Van Gilder makes it two from two
Maximenko, Shields take minor placings
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:33:28
|2
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining
|0:00:25
|3
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:00:48
|4
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:00:49
|5
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:00:54
|6
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time
|0:00:56
|7
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:18
|8
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:01:39
|9
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|0:02:14
|10
|Joanne Grogan (USA)
|0:02:40
|11
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:03:07
|12
|Tara Parsons (USA)
|0:04:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy