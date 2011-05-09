McConneloug wins in South Africa series round in Port Elizabeth
Buys victorious in men's cross country
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|1:34:38
|2
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
|0:01:51
|3
|James Reid (RSA)
|0:01:59
|4
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:02:27
|5
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|0:03:39
|6
|Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)
|0:04:17
|7
|Oliver Munnik (RSA)
|0:04:19
|8
|Ruan Du Toit (RSA)
|0:05:46
|9
|Adriaan Louw (RSA)
|0:09:36
|10
|Xander Botha (RSA)
|0:12:05
|11
|Jason Meaton (RSA)
|0:13:20
|12
|Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)
|0:15:56
|13
|Jason Peach (RSA)
|0:18:21
|14
|Bonani Xatasi (RSA)
|15
|Luc Desvaux De Marigny (RSA)
|DNF
|Travis Walker (RSA)
|DNF
|Shaun Craig Silver (RSA)
|DNF
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|DNS
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|1:24:32
|2
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:03:13
|3
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|0:09:07
|4
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|0:10:58
|5
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
|0:28:41
