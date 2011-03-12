Burry Stander won his ninth consecutive South African cross country title in Stellenbosch on Saturday. (Image credit: Fresh Media Solutions)

Burry Stander (Specialized USN) showed why he's one of the world's best mountain bike racers when he cruised to a perfectly executed and dominant victory at the 2011 South African cross country championships in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

The 23-year-old KwaZulu-Natalian, a strong medal hopeful for the London Olympic Games, took the lead on the second lap on a moderately technical course to eventually win by more than five minutes. Matthys Beukes (Scott) earned second place with Namibian champion, Marc Bassingthwaighte (Garmin adidas) claiming third place.

In the women's race, Beijing Olympian, Yolande Speedy (MTN Qhubeka) captured the victory ahead of teammate Mariske Strauss, who won the under 23 gold medal. Rourke Croeser (Cannondale) won the under 23 men's title.

Stander and Philip Buys (Garmin adidas) completed the first of seven laps with a lead over the rest of the field, but on lap 2, Stander upped the intensity and dropped Buys. Stander then gradually built up his lead as he cruised to his sixth senior South African title and his ninth overall (three junior, four under 23 and two elite).

Buys held onto second place throughout most of the race, but on the penultimate lap he snapped his chain and dropped out of medal contention. That cleared the way for Beukes, who had been closing in on Buys, to secure the silver medal.

Although Bassingthwaighte finished third, the bronze medal went to Ben Melt Swanepoel (Specialized) who was the fourth elite rider home, but the third South African across the line.

"I only really pushed hard on the second lap to get away from Philip, and then I picked it up again on the last lap, the rest of the time I kept it steady," said Stander afterwards. "Many think the course wasn't that technical, but the tight off-camber turns with loose surfaces over the hardpack certainly weren't easy to negotiate. There were plenty of crashes here.

"I'm obviously happy to win another South African title. It's an honour to race in the national champion's jersey when I race abroad. I'm also very pleased with my performance today," said Stander, who chose to race a 29-inch-wheeled hardtail bike.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Burry Stander (RSA) 1:44:25 2 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 0:05:51 3 Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) 0:08:34 4 Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) 0:11:30 5 Philip Buys (RSA) 0:12:03 6 Renay Groustra (RSA) 0:12:33 7 Francois Theron (RSA) 0:13:07 8 Oliver Munnik (RSA) 0:14:28 9 Nico Pfitzenmaier (Ger) 0:18:16 10 Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) 1:32:04 2 Luthi Ariane (Swi) 0:05:39 3 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 0:07:55 4 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) 0:09:51 5 Amy-Jane Mundy (RSA) 0:18:21 6 Tamryn Taylor (RSA) 0:23:05 7 Claudia Von Tutschek (RSA)

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rourke Croeser (RSA) 1:37:40 2 Dominic Calitz (RSA) 0:00:14 3 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) 0:01:02 4 Adriaan Louw (RSA) 0:01:12 5 Ruan Du Toit (RSA) 0:01:14

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 1:31:19 2 Candice Neethling (RSA) 0:06:56 3 Caitlin De Wet (RSA) 0:09:45 4 Bianca Grotepass (RSA) 0:22:39 5 Cherie Vale (RSA) 0:23:07

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Roberts (RSA) 1:23:03 2 Gert Heyns (RSA) 0:01:01 3 Dylan Hattingh (RSA) 0:02:34