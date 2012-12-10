Trending

Van Gilder makes it two from two

Maximenko, Shields take minor placings

There was mud on the mushroom today as Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) grits for the barriers.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
New Yorker Tara Parsons (CRCA) braces herself for the course.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Cassandra Maximenko (Silverbull/bones/Thule) did a great job of mastering the elements.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Southern Belle twin sisters surprised the Yanks with their bike skills. Katherine Sheilds (MOB Pro CX Team) showed up with sis Emily determined to make a mark.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
BrittLee Bowman (pedalpowertraining.com ) tries to pick a good line in the mud.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Team CF's Nicole Thiemann braces the bike and takes a breath on the barriers.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Joanne Grogan (Cyclocrossracing.com) makes her best effort in the mud.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Last lap with two turns to go, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) has clear sight of the finish line.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Van Gilder takes the weekend win!

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Katherine Shields (MOB Pro CX Team) takes 3rd, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) wins 1st, Cassandra Maximenko (Silverbull/bones/Thule) is 2nd.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Congratulations Ladies! Great race and a wonderful weekend.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom0:33:28
2Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining0:00:25
3Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:00:48
4Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:00:49
5Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:00:54
6Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time0:00:56
7Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:01:18
8Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles0:01:39
9Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax0:02:14
10Joanne Grogan (USA)0:02:40
11Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:03:07
12Tara Parsons (USA)0:04:48

