)
42Xan Crees (GBr)
43Julie Brouwers (Bel)
44Shana Maes (Bel)
45Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
46Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
47Marie Lynn (GBr)
48Mirthe Van Den Brande (Bel)
49Aimée Schoe (Ned)
50Kiona Dhont (Bel)
51Lotte Baele (Bel)
52Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
53Ellie Dilks (GBr)
54Tess Van Loy (Bel)
55Nele De Vos (Bel)
56Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)
57Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
58Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
59Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
60Rosalie Janssens (Bel)
DNFRebecca Gross (USA)
DNFAlderney Baker (GBr)
DNFFamke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
DNFIlse Pluimers (Ned)
DNFKatie Scott (GBr)
DNFSara Beeckmans (Bel)
DNFMelissa Baker (GBr)

Standings

Superprestige standings after four races
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) 53
2Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 50
3Sanne Cant (Bel) 43
4Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 40
5Eva Lechner (Ita) 39
6Annemarie Worst (Ned) 35
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 32
8Laura Verdonschot 24
9Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 19
10Manon Bakker (Ned) 19
11Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) 17
12Kaitlin Keough (USA) 16
13Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) 15
14Geerte Hoeke (Ned) 13
15Anna Kay (GBr) 13
16Katherine Compton (USA) 13
17Kim Van de Steene (Bel) 12
18Aniek van Alphen (Ned) 7
19Alicia Franck (Bel) 5
20Anna Flynn (GBr) 4
21Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) 3
22Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) 3
23Loes Sels (Bel) 2
24Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 2
25Pauline Delhaye (Fra) 1

Latest on Cyclingnews