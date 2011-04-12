Trending

Stander speeds to cross country victory

Erdelyi finishes fastest among the women

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Burry Stander (RSA)2:15:35
2Philip Buys (RSA)0:01:01
3Oliver Munnik (RSA)0:08:30
4Francois Theron (RSA)0:14:56
5Carl Calverley (RSA)0:16:47
6Renay Groustra (RSA)0:18:29

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)2:04:01
2Yolandi Du Toit (RSA)0:10:50
3Amy-Jane Mundy (RSA)0:13:59

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rourke Croeser (RSA)1:58:51
2Ryan Ellis (RSA)0:10:14
3Travis Walker (RSA)0:11:56
4Kallen Williams (RSA)0:19:24
5Hilton Frost (RSA)0:20:01
6Mark Bridges (RSA)0:21:17

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caitlin De Wet (RSA)1:48:40
2Angela Egeland (RSA)0:10:22

