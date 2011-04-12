Trending

Minnaar speeds to downhill win

Potgieter, Pascal round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Minnaar (RSA)0:03:30.43
2Johann Potgieter (RSA)0:00:07.12
3Mickael Pascal (Fra)0:00:10.40
4Fabien Cousinie (Fra)0:00:12.10
5Stefan Garlicki (RSA)0:00:13.08
6Hayden Brown (RSA)0:00:17.74
7Tiaan Odendaal (RSA)0:00:22.71
8Travis Browning (RSA)0:00:24.16

