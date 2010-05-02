Trending

Phinney beats Dominguez in criterium finish

Evans adds Gila win to strong season

Image 1 of 17

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) out-paced some quick men to win the men's race.

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) out-paced some quick men to win the men's race.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 2 of 17

Some of the local wildlife was on hand for the race

Some of the local wildlife was on hand for the race
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 3 of 17

Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners)

Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 4 of 17

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's)

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 5 of 17

Jason McCartney leads the Mellow Johnny's squad up the hill)

Jason McCartney leads the Mellow Johnny's squad up the hill)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 6 of 17

Paul Mach (Bissell) stuffs it into a corner

Paul Mach (Bissell) stuffs it into a corner
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 7 of 17

Floyd Landis (Ouch Bahati)

Floyd Landis (Ouch Bahati)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 8 of 17

David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) started the action with an early attack

David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) started the action with an early attack
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 9 of 17

The press mobs the start line

The press mobs the start line
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 10 of 17

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley)

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 11 of 17

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci)

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 12 of 17

Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter&Co TEWNTY12)

Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter&Co TEWNTY12)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 13 of 17

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter&Co TEWNTY12)

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter&Co TEWNTY12)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 14 of 17

The Leaders

The Leaders
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 15 of 17

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's)

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 16 of 17

Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)

Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 17 of 17

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter&Co TEWNTY12) claims victory in the women's race.

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter&Co TEWNTY12) claims victory in the women's race.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) captured an outstanding victory when he sprinted around some of fastest men in the country in the final hundred metres of the Downtown Silver City Criterium, the fourth stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila. The undeniably talented youngster out-paced Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home) to claim victory while Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) took third.

“My team was great today and Alex Dowsett got me where I needed to be, right behind Ivan Dominguez,” Phinney said. “Luckily I had the legs to come around him. It’s great to win here and hear people cheering my name. I can’t thank everybody enough. For Jesse Sergent to win yesterday and me to win today, it’s just a beautiful race for us.

“I’m so proud, man,” he added. “Yesterday we had six guys in the top 20 places in the time trial and we are really showing that our development program can work and the Holowesko development program is working really well. So, the young guys are coming and the old guys better watch out; you know what I’m saying.”

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of DZ Nuts team-mates Tom Danielson and Dave Zabriskie heading into the fifth and final stage at the Gila Monster Road Race.

“I’m really looking forward to tomorrow,” Leipheimer said. “I think it is the best day of the whole race. It is the queen stage and the hardest stage and it’s going to be fun.”

Phinney relied on team-mate Alex Dowsett’s superb lead-out to bring him passed the dominant Fly V Australia train and over the circuit’s climb on the last lap. Phinney maneuvered his way on to one of the fastest wheels in the bunch, that of Dominguez. The pair shot out the final corner in second and third place respectively. Dominguez was the first to start his sprint and when he checked under his arm there was only one rider on his wheel: Phinney.

“I looked back after I started my sprint and Phinney was still on my wheel,” Dominguez said. “It was a long way to the finish line, a little uphill and windy. I knew that if he could stay on my wheel after I jumped, then I was not going to win the race. My team was working for me the whole day and I feel bad that I didn’t get the win. It is better that one guy passed me than the whole field.”

Fly V Australia rolled through with the strongest lead-out train in the final laps of the race. Dionne praised his team-mates for their hard-fought effort to bring him to the line in the best possible position.

“They did an awesome job,” Dionne said. “Ben Day and Phil Zajicek especially did so much work at the end. I am a little bit disappointed because I wanted to do a good sprint for them but coming around the corner I was in about sixth wheel, too far back. That’s racing.”

Zabriskie was the first to make a move in the opening laps of the Pro men’s 40-lap criterium, quickly followed by Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell). Several riders tried to bridge across resulting in the field coming back together after the first sprint for time bonus.

Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda-Gear Grinder) initiated the day’s main breakaway. He was followed by Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners), Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia), Andy Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-Orbea), Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) and the previous day’s stage winner Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong).

The large group was well organized, maintaining a 15-second lead over the peloton for the following 10 laps. Leipheimer sat protected amongst the top 10, while team-mates Lance Armstrong and Jason McCartney did much of the pace setting at the front of the field. As the race progressed the pair received help from Jamis-Sutter Home riders Nick Frey and Ignacio Pereyra, working for odds-on favourite sprinter Dominguez.

“We tried to keep the race together and sent our guys to the front to help work because it was very windy and a lot for the two Mellow Johnny’s guys, so we wanted to help,” Dominguez said.

Four riders escaped the breakaway that included strong-men Cooper, Rytlewski, Salon and Kilun. They continued on with a slim lead for an additional 12 laps but could not hold off the powerful teams Mellow-Johnny’s and Jamis-Sutter Home. All breakaway riders were back in the field with six laps to go.

Phinney made an initial bid for victory with six laps to go that resulted in a 10 rider breakaway. The group proved to be too large and unorganised and was reabsorbed two laps later. Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) and Zabriskie took individual solo flyers with two laps to go but neither succeeded in gaining more than a few second at a time.

Dowsett weaved his way through the field on the last lap, passing the Fly V Australia train and putting Phinney on Dominguez’s wheel. Dominguez was the first to start his sprint but he was passed by Phinney, who gained nearly a bike length at the finish line ahead both podium finishers Dominguez and Dionne. 

Evans claims smooth win

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) won the bunch kick to the line at the Downtown Silver City Criterium. The speedster captured the top spot on the podium ahead of Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) while Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) claimed third. 

“Powers attacked with one lap to go and my team had to really cover that,” Evans said. “Our only goal here was the general classification and our second goal was to win the stage. I sat on Kelly Benjamin’s wheel and had the perfect lead-out.”

Evans used her points race expertise to collect two of the day’s intermediate time bonus sprints. Her efforts succeeded in protecting her team-mate Mara Abbott’s overall race lead ahead Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders).

“We weren’t too concerned about the time,” Shelley said. “Our main thing was to sit on her [Alison Powers] and make her work for it, then come around her at the line. We certainly don’t want to lose a race by one or two seconds so if we can take some time, why not?”

Teams Colavita-Baci and Vera Bradley Foundation initiated a flurry of attacks in the opening laps of the race. Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 set a fast tempo on the front to close down all threatening moves before the day’s first intermediate time bonus sprints. Evans captured the two time bonus sprints offered, to deny Powers, Miller and Small of the additional seconds.

Dvorak won the third time bonus sprint followed by her team-mates Small and Cath Cheatley. The additional time helped Dvorak, in fourth place overall, move closer to the podium.

“We weren’t really going for time bonuses but rather a stage win for Kelly Benjamin,” said Small. “I think we got kind of jumbled up in the lead-out. I was the last rider in our lead-out and went as hard as I could but I think Kelly got jumbled up a bit.”

Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 succeeded in holding the field together following attacks from Anne Samplonius and Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation), Jessica Phillips and Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-baci).

“I think our whole team did really well and there was a lot of representation from our team at the front all the time,” Swart said. “If there was a break it was our goal to be there and we wanted to make Peanut Butter work.”

Powers launched a solo flyer with two laps to go to try and gain time on Abbott’s overall lead, however she was reeled back in before the final sprint. Evans won the gradual uphill sprint ahead of Swart and Small.

“A bunch sprint win was my goal,” Swart said. “I did a pretty good finish, went hard out of the last corner and I just went for it and Shelley came past me. I should have been more aware of her but she is such a good sprinter.”

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)1:31:20
2Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
3Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
4Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
5Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA)
6David Tanner (Fly V Australia)
7Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
8Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
9Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
10Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
11Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
12Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
13Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
14Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
15Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
16Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
17Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
18Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
19Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)
20Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)
21Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
22Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
23Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
24Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by)
25Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
26Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
27Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)
28Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)
29Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)
30Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
31Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com)
32Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
33Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
34Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
35Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)
36Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
37Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
38Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
39Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)
40Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
41Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
42Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
43Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
44Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
45Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
46Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)
47Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
48Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
49Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)
50Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)
51Lambert-Lemay (SPIDERTECH powered by)
52Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
53Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent)
54Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
55Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)
56Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store)
57David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts)
58Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)
59Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
60Diego Yepez (Bike religion)
61Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts)
62Ben King (Trek Livestrong)
63Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
64Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)
65Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
66Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
67Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
68Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)
69Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
70Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by)
71Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
72Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
73Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent)
74Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
75Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
76David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
77Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
78Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
79Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM)
80Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
81Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
82Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)
83Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
84Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
85Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano Bici)
86Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
87Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
88Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
89Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
90Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)
91Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)
92Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by)
93Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
94Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)
95Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
96Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)
97Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)
98Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
99Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
100Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
101James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
102David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
103Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA)
104Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
105Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA)
106Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
107Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
108Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:02:25
109Eddy Kwon ()
110Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
111Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
112Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
113Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by)
114Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
115Chris Hong (team exergy)
116Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
117Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
118Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
119Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM)
120Chris Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
121Kevin Rowe (team exergy)
122Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by)
123Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek)
124Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)
125Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
126Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong)
127Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING)0:02:42
128Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
129Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
130Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)0:02:48
131Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:03:16
132Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:03:22
133Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
134Ben Day (Fly V Australia)0:03:32
135Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:03:50
136Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling)0:04:26
137Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
138Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
139Brandon Lynch (team exergy)
140Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
141James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:04:30
142Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
143Jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy)0:04:34
144Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)0:04:35
145Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)0:04:38
146Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:04:48
147Chris Stuart (team exergy)
148Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM)0:04:55
149Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)
150Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
151James Lanham (Moontoast Racing)0:05:18
152Pat Caro (Bike Religion)0:05:26
153Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:05:52
154Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)
155Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:06:38
1Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)1:05:42
2Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
3Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
4Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
5Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
6Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
7Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
8Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
9Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
10Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)
11Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
12Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
13Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
14Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
15Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
16Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
17Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
18Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
19Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
20Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
21Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)
22Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
23Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
24Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO)
25Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT)
26Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)
27Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
28Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
29Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)
30Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
31Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:09
32Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing)
33Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
34Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
35Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
36Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
37Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT)
38Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)
39Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
40Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:00:19
41Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
42Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)
43Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)
44Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
45Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:48
46Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO)0:02:44
47Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:04:41
48Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
49Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)0:06:34
50Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
51Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing)0:08:12
52Julie Emmerman (Boulder)
53Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
54Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:09:23
55Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:10:57
56Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)0:13:08
57Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast)0:16:25

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)9:18:59
2Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)0:00:59
3David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts)0:01:04
4Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:01:14
5Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:02
6Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:22
7Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:02:59
8Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:03:17
9Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:03:19
10Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:03:20
11Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:03:45
12Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:50
13Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:03:52
14Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)0:03:57
15Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:58
16Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:04:02
17Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)0:04:08
18Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by)0:04:24
19Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:04:30
20Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:04:47
21Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:04:56
22Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)0:04:59
23Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:00
24Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)
25Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)0:05:01
26Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:18
27Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM)0:05:25
28Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:05:37
29Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:05:39
30Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
31Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)0:05:46
32Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)0:05:49
33Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:06:15
34Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:06:20
35Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com)0:06:27
36Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:06:38
37Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:06:54
38David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:07:05
39Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:07:07
40Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:16
41Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:07:35
42Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent)0:07:43
43Ben King (Trek Livestrong)0:07:49
44Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:08:05
45Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)0:08:29
46Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)0:09:01
47Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:09:05
48Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)0:09:11
49Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)0:09:20
50Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)0:09:23
51Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:09:32
52Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
53Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:09:59
54Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:10:07
55Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)0:10:11
56Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:10:15
57Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:10:45
58James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:11:24
59Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store)0:11:44
60David Tanner (Fly V Australia)0:11:54
61Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:12:03
62Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts)
63Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:12:22
64Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)0:12:50
65Kevin Rowe (team exergy)0:12:53
66Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:13:01
67Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:13:05
68Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:13:07
69Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:13:19
70Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong)0:13:38
71Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)0:13:52
72Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:14:05
73Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:14:44
74Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:14:48
75Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:14:57
76Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:24
77Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:15:26
78Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:15:34
79Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)0:15:55
80Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)0:15:59
81Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:16:10
82Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM)0:16:29
83Monteleone Chris (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:16:31
84Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:17:39
85Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:17:49
86Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:18:39
87Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:18:54
88Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:20:15
89Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:20:43
90James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:20:57
91Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:21:20
92Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:22:28
93Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:22:33
94Ben Day (Fly V Australia)0:23:47
95Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:24:51
96Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:26:25
97Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)
98Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)0:26:30
99Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:26:57
100Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)0:27:39
101Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:27:56
102Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:28:01
103Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)0:28:03
104Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)0:28:10
105Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)0:29:50
106Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)0:29:58
107Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:30:05
108Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:30:48
109Jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy)0:31:23
110Pat Caro (Bike Religion)0:31:32
111David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)0:32:48
112Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:32:59
113Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)0:33:10
114Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)0:33:19
115Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:33:21
116Lemay Lambert (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:33:42
117Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:33:49
118Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:34:43
119Diego Yepez (Bike religion)0:34:53
120Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:35:00
121Chris Stuart (team exergy)0:36:05
122Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek)0:36:17
123Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:36:58
124Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM)0:38:42
125Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano Bici)0:39:55
126Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:41:09
127Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:41:16
128Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:41:20
129Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:41:23
130Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)0:43:04
131Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:43:09
132Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:44:05
133Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)0:44:09
134James Lanham (Moontoast Racing)0:45:32
135Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:46:07
136Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:48:31
137Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent)0:48:44
138Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)0:48:47
139Eddy Kwon (8)0:49:10
140Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)0:50:15
141Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:50:39
142Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)0:53:31
143Brandon Lynch (team exergy)0:54:16
144Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling)0:54:28
145Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING)0:54:52
146Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)0:55:23
147Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:56:11
148Chris Hong (team exergy)0:59:22
149Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)1:02:40
150Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)1:06:15
151Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:07:26
152Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)1:10:14
153Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)1:55:54
154Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)1:59:46
155Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)2:17:39

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia28:05:40
2Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro0:00:04
3Unitedhealthcare Professional0:00:59
4Trek Livestrong0:01:21
5Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:14
6Holowesko Partners Cycling0:04:59
7Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita0:05:21
8California Giant/Specialized0:09:24
9Team Rio Grande0:19:18
10Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:22:14
11Kenda Pro Cycling Presented0:23:21
12Team Mountain Khakis Fueled0:36:12
13Spidertech Powered By0:59:35
14Rubicon-Orbea0:59:55
15Team Exergy1:06:20
16Bike Religion1:17:57

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)9:07:30
2Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:05
3Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:03:01
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:03:02
5Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:03:16
6Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:03:17
7Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:03:23
8Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:03:26
9Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:03:31
10Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:04:59
11Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:06:02
12Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:06:31
13Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:06:43
14Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:07:02
15Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:07:35
16Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:08:26
17Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:09:26
18Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:09:45
19Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:10:24
20Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)0:11:31
21Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:12:40
22Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:14:59
23Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:16:24
24Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:18:22
25Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:23:08
26Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:24:43
27Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)0:27:46
28Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:30:48
29Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO)0:32:50
30Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:33:36
31Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:34:29
32Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing)0:34:35
33Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO)0:35:00
34Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)0:35:34
35Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:35:48
36Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:36:14
37Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:36:49
38Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:36:57
39Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:37:06
40Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:37:25
41Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:37:32
42Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)0:37:46
43Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:38:12
44Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:42:36
45Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing)0:43:01
46Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)0:44:37
47Julie Emmerman (Boulder)0:45:11
48Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)0:49:48
49Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:53:01
50Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)0:54:00
51Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:55:31
52Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)1:01:17
53Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)1:08:00
54Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)1:08:34
55Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)1:30:38
56Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast)1:43:12
57Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)1:55:13

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light27:31:31
2Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:23
3Peanut Butter &0:03:49
4Webcor Builders0:08:24
5Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:27:38
6Team Tibco0:50:58
7Treads.Com/Dft1:08:57
8Trisports Cycling / Eclipse1:13:01
9Fcs/Metro Volkswagen Cycling1:54:07
10Veloforma Cycling Team1:55:46

Latest on Cyclingnews