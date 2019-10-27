Trending

Yara Kastelijn wins Superprestige Gavere

777 rider distances teammate Arzuffi and Alvarado

Image 1 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

Yara Kastelijn (777) wins in Gavere
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

Yara Kastelijn (777) surges away
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

World champion Sanne Cant was off the pace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

Eva Lechner (Team Creafin - Fristads)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

Anna Kay (Team Experza Pro CX)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) in action in Gavere
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

Sanne Cant suffers on the Gavere climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

Yara Kastelijn is congratulated by her 777 teammate Alice Maria Arzuffi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

elite women's Telenet Superprestige Gavere 2019

Yara Kastelijn (777)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yara Kastelijn (777) took her first Superprestige victory in Gavere, riding away from her rivals on the final lap of the muddy but fast circuit.

Kastelijn distanced Ceylin Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) on the final lap of the six-lap race and went on to win by 19 seconds ahead of 777 teammate Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy. Alvarado finished third at 36 seconds.

European champion Annemarie Worst (777) was fourth but continued the dominance of the 777 team.

World champion Sanne Cant was again off the pace and finished 14th, at 3:34. Kastelijn also took the lead in the Superprestige series from Cant.    

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777 0:43:45
2Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:00:19
3Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:00:36
4Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:00:42
5Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:43
6Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro Cx 0:00:56
7Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin-Fristads 0:01:05
8Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv 0:01:06
9Geerte Hoeke (Ned) 0:01:16
10Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:37
11Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro Cx 0:01:40
12Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:01:47
13Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:02:27
14Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan 0:03:34
15Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx 0:04:00
16Anais Grimault (Fra) 0:04:15
17Julie De Wilde (Bel) 0:04:18
18Pauline Delhaye (Fra) 0:04:19
19Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:49
20Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:04:59
21Louise Moullec (Fra) 0:05:32
22Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:06:10
23Susanne Meistrok (Ned) 0:06:29
24Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 0:06:40
25Barbara Borowiecka (Pol) 0:07:21
26Camille Devigne (Fra) 0:07:53
27Camille Benoit Guyod (Fra) 0:07:57
28Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
29Nele De Vos (Bel)
30Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
31Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
DNSFiona Turnbull (GBr)

