Insausti pips Ruiz for espoir title

Boente Carrera rolls in for third

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Sel. Euskadi)0:52:27
2Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Sel. Euskadi)0:00:01
3Oscar Boente Carrera (Sel. Galicia)0:01:04
4David Juarez Alday0:01:20
5Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Sel. Cantabria)0:01:51
6Diego Martinez Peña (Sel. Madrid)0:02:00
7Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Sel. Euskadi)0:02:10
8Ismael Felix Barba Frutos (Sel. Madrid)0:02:16
9Josep Nadal Magrinya (Sel. Catalunya)0:02:22
10Francesc Guerra Carretero (Sel. Catalunya)0:02:51
11Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Const.Baltar Dominguez)0:02:54
12Alejandro Cobo Diego0:03:35
13Alberto Sainz Ontalvilla (Sel. Cantabria)0:03:47
14Oscar Martinez Del Campo (Sel. Galicia)0:03:54
15Iago Garcia Bua (Academia Postal Action)0:04:01
16Iñigo Gomez Elorriaga (Sel. Euskadi)0:04:17
17Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Sel. Cantabria)
18Iñaki Gozalbez Nadal (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:04:53
19Iker Arranz Saiz (Ibaigane Opel)0:05:10
20Francesc Garcia Vila0:05:21
21Cristian Escudero Fernandez (Sel. Castilla Y León)0:05:29
22Brais Chas Gestal (Sel. Galicia)0:05:41
23Sergio Pozuelo Pellin (Bicicletas Salchi)0:05:49
24Mikelats Trespalacios Conde (Gordexora C.C.)0:06:37
25Javier Hernández García (Enbici / Merida)0:06:53
26Raul Medin Curros (Sel. Galicia)0:07:21
27Jofre Grau Biosca (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:07:27
28Ander Azurmendi Batiz (Ibaigane Opel)0:07:36
29Ruben Hernando Puente (Sel. Castilla Y León)0:07:54
30Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Sel. Galicia)0:07:55
31Xabier Portillo Monduate0:09:00
32 (-1 lap)David Olivares Valenzuela (Gd Belga)
33Jose Fco Torres Bellvis
34Alexis Chica Gomez (Sel. Madrid)
35David Benito Jimenez (Btt Arroyomolinos)
36Jonathan Lazaro Diez (Villarcayo C D Kv -Sport)
37Adria Marti Peiro (Ambisist)
38Egoitz Iraurgui Asategui (Arratiako Z.E.)
39 (-2 laps)Carlos Iscar Martin (Sel. Castilla Y León)
40 (-4 laps)Victor Gonzalez Del Pozo (C.D. Matalacarrera)
41 (-5 laps)David Hidalgo Garcia (Sel. Euskadi)
42Gonzalo De Luis Martinez (Sel. Asturias)

