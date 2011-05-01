Trending

Mancebo wins final stage and overall at Gila

Donovan earns stage victory while Hughes takes the overall

Image 1 of 33

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) at the front with the chase group about to catch.

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) at the front with the chase group about to catch.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 2 of 33

The finishing town of Pinos Altos was not built to handle this much traffic!

The finishing town of Pinos Altos was not built to handle this much traffic!
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 3 of 33

All the jerseys (l-r): Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) and Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)

All the jerseys (l-r): Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) and Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 4 of 33

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) leads Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) across the finish.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) leads Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) across the finish.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 5 of 33

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo).

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo).
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 6 of 33

Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) takes second in the stage.

Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) takes second in the stage.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 7 of 33

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) starts to push the pace on the Sapio climb.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) starts to push the pace on the Sapio climb.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 8 of 33

The break starts up the Sapio Climb.

The break starts up the Sapio Climb.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 9 of 33

2011 Tour of the Gila, Stage 5, Gila Monster road race, 105.7 miles.

2011 Tour of the Gila, Stage 5, Gila Monster road race, 105.7 miles.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 10 of 33

The pack leaves Silver City under blue skies and no wind.

The pack leaves Silver City under blue skies and no wind.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 11 of 33

Racing up the Mimbres valley.

Racing up the Mimbres valley.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 12 of 33

The cat 4/5 pack crosses an open field just past the Continental Divide.

The cat 4/5 pack crosses an open field just past the Continental Divide.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 13 of 33

The break, about 45 seconds ahead of the field.

The break, about 45 seconds ahead of the field.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 14 of 33

The break passes Lake Roberts.

The break passes Lake Roberts.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 15 of 33

On the descent to the Gila Cliff Dwellings Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) was all alone.

On the descent to the Gila Cliff Dwellings Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) was all alone.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 16 of 33

Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) and Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy).

Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) and Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy).
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 17 of 33

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) starts the climb back to Pinos Altos with a good lead.

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) starts the climb back to Pinos Altos with a good lead.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 18 of 33

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black).

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black).
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 19 of 33

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) and Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) in pursuit of Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) at the front of the race.

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) and Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) in pursuit of Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) at the front of the race.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 20 of 33

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling), Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) and Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) in pursut of Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) at the front of the race.

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling), Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) and Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) in pursut of Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) at the front of the race.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 21 of 33

Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong), Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)

Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong), Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 22 of 33

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) leads the chase

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) leads the chase
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 23 of 33

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) leads the chase.

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) leads the chase.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 24 of 33

Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) fights hard to maintain the pace of the chase, but is unable to and drops back to the next group.

Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) fights hard to maintain the pace of the chase, but is unable to and drops back to the next group.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 25 of 33

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) claims the final stage and overall win at the Tour of the Gila

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) claims the final stage and overall win at the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 26 of 33

Best young rider, Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG).

Best young rider, Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG).
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 27 of 33

The men's peloton rolling through the New Mexico countryside.

The men's peloton rolling through the New Mexico countryside.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 33

The men's group heads along the banks of Lake Roberts.

The men's group heads along the banks of Lake Roberts.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 33

Things get strung out as the men cross over the Gila River.

Things get strung out as the men cross over the Gila River.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 33

Realcyclist.com rode tempo at the front to keep the race under control.

Realcyclist.com rode tempo at the front to keep the race under control.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 33

George Bennett (Trek/Livestrong) was the last rider to stay with the race leader on todays tough climb.

George Bennett (Trek/Livestrong) was the last rider to stay with the race leader on todays tough climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 33

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) goes solo with just a couple more miles to go.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) goes solo with just a couple more miles to go.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 33

Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link) wins the final stage at the Tour of Gila

Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link) wins the final stage at the Tour of Gila
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Francisco "Paco" Mancebo took a second stage at the Gila Monster Road Race. The Spaniard finished the race ahead of two young riders Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) in second and Joe Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong).

"Paco definitely repaid his teammates back for all their hard work by winning today," said Gord Fraser, RealCyclist.com directeur sportif. "The guys did a great job, especially Cole House who kept everything in check for the first part of the race. It was a very aggressive race today. We executed really well today."

Mancebo opened the five-stage race with a victory atop the Mogollon ascent in stage one and maintained his overall lead through the final stage. He won the race ahead of stage three time trial-winner Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong) in second and Morton in third.

"It's been a great thing for our development riders to have a rider like Paco on the team," Fraser said. "For RealCyclist.com we are sweeping the NRC and we will try our best to win more, next at the Joe Martin Stage Race. Our sponsors were here watching today and they are really happy about this win, we are stoked."

Mancebo also took home the King of the Mountain (KOM) jersey, while the Trek-Livestrong team won the event's best young rider competition with Parker, the best sprinter competition with stage four criterium winner Joe Lewis and the best overall team competition.

"We had an exceptional week, with two stage wins, the point jersey, the young rider jersey, the team GC and the podium today," said Axel Merckx, Trek-Livestrong directeur sportif. "I am really pleased with the guys and they did an unbelievable job. They worked hard and they want to get better through the season. "

Mancebo shines on climbs through the Cliff Dwellings and Gila Monster

The Pro-Cat 1 men's field rolled off the start line with some 150 riders and contest a 170kms stage that included two bonus sprints, five KOMs located 25kms into the race on NM 152, two on NM 15 near the famed Cliff Dwellings at kilometre mark 96 and 128, one at the lower section of the final climb on NM 15 at 144kms and the final located at the finish line in Pinos Altos at 170kms.

Team were off to an aggressive stage including Bissell, in hot pursuit of the first bonus sprint, Kenda/5-hour Energy, Pure Black Racing and Team Exergy. Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) won the sprint ahead of Frank Pipp (Bissell) and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy).

A large breakaway split off the front of the field just in time for the first KOM won by Summerhill, and followed by Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and Alex Howes (Chipotle Development).

The breakaway was short lived and the field reunited upon entering the town of San Lorenzo, 35kms into the stage. However a second breakaway emerge to include Jacques-Maynes and his teammate Jay Thompson (Bissell), Darren Rolfe (V Australia), Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing), Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development), Shawn Milne and James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy).

The breakaway rolled into the second bonus sprint won by Thompson and followed by Rolfe and Gudsell. The breakaway was caught at the second KOM line heading on the climb out to the Cliff Dwellings. The climbers emerge and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) won the race to the top of the ascent followed by Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing), Mancebo, Michael Frieberg (V Australia) and Ian Burnett (RealCyclist.com).

Chadwick attacked his breakaway companions and began the ascent out of the Cliff Dwellings alone with a strong group of chasers in pursuit. Chris Baldwin (Bissell) launched himself out of the field on the ascent followed by Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) and George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong). Mancebo bridged across to the riders close to the top of the climb approximately 130kms in the stage. Chadwick picked up full points at the KOM on the top of the climb.

With the field closing in fast, Mancebo took his chances and attacked the breakaway before the final ascent of the day. Bennett was the only rider capable of rejoining the race leader for approximately half of the final climb. Mancebo attacked again and rode to the finish line with a solo victory.

"They were going to stay together and Paco was nursing those guys a bit on the downhill and wanted company, but there was a moment where some of the riders were coming back and it was about 35 seconds to the field behind, and he had to go. Bennett stayed with him for a while until one little kicker near the end."

Back in the bunch, a small group made it to the bottom of the climb intact. The remaining riders in the breakaway were caught on the climb, predominantly due to a massive chase effort from several Chipotle Development riders.

"When Mancbeo first went in the Cliff Dwelling I felt like that was too early," Morton said. "But, the last climb flattened out more than I remembered and in the end my team just had to ride the front. My two teammates did a fantastic job driving it down the hill and into the last climb. I rode flat out on the last climb with Howes and there were about seven guys with us."

Morton crossed the finish line in second place ahead of a small group of seven riders that included Dombrowski, Howes and Parker along with Cooke, Baldwin, Chadwick, Rob Britton (Bissell) and Andres Diaz (Team Exergy).

Donovan earns stage victory while Hughes takes the overall

Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link-Specialized) rode solo to victory in what was arguably the biggest race of her season, the Gila Monster Road Race. She got away from her breakaway companions late in the race, and soloed to the line ahead of Lex Albrecht (Juvederm) in second and Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) in third.

"We rotated through until about five miles before the climb but my teammate was in the breakaway and she pulled us to the base of the climb," Donovan said.

"I just tried to keep it steady because I didn’t want to totally blow up so I just rode within myself. I was surprised to have gained so much time but I didn’t see them after the base of the climb. The goal was to try to be in the breakaway and we ended up with two."

Hughes, who took over the leader’s jersey after winning the stage three time-trial, and backed up by winning the stage four criterium had a solid final day to take her first overall title at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. She finished the race ahead of former winner Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) in second and Donovan in third.

"I’m happy to win the overall here," a triumphant Hughes said.

"I wanted to come out of this race with good form and I felt stronger and stronger every day. It is just the beginning for me, I still have a lot of work to do, but I finally got to do the Tour of the Gila. I’m really stoked to have done this race, it was a really great race and I will definitely be back."

Albrecht won the event’s best young rider competition. Colavita Forno D’Asolo took home the event’s best sprinter jersey with Heather Logan-Sprenger, the Queen of the Mountain jersey with Andrea Dvorak, and won the best overall team competition.

"It was an amazing week and I didn’t expect it whatsoever," Logan-Sprenger said about the team’s performance.

"We just have such a strong team and it was fun and I think that’s what allows us to do well in the races, we work so well together. I think we are a smart team and we pick the moments to be aggressive and use our energy well."

How it unfolded: Stalemate tactics result in winning breakaway

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women’s field were treated to a gorgeous spring morning in the high and dry deserts of Silver City, New Mexico. The peloton arrived at the fifth and final stage prepared to take on the most challenging route of the race, a 115km circuit that culminated atop the 25km Gila Monster ascent.

The action began when a small breakaway escaped that included Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) and Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & CO Twenty12). The group however was reabsorbed shortly after and the field split into three or four groups at the onset of attacks heading into the first bonus sprint of the day.

The women contested the first bonus sprint that also included valuable time bonus seconds, at the 16km mark. Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D’Asolo), who is placed fourth in the overall classification, won the sprint and collected three seconds ahead of third placed on GC Rhae Shaw (Cycle U) and Dvorak.

The three groups nearly merged back together before the first Queen of the Mountain (QOM) won by Dvorak and followed by Flavia Oliviera (Pactimo) and Abbott, tying all three riders in the event’s best climber’s competition.

The field separated for a second time and all three of the top overall contenders, Clara Hughes, Abbott and Shaw were present. The split in the field did not last long however and the group, once again, regrouped.

A breakaway of seven riders emerged that included Logan-Sprenger, Albrecht, Donovan along with Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link-Specialized), Jessica Phillips (Ajax Tavern), Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) and Emily Kachorek (Primal-MayMyRide), who was the highest placed riders on GC at six minutes back.

A stale-mate in tactics took place between race leader Clara Hughes and runner up in GC Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara), both of which did not want to put forth the effort to chase the breakaway. The peloton slowed and allowed the escapees to gain nearly 10 minutes, at the 60kms mark, heading into the final climb of the day.

"I have no team and that is the choice I make to possibly losing the race," Hughes said. "I have no idea what the Diadora team was doing and I probably wouldn’t have done that. They sat at the front and slowed it down and then chased at the end through the valley. It was kind of bizarre. This was a training camp for me. But, I knew if I could keep them in sight at the bottom of the climb then I could make it. It was all power after that."

Donovan attacked from the breakaway at the base of the ascent and muscled her way into a more than sizable lead, winning the stage by more than four minutes ahead of her breakaway companions. She started the day 18th place overall, 8:35 minutes down, but made up enough time on the leaders at the finish line to rocket into third place overall.

Albrecht tried to bridge across to Donovan on the ascent but never quite made it, however, she secured second place on the day. Logan-Sprenger won the sprint to the finish line for third place ahead of her breakaway companions Phillips in fourth and Kachorek in fifth.

The main field started the ascent nine and half minutes later where Abbott and Dvorak emerged as the strongest climbers on the initial steep section. Hughes powered her way across to the duo as the road became shallower in gradient. The three rode together until a technical twisty section where Hughes put forth a monster attack and broke away solo in pursuit of the finish line. She was later rejoined by Dvorak, Abbott however was unable to regain the time she lost.

"We got no information on the climb so I just rode hard," Hughes said.

"I was dropped on the climb at first but made my way back up. I took two corners on the descent fast and both of them were gone. I was really happy that Andrea came back and she worked really hard. I had no idea what the time splits where. I treated it like a time trial and knew I could do it. I just wanted to ride hard and I did everything I could today."

Results

Elite Men - Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)4:23:24
2Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:12
3Joesp Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:01:14
4Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
5Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
6Matt Cooke (Team Exergy )
7Andres Diaz (Team Exergy )0:01:21
8Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:24
9Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:31
10Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:35
11George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:03:39
12Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:02
13Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycl)
14Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:08
15Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:04:10
16Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
17Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)
18Bissell Jacques-Maynes (Pro Cycling )0:04:16
19Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
20Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized )0:04:18
21Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:04:48
22Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:10:01
23Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:10:17
24Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcar)
25Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)0:14:14
26Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
27Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycl )
28Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling)
29Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)
30Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
31Andre Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)
32Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
33Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
34Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
35James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycl)
36Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
37Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society )
38John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized )
39Sam Johnson (Team Exergy )
40Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycl)
41Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
42Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling)
43Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:15:36
44Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized )
45Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
46Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
47Sean Passage (Byrne Invent )
48Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycl)
49Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
50Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
51Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized )
52Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:20:10
53Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
54Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
55Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
56Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG U25 )
57James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
58Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
59Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling)
60John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling)
61Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
62Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
63Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
64Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcar)
65Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
66Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)0:24:58
67Chris Hong (Team Exergy )
68Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cy)
69David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
70James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized )
71Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcar)
72Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)
73Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)
74Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)0:27:16
75Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:27:17
76Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)0:39:50
77John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:43:51
78Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcar)
79Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
80Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:44:53
81Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar )0:44:55
82Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:51:09
83Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)
84Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)0:55:27
85James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)1:01:36
86Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)1:20:27
87Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society )
88Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
89Nicholau Schreiber (Landis - Trek)1:20:47

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Syste)3:26:22
2Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized )0:02:37
3Colavita/Forno Logan-Sprenger (d'Asolo)0:04:52
4Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)0:04:56
5Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)0:04:59
6Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )0:05:10
7Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
8Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:06:09
9Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )0:06:54
10Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY)0:07:21
11Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Syste)0:07:43
12Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)0:08:32
13Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY)
14Rhae Shaw (CycleU)0:08:36
15Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:08:38
16Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Syste)
17Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized )0:08:52
18Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Syste)0:08:54
19Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:10:29
20Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Raci)
21Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Syste)
22Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )
23Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Raci)
24Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
25Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY)
26Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY)0:12:20
27Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY)0:12:54
28Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Syste)
29Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized )0:13:03
30Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:13:09
31Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:13:10
32Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY)0:13:11
33Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:13:32
34Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized )0:18:00
35Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized )
36Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide)0:20:00
37M Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )
38Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)0:21:15
39Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)0:23:18
40Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:26:03
41Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized )
42Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:28:00
43Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY)
44Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
45Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Raci)
46Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Syste)
47Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
48Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
49Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport S)0:29:54
50Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:32:25
51Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)0:50:48

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)13:42:58
2Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:03:17
3Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:19
4Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:43
5Matt Cooke (Team Exergy )0:03:44
6Joesph Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:03:53
7Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:04:02
8Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:04:24
9Andres Diaz (Team Exergy )0:05:03
10Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:05:27
11Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:46
12George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:05:57
13Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:06:27
14Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita )0:06:38
15Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita )0:06:52
16B Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:07:26
17Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:07:46
18Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:08:07
19Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized )0:09:03
20Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)0:09:10
21Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)0:09:49
22Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:12:49
23Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:29
24Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling)0:18:21
25Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)0:18:31
26Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:18:45
27Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling )0:19:14
28Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling)0:19:32
29Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:19:47
30James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:19:53
31Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:20:05
32Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:20:11
33John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized )0:20:26
34Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:20:41
35Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:20:46
36Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)0:21:52
37Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)0:22:03
38Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)0:22:17
39Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized )0:22:18
40Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:22:47
41Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita )0:23:09
42Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:23:13
43Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cy)0:23:36
44Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:25:43
45Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:25:46
46Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:25:50
47Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:26:05
48Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:26:21
49Sean Passage (Byrne Invent )0:27:18
50James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:27:43
51Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:27:45
52Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling)0:28:05
53Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized )0:28:47
54Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society )0:29:01
55Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:29:41
56Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:30:02
57David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:30:59
58Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)0:31:18
59Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:31:22
60Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)0:31:31
61Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:31:39
62Chris Hong (Team Exergy )0:32:25
63Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:32:42
64James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized )0:33:35
65Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:33:36
66John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling)0:36:09
67Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:37:08
68Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)0:38:59
69Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:39:58
70Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:40:50
71Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:42:46
72Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cyclin)0:43:04
73Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)0:44:25
74Sam Johnson (Team Exergy )0:45:21
75Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:46:42
76Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)0:48:02
77Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita )0:52:56
78Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar )0:54:33
79John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:58:23
80Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita )0:59:06
81Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:59:26
82Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)1:01:39
83Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)1:06:47
84Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)1:14:18
85James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)1:28:56
86Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)1:34:08
87Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society )1:36:57
88Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)2:01:47
89Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek)2:32:26

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)32pts
2Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita )26
3Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)24
4Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)24
5Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)15
6Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)13
7Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)11
8Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling)10
9Uden Van (Roman Pure Black Racing)8
10Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)6
11Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)6
12Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)5
13James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)4
14John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling)4
15Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)3
16Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling)3
17Andres Diaz (Team Exergy )2
18Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)1
19Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)1
20Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)1
21Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)1
22Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)47pts
2Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)22
3Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita )22
4George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)19
5Joesph Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)14
6Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)13
7Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)13
8Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)10
9Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)9
10Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)7
11Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)5
12Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
13Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)3
14Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)3
15Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)3
16Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)2
17Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)2
18Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)2
19Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)2
20Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)1
21Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-LIVESTRONG41:20:56
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:03:08
3Chipotle Development Team0:04:51
4Team Exergy0:16:42
5Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:19:58
6Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:23:41
7Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro0:29:57
8Pure Black Racing0:35:13
9Team Rio Grande0:37:28
10California Giant/Specialized0:37:35
11V australia Pro Cycling0:47:29
12Chemstar p/b United1:05:59
13Landis - Trek2:25:11

Final General Classification (Women)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)13:19:15
2Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:02:52
3Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / )0:03:15
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )0:04:47
5Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )0:05:06
6Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)0:05:49
7H Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )0:05:55
8Rhae Shaw (CycleU)0:06:32
9Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized )0:07:24
10Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)0:07:46
11Flavial Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:08:58
12Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:09:33
13Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:09:36
14Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:10:39
15Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized )0:10:42
16Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / )0:11:56
17Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:13:00
18Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / )0:13:30
19Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:14:25
20Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:14:37
21Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / )0:15:27
22Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:16:01
23Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:17:53
24Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)0:18:02
25Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:18:34
26Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:20:11
27Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:20:38
28Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / )0:21:38
29Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / )0:21:47
30Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized )0:22:06
31Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:22:42
32Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized )0:24:10
33Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide)0:25:08
34Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )0:28:14
35M Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )0:29:07
36Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized )0:29:33
37Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:31:21
38Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:37:02
39Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)0:38:30
40Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:40:09
41Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized )0:40:35
42Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:41:59
43Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:44:32
44Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:44:59
45Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:45:49
46Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:46:01
47Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:58:10
48Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Syste)0:59:27
49Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / )1:01:52
50Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)1:13:35
51Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)1:49:54

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Logan-Sprenger35pts
2Modesta Vzesniauskaite27
3Clara Hughes21
4Andrea Dvorak17
5Kristen Lasasso16
6Patuzzo Eleonora16
7Lauren Tamayo12
8Tayler Wiles10
9Janel Holcomb9
10Rachel Warner8
11Olivia Dillon8
12Kristin Sanders5
13Coryn Rivera5
14Jessica Phillips5
15Flavialavia Oliveira4
16Kristin Mcgrath3
17Meredith Miller3
18Lex Albrecht3
19Rhae Shaw3
20Anna Barensfeld2
21Nicole Evans1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )19pts
2Flavialavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)19
3Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)18
4Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)10
5Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)10
6Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )8
7Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized )7
8Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)5
9Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)5
10Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)4
11Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo )3
12Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)2
13Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)2
14Rhae Shaw (CycleU)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo40:12:53
2Primal/MapMyRide0:09:03
3Missing Link Coaching0:10:39
4Peanut Butter &0:11:51
5Team Juvederm-Specialized0:20:13
6Pactimo Cycling Team0:49:40
7Team TIBCO/To the Top0:56:18
8Diadora-Pasta Zara Team1:00:52
9TriSports Cycling/Eclipse1:03:11

 

