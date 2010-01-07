Image 1 of 13 Aaron Kemps from Queensland takes out the men's open criterium championship in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 13 Robbie McEwen corners at the top of Sturt Street in Ballarat beneath the setting sun during the men's open criterium. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 13 The men's open podium (l-r): Dean Windsor (2nd), Aaron Kemps (1st), and William Clarke (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 13 The peloton in the men's open criterium race make their way up Sturt Street in Ballarat with the Town Hall in the background. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 13 Eventual winner Aaron Kemps drives the breakaway up Sturt Street in the final laps of the men's open criterium. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 13 Dean Windsor from New South Wales corners at the top of the home straight in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 13 Dean Windsor from New South Wales took out the Wattbike Sprint Championship from the men's open criterium. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 13 Riders corner at the top of the home straight in Ballarat during the men's open criterium championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 13 Bernard Sulzberger from Tasmania steers the lead group up Sturt Street in the concluding laps of the men's open criterium championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 13 David Pell from Victoria tried to pinch the race with a lap to go in the men's open criterium championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 13 Eventual winner, Aaron Kemps, sits in fourth wheel as the group chases (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 13 Aaron Kemps (centre) charges to the line ahead of William Clarke (far left) and Dean Windsor (second from left) to win the men's open criterium championship in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 13 The quiet Queenslander and Australian Open Road Criterium Champion for 2010 Aaron Kemps chats with media after his win in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) will wear the Australian Criterium Champion jersey while racing in the United States of America this year, after winning the title from a small break away. Fly V’s desire to win the title was evident in not just the number of riders it had entered in the race, but its three-man presence in the eight-strong break.

"I am very happy with this win and very thankful for Fly V, a new team for me this year, and very happy for the first race of the year and to get a win for them," said Kemps. "It is a team for Australians and I'm proud to be in an Australian team and now I am proud to take this jersey overseas and represent Australia.

“If it came down to a bunch kick then obviously Jonathan Cantwell and Ben Kersten were the key, but they said to try and be as aggressive as possible,” he added. “My legs felt good today. Bernie Sulzberger did a great job leading me out, I can’t thank him enough since he was last year’s Australian criterium champion.”

Kemps narrowly held off new Rapha Condor signing Dean Windsor for the race victory. Behind Windsor was Tasmania’s William Clarke (Praties).

"With three Fly V and two Drapac riders in the breakaway it made it quite difficult being by myself but I just made sure I jumped with everything that went," said Windsor. "It used a lot of my energy but I just couldn't afford to miss the winning break.

"Unfortunately my legs were a little tired in the final sprint," he added.

Clarke hopes his podium finish in the criterium will be a sign of things to come for Sunday’s road race. Clarke is the current Cycling Australia National Road Series Champion, won last month’s Launceston Classic and is a former Goulburn to Citi winner.

"I am really happy," said Clarke. "I have come into these championships with some really good form and hopefully I can continue it through to the road race."

It took all of one lap before the first breakaway took hold as David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) and Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) broke away. Two interested spectators near the start line were (amongst other things) Tour Down Under winner André Greipel and domestic rider Jonathan Lovelock, who is recovering from extensive injuries following a crash at Tour of Hainan last year.

When Pell and Jennings were caught by the peloton Sulzberger started to show Fly V Australia’s card by making a solo attack. Robbie McEwen spent much of his time pulling Sulzberger’s move back, while the Tasmanian grimaced as he increased pressure on the riders behind to chase.

Sulzberger was caught, but his day was far from over despite a new move starting to form. Clarke, Pell, Kemps formed the foundation of a breakaway, with Sulzberger, Lachlan Norris (Drapac-Porsche), Windsor, David Kemp (Fly V Australia) and Chris Steffanoni soon joinging the trio.

It took just two laps for McEwen to figure out the peloton’s fate, so the returning sprinter pulled the pin on his participation. Within minutes bunch sprint contender Kersten was also slowing in order to withdraw from the event.

Fly V Australia’s hopes looked compromised as Sulzberger dropped out at the Shimano service area. He was able to rejoin the lead group a lap later, but continuing wheel issues prevented him from challenging to defend his title.

Sulzberger increased the lead group’s pace with three laps remaining, but Pell drove it even higher as he attacked the group. While the youngster was brought back into the fold, the surge in pace saw the peloton lapped and thus removed from the circuit as the eight leaders set a blistering speed en route to the final sprint.

Results