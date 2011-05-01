Image 1 of 33 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) at the front with the chase group about to catch. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 2 of 33 The finishing town of Pinos Altos was not built to handle this much traffic! (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 3 of 33 All the jerseys (l-r): Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo), Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) and Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 4 of 33 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) leads Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) across the finish. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 5 of 33 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo). (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 6 of 33 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) takes second in the stage. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 7 of 33 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) starts to push the pace on the Sapio climb. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 8 of 33 The break starts up the Sapio Climb. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 9 of 33 2011 Tour of the Gila, Stage 5, Gila Monster road race, 105.7 miles. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 10 of 33 The pack leaves Silver City under blue skies and no wind. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 11 of 33 Racing up the Mimbres valley. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 12 of 33 The cat 4/5 pack crosses an open field just past the Continental Divide. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 13 of 33 The break, about 45 seconds ahead of the field. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 14 of 33 The break passes Lake Roberts. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 15 of 33 On the descent to the Gila Cliff Dwellings Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) was all alone. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 16 of 33 Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) and Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy). (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 17 of 33 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) starts the climb back to Pinos Altos with a good lead. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 18 of 33 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black). (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 19 of 33 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) and Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) in pursuit of Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) at the front of the race. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 20 of 33 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling), Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) and Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) in pursut of Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) at the front of the race. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 21 of 33 Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong), Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 22 of 33 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) leads the chase (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 23 of 33 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) leads the chase. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 24 of 33 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) fights hard to maintain the pace of the chase, but is unable to and drops back to the next group. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 25 of 33 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) claims the final stage and overall win at the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 26 of 33 Best young rider, Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG). (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 27 of 33 The men's peloton rolling through the New Mexico countryside. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 33 The men's group heads along the banks of Lake Roberts. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 33 Things get strung out as the men cross over the Gila River. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 33 Realcyclist.com rode tempo at the front to keep the race under control. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 33 George Bennett (Trek/Livestrong) was the last rider to stay with the race leader on todays tough climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 33 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) goes solo with just a couple more miles to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 33 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link) wins the final stage at the Tour of Gila (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Francisco "Paco" Mancebo took a second stage at the Gila Monster Road Race. The Spaniard finished the race ahead of two young riders Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) in second and Joe Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong).

"Paco definitely repaid his teammates back for all their hard work by winning today," said Gord Fraser, RealCyclist.com directeur sportif. "The guys did a great job, especially Cole House who kept everything in check for the first part of the race. It was a very aggressive race today. We executed really well today."

Mancebo opened the five-stage race with a victory atop the Mogollon ascent in stage one and maintained his overall lead through the final stage. He won the race ahead of stage three time trial-winner Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong) in second and Morton in third.

"It's been a great thing for our development riders to have a rider like Paco on the team," Fraser said. "For RealCyclist.com we are sweeping the NRC and we will try our best to win more, next at the Joe Martin Stage Race. Our sponsors were here watching today and they are really happy about this win, we are stoked."

Mancebo also took home the King of the Mountain (KOM) jersey, while the Trek-Livestrong team won the event's best young rider competition with Parker, the best sprinter competition with stage four criterium winner Joe Lewis and the best overall team competition.

"We had an exceptional week, with two stage wins, the point jersey, the young rider jersey, the team GC and the podium today," said Axel Merckx, Trek-Livestrong directeur sportif. "I am really pleased with the guys and they did an unbelievable job. They worked hard and they want to get better through the season. "

Mancebo shines on climbs through the Cliff Dwellings and Gila Monster

The Pro-Cat 1 men's field rolled off the start line with some 150 riders and contest a 170kms stage that included two bonus sprints, five KOMs located 25kms into the race on NM 152, two on NM 15 near the famed Cliff Dwellings at kilometre mark 96 and 128, one at the lower section of the final climb on NM 15 at 144kms and the final located at the finish line in Pinos Altos at 170kms.

Team were off to an aggressive stage including Bissell, in hot pursuit of the first bonus sprint, Kenda/5-hour Energy, Pure Black Racing and Team Exergy. Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) won the sprint ahead of Frank Pipp (Bissell) and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy).

A large breakaway split off the front of the field just in time for the first KOM won by Summerhill, and followed by Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and Alex Howes (Chipotle Development).

The breakaway was short lived and the field reunited upon entering the town of San Lorenzo, 35kms into the stage. However a second breakaway emerge to include Jacques-Maynes and his teammate Jay Thompson (Bissell), Darren Rolfe (V Australia), Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing), Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development), Shawn Milne and James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy).

The breakaway rolled into the second bonus sprint won by Thompson and followed by Rolfe and Gudsell. The breakaway was caught at the second KOM line heading on the climb out to the Cliff Dwellings. The climbers emerge and Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) won the race to the top of the ascent followed by Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing), Mancebo, Michael Frieberg (V Australia) and Ian Burnett (RealCyclist.com).

Chadwick attacked his breakaway companions and began the ascent out of the Cliff Dwellings alone with a strong group of chasers in pursuit. Chris Baldwin (Bissell) launched himself out of the field on the ascent followed by Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) and George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong). Mancebo bridged across to the riders close to the top of the climb approximately 130kms in the stage. Chadwick picked up full points at the KOM on the top of the climb.

With the field closing in fast, Mancebo took his chances and attacked the breakaway before the final ascent of the day. Bennett was the only rider capable of rejoining the race leader for approximately half of the final climb. Mancebo attacked again and rode to the finish line with a solo victory.

"They were going to stay together and Paco was nursing those guys a bit on the downhill and wanted company, but there was a moment where some of the riders were coming back and it was about 35 seconds to the field behind, and he had to go. Bennett stayed with him for a while until one little kicker near the end."

Back in the bunch, a small group made it to the bottom of the climb intact. The remaining riders in the breakaway were caught on the climb, predominantly due to a massive chase effort from several Chipotle Development riders.

"When Mancbeo first went in the Cliff Dwelling I felt like that was too early," Morton said. "But, the last climb flattened out more than I remembered and in the end my team just had to ride the front. My two teammates did a fantastic job driving it down the hill and into the last climb. I rode flat out on the last climb with Howes and there were about seven guys with us."

Morton crossed the finish line in second place ahead of a small group of seven riders that included Dombrowski, Howes and Parker along with Cooke, Baldwin, Chadwick, Rob Britton (Bissell) and Andres Diaz (Team Exergy).

Donovan earns stage victory while Hughes takes the overall

Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link-Specialized) rode solo to victory in what was arguably the biggest race of her season, the Gila Monster Road Race. She got away from her breakaway companions late in the race, and soloed to the line ahead of Lex Albrecht (Juvederm) in second and Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) in third.

"We rotated through until about five miles before the climb but my teammate was in the breakaway and she pulled us to the base of the climb," Donovan said.

"I just tried to keep it steady because I didn’t want to totally blow up so I just rode within myself. I was surprised to have gained so much time but I didn’t see them after the base of the climb. The goal was to try to be in the breakaway and we ended up with two."

Hughes, who took over the leader’s jersey after winning the stage three time-trial, and backed up by winning the stage four criterium had a solid final day to take her first overall title at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. She finished the race ahead of former winner Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) in second and Donovan in third.

"I’m happy to win the overall here," a triumphant Hughes said.

"I wanted to come out of this race with good form and I felt stronger and stronger every day. It is just the beginning for me, I still have a lot of work to do, but I finally got to do the Tour of the Gila. I’m really stoked to have done this race, it was a really great race and I will definitely be back."

Albrecht won the event’s best young rider competition. Colavita Forno D’Asolo took home the event’s best sprinter jersey with Heather Logan-Sprenger, the Queen of the Mountain jersey with Andrea Dvorak, and won the best overall team competition.

"It was an amazing week and I didn’t expect it whatsoever," Logan-Sprenger said about the team’s performance.

"We just have such a strong team and it was fun and I think that’s what allows us to do well in the races, we work so well together. I think we are a smart team and we pick the moments to be aggressive and use our energy well."

How it unfolded: Stalemate tactics result in winning breakaway

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women’s field were treated to a gorgeous spring morning in the high and dry deserts of Silver City, New Mexico. The peloton arrived at the fifth and final stage prepared to take on the most challenging route of the race, a 115km circuit that culminated atop the 25km Gila Monster ascent.

The action began when a small breakaway escaped that included Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) and Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & CO Twenty12). The group however was reabsorbed shortly after and the field split into three or four groups at the onset of attacks heading into the first bonus sprint of the day.

The women contested the first bonus sprint that also included valuable time bonus seconds, at the 16km mark. Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D’Asolo), who is placed fourth in the overall classification, won the sprint and collected three seconds ahead of third placed on GC Rhae Shaw (Cycle U) and Dvorak.

The three groups nearly merged back together before the first Queen of the Mountain (QOM) won by Dvorak and followed by Flavia Oliviera (Pactimo) and Abbott, tying all three riders in the event’s best climber’s competition.

The field separated for a second time and all three of the top overall contenders, Clara Hughes, Abbott and Shaw were present. The split in the field did not last long however and the group, once again, regrouped.

A breakaway of seven riders emerged that included Logan-Sprenger, Albrecht, Donovan along with Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link-Specialized), Jessica Phillips (Ajax Tavern), Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) and Emily Kachorek (Primal-MayMyRide), who was the highest placed riders on GC at six minutes back.

A stale-mate in tactics took place between race leader Clara Hughes and runner up in GC Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara), both of which did not want to put forth the effort to chase the breakaway. The peloton slowed and allowed the escapees to gain nearly 10 minutes, at the 60kms mark, heading into the final climb of the day.

"I have no team and that is the choice I make to possibly losing the race," Hughes said. "I have no idea what the Diadora team was doing and I probably wouldn’t have done that. They sat at the front and slowed it down and then chased at the end through the valley. It was kind of bizarre. This was a training camp for me. But, I knew if I could keep them in sight at the bottom of the climb then I could make it. It was all power after that."

Donovan attacked from the breakaway at the base of the ascent and muscled her way into a more than sizable lead, winning the stage by more than four minutes ahead of her breakaway companions. She started the day 18th place overall, 8:35 minutes down, but made up enough time on the leaders at the finish line to rocket into third place overall.

Albrecht tried to bridge across to Donovan on the ascent but never quite made it, however, she secured second place on the day. Logan-Sprenger won the sprint to the finish line for third place ahead of her breakaway companions Phillips in fourth and Kachorek in fifth.

The main field started the ascent nine and half minutes later where Abbott and Dvorak emerged as the strongest climbers on the initial steep section. Hughes powered her way across to the duo as the road became shallower in gradient. The three rode together until a technical twisty section where Hughes put forth a monster attack and broke away solo in pursuit of the finish line. She was later rejoined by Dvorak, Abbott however was unable to regain the time she lost.

"We got no information on the climb so I just rode hard," Hughes said.

"I was dropped on the climb at first but made my way back up. I took two corners on the descent fast and both of them were gone. I was really happy that Andrea came back and she worked really hard. I had no idea what the time splits where. I treated it like a time trial and knew I could do it. I just wanted to ride hard and I did everything I could today."

Results

Elite Men - Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 4:23:24 2 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:12 3 Joesp Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:01:14 4 Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 5 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 6 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy ) 7 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy ) 0:01:21 8 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:24 9 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:31 10 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:35 11 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:03:39 12 Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:02 13 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycl) 14 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:08 15 Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:04:10 16 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 17 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP) 18 Bissell Jacques-Maynes (Pro Cycling ) 0:04:16 19 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 20 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized ) 0:04:18 21 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:04:48 22 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:10:01 23 Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:10:17 24 Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcar) 25 Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:14:14 26 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 27 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycl ) 28 Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling) 29 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 30 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 31 Andre Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) 32 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 33 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 34 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 35 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycl) 36 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 37 Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society ) 38 John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized ) 39 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy ) 40 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycl) 41 Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 42 Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling) 43 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:15:36 44 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized ) 45 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 46 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 47 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent ) 48 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycl) 49 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 50 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 51 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized ) 52 Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:20:10 53 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 54 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 55 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 56 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG U25 ) 57 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 58 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 59 Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling) 60 John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling) 61 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 62 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 63 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 64 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcar) 65 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 66 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 0:24:58 67 Chris Hong (Team Exergy ) 68 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cy) 69 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 70 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized ) 71 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcar) 72 Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth) 73 Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi) 74 Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek) 0:27:16 75 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:27:17 76 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 0:39:50 77 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:43:51 78 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcar) 79 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 80 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:44:53 81 Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar ) 0:44:55 82 Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.) 0:51:09 83 Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX) 84 Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek) 0:55:27 85 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 1:01:36 86 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 1:20:27 87 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society ) 88 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 89 Nicholau Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 1:20:47

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Syste) 3:26:22 2 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 0:02:37 3 Colavita/Forno Logan-Sprenger (d'Asolo) 0:04:52 4 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern) 0:04:56 5 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:04:59 6 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 0:05:10 7 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 8 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:06:09 9 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 0:06:54 10 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY) 0:07:21 11 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Syste) 0:07:43 12 Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:08:32 13 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY) 14 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 0:08:36 15 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:08:38 16 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Syste) 17 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 0:08:52 18 Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Syste) 0:08:54 19 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:10:29 20 Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Raci) 21 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Syste) 22 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 23 Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Raci) 24 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 25 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY) 26 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY) 0:12:20 27 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY) 0:12:54 28 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Syste) 29 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 0:13:03 30 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor) 0:13:09 31 Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:13:10 32 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY) 0:13:11 33 Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:13:32 34 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 0:18:00 35 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 36 Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:20:00 37 M Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 38 Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design) 0:21:15 39 Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike) 0:23:18 40 Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:26:03 41 Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 42 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:28:00 43 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY) 44 Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 45 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Raci) 46 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Syste) 47 Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 48 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 49 Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport S) 0:29:54 50 Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:32:25 51 Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles) 0:50:48

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 13:42:58 2 Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:03:17 3 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:19 4 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:43 5 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy ) 0:03:44 6 Joesph Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:03:53 7 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:04:02 8 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:04:24 9 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy ) 0:05:03 10 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:05:27 11 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:46 12 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:05:57 13 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:06:27 14 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita ) 0:06:38 15 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita ) 0:06:52 16 B Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:07:26 17 Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:07:46 18 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:08:07 19 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized ) 0:09:03 20 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:09:10 21 Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team) 0:09:49 22 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:12:49 23 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:17:29 24 Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:18:21 25 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:18:31 26 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:18:45 27 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling ) 0:19:14 28 Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:19:32 29 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:19:47 30 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:19:53 31 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:20:05 32 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:20:11 33 John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized ) 0:20:26 34 Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:20:41 35 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:20:46 36 Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:21:52 37 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) 0:22:03 38 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:22:17 39 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized ) 0:22:18 40 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:22:47 41 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita ) 0:23:09 42 Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:23:13 43 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cy) 0:23:36 44 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:25:43 45 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:25:46 46 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:25:50 47 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:26:05 48 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:26:21 49 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent ) 0:27:18 50 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 0:27:43 51 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:27:45 52 Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:28:05 53 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized ) 0:28:47 54 Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society ) 0:29:01 55 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:29:41 56 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:30:02 57 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:30:59 58 Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi) 0:31:18 59 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:31:22 60 Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:31:31 61 Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:31:39 62 Chris Hong (Team Exergy ) 0:32:25 63 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:32:42 64 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized ) 0:33:35 65 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:33:36 66 John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:36:09 67 Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:37:08 68 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 0:38:59 69 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:39:58 70 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:40:50 71 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:42:46 72 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cyclin) 0:43:04 73 Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek) 0:44:25 74 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy ) 0:45:21 75 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:46:42 76 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 0:48:02 77 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita ) 0:52:56 78 Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar ) 0:54:33 79 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:58:23 80 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita ) 0:59:06 81 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:59:26 82 Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX) 1:01:39 83 Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.) 1:06:47 84 Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek) 1:14:18 85 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 1:28:56 86 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 1:34:08 87 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society ) 1:36:57 88 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 2:01:47 89 Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 2:32:26

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 32 pts 2 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita ) 26 3 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 24 4 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 24 5 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 15 6 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 13 7 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 11 8 Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling) 10 9 Uden Van (Roman Pure Black Racing) 8 10 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 6 11 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 6 12 Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling) 5 13 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 4 14 John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling) 4 15 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 3 16 Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling) 3 17 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy ) 2 18 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 1 19 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 1 20 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 1 21 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 1 22 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 47 pts 2 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 22 3 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita ) 22 4 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 19 5 Joesph Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 14 6 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 13 7 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 13 8 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 10 9 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 9 10 Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 7 11 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 5 12 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 13 Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling) 3 14 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 3 15 Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth) 3 16 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 2 17 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 2 18 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 2 19 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 2 20 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 1 21 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-LIVESTRONG 41:20:56 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:03:08 3 Chipotle Development Team 0:04:51 4 Team Exergy 0:16:42 5 Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:19:58 6 Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:23:41 7 Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro 0:29:57 8 Pure Black Racing 0:35:13 9 Team Rio Grande 0:37:28 10 California Giant/Specialized 0:37:35 11 V australia Pro Cycling 0:47:29 12 Chemstar p/b United 1:05:59 13 Landis - Trek 2:25:11

Final General Classification (Women) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 13:19:15 2 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:02:52 3 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / ) 0:03:15 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 0:04:47 5 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 0:05:06 6 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:05:49 7 H Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 0:05:55 8 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 0:06:32 9 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 0:07:24 10 Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:07:46 11 Flavial Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:08:58 12 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:09:33 13 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:09:36 14 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:10:39 15 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 0:10:42 16 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / ) 0:11:56 17 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:13:00 18 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / ) 0:13:30 19 Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:14:25 20 Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:14:37 21 Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / ) 0:15:27 22 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:16:01 23 Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:17:53 24 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern) 0:18:02 25 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:18:34 26 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:20:11 27 Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:20:38 28 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / ) 0:21:38 29 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / ) 0:21:47 30 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 0:22:06 31 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:22:42 32 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 0:24:10 33 Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:25:08 34 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 0:28:14 35 M Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 0:29:07 36 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 0:29:33 37 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor) 0:31:21 38 Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:37:02 39 Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design) 0:38:30 40 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:40:09 41 Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 0:40:35 42 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:41:59 43 Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:44:32 44 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:44:59 45 Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:45:49 46 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:46:01 47 Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:58:10 48 Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Syste) 0:59:27 49 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / ) 1:01:52 50 Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike) 1:13:35 51 Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles) 1:49:54

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logan-Sprenger 35 pts 2 Modesta Vzesniauskaite 27 3 Clara Hughes 21 4 Andrea Dvorak 17 5 Kristen Lasasso 16 6 Patuzzo Eleonora 16 7 Lauren Tamayo 12 8 Tayler Wiles 10 9 Janel Holcomb 9 10 Rachel Warner 8 11 Olivia Dillon 8 12 Kristin Sanders 5 13 Coryn Rivera 5 14 Jessica Phillips 5 15 Flavialavia Oliveira 4 16 Kristin Mcgrath 3 17 Meredith Miller 3 18 Lex Albrecht 3 19 Rhae Shaw 3 20 Anna Barensfeld 2 21 Nicole Evans 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 19 pts 2 Flavialavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 19 3 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 18 4 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 10 5 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 10 6 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 8 7 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized ) 7 8 Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide) 5 9 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern) 5 10 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 4 11 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo ) 3 12 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide) 2 13 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 2 14 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 1