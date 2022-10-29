Iserbyt chases down Van der Haar to win Superprestige Ruddervoorde

Image 1 of 6 Eli Iserbyt (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Michael Vanthourenhout (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Filipe Orts (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Toon Vandebosch (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Laurens Sweeck (Crelan) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport )

Eli Iserbyt (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces) added yet another victory to his palmares, taking win number seven of the season at the Superprestige in Ruddervoorde.

The Belgian mowed down Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek), who had been on the attack for more than half the race but was slowed by a puncture. Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Firstads) passed the European champion to take second, with Van der Haar settling for third.

More to come.

