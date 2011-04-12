Stander speeds to cross country victory
Erdelyi finishes fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Burry Stander (RSA)
|2:15:35
|2
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|0:01:01
|3
|Oliver Munnik (RSA)
|0:08:30
|4
|Francois Theron (RSA)
|0:14:56
|5
|Carl Calverley (RSA)
|0:16:47
|6
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|0:18:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|2:04:01
|2
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA)
|0:10:50
|3
|Amy-Jane Mundy (RSA)
|0:13:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|1:58:51
|2
|Ryan Ellis (RSA)
|0:10:14
|3
|Travis Walker (RSA)
|0:11:56
|4
|Kallen Williams (RSA)
|0:19:24
|5
|Hilton Frost (RSA)
|0:20:01
|6
|Mark Bridges (RSA)
|0:21:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|1:48:40
|2
|Angela Egeland (RSA)
|0:10:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy