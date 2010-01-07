Fly lands Kemps in criterium champion's jersey
Windsor second as field gets lapped
Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) will wear the Australian Criterium Champion jersey while racing in the United States of America this year, after winning the title from a small break away. Fly V’s desire to win the title was evident in not just the number of riders it had entered in the race, but its three-man presence in the eight-strong break.
"I am very happy with this win and very thankful for Fly V, a new team for me this year, and very happy for the first race of the year and to get a win for them," said Kemps. "It is a team for Australians and I'm proud to be in an Australian team and now I am proud to take this jersey overseas and represent Australia.
“If it came down to a bunch kick then obviously Jonathan Cantwell and Ben Kersten were the key, but they said to try and be as aggressive as possible,” he added. “My legs felt good today. Bernie Sulzberger did a great job leading me out, I can’t thank him enough since he was last year’s Australian criterium champion.”
Kemps narrowly held off new Rapha Condor signing Dean Windsor for the race victory. Behind Windsor was Tasmania’s William Clarke (Praties).
"With three Fly V and two Drapac riders in the breakaway it made it quite difficult being by myself but I just made sure I jumped with everything that went," said Windsor. "It used a lot of my energy but I just couldn't afford to miss the winning break.
"Unfortunately my legs were a little tired in the final sprint," he added.
Clarke hopes his podium finish in the criterium will be a sign of things to come for Sunday’s road race. Clarke is the current Cycling Australia National Road Series Champion, won last month’s Launceston Classic and is a former Goulburn to Citi winner.
"I am really happy," said Clarke. "I have come into these championships with some really good form and hopefully I can continue it through to the road race."
It took all of one lap before the first breakaway took hold as David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) and Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) broke away. Two interested spectators near the start line were (amongst other things) Tour Down Under winner André Greipel and domestic rider Jonathan Lovelock, who is recovering from extensive injuries following a crash at Tour of Hainan last year.
When Pell and Jennings were caught by the peloton Sulzberger started to show Fly V Australia’s card by making a solo attack. Robbie McEwen spent much of his time pulling Sulzberger’s move back, while the Tasmanian grimaced as he increased pressure on the riders behind to chase.
Sulzberger was caught, but his day was far from over despite a new move starting to form. Clarke, Pell, Kemps formed the foundation of a breakaway, with Sulzberger, Lachlan Norris (Drapac-Porsche), Windsor, David Kemp (Fly V Australia) and Chris Steffanoni soon joinging the trio.
It took just two laps for McEwen to figure out the peloton’s fate, so the returning sprinter pulled the pin on his participation. Within minutes bunch sprint contender Kersten was also slowing in order to withdraw from the event.
Fly V Australia’s hopes looked compromised as Sulzberger dropped out at the Shimano service area. He was able to rejoin the lead group a lap later, but continuing wheel issues prevented him from challenging to defend his title.
Sulzberger increased the lead group’s pace with three laps remaining, but Pell drove it even higher as he attacked the group. While the youngster was brought back into the fold, the surge in pace saw the peloton lapped and thus removed from the circuit as the eight leaders set a blistering speed en route to the final sprint.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aaron Kemps (QLD)
|2
|Dean Windsor (NSW)
|3
|William Clarke (TAS)
|4
|Chris Steffanoni (VIC)
|5
|David Pell (VIC)
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (TAS)
|7
|Lachlan Norris (MTB)
|8
|David Kemp (QLD)
|DNF
|Dylan Newell (VIC)
|DNF
|Sam Moorhouse (NSW)
|DNF
|Robbie Mcewen (QLD)
|DNF
|Joel Pearson (NSW)
|DNF
|Jonathan Cantwell (QLD)
|DNF
|Alessandro Bazzana (USA)
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (VIC)
|DNF
|Cameron Jennings (QLD)
|DNF
|David Tanner (NSW)
|DNF
|Jai Crawford (TAS)
|DNF
|Damien Turner (VIC)
|DNF
|Rhys Pollock (VIC)
|DNF
|Hayden Brooks (QLD)
|DNF
|Charles Howlett (VIC)
|DNF
|Casey Munro (VIC)
|DNF
|Steele Von Hoff (VIC)
|DNF
|Andrew Naylor (VIC)
|DNF
|Peter Aquilina (VIC)
|DNF
|Donatas Bludzis (VIC)
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (VIC)
|DNF
|Logan Calder (WA)
|DNF
|Mark Dippelsman (QLD)
|DNF
|Rob Doyle (VIC)
|DNF
|Brendan Jones (NSW)
|DNF
|Ben Kersten (NSW)
|DNF
|Kris Koke (NSW)
|DNF
|Pohung Wu (TPE)
|DNF
|Nicholas Mitchell (VIC)
|DNF
|Matthew Sherwin (VIC)
|DNF
|Jacob Sutherland (VIC)
|DNF
|Ross Mueller (VIC)
|DNF
|Gary Mueller (VIC)
|DNF
|Kyle Marwood (VIC)
|DNF
|Wade Wallace (VIC)
|DNF
|Robert Williams (NSW)
|DNF
|Andrew Herrmann (NSW)
|DNF
|Damien Keirl (VIC)
|DNF
|Rico Rogers (NZL)
|DNF
|Tom Donald (VIC)
|DNS
|James Ibrahim (VIC)
|DNS
|Dimitri Lafleur (WA)
|DNS
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC)
|DNS
|Peter Spencer (QLD)
|DNS
|Christopher Tymms (VIC)
|DNS
|David Loakes (VIC)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy