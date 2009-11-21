Image 1 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) is winning virtually every weekend this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) crosses the line first as his team sweeps the race today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) is returning to racing after missing last week due to illness (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 36 Sunset at the course in Southampton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Kona) gets the hole shot and leads the Elite Men straight uphill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Chris Jones (Champion Systems) take up the chase (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 36 The Elite Men's field heads up a grassy slope (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 36 Tyler Trace (Trek Red Truck) descends on some singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 36 The entire Cannondale team is hot on Trebon's heels (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) likes strength in numbers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 36 Michael Garrigan (La Bicicletta/Jetpower) put in a solid ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 36 Derrick St. John (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) on the steepest climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 36 Carl Decker (Team Giant) climbing into the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 36 Josh Dillion (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches) on the steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 36 Chris Jones (Champion Systems) riding singletrack ahead of Adam Craig (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) running the barriers with a lead over Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 36 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) racing in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 36 The Belgian style waffles were a big hit with both the fans and racers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Kona) had a slight mechanical that put him back in fourth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 36 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leading Trebon out of the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 36 Tyler Trace (Trek Red Truck) exiting the singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Kona) leading at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 36 The entrire Cannondale squad led by Powers in pursuit of Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 36 Valentin Sherz (Procycles-Scott--Newwork) is a U-23 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 36 Adam Craig (Team Giant) descending through tall grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) drilling it home for the victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Kona) riding some sweet singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 36 Shannon Skerritt (Vanilla Workship/Speedwagon) is one of Portland's top racers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 36 A happy Tim Johnson after his win (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 30 of 36 Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com swarm Ryan Trebon (Kona) (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 31 of 36 Close racing the the elite men's event (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 32 of 36 James Driscoll rides to third in elite men. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 33 of 36 Men's elite podium: a clean sweep for Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 34 of 36 Jeremy Powers leads his Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammate Tim Johnson (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 35 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Kona) took the lead early on (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 36 of 36 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com)

The vibrant green of Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com riders filled the podium at the Whitmore's Landscape Super Cross cup held in Southampton, New York as Tim Johnson pulled off a solo victory ahead of teammates Jeremy Powers in second and Jamey Driscoll in third.

US National Cyclo-Cross Champion, Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) rolled in for fourth place after he struggled with a mechanical on the last lap.

"We really did benefit from the crazy circumstance where Ryan crashed, Geoff [Kabush] got sick and Todd [Wells] is injured," Johnson said respectfully. "These guys who would normally be around us weren't. We are very fortunate."

The Whitmore's Landscaping Super Cross Cup double header marks the final stop on the North American Cyclo-Cross Trophy (NACT) series. Johnson leads the NACT standings as the race heads into its final round #10 tomorrow.

"We still have one more day," said Johnson while enjoying a splash of 1996 Brunello di Montalcino courtesy of the series' co-founder Myles Romanow. "I think I have enough points but we'll see after tomorrow."

BMX style ‘cross circuit suits Johnson

The warm autumn sun shone over the Whitmore's Landscaping Super Cross Cup, a sharp contrast to last year's frigid early winter air that kept many of the racers from finishing. The race kicked off with a parade lap, half the size of the race circuit. The course is well-known for showcasing a mixture of lengthy straightaways combined with heavily rooted trails, grueling dirt run ups and tricky off-camber sections.

Noticeably missing from the race were Canadian National Cyclo-Cross Champion Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) who was ill and Todd Wells (Specialized) who is suffering from an injury.

"It was sweet," Johnson said. "One thing that was clear was that you could go as hard as you wanted but you couldn't get that big of a gap. Everyone was going similar speeds because of the way the course was. If you got a gap you really had to work hard to solidify in it and not mess up the tricky corners that followed it. It was a lot of single track stuff and lots of elevation gain."

Trebon led the first lap followed by 19 year-old Swiss talent Valentin Sherz (Procycles-Scott-Newwork) along with Powers, Johnson and Chris Jones (Champion System). The leaders fired one attack after another however, the circuit's unruly terrain made it difficult to gain much ground.

Trebon surged ahead of his leading companions on the second lap however, Johnson and Powers were the only two that could respond. Later in the lap, Jones reconnected with the three leaders. Driscoll was noticeably missing from the front on the first lap and muscled his way through the field before the end of the second lap.

"Ryan was drilling us and he kept the pace high because when you are out numbered like that, on a course that is tight and twisty, if you can control it you would have a better chance," Johnson said. "If he let us control it we would have been able to do what we wanted. He kept the race really high."

Continuous surges forced the pace to more than five minutes a lap, causing Jones to lose valuable seconds. He drifted back with mountain bike talent, Adam Craig (Giant) and the two would battle for fourth place for the remainder of the race. A second group of chasers included Sherz, Carl Decker (Giant) and Derrick St. John (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy).

Up front, Johnson made his winning move with six laps to go. On the final lap, he added to an advantage of nearly 20 seconds. An untimely mechanical forced Trebon off his bike with two laps to go, over the circuit's steep ascent through the trees. Powers and Driscoll pushed onward riding in second and third place respectively. Trebon remounted his machine and rolled in for fourth place.

"On the first couple of lap, Powers and I hit him [Ryan Trebon] a couple of times but he kept responding" Johnson said. "Jeremy attacked and Jones was gone and Ryan caught up. We went into the hillside and Ryan over cooked the corner and crashed. Jeremy and I hit the gas and it was just us. I came over top of Jeremy and I hit it and I was alone."

The Whitmore's Landscaping Super Cross Cup will continue for the final round of the NACT series on Sunday. Winners of the elite women and men category will each receive a $1500 a trophy in the form of a heavy weight championship belt.