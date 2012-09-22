Trending

Powers wins Trek USGP of Cyclocross opener

Reigning national champion off to a strong start in 2012 season

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) makes it two victories in one week after also winning CrossVegas

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Autumn was getting underway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) bunny-hopping his way up the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) having one of his best races ever

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon leading his Cannondale teammate Tim Johnson up the steepest climb on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) on a downhill corner with a sizable lead over the field

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes) hammering out of the saddle

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Men’s podium (L to R): Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), 2nd; Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), 1st; Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing), 3rd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Elite men’s start on the first day of racing at the Trek USGP of Cyclocross Planet Bike Cup

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) takes the hole shot but is quickly passed by Ryan Trebon

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) leading on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) riding third wheel on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
A mid-pack racer flying over the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) with two laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) chasing Jamie Driscoll after a chain malfunction

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Mountain biker Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) can ride just about anything

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) trying to hold off a charging Lukas Flückiger

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson congratulates his friend and former teammate Jeremy Powers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) riding the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) crossing the stairs at an angle

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) with his race bike

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
The California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized men’s cyclo-cross team

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jonathan Page at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) leading the race on the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
James Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Elite men rounding a turn on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Mountain biker Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) leading the race on lap two over the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) racing in third place on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) racing with the leaders on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) with the race lead in the woods on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Team) rounding some tight corners in the woods

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) riding with the leaders on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) had that determined look that we have all seen before

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Kevin Fish (Super Squadra) (L) and Andy Reardon (Bob’s Red Mill)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) making easy work of the steepest climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) chasing his teammate Ryan Trebon

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Evan McNeeley (Specialized Canada) on his way to the U-23 victory today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) leading at the barriers on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) grabbed the hole shot on the opening day of the Trek USGP of Cyclocross in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and held off all challengers to take his second major win of the week. Powers battled a familiar field of suspects which included Ryan Trebon, Tim Johnson, Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), Jonathan Page, Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) and Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing.)

Despite stiff competition early in the race Powers was able to separate from the field at the halfway mark and make a clean run to the finish for his second C1 victory of the week. Johnson finished in second, 10 seconds back, followed by Flückiger at 24 seconds.

Wisconsin, the site of several memorable Jeremy Powers victories, including a win over Erwin Vervecken in 2009 and the site of his recent national championship, continued in helping push Powers toward his broader goal of success at the international level. "This is very important towards Louisville and getting those points to be on the front row," said Powers, who is targeting a top-5 finish at the upcoming World Cup races in Europe. "Madison has always been a really good place for me. My first national title was here a couple of months ago. Doing this again here, at the opening GP, I'm definitely excited."

After placing second to Powers at CrossVegas earlier in the week it was a bittersweet moment for Johnson, who is clearly coming into the 2012 better prepared than the previous season. "We just had two Cat 1s (C1), and I had two second places, that's a good thing," said Johnson after the race. "But I had two second places and I didn't win. That's the crappy part."

While Jeremy Powers nabbed the hole shot, the early laps of the race belonged to Flückiger, Trebon and Page who traded attacks with Powers throughout the Sun Prairie course. Flückiger, who is hot off a second place at the mountain bike cross country Worlds, looked to be the most confident of the riders in the lead group and put in several attacks before bobbles and mechanicals knocked him out of contention. "It was a good race for me anyway, I felt I have a lot of power," said Flückiger, whose 9th place finish at CrossVegas announced his arrival to the US cyclo-cross scene. "I have a second chance tomorrow. I can do it on this course, for sure."

Five laps into the race Powers quickly opened up a 10-second gap which the remainder of the field failed to close. Johnson kept the pressure on but couldn't reduce the gap to Powers, which hovered around 15 seconds in the closing laps of the race. Flückiger fought back from his troubles to finish third ahead of Chris Jones (4th) and Ben Berden (5th) who both spent most of their race chasing the lead group in no-man's land. In the U23 category Evan McNeely of Specialized Canada took the win over Cal Giants Yannick Eckmann and Cody Kaiser.

The challenges the USGP faced late in the summer due to sponsorship issues were not far from riders' and fans' thoughts as everyone left the venue to prepare for the second day of racing. Tim Johnson, the elder statesman of US cyclo-cross racing, expressed his appreciation to Trek and all those involved with the race who made sure the series could continue. "I definitely want to thank Trek for making it possible for us to play like we are. They are a competitor, they are new to the sport, but they are coming in at a such a great time," said Johnson after the race. "Being able to support Katie [Compton] and bring the series back to life is very key, and that goes across any kind of sponsor obligations or wants."

The second day of racing at the Trek USGP of Cyclocross, a C2 event, is scheduled for at 4:00 PM CDT in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Full Results
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus1:03:02
2Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:10
3Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:00:24
4Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:35
5Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:00:41
6Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:46
7Jonathan Page (USA)0:00:52
8James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:34
9Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder / Clif Bar0:01:38
10Matt Shriver (USA)0:01:41
11Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada0:01:47
12Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:01:59
13Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:06
14Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:02:22
15Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes
16Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:02
17Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:03:21
18Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:03:25
19Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:30
20Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
21Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:03:41
22Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:03:48
23Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team0:03:57
24Sven Baumann (Ger) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:04:08
25Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team0:04:11
26Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:04:12
27Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan0:04:33
28Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:49
29Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt0:04:56
30Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
31Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:12
32Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p/b IRT Wheels0:05:20
33Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo0:05:29
34Bjorn Selander (USA)0:05:36
35Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl Midwest0:05:38
36Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda 5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder0:05:39
37Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:05:44
38Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar-2laps
39Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
40Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy / Specialized Racing
41Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
42Eric Thompson (USA)
43Christopher Cruise Bogedin (USA) Wolverine Elite Cyclocross Team-3laps
44Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX
45William Street (USA) Kuhl MTB-CX Team/ Velocity Wheels
46Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health-4laps
47Dan Teaters (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
48Michael Hemme (USA) Rick Ross' Bag O Money
49Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport
50David Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory
51Micah Moran (USA) Freewheel Bike
52Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL-5laps
53Daniel Ajer (USA) GDVC
54Ross White (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
55Ray Smith (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
56Ashton Wischmeier (USA) DRT/ Revolution Bike and Bean-6laps
DNFPaul Mumford (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
DNFKevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra
DNFMitch Nordahl (USA) Team Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
DNFZach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
DNFMitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNFMitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
DNSAnthony Viton (USA) BSM Cycling
DNSAndrew Demey (USA) Team Pegasus

Elite men overall standings after round 1
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus50pts
2Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld40
3Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing34
4Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus30
5Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement26
6Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld23
7Jonathan Page (USA)20
8James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld17
9Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder / Clif Bar14
10Matt Shriver (USA)12
11Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada10
12Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar9
13Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
14Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized7
15Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Team Müller Gartengestaltung/BH Bikes6
16Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective5
17Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes4
18Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com3
19Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
20Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works1

U23 men overall standings after round 1
1Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada50pts
2Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized40
3Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized34
4Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Ritte Elite U23 Development Team30
5Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team26
6Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo23
7Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team20
8Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX17

