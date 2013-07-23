Trending

Wengelin and Rissveds win Swedish cross country national championships

Favorite Engen sits out race due to sore throat

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Wengelin (Swe)1:30:45
2Calle Friberg (Swe)0:00:39
3Mattias Nilsson (Swe)0:05:53
4Axel Lindh (Swe)0:06:05
5Erik Karlsson (Swe)0:06:52
6Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)0:07:22
7Lars Bleckur (Swe)0:08:12
8Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)0:08:25
9Jesper Dahlström (Swe)0:08:54
10Magnus Palmberg (Swe)0:09:41

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Swe)1:36:30
2Kajsa Snihs (Swe)0:01:38
3Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)0:03:14
4Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:04:33
5Felicia Ferner (Swe)0:14:05
6Linn Tyllman (Swe)0:14:27

