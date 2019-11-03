Del Carmen Alvarado wins Superprestige Ruddervoorde women's race
Cant, Compton round out podium
Elite women: Ruddervoorde - Ruddervoorde
Report
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) put in a flawless performance to win the Superprestige in Ruddervoorde on Sunday.
The Domincan-born Dutchwoman surged on the opening lap and never looked back to claim the victory over world champion Sanne Cant.
Katie Compton worked her way through the field after a slow start to take the final podium spot ahead of compatriot Katie Keough.
Alvarado, after her fourth victory of the season, took the lead in the Superprestige standings. "I had a good start and felt pretty good. I heard that something had fallen behind me and I just kept going full," she said. "I am happy to be in the lead again. This is a great ranking and I now lead by a few points. That is a nice feeling."
She revealed that she would race with the U23 women at the upcoming European Championships.
"I won't start with the elite women, but with the U23s. This is my last chance and I want to take it again. I just have to go for it."
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:47:15
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:00:19
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek
|0:00:38
|4
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:03
|5
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
|0:01:36
|6
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro Cx
|0:01:38
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:43
|8
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:01:44
|9
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:02:04
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|0:02:05
|11
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:02:20
|12
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads
|0:02:30
|13
|Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro Cx
|0:02:33
|14
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx
|0:02:39
|15
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:03:11
|16
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv
|0:03:32
|17
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:03:36
|18
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:03:46
|19
|Puck Pieterse (Ned)
|0:03:58
|20
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|0:04:18
|21
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:04:30
|22
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:04:47
|23
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
|0:05:28
|24
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro Cx
|0:05:29
|25
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|26
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:06:30
|27
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:06:34
|28
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:06:35
|29
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:06:41
|30
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:07:16
|31
|Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned)
|32
|Julie De Wilde (Bel)
|0:07:54
|33
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing
|34
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|0:08:46
|35
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
|36
|Sterre Vervloet (Bel)
|37
|Senne Knaven (Ned)
|38
|Isa Nomden (Ned)
|39
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|40
|Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
|41
|Anja Nobus (Bel)
|42
|Xan Crees (GBr)
|43
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|44
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|45
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|46
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|47
|Marie Lynn (GBr)
|48
|Mirthe Van Den Brande (Bel)
|49
|Aimée Schoe (Ned)
|50
|Kiona Dhont (Bel)
|51
|Lotte Baele (Bel)
|52
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|53
|Ellie Dilks (GBr)
|54
|Tess Van Loy (Bel)
|55
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|56
|Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)
|57
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|58
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
|59
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|60
|Rosalie Janssens (Bel)
|DNF
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|DNF
|Alderney Baker (GBr)
|DNF
|Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
|DNF
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned)
|DNF
|Katie Scott (GBr)
|DNF
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
|DNF
|Melissa Baker (GBr)
Standings
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|53
|2
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|50
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|43
|4
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|40
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|39
|6
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|35
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|32
|8
|Laura Verdonschot
|24
|9
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned)
|19
|10
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|19
|11
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|17
|12
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|16
|13
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
|15
|14
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|13
|15
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|13
|16
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|13
|17
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel)
|12
|18
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned)
|7
|19
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|5
|20
|Anna Flynn (GBr)
|4
|21
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|3
|22
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|3
|23
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|2
|24
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|2
|25
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy