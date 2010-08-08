Trending

Van Dijk returns to winning in Germany

Cromwell, Polspoel round out top three in dash to finish

Conditions might not have been ideal at the Sprkassen Giro, but that didn’t dampen Ellen Van Dijk’s spirit as she claimed victory from a group of five riders. The HTC-Columbia rider held off Lotto Ladies Team’s newest recruit Tiffany Cromwell to claim victory while Maaike Polspoel (Topsport Vlaanderen – Thompson) took third.

"It wasn't a nice day for riding, but I felt good once we started and we had a great day," said Van Dijk. "Evelyn Stevens bridged across to the break, which was great because I was a bit isolated up there.

“When she caught us she just kept going and was off the front which forced the others to chase. She couldn't hold it all the way to the finish but even when she got caught she just kept riding hard so that the break would stay away.”

Van Dijk made her move early in the final kilometres, following the wheel of Cromwell’s teammate Vicki Whitelaw as she launched a final attack. The Australian’s move didn’t prove fruitful, but Whitelaw still finished just off the podium in fourth.

"That was perfect for me for the sprint,” sad Van Dijk. “Just before the final Vicki Whitelaw attacked and I hopped on her wheel. This turned out to be a great lead-out and I was able to come around her on the last corner to win the sprint.

The victory was the 23-year-old Dutchwoman’s first since winning the Holland Ladies Tour’s second stage in September, 2009. "For sure it's really cool to finally win again, it's a good feeling," she said.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women1:58:19
2Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
3Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
4Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
5Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:00:12
7Katazino Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:00:28
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:58
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
10Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
11Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
12Nathali Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products Uck
13Martina Zwick (Ger) Koga Miyata
14Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling
15Rossella Callovi (Ita) Vecchia
16Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
17Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
18Denis Zuckermandel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
19Lydia Wegemund (Ger) Team Haibike0:01:05
20Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
21Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Haibike0:01:11
22Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
23Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products Uck0:01:13
24Jana Schemmer (Ger) Koga Miyata
25Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
26Katie Colclough (GBr) British National Team
27Anna Fischer (Ger) Nutrixxion0:01:17
28Chiara Vanni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
29Katharina Alberti (Ger) Koga Miyata
30Cecilie S Johansen (Nor) Norwegian National Team
31Nikki Harris (GBr) British National Team
32Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women0:01:21
33Linda Me Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
34Rossella Gobbo (Ita) Vecchia
35Maria Gra Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:01:25
36Laura Fouquet (Ger) Team Stuttgart
37Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
38Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling
39Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
40Simona Frapporti (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
41Valenti Scandolara (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
42Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:01:34
43Linn Torp (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:01:40
44Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:01:49
45Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
46Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling0:02:24
47Anna Schnitzmeier (Ger) Nutrixxion
48Catheri Williamson (GBr) British National Team0:02:28
49Lucy Martin (GBr) British National Team0:02:42
50Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:03:42
51Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
52Johanna Badmann (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:04:36
53Nina Köhn (Ger) Team Haibike0:06:36
54Fabienne Schaus (Lux) Luxembourg National Team0:08:41
55Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Miyata0:09:39
56Anna Blyth (GBr) British National Team
57Anne Marie Schmitt (Lux) Luxembourg National Team0:09:43
58Francesca Tognali (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
59Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) CT People's Trust0:12:24
60Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's Trust
61Janine Bubner (Ger) Koga Miyata
62Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
63Stefanie Degle (Ger) Team Stuttgart
64Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's Trust
65Alexandra Janke (Ger) Koga Miyata
66Marjan Stokman (Ned) CT People's Trust

 

