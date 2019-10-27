Yara Kastelijn wins Superprestige Gavere

Image 1 of 11 Yara Kastelijn (777) wins in Gavere (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Yara Kastelijn (777) surges away (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 World champion Sanne Cant was off the pace (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Eva Lechner (Team Creafin - Fristads) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Anna Kay (Team Experza Pro CX) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) in action in Gavere (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Sanne Cant suffers on the Gavere climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Yara Kastelijn is congratulated by her 777 teammate Alice Maria Arzuffi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Yara Kastelijn (777) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yara Kastelijn (777) took her first Superprestige victory in Gavere, riding away from her rivals on the final lap of the muddy but fast circuit.

Kastelijn distanced Ceylin Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) on the final lap of the six-lap race and went on to win by 19 seconds ahead of 777 teammate Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy. Alvarado finished third at 36 seconds.

European champion Annemarie Worst (777) was fourth but continued the dominance of the 777 team.

World champion Sanne Cant was again off the pace and finished 14th, at 3:34. Kastelijn also took the lead in the Superprestige series from Cant.