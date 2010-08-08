Conditions might not have been ideal at the Sprkassen Giro, but that didn’t dampen Ellen Van Dijk’s spirit as she claimed victory from a group of five riders. The HTC-Columbia rider held off Lotto Ladies Team’s newest recruit Tiffany Cromwell to claim victory while Maaike Polspoel (Topsport Vlaanderen – Thompson) took third.

"It wasn't a nice day for riding, but I felt good once we started and we had a great day," said Van Dijk. "Evelyn Stevens bridged across to the break, which was great because I was a bit isolated up there.

“When she caught us she just kept going and was off the front which forced the others to chase. She couldn't hold it all the way to the finish but even when she got caught she just kept riding hard so that the break would stay away.”

Van Dijk made her move early in the final kilometres, following the wheel of Cromwell’s teammate Vicki Whitelaw as she launched a final attack. The Australian’s move didn’t prove fruitful, but Whitelaw still finished just off the podium in fourth.

"That was perfect for me for the sprint,” sad Van Dijk. “Just before the final Vicki Whitelaw attacked and I hopped on her wheel. This turned out to be a great lead-out and I was able to come around her on the last corner to win the sprint.

The victory was the 23-year-old Dutchwoman’s first since winning the Holland Ladies Tour’s second stage in September, 2009. "For sure it's really cool to finally win again, it's a good feeling," she said.

