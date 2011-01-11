Rodriguez Guede tops junior field
Lastra Martinez nabs silver
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Sel. Galicia)
|0:37:40
|2
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:01:14
|3
|Marcos Altur Boronat (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:01:34
|4
|Abel Garcia Garcia (Sel. Asturias)
|0:01:36
|5
|Jose Maria Cristobal Mediavilla (Bicicletas Salchi)
|0:01:48
|6
|Ruben Pacios Minguez (Sel. Madrid)
|0:02:16
|7
|Peio Olaberria Arruabarrena (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:02:30
|8
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:02:43
|9
|Gonzalo Andres Rodriguez (Sel. Asturias)
|0:02:50
|10
|Jose Manuel Ribera Frances (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:02:53
|11
|Joan Aguilera Huget (Sel. Catalunya)
|0:03:09
|12
|Gerard Alvarez Ortega (Sel. Catalunya)
|0:03:20
|13
|Jonathan Bilbao Garaizar (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:03:25
|14
|Xabier Rodriguez Perez (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:03:28
|15
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:03:53
|16
|Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Sel. Galicia)
|0:04:25
|17
|Jaime Llorens Lloret (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:04:39
|18
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Sel. Galicia)
|0:04:53
|19
|Jon Mikel Kareaga Iturrate (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:04:54
|20
|Francisco Castro Bello (Padrones Aluminios - Cortizo)
|0:05:00
|21
|Ivan Losada Varela (Sel. Galicia)
|0:05:11
|22
|Francesc Pascual Llinares (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:05:15
|23
|Ander Ibarguren Sasturain (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:05:17
|24
|Santiago Raposo Moreno (Sel. Asturias)
|0:05:19
|25
|Jaime Campo Pernia (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:05:25
|26
|Xabier Goikoetxea Goiogana (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:05:29
|27
|Kevin Lastra Martinez (Mendiz Mendi Mtb)
|0:05:38
|28
|Anxo Lorenzo Segade (Padrones Aluminios - Cortizo)
|0:05:59
|29
|Iker Garcia Revuelta (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:06:06
|30
|Cristian Plagaro Cerezo (Opel Ibaigane)
|0:06:08
|31
|David Seage Danza (Padrones Aluminios - Cortizo)
|0:06:11
|32
|Mikel Llamosas Angulo (Fonara- Fonor)
|0:06:19
|33
|Javier Romero Viana (Sel. Madrid)
|0:06:31
|34
|Pablo Fernandez Gomez (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:06:37
|35
|Luis Malkorra Rodrigo
|0:07:01
|36
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez
|0:07:14
|37
|Borja Cuenca Iborra
|38
|Aitor Jimenez Poveda (Sel. Reg. De Murcia)
|0:07:33
|39
|Iker Urreta Fernandez
|0:07:41
|40
|Unai Uriarte Goicoechea (Opel Ibaigane)
|0:07:49
|41
|Mario Gomez Feito
|0:08:09
|42
|Manuel Gonzalez Lomba (Sel. Galicia)
|0:08:17
|43
|Daniel Garcia Hernando (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|44
|Aitor Molina De Los Bueis (Sel. Asturias)
|0:08:35
|45
|Alen Trevilla Martin (Fonara- Fonor)
|0:08:52
|46
|Mikel Arbeloa Eguiarte (Fonara- Fonor)
|0:09:10
|47
|Josu Urrestarazu Garcia
|0:09:20
|48 (-1 lap)
|Jorge Morais Acevedo (Banco Mediolanum)
|49
|Miguel Angel Carrera Gonzalez (Pielagos)
|50
|Roberto Corral Ruiz (Fiat Autoan)
|51
|Vicent Ferrando Pla (Ccn Valencia Terra I Mar)
|52
|Jorge Rodriguez San Jose (Mendiz Mendi Mtb)
|53
|Pablo Gonzalez Cabero
|54 (-2 laps)
|David Rodriguez Guede (Academia Postal Action)
|55
|Julen Quintano Portillo (Fonara- Fonor)
|56 (-4 laps)
|Adrian Huerga Fernandez (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Aguado Rodriguez (Sel. Madrid)
|0:31:51
|2
|Marcos Villar Perez (Sel. Galicia)
|0:00:27
|3
|Eneko Corrales Elosegui (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:00:38
|4
|Angel Diz Oya (Sel. Galicia)
|0:00:47
|5
|Javier Sancho Conejero (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:00:50
|6
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:01:03
|7
|Alvaro Carral Fernandez (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:01:16
|8
|Alexander Aramburu Deba (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:01:32
|9
|Oscar Linares Misioner (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:01:40
|10
|Vicent Martinez Ribes (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:01:56
|11
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Sel. Madrid)
|0:02:05
|12
|Fernando Menendez Soberon (Sel. Asturias)
|0:02:21
|13
|Adrian Garcia Montes (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:02:25
|14
|Antonio Portela Rodriguez (Sel. Galicia)
|0:02:33
|15
|Gorka Uriarte Torrealdai (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:02:34
|16
|Aritz Hernandez Fernandez (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:02:40
|17
|Raul Fernandez Lorenzo (Sel. Galicia)
|0:02:41
|18
|Josep Llinares Perez (Sel. Com. Valenciana)
|0:03:18
|19
|Alvaro Lobato Matias (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|0:03:22
|20
|Javier Gonzalez Simon (Sel. Galicia)
|21
|Patxi Aldanondo Iturbe (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:04:14
|22
|Marçal Martorell Bou (Sel. Catalunya)
|0:04:23
|23
|Enaitz Palacio Portillo (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:04:38
|24
|Iker Alberdi Zabaleta (Sel. Euskadi)
|0:04:45
|25
|Sergio Sierra Garrido (Sel. Madrid)
|0:05:02
|26
|Senen Landaburu Martino (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:05:16
|27
|Ot Doniga Masnou (Sel. Catalunya)
|0:05:25
|28
|Francisco Perez Solorzano (Sel. Cantabria)
|0:05:42
|29
|Iñaki Marquinez Zurutuza (Lan Mobel)
|0:05:57
|30
|Miguel Calatayud Feo
|0:06:03
|31
|Alan Isla Gonzalo
|0:06:24
|32
|Christian Perez Lago (Sel. Asturias)
|0:06:37
|33
|David Payet Miro
|0:06:44
|34
|Cristobal Coimbra Piñeiro (Sel. Galicia)
|0:06:52
|35
|Marcos Elicegui Bravo (Fonara- Fonor)
|0:06:59
|36
|Sergio Martinez Hernandez (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|0:07:01
|37
|Aitzol Onaindia Alberdi (S.C.Gernikesa)
|0:07:15
|38
|Ivan Conde Fernandez (Academia Postal Action)
|0:08:00
|39
|Alfonso Ayestaran Arce (P. Incera El -Capricho)
|0:08:11
|40
|Juan Gomez Garrido (Sel. Castilla Y León)
|0:08:33
|41
|Joseba Aguirre Laserna (Fonara- Fonor)
|0:08:48
|42
|Jokin Cifuentes Antxia
|0:09:01
|43
|Mikel Erauzkin Iturriotz
|0:09:39
|44
|Jonathan Garcia Garcia (Sel. Madrid)
|0:10:34
|45
|Ivan Molina Llano (Sel. Asturias)
|0:12:07
|46 (-1 lap)
|Asier Zamora Oraa
|47
|José Eduardo Santander Zatón (P. Incera El -Capricho)
|48
|Carlos Martin Hernandez (Arinas Herm Sanchez Maldonado)
|49
|Luis Maria Fernandez Sanchez (Ibaigane Opel)
|50 (-3 laps)
|Ruben Garcia Garcia (Academia Postal Action)
|51 (-4 laps)
|Carlos Centeno Moya (Arinas Herm Sanchez Maldonado 51Cadete)
|52
|Daniel Marquinez Fuenteurbel (52Cadete)
