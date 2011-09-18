Pauwels wins season opener in Belgium
Nys, Vantornout complete podium
Elite Men: Erpe-Mere -
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|1:01:50
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:11
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:29
|4
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:51
|5
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:20
|6
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:43
|7
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:57
|8
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:02:04
|9
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:19
|10
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|11
|Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team
|0:02:37
|12
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:02:42
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:02:51
|14
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant
|0:02:56
|15
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|0:03:24
|16
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drinks
|0:03:27
|17
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|0:03:35
|18
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:03:40
|19
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
|0:03:45
|20
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:11
|21
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans
|0:04:39
|22
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:05:44
|23
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|0:05:55
|24
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:06:02
|25
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|26
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea
|27
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
|28
|Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) Palmans
|29
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Versluys
|30
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|31
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|32
|Kevin Van Lierde (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
|33
|Dario Stauble (Swi) Team Fixtrager
|34
|Stijn Heyse (Bel)
|35
|Bryan Borowski (Ned)
