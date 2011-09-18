Trending

Pauwels wins season opener in Belgium

Nys, Vantornout complete podium

Elite Men: Erpe-Mere -

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) wins the first 'cross race of the season in Belgium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) crosses the finish for second place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Steenbergcross winner Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sunweb-Revor captured first and third with Kevin Pauwels, center, and Klaas Vantornout, right.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sunweb-Revor manager Jurgen Mettepenningen

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels opt for different techniques to cross the barriers.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin Pauwels wins Steenbergcross in his first race for Sunweb-Revor.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full Results
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor1:01:50
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:11
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:29
4Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:51
5Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:20
6Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:43
7Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:57
8Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:02:04
9Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:19
10Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
11Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team0:02:37
12Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:02:42
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:02:51
14Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant0:02:56
15Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:03:24
16Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drinks0:03:27
17Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea0:03:35
18Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:40
19Patrick Gaudy (Bel)0:03:45
20Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:04:11
21Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans0:04:39
22Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)0:05:44
23Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)0:05:55
24Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:06:02
25Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
26Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea
27Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
28Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) Palmans
29Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Versluys
30Kenneth Hansen (Den)
31Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
32Kevin Van Lierde (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
33Dario Stauble (Swi) Team Fixtrager
34Stijn Heyse (Bel)
35Bryan Borowski (Ned)

