Yara Kastelijn wins Superprestige Gavere
777 rider distances teammate Arzuffi and Alvarado
Elite women: Gavere - Gavere
Yara Kastelijn (777) took her first Superprestige victory in Gavere, riding away from her rivals on the final lap of the muddy but fast circuit.
Kastelijn distanced Ceylin Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) on the final lap of the six-lap race and went on to win by 19 seconds ahead of 777 teammate Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy. Alvarado finished third at 36 seconds.
European champion Annemarie Worst (777) was fourth but continued the dominance of the 777 team.
World champion Sanne Cant was again off the pace and finished 14th, at 3:34. Kastelijn also took the lead in the Superprestige series from Cant.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
|0:43:45
|2
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|0:00:19
|3
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:36
|4
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:00:42
|5
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:00:43
|6
|Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro Cx
|0:00:56
|7
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin-Fristads
|0:01:05
|8
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv
|0:01:06
|9
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:01:16
|10
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:37
|11
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro Cx
|0:01:40
|12
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:47
|13
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:02:27
|14
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|0:03:34
|15
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx
|0:04:00
|16
|Anais Grimault (Fra)
|0:04:15
|17
|Julie De Wilde (Bel)
|0:04:18
|18
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:04:19
|19
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:04:49
|20
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:04:59
|21
|Louise Moullec (Fra)
|0:05:32
|22
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing
|0:06:10
|23
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|0:06:29
|24
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:06:40
|25
|Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
|0:07:21
|26
|Camille Devigne (Fra)
|0:07:53
|27
|Camille Benoit Guyod (Fra)
|0:07:57
|28
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|29
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|30
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|31
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|DNS
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
