Image 1 of 12 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) out sprints Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec) for the victory (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 2 of 12 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) takes the lead heading in to the last lap (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 3 of 12 Wisconsin racer Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) leads Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development) (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 4 of 12 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Giant Bicycles) leads Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec) into the final lap (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 5 of 12 Peter Glassford (Trek Canada) leads a chase group (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 6 of 12 Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec) has a small lead over Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 7 of 12 Hayley Smith (Norco Evolution) and Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada) cheer on teammates during the men’s short track (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 8 of 12 The men’s short track got off to a fast and rocky start (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 9 of 12 Local favorite and singlespeed rider Ron Stawicki (Polska) pulls a tailwhip off a jump (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 10 of 12 After crashing in the first turn, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) works his way back through the field (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 11 of 12 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) leads Ryan Woodall after the first climb (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 12 of 12 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) a top the Subaru Cup elite men's short track podium (Image credit: Claire Cannon)

Todd Wells (Specialized) won the short track at the Subaru Cup in Mount Morris, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon. The US national short track champion finished ahead of his fellow breakaway companion Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec/Rocky Mountain) after outsprinting him to the finish. Ryan Woodall (MTFmx.com/Top Gear) was third.

Wells' teammate Howard Grotts was fourth, ahead of the previous day's cross country winner Derek Zandstra (Scott-3Rox) in fifth.

A crash just off the start line made things more chaotic than usual early in the race. Russell Finsterwald and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (both Subaru-Trek) were among those who went down. Grotts was held up, but did not crash.

Wells was unaffected by the crash by virtue of being in front of it. "The race started fast. Raphael Gagne and I got off, and we rode together most of the race," said Wells.

"I did most of the work. He came around with one lap to go. I was able to just barely get by him at top of the last climb and was just barely able to outsprint him."

Wells said he was feeling fatigued after the Olympics and the previous day's Pro XCT final cross country race. "I would have preferred to have won the cross country, but second was good enough to take the title," he said.

Behind Wells and Gagne, the race was for third place with Grotts and Woodall. "About halfway through it was Ryan Woodall and me in third and fourth place," said Grotts. "It stayed like that until the end, and Ryan threw down a little attack on the penultimate lap. He was able to keep it for that finish lap."

Zandstra rolled in a little later on his own for the final podium spot of fifth.

The racers seemed to love the atmosphere and the courses all weekend at the Subaru Cup. Wells said, "The Wisconsin course is a great all around mountain bike course. It's dense forest with some fun singletrack and short punchy climbs. I feel all the riders think that's one of the best Pro XCT venues."

Racer enjoyed good weather conditions on Sunday, with temperatures kept cool by some cloud cover. The course was pretty dry and loose with some sandy spots.

Wells is among several of the racers at the Subaru Cup this weekend who will head next to the mountain bike world championships in Austria in mid-September.

Olympian Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) did not compete in the short track due to illness. He sat out to speed his recovery in the lead-up to Worlds in September.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) 0:26:37 2 Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain) 0:00:01 3 Ryan Woodall (MTFmx.com / Top Gear) 0:00:19 4 Howard Grotts (Specialized) 0:00:20 5 Derek Zandstra (Scott / 3 Rox Racing) 0:00:33 6 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:00:40 7 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Giant Bicycles) 0:00:44 8 Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain) 0:00:47 9 Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development) 0:01:10 10 Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycling) 0:01:11 11 Mitch Bailey (Trek Canada) 0:01:18 12 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) 0:01:22 13 Brendon Davids (Sho-Air) 0:01:23 14 Leandre Bouchard (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci) 0:01:29 15 Peter Glassford (Trek Canada) 0:01:31 16 Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) 0:01:32 17 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) 0:01:33 18 Cole House (Competitive cyclist) 0:01:41 19 Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket) 0:01:42 20 Zach Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:02:00 21 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers p/b Meyer Family Vision) 0:02:08 22 Jack Haig (TORQ Nurtion) 0:02:13 23 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 0:02:18 24 Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H2o oVERDRIVE) 0:02:21 -2laps Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized) -2laps Travis Woodruff (Momentum Endurance) -2laps Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) -2laps Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) -3laps Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized) -3laps Evan McNeely (Specialized Canada) -4laps Tyson Wagler (SCOTT-3RoxRacing) -4laps Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic) -4laps Mark Parmelee (Cycletherapy Racing) -4laps Jean-Philippe Thibault (CVM 2 Vals) -5laps Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) -5laps Ronald Stawicki (Polska) -6laps Sam Chovan (Pabst/Mafia Racing) -7laps Rich Weis (Subaru Trek) DNS Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) DNS Adam Morka (Trek Canada) DNS Seamus Powell (Giant Mid Alantic Off Road Team) DNS Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)

Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Vialle (Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure) 0:16:50 2 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:00:17 3 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:00:20 4 Gunner Dygert (Bicycle Outfitters Indy) 0:00:36 5 Vincent Belhumeur (Equipe du Quebec/ Specialized) 0:00:53 6 Pete Karinen (Culver's Racing) 0:00:59 7 Alek Minkis (BicycleOutfittersIwdy) 0:01:24 8 Landen Beckner (Montana Velo) 0:01:29 9 Andris Delins (Gopher Wheelmen) 0:01:29 10 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:01:30 11 Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing) 0:01:34 12 Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete - Specialized) 0:01:44 13 Brett Poulton (Expo) 0:01:59 14 Daniel Henderson (Cross Country Sports Racing) 0:02:01 15 Luke Allen (Matrix/RBM) 0:02:17 -2laps Parker McColl -2laps Shane Skelton (Whole Athlete Specialized) DNS Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC / T6)

Cat. 1 Men 19-23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Michetti (LAPT) 0:18:21 2 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:00:26 3 Sean Leader (Kona Grassroots) 0:00:33 4 Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:00:40 5 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:01:03

Cat. 1 Men 24-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hemme (Half Acre) 0:17:36 2 Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing) 0:00:18 3 Tyler Jenema (KUHL/Rocky Mountain) 0:00:22 4 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:00:30 5 Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain) 0:00:57 6 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85) 0:01:30 -2laps Michael Humpal (Specialized) -2laps Jason Gosse (Team WORS) DNS Eric Fossell (JVC/Michaels Cycles)

Cat. 1 Men 35-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Kady (Sho-Air) 0:16:57 2 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:00:04 3 Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/Gore) 0:00:19 4 Jon Barnes (Trek Canada MTB) 0:00:33 5 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:00:44 6 Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com) 0:01:12 7 Matt Silvia (Club Biccicletta) 0:01:12 8 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:01:20 9 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:01:48 10 Rich Weis (Subaru Trek) 0:02:11 11 Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest team) 0:02:15 12 Michael Hemelgarn (DRT Racing) 0:02:22 -2laps Thomas Sulentic -2laps Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo) -2laps Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized) -3laps Steve Schafer DNS Bryan Frazier (Baraboo Sharks) DNS Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards)