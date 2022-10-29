Iserbyt chases down Van der Haar to win Superprestige Ruddervoorde

By Laura Weislo
published

Sweeck overtakes European champion who punctured in closing lap

Eli Iserbyt (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces) added yet another victory to his palmares, taking win number seven of the season at the Superprestige in Ruddervoorde. 

The Belgian mowed down Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek), who had been on the attack for more than half the race but was slowed by a puncture. Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Firstads) passed the European champion to take second, with Van der Haar settling for third.

More to come.

