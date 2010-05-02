Image 1 of 17 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) out-paced some quick men to win the men's race. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 2 of 17 Some of the local wildlife was on hand for the race (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 3 of 17 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 4 of 17 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 5 of 17 Jason McCartney leads the Mellow Johnny's squad up the hill) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 6 of 17 Paul Mach (Bissell) stuffs it into a corner (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 7 of 17 Floyd Landis (Ouch Bahati) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 8 of 17 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) started the action with an early attack (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 9 of 17 The press mobs the start line (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 10 of 17 Alison Powers (Vera Bradley) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 11 of 17 Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 12 of 17 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter&Co TEWNTY12) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 13 of 17 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter&Co TEWNTY12) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 14 of 17 The Leaders (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 15 of 17 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 16 of 17 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 17 of 17 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter&Co TEWNTY12) claims victory in the women's race. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) captured an outstanding victory when he sprinted around some of fastest men in the country in the final hundred metres of the Downtown Silver City Criterium, the fourth stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila. The undeniably talented youngster out-paced Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home) to claim victory while Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) took third.

“My team was great today and Alex Dowsett got me where I needed to be, right behind Ivan Dominguez,” Phinney said. “Luckily I had the legs to come around him. It’s great to win here and hear people cheering my name. I can’t thank everybody enough. For Jesse Sergent to win yesterday and me to win today, it’s just a beautiful race for us.

“I’m so proud, man,” he added. “Yesterday we had six guys in the top 20 places in the time trial and we are really showing that our development program can work and the Holowesko development program is working really well. So, the young guys are coming and the old guys better watch out; you know what I’m saying.”

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of DZ Nuts team-mates Tom Danielson and Dave Zabriskie heading into the fifth and final stage at the Gila Monster Road Race.

“I’m really looking forward to tomorrow,” Leipheimer said. “I think it is the best day of the whole race. It is the queen stage and the hardest stage and it’s going to be fun.”

Phinney relied on team-mate Alex Dowsett’s superb lead-out to bring him passed the dominant Fly V Australia train and over the circuit’s climb on the last lap. Phinney maneuvered his way on to one of the fastest wheels in the bunch, that of Dominguez. The pair shot out the final corner in second and third place respectively. Dominguez was the first to start his sprint and when he checked under his arm there was only one rider on his wheel: Phinney.

“I looked back after I started my sprint and Phinney was still on my wheel,” Dominguez said. “It was a long way to the finish line, a little uphill and windy. I knew that if he could stay on my wheel after I jumped, then I was not going to win the race. My team was working for me the whole day and I feel bad that I didn’t get the win. It is better that one guy passed me than the whole field.”

Fly V Australia rolled through with the strongest lead-out train in the final laps of the race. Dionne praised his team-mates for their hard-fought effort to bring him to the line in the best possible position.

“They did an awesome job,” Dionne said. “Ben Day and Phil Zajicek especially did so much work at the end. I am a little bit disappointed because I wanted to do a good sprint for them but coming around the corner I was in about sixth wheel, too far back. That’s racing.”

Zabriskie was the first to make a move in the opening laps of the Pro men’s 40-lap criterium, quickly followed by Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell). Several riders tried to bridge across resulting in the field coming back together after the first sprint for time bonus.

Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda-Gear Grinder) initiated the day’s main breakaway. He was followed by Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners), Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis), Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia), Andy Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-Orbea), Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) and the previous day’s stage winner Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong).

The large group was well organized, maintaining a 15-second lead over the peloton for the following 10 laps. Leipheimer sat protected amongst the top 10, while team-mates Lance Armstrong and Jason McCartney did much of the pace setting at the front of the field. As the race progressed the pair received help from Jamis-Sutter Home riders Nick Frey and Ignacio Pereyra, working for odds-on favourite sprinter Dominguez.

“We tried to keep the race together and sent our guys to the front to help work because it was very windy and a lot for the two Mellow Johnny’s guys, so we wanted to help,” Dominguez said.

Four riders escaped the breakaway that included strong-men Cooper, Rytlewski, Salon and Kilun. They continued on with a slim lead for an additional 12 laps but could not hold off the powerful teams Mellow-Johnny’s and Jamis-Sutter Home. All breakaway riders were back in the field with six laps to go.

Phinney made an initial bid for victory with six laps to go that resulted in a 10 rider breakaway. The group proved to be too large and unorganised and was reabsorbed two laps later. Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) and Zabriskie took individual solo flyers with two laps to go but neither succeeded in gaining more than a few second at a time.

Dowsett weaved his way through the field on the last lap, passing the Fly V Australia train and putting Phinney on Dominguez’s wheel. Dominguez was the first to start his sprint but he was passed by Phinney, who gained nearly a bike length at the finish line ahead both podium finishers Dominguez and Dionne.

Evans claims smooth win

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) won the bunch kick to the line at the Downtown Silver City Criterium. The speedster captured the top spot on the podium ahead of Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) while Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) claimed third.

“Powers attacked with one lap to go and my team had to really cover that,” Evans said. “Our only goal here was the general classification and our second goal was to win the stage. I sat on Kelly Benjamin’s wheel and had the perfect lead-out.”

Evans used her points race expertise to collect two of the day’s intermediate time bonus sprints. Her efforts succeeded in protecting her team-mate Mara Abbott’s overall race lead ahead Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) and Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders).

“We weren’t too concerned about the time,” Shelley said. “Our main thing was to sit on her [Alison Powers] and make her work for it, then come around her at the line. We certainly don’t want to lose a race by one or two seconds so if we can take some time, why not?”

Teams Colavita-Baci and Vera Bradley Foundation initiated a flurry of attacks in the opening laps of the race. Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 set a fast tempo on the front to close down all threatening moves before the day’s first intermediate time bonus sprints. Evans captured the two time bonus sprints offered, to deny Powers, Miller and Small of the additional seconds.

Dvorak won the third time bonus sprint followed by her team-mates Small and Cath Cheatley. The additional time helped Dvorak, in fourth place overall, move closer to the podium.

“We weren’t really going for time bonuses but rather a stage win for Kelly Benjamin,” said Small. “I think we got kind of jumbled up in the lead-out. I was the last rider in our lead-out and went as hard as I could but I think Kelly got jumbled up a bit.”

Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 succeeded in holding the field together following attacks from Anne Samplonius and Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation), Jessica Phillips and Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-baci).

“I think our whole team did really well and there was a lot of representation from our team at the front all the time,” Swart said. “If there was a break it was our goal to be there and we wanted to make Peanut Butter work.”

Powers launched a solo flyer with two laps to go to try and gain time on Abbott’s overall lead, however she was reeled back in before the final sprint. Evans won the gradual uphill sprint ahead of Swart and Small.

“A bunch sprint win was my goal,” Swart said. “I did a pretty good finish, went hard out of the last corner and I just went for it and Shelley came past me. I should have been more aware of her but she is such a good sprinter.”

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) 1:31:20 2 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 3 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 4 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 5 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA) 6 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) 7 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 8 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 9 Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 10 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 11 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 12 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 13 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 14 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 15 Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 16 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 17 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 18 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 19 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 20 Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande) 21 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 22 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 23 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 24 Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by) 25 Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 26 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 27 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 28 Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) 29 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) 30 Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 31 Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com) 32 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 33 Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 34 Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 35 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 36 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 37 Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 38 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 39 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 40 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 41 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 42 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 43 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 44 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 45 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 46 Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 47 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 48 Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 49 Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 50 Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) 51 Lambert-Lemay (SPIDERTECH powered by) 52 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 53 Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent) 54 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 55 Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite) 56 Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store) 57 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) 58 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 59 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 60 Diego Yepez (Bike religion) 61 Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts) 62 Ben King (Trek Livestrong) 63 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 64 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 65 Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 66 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 67 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 68 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong) 69 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 70 Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by) 71 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 72 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 73 Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent) 74 Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 75 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 76 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 77 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 78 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 79 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM) 80 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 81 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 82 Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 83 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 84 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 85 Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano Bici) 86 Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 87 Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 88 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 89 Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 90 Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team) 91 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing) 92 Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by) 93 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 94 Michael Stone (Hincapie Development) 95 Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 96 Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing) 97 Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace) 98 Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 99 Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 100 Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing) 101 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 102 David Harward (Canyon Bicycles) 103 Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA) 104 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 105 Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA) 106 Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 107 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 108 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:02:25 109 Eddy Kwon () 110 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 111 Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 112 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 113 Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by) 114 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 115 Chris Hong (team exergy) 116 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 117 Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 118 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 119 Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM) 120 Chris Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 121 Kevin Rowe (team exergy) 122 Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by) 123 Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek) 124 Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's) 125 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 126 Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong) 127 Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING) 0:02:42 128 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles) 129 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 130 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:48 131 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:16 132 Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:03:22 133 Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 134 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 0:03:32 135 Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:03:50 136 Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling) 0:04:26 137 Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 138 Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande) 139 Brandon Lynch (team exergy) 140 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 141 James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:04:30 142 Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 143 Jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy) 0:04:34 144 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 0:04:35 145 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 0:04:38 146 Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:04:48 147 Chris Stuart (team exergy) 148 Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM) 0:04:55 149 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 150 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 151 James Lanham (Moontoast Racing) 0:05:18 152 Pat Caro (Bike Religion) 0:05:26 153 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:05:52 154 Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized) 155 Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:06:38 1 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 1:05:42 2 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 3 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 4 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 5 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 6 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 7 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 8 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 9 Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 10 Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team) 11 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 12 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 13 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 14 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 15 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 16 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 17 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 18 Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 19 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 20 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 21 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 22 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 23 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 24 Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO) 25 Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT) 26 Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 27 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 28 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 29 Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange) 30 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 31 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:09 32 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing) 33 Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 34 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 35 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 36 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 37 Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT) 38 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) 39 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 40 Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:00:19 41 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 42 Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 43 Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 44 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 45 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:48 46 Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO) 0:02:44 47 Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:04:41 48 Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 49 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO) 0:06:34 50 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 51 Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing) 0:08:12 52 Julie Emmerman (Boulder) 53 Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 54 Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:09:23 55 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:10:57 56 Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen) 0:13:08 57 Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast) 0:16:25

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 9:18:59 2 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) 0:00:59 3 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) 0:01:04 4 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:01:14 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:02 6 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:22 7 Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:02:59 8 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:03:17 9 Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:03:19 10 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:03:20 11 Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:03:45 12 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:50 13 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:03:52 14 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 0:03:57 15 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:58 16 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:04:02 17 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 0:04:08 18 Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by) 0:04:24 19 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:04:30 20 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:04:47 21 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:04:56 22 Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) 0:04:59 23 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:00 24 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong) 25 Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) 0:05:01 26 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:18 27 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM) 0:05:25 28 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:05:37 29 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:05:39 30 Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 31 Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 0:05:46 32 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing) 0:05:49 33 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:06:15 34 Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:06:20 35 Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com) 0:06:27 36 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:06:38 37 Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:06:54 38 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:07:05 39 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:07:07 40 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:16 41 Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:07:35 42 Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent) 0:07:43 43 Ben King (Trek Livestrong) 0:07:49 44 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:08:05 45 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 0:08:29 46 Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team) 0:09:01 47 Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:09:05 48 Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 0:09:11 49 Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite) 0:09:20 50 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 0:09:23 51 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:09:32 52 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 53 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:09:59 54 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:10:07 55 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 0:10:11 56 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:10:15 57 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:10:45 58 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:11:24 59 Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:11:44 60 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) 0:11:54 61 Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:12:03 62 Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts) 63 Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:12:22 64 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 0:12:50 65 Kevin Rowe (team exergy) 0:12:53 66 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:13:01 67 Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:13:05 68 Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:13:07 69 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:13:19 70 Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong) 0:13:38 71 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 0:13:52 72 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:14:05 73 Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:14:44 74 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:14:48 75 Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:14:57 76 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 0:15:24 77 Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:15:26 78 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:15:34 79 Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande) 0:15:55 80 Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace) 0:15:59 81 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:16:10 82 Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM) 0:16:29 83 Monteleone Chris (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:16:31 84 Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:17:39 85 Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:17:49 86 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:18:39 87 Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:18:54 88 Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:20:15 89 Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:20:43 90 James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:20:57 91 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:21:20 92 Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:22:28 93 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:22:33 94 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 0:23:47 95 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:24:51 96 Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:26:25 97 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) 98 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 0:26:30 99 Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:26:57 100 Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande) 0:27:39 101 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:27:56 102 Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:28:01 103 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:28:03 104 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 0:28:10 105 Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 0:29:50 106 Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 0:29:58 107 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:30:05 108 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:30:48 109 Jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy) 0:31:23 110 Pat Caro (Bike Religion) 0:31:32 111 David Harward (Canyon Bicycles) 0:32:48 112 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 0:32:59 113 Michael Stone (Hincapie Development) 0:33:10 114 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 0:33:19 115 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:33:21 116 Lemay Lambert (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:33:42 117 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:33:49 118 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:34:43 119 Diego Yepez (Bike religion) 0:34:53 120 Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:35:00 121 Chris Stuart (team exergy) 0:36:05 122 Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek) 0:36:17 123 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:36:58 124 Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM) 0:38:42 125 Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano Bici) 0:39:55 126 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:41:09 127 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 0:41:16 128 Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:41:20 129 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:41:23 130 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 0:43:04 131 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:43:09 132 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:44:05 133 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 0:44:09 134 James Lanham (Moontoast Racing) 0:45:32 135 Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:46:07 136 Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:48:31 137 Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent) 0:48:44 138 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles) 0:48:47 139 Eddy Kwon (8) 0:49:10 140 Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized) 0:50:15 141 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 0:50:39 142 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:53:31 143 Brandon Lynch (team exergy) 0:54:16 144 Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling) 0:54:28 145 Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING) 0:54:52 146 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 0:55:23 147 Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:56:11 148 Chris Hong (team exergy) 0:59:22 149 Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 1:02:40 150 Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 1:06:15 151 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:07:26 152 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 1:10:14 153 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 1:55:54 154 Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 1:59:46 155 Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 2:17:39

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 28:05:40 2 Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro 0:00:04 3 Unitedhealthcare Professional 0:00:59 4 Trek Livestrong 0:01:21 5 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:14 6 Holowesko Partners Cycling 0:04:59 7 Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita 0:05:21 8 California Giant/Specialized 0:09:24 9 Team Rio Grande 0:19:18 10 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:22:14 11 Kenda Pro Cycling Presented 0:23:21 12 Team Mountain Khakis Fueled 0:36:12 13 Spidertech Powered By 0:59:35 14 Rubicon-Orbea 0:59:55 15 Team Exergy 1:06:20 16 Bike Religion 1:17:57

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 9:07:30 2 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:05 3 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:03:01 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:03:02 5 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:03:16 6 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:03:17 7 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:03:23 8 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:03:26 9 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:03:31 10 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:04:59 11 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:06:02 12 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:06:31 13 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:06:43 14 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:07:02 15 Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:07:35 16 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:08:26 17 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:09:26 18 Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange) 0:09:45 19 Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:10:24 20 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 0:11:31 21 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:12:40 22 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:14:59 23 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:16:24 24 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:18:22 25 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:23:08 26 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:24:43 27 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) 0:27:46 28 Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:30:48 29 Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO) 0:32:50 30 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:33:36 31 Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:34:29 32 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing) 0:34:35 33 Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO) 0:35:00 34 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:35:34 35 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:35:48 36 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:36:14 37 Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:36:49 38 Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team) 0:36:57 39 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:37:06 40 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:37:25 41 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:37:32 42 Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:37:46 43 Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:38:12 44 Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:42:36 45 Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing) 0:43:01 46 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO) 0:44:37 47 Julie Emmerman (Boulder) 0:45:11 48 Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:49:48 49 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:53:01 50 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 0:54:00 51 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:55:31 52 Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 1:01:17 53 Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 1:08:00 54 Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 1:08:34 55 Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen) 1:30:38 56 Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast) 1:43:12 57 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 1:55:13