Rodriguez Guede tops junior field

Lastra Martinez nabs silver

Juniors
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Sel. Galicia)0:37:40
2Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Sel. Euskadi)0:01:14
3Marcos Altur Boronat (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:01:34
4Abel Garcia Garcia (Sel. Asturias)0:01:36
5Jose Maria Cristobal Mediavilla (Bicicletas Salchi)0:01:48
6Ruben Pacios Minguez (Sel. Madrid)0:02:16
7Peio Olaberria Arruabarrena (Sel. Euskadi)0:02:30
8Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Sel. Cantabria)0:02:43
9Gonzalo Andres Rodriguez (Sel. Asturias)0:02:50
10Jose Manuel Ribera Frances (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:02:53
11Joan Aguilera Huget (Sel. Catalunya)0:03:09
12Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Sel. Catalunya)0:03:20
13Jonathan Bilbao Garaizar (Sel. Euskadi)0:03:25
14Xabier Rodriguez Perez (Sel. Euskadi)0:03:28
15Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Sel. Euskadi)0:03:53
16Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Sel. Galicia)0:04:25
17Jaime Llorens Lloret (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:04:39
18Daniel Lopez Parada (Sel. Galicia)0:04:53
19Jon Mikel Kareaga Iturrate (Sel. Euskadi)0:04:54
20Francisco Castro Bello (Padrones Aluminios - Cortizo)0:05:00
21Ivan Losada Varela (Sel. Galicia)0:05:11
22Francesc Pascual Llinares (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:05:15
23Ander Ibarguren Sasturain (Sel. Euskadi)0:05:17
24Santiago Raposo Moreno (Sel. Asturias)0:05:19
25Jaime Campo Pernia (Sel. Cantabria)0:05:25
26Xabier Goikoetxea Goiogana (Sel. Euskadi)0:05:29
27Kevin Lastra Martinez (Mendiz Mendi Mtb)0:05:38
28Anxo Lorenzo Segade (Padrones Aluminios - Cortizo)0:05:59
29Iker Garcia Revuelta (Sel. Cantabria)0:06:06
30Cristian Plagaro Cerezo (Opel Ibaigane)0:06:08
31David Seage Danza (Padrones Aluminios - Cortizo)0:06:11
32Mikel Llamosas Angulo (Fonara- Fonor)0:06:19
33Javier Romero Viana (Sel. Madrid)0:06:31
34Pablo Fernandez Gomez (Sel. Cantabria)0:06:37
35Luis Malkorra Rodrigo0:07:01
36Miguel Angel Benito Diez0:07:14
37Borja Cuenca Iborra
38Aitor Jimenez Poveda (Sel. Reg. De Murcia)0:07:33
39Iker Urreta Fernandez0:07:41
40Unai Uriarte Goicoechea (Opel Ibaigane)0:07:49
41Mario Gomez Feito0:08:09
42Manuel Gonzalez Lomba (Sel. Galicia)0:08:17
43Daniel Garcia Hernando (Sel. Castilla Y León)
44Aitor Molina De Los Bueis (Sel. Asturias)0:08:35
45Alen Trevilla Martin (Fonara- Fonor)0:08:52
46Mikel Arbeloa Eguiarte (Fonara- Fonor)0:09:10
47Josu Urrestarazu Garcia0:09:20
48 (-1 lap)Jorge Morais Acevedo (Banco Mediolanum)
49Miguel Angel Carrera Gonzalez (Pielagos)
50Roberto Corral Ruiz (Fiat Autoan)
51Vicent Ferrando Pla (Ccn Valencia Terra I Mar)
52Jorge Rodriguez San Jose (Mendiz Mendi Mtb)
53Pablo Gonzalez Cabero
54 (-2 laps)David Rodriguez Guede (Academia Postal Action)
55Julen Quintano Portillo (Fonara- Fonor)
56 (-4 laps)Adrian Huerga Fernandez (Sel. Castilla Y León)

Newcomers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Aguado Rodriguez (Sel. Madrid)0:31:51
2Marcos Villar Perez (Sel. Galicia)0:00:27
3Eneko Corrales Elosegui (Sel. Euskadi)0:00:38
4Angel Diz Oya (Sel. Galicia)0:00:47
5Javier Sancho Conejero (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:00:50
6Felipe Orts Lloret (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:01:03
7Alvaro Carral Fernandez (Sel. Cantabria)0:01:16
8Alexander Aramburu Deba (Sel. Euskadi)0:01:32
9Oscar Linares Misioner (Sel. Cantabria)0:01:40
10Vicent Martinez Ribes (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:01:56
11Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Sel. Madrid)0:02:05
12Fernando Menendez Soberon (Sel. Asturias)0:02:21
13Adrian Garcia Montes (Sel. Cantabria)0:02:25
14Antonio Portela Rodriguez (Sel. Galicia)0:02:33
15Gorka Uriarte Torrealdai (Sel. Euskadi)0:02:34
16Aritz Hernandez Fernandez (Sel. Euskadi)0:02:40
17Raul Fernandez Lorenzo (Sel. Galicia)0:02:41
18Josep Llinares Perez (Sel. Com. Valenciana)0:03:18
19Alvaro Lobato Matias (Sel. Castilla Y León)0:03:22
20Javier Gonzalez Simon (Sel. Galicia)
21Patxi Aldanondo Iturbe (Sel. Euskadi)0:04:14
22Marçal Martorell Bou (Sel. Catalunya)0:04:23
23Enaitz Palacio Portillo (Sel. Euskadi)0:04:38
24Iker Alberdi Zabaleta (Sel. Euskadi)0:04:45
25Sergio Sierra Garrido (Sel. Madrid)0:05:02
26Senen Landaburu Martino (Sel. Cantabria)0:05:16
27Ot Doniga Masnou (Sel. Catalunya)0:05:25
28Francisco Perez Solorzano (Sel. Cantabria)0:05:42
29Iñaki Marquinez Zurutuza (Lan Mobel)0:05:57
30Miguel Calatayud Feo0:06:03
31Alan Isla Gonzalo0:06:24
32Christian Perez Lago (Sel. Asturias)0:06:37
33David Payet Miro0:06:44
34Cristobal Coimbra Piñeiro (Sel. Galicia)0:06:52
35Marcos Elicegui Bravo (Fonara- Fonor)0:06:59
36Sergio Martinez Hernandez (Sel. Castilla Y León)0:07:01
37Aitzol Onaindia Alberdi (S.C.Gernikesa)0:07:15
38Ivan Conde Fernandez (Academia Postal Action)0:08:00
39Alfonso Ayestaran Arce (P. Incera El -Capricho)0:08:11
40Juan Gomez Garrido (Sel. Castilla Y León)0:08:33
41Joseba Aguirre Laserna (Fonara- Fonor)0:08:48
42Jokin Cifuentes Antxia0:09:01
43Mikel Erauzkin Iturriotz0:09:39
44Jonathan Garcia Garcia (Sel. Madrid)0:10:34
45Ivan Molina Llano (Sel. Asturias)0:12:07
46 (-1 lap)Asier Zamora Oraa
47José Eduardo Santander Zatón (P. Incera El -Capricho)
48Carlos Martin Hernandez (Arinas Herm Sanchez Maldonado)
49Luis Maria Fernandez Sanchez (Ibaigane Opel)
50 (-3 laps)Ruben Garcia Garcia (Academia Postal Action)
51 (-4 laps)Carlos Centeno Moya (Arinas Herm Sanchez Maldonado 51Cadete)
52Daniel Marquinez Fuenteurbel (52Cadete)

