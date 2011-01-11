Insausti pips Ruiz for espoir title
Boente Carrera rolls in for third
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:52:27
|2
|Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:00:01
|3
|Oscar Boente Carrera (Sel. Galicia)
|0:01:04
|4
|David Juarez Alday
|0:01:20
|5
|Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:01:51
|6
|Diego Martinez Peña (Sel. Madrid)
|0:02:00
|7
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:02:10
|8
|Ismael Felix Barba Frutos (Sel. Madrid)
|0:02:16
|9
|Josep Nadal Magrinya (Sel. Catalunya)
|0:02:22
|10
|Francesc Guerra Carretero (Sel. Catalunya)
|0:02:51
|11
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Const.Baltar Dominguez)
|0:02:54
|12
|Alejandro Cobo Diego
|0:03:35
|13
|Alberto Sainz Ontalvilla (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:03:47
|14
|Oscar Martinez Del Campo (Sel. Galicia)
|0:03:54
|15
|Iago Garcia Bua (Academia Postal Action)
|0:04:01
|16
|Iñigo Gomez Elorriaga (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:04:17
|17
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Sel. Cantabria)
|18
|Iñaki Gozalbez Nadal (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:04:53
|19
|Iker Arranz Saiz (Ibaigane Opel)
|0:05:10
|20
|Francesc Garcia Vila
|0:05:21
|21
|Cristian Escudero Fernandez (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|0:05:29
|22
|Brais Chas Gestal (Sel. Galicia)
|0:05:41
|23
|Sergio Pozuelo Pellin (Bicicletas Salchi)
|0:05:49
|24
|Mikelats Trespalacios Conde (Gordexora C.C.)
|0:06:37
|25
|Javier Hernández García (Enbici / Merida)
|0:06:53
|26
|Raul Medin Curros (Sel. Galicia)
|0:07:21
|27
|Jofre Grau Biosca (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:07:27
|28
|Ander Azurmendi Batiz (Ibaigane Opel)
|0:07:36
|29
|Ruben Hernando Puente (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|0:07:54
|30
|Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Sel. Galicia)
|0:07:55
|31
|Xabier Portillo Monduate
|0:09:00
|32 (-1 lap)
|David Olivares Valenzuela (Gd Belga)
|33
|Jose Fco Torres Bellvis
|34
|Alexis Chica Gomez (Sel. Madrid)
|35
|David Benito Jimenez (Btt Arroyomolinos)
|36
|Jonathan Lazaro Diez (Villarcayo C D Kv -Sport)
|37
|Adria Marti Peiro (Ambisist)
|38
|Egoitz Iraurgui Asategui (Arratiako Z.E.)
|39 (-2 laps)
|Carlos Iscar Martin (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|40 (-4 laps)
|Victor Gonzalez Del Pozo (C.D. Matalacarrera)
|41 (-5 laps)
|David Hidalgo Garcia (Sel. Euskadi)
|42
|Gonzalo De Luis Martinez (Sel. Asturias)
