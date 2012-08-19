Trending

Wells wins Subaru Cup short track

,

Gagne finishes second ahead of Woodall in third

Image 1 of 12

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) out sprints Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec) for the victory

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) out sprints Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec) for the victory
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 2 of 12

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) takes the lead heading in to the last lap

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) takes the lead heading in to the last lap
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 3 of 12

Wisconsin racer Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) leads Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development)

Wisconsin racer Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) leads Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 4 of 12

Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Giant Bicycles) leads Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec) into the final lap

Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Giant Bicycles) leads Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec) into the final lap
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 5 of 12

Peter Glassford (Trek Canada) leads a chase group

Peter Glassford (Trek Canada) leads a chase group
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 6 of 12

Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec) has a small lead over Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)

Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec) has a small lead over Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 7 of 12

Hayley Smith (Norco Evolution) and Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) cheer on teammates during the men’s short track

Hayley Smith (Norco Evolution) and Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) cheer on teammates during the men's short track
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 8 of 12

The men’s short track got off to a fast and rocky start

The men's short track got off to a fast and rocky start
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 9 of 12

Local favorite and singlespeed rider Ron Stawicki (Polska) pulls a tailwhip off a jump

Local favorite and singlespeed rider Ron Stawicki (Polska) pulls a tailwhip off a jump
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 10 of 12

After crashing in the first turn, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) works his way back through the field

After crashing in the first turn, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) works his way back through the field
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 11 of 12

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) leads Ryan Woodall after the first climb

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) leads Ryan Woodall after the first climb
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 12 of 12

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) a top the Subaru Cup elite men's short track podium

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) a top the Subaru Cup elite men's short track podium
(Image credit: Claire Cannon)

Todd Wells (Specialized) won the short track at the Subaru Cup in Mount Morris, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon. The US national short track champion finished ahead of his fellow breakaway companion Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec/Rocky Mountain) after outsprinting him to the finish. Ryan Woodall (MTFmx.com/Top Gear) was third.

Wells' teammate Howard Grotts was fourth, ahead of the previous day's cross country winner Derek Zandstra (Scott-3Rox) in fifth.

A crash just off the start line made things more chaotic than usual early in the race. Russell Finsterwald and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (both Subaru-Trek) were among those who went down. Grotts was held up, but did not crash.

Wells was unaffected by the crash by virtue of being in front of it. "The race started fast. Raphael Gagne and I got off, and we rode together most of the race," said Wells.

"I did most of the work. He came around with one lap to go. I was able to just barely get by him at top of the last climb and was just barely able to outsprint him."

Wells said he was feeling fatigued after the Olympics and the previous day's Pro XCT final cross country race. "I would have preferred to have won the cross country, but second was good enough to take the title," he said.

Behind Wells and Gagne, the race was for third place with Grotts and Woodall.  "About halfway through it was Ryan Woodall and me in third and fourth place," said Grotts. "It stayed like that until the end, and Ryan threw down a little attack on the penultimate lap. He was able to keep it for that finish lap."

Zandstra rolled in a little later on his own for the final podium spot of fifth.

The racers seemed to love the atmosphere and the courses all weekend at the Subaru Cup. Wells said, "The Wisconsin course is a great all around mountain bike course. It's dense forest with some fun singletrack and short punchy climbs. I feel all the riders think that's one of the best Pro XCT venues."

Racer enjoyed good weather conditions on Sunday, with temperatures kept cool by some cloud cover. The course was pretty dry and loose with some sandy spots.

Wells is among several of the racers at the Subaru Cup this weekend who will head next to the mountain bike world championships in Austria in mid-September.

Olympian Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) did not compete in the short track due to illness. He sat out to speed his recovery in the lead-up to Worlds in September.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)0:26:37
2Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain)0:00:01
3Ryan Woodall (MTFmx.com / Top Gear)0:00:19
4Howard Grotts (Specialized)0:00:20
5Derek Zandstra (Scott / 3 Rox Racing)0:00:33
6Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)0:00:40
7Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Giant Bicycles)0:00:44
8Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain)0:00:47
9Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development)0:01:10
10Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycling)0:01:11
11Mitch Bailey (Trek Canada)0:01:18
12Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)0:01:22
13Brendon Davids (Sho-Air)0:01:23
14Leandre Bouchard (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)0:01:29
15Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)0:01:31
16Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)0:01:32
17Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)0:01:33
18Cole House (Competitive cyclist)0:01:41
19Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket)0:01:42
20Zach Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:02:00
21Tyler Gauthier (Culvers p/b Meyer Family Vision)0:02:08
22Jack Haig (TORQ Nurtion)0:02:13
23Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)0:02:18
24Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H2o oVERDRIVE)0:02:21
-2lapsMike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)
-2lapsTravis Woodruff (Momentum Endurance)
-2lapsKevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)
-2lapsChris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)
-3lapsJustin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized)
-3lapsEvan McNeely (Specialized Canada)
-4lapsTyson Wagler (SCOTT-3RoxRacing)
-4lapsJordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
-4lapsMark Parmelee (Cycletherapy Racing)
-4lapsJean-Philippe Thibault (CVM 2 Vals)
-5lapsDarrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
-5lapsRonald Stawicki (Polska)
-6lapsSam Chovan (Pabst/Mafia Racing)
-7lapsRich Weis (Subaru Trek)
DNSRussell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek)
DNSAdam Morka (Trek Canada)
DNSSeamus Powell (Giant Mid Alantic Off Road Team)
DNSSam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)

Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Vialle (Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure)0:16:50
2Casey Williams (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:00:17
3Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)0:00:20
4Gunner Dygert (Bicycle Outfitters Indy)0:00:36
5Vincent Belhumeur (Equipe du Quebec/ Specialized)0:00:53
6Pete Karinen (Culver's Racing)0:00:59
7Alek Minkis (BicycleOutfittersIwdy)0:01:24
8Landen Beckner (Montana Velo)0:01:29
9Andris Delins (Gopher Wheelmen)0:01:29
10Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:01:30
11Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)0:01:34
12Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete - Specialized)0:01:44
13Brett Poulton (Expo)0:01:59
14Daniel Henderson (Cross Country Sports Racing)0:02:01
15Luke Allen (Matrix/RBM)0:02:17
-2lapsParker McColl
-2lapsShane Skelton (Whole Athlete Specialized)
DNSCasey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC / T6)

Cat. 1 Men 19-23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Michetti (LAPT)0:18:21
2Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:00:26
3Sean Leader (Kona Grassroots)0:00:33
4Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket)0:00:40
5Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:01:03

Cat. 1 Men 24-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hemme (Half Acre)0:17:36
2Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing)0:00:18
3Tyler Jenema (KUHL/Rocky Mountain)0:00:22
4Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:00:30
5Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)0:00:57
6Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85)0:01:30
-2lapsMichael Humpal (Specialized)
-2lapsJason Gosse (Team WORS)
DNSEric Fossell (JVC/Michaels Cycles)

Cat. 1 Men 35-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Kady (Sho-Air)0:16:57
2Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:00:04
3Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/Gore)0:00:19
4Jon Barnes (Trek Canada MTB)0:00:33
5Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)0:00:44
6Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com)0:01:12
7Matt Silvia (Club Biccicletta)0:01:12
8Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:01:20
9Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee)0:01:48
10Rich Weis (Subaru Trek)0:02:11
11Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest team)0:02:15
12Michael Hemelgarn (DRT Racing)0:02:22
-2lapsThomas Sulentic
-2lapsKarl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo)
-2lapsMark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)
-3lapsSteve Schafer
DNSBryan Frazier (Baraboo Sharks)
DNSVincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards)

Cat. 1 Men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:17:45
2JW Miller0:00:33
3John Shull (EXPO)0:00:53
4John Lirette (Unattached)0:01:07
-2lapsChris Renshaw (HammerHeadBikes.com)
-3lapsMike Johnson (DRT racing)

 

