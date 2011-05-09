Trending

McConneloug wins in South Africa series round in Port Elizabeth

Buys victorious in men's cross country

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Buys (RSA)1:34:38
2Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)0:01:51
3James Reid (RSA)0:01:59
4Michael Broderick (USA)0:02:27
5Matthys Beukes (RSA)0:03:39
6Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)0:04:17
7Oliver Munnik (RSA)0:04:19
8Ruan Du Toit (RSA)0:05:46
9Adriaan Louw (RSA)0:09:36
10Xander Botha (RSA)0:12:05
11Jason Meaton (RSA)0:13:20
12Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)0:15:56
13Jason Peach (RSA)0:18:21
14Bonani Xatasi (RSA)
15Luc Desvaux De Marigny (RSA)
DNFTravis Walker (RSA)
DNFShaun Craig Silver (RSA)
DNFRenay Groustra (RSA)
DNSRourke Croeser (RSA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug (USA)1:24:32
2Candice Neethling (RSA)0:03:13
3Caitlin De Wet (RSA)0:09:07
4Samantha Sanders (RSA)0:10:58
5Angela Egeland (RSA)0:28:41

