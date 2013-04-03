Trending

Kittel sprints to win Scheldeprijs

Cavendish finishes in second place ahead of Markus

Image 1 of 30

The final dash to the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) has won Scheledprijs for the second straight year.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) in first, Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) in second and Barry Markus (Vacansoleil - DCM) in third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano), Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Barry Markus (Vacansoleil - DCM) and Andrea Guardini (Astana) battle for the win in Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 30

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 30

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano), Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Barry Markus (Vacansoleil - DCM) and Andrea Guardini (Astana) battle for the win in Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) in first, Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) in second and Barry Markus (Vacansoleil - DCM) in third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano), Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Barry Markus (Vacansoleil - DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 30

Assan Bazayev (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 30

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wasn't too happy after losing the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) out sprints Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Barry Markus (Vacansoleil - DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

A colorful statue

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) sprinted to victory in the Scheldeprijs for the second straight year.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 20 of 30

It was close, but Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) prevailed in the 2013 Scheldeprijs ahead of Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 21 of 30

The Scheldeprijs peloton passes the MAS building at the start in Antwerp

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 22 of 30

2013 Scheldeprijs podium (L-R): Mark Cavendish, 2nd; Marcel Kittel, 1st; Barry Markus, 3rd

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) celebrates back-to-back Scheldeprijs victories

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 30

For the second straight year, Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) stood on the top step of the podium at Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) steps out onto the podium for the Scheldeprijs victory ceremony

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 30

Scheldeprijs runner-up Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was not pleased with his result.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 30

Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the Scheldeprijs podium for this third place result

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 30

A happy Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) heads to the podium after his Scheldeprijs victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) fights to hold off a charging Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the closing metres.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano), right, and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) throw their bikes at the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) prevailed in a hectic sprint finale to win the Scheldeprijs for a second straight year. Three-time champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished in second place, denied a chance for a record fourth Scheldeprijs victory, while Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) rounded out the podium in third place.

Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) crossed the line in fourth and fifth respectively in a sprint finale in which no single team was able to assert its authority.

"Because I was the winner of last year's edition, everybody, including myself, expected that I would repeat the trick," said Kittel. "Plus, we really made a goal of it after De Panne as well, so I felt some pressure. But right from the start I felt pretty good and I had a lot of faith in a positive outcome. The guys helped me throughout the whole race to save my energy.

"In the end no team was able to do a very good lead-out. I thought I was boxed in, but Tom Veelers found me and brought me back to the front and did the lead-out perfectly. I started to sprint and thought somebody would pass me, but no one did and I took the victory!"

Kittel was particularly pleased with the result, having had a bad patch of results due to illness.

"I am super happy with this win, as the season has already had some ups and downs," said Kittel. "After Paris-Nice I got sick and had the flu, and the Driedaagse De Panne, which was a big goal for me, didn't go well, as I was not in top shape. During that race I regained my form, though, and I was really focused on taking the win in the Scheldeprijs.

"This is absolutely great, but I have to say that without the teamwork we had today, I couldn't have done it."

Cavendish was sullen after the finish, ruing what might have been as his lead-out train derailed in the approach to the line. "I came from about 20 [places] back with 200 [metres] to go. I was too far back," said Cavendish of the sprint finish. "The whole day we rode so well until the last kilometres."

Cavendish chasing history

At the start in chilly and windy Antwerp, Mark Cavendish gained the most attention when lining up next to the MAS museum. With a fourth win in Schoten 204km away, the Manxman had the chance of becoming the sole record holder.

After rolling out of Antwerp, the peloton dealt with a headwind which blunted the initial average speed. Nine riders would form the early escape, comprised of Grégory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard), Matthew Brammeier and Mart Ojavee (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Jacobus Venter (MTN-Qhubeka), Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Stefano Borchi (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia), Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo Bank) and Koen Barbe (Crelan-Euphony).

After 50km of racing, echelons were formed in the peloton due to the crosswinds and several riders were involved in crashes with Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) and Bernard Eisel (Sky) being amongst the victims.

The front part of the peloton kept the pace high and eventually closed the gap to the nine leaders with approximately 85km remaining. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team was well-represented by seven riders in this front group of approximately 40 riders. Eventually a second and third part of the peloton bridged back up to the front and the pace dropped back down.

Three riders took advantage of this momentary cease-fire to attack: Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Matthew Brammeier (Champion System) and Stefano Borchi (Vini Fantini), the latter two men also present in the early move of nine riders.

The trio pushed out a lead of more than three minutes on the peloton but when reaching the three local laps of 16.5 kilometres each, it was clear the peloton was in total control. Just before hitting the penultimate lap, everything was back together in front.

Team Argos-Shimano, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Lotto Belisol were prominent at the front of the peloton when the final lap commenced. The Blanco team lost a valuable man with 14km to go when Graeme Brown flatted while Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Team Sky continued to set the pace.

Heading into the final kilometre Team Argos-Shimano and Lotto Belisol had dueling lead-out trains at the fore, but the organisation soon fractured creating a typically frantic finale in Schoten.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:41:00
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
12Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
13Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
17Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
18Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
19Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
20Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
21Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
22Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
26Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
27Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
29Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
31Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
32Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
33Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
34Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
35Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
36Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
38Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
39Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
41Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
42Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
43Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
44Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
46Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
48Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
51Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
52Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
53Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
54Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
55Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
57Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
58Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
59Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
61Joeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
62José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
63Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
64Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
65Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
66Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
67Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
68Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
70Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
71William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
72Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
73David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
74Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
75Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
76Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
79Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
80Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
81Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
82Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
83Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
84Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
85Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
86Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
87Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
88Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
89Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
91Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:24
93William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
94Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
95Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
96Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
99Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
101Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
103Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
104Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
105Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
107Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:33
108Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
109Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
110Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
111Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
112Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
113Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
114Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
115Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
116Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
120Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
121Gedimias Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
122Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
124Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
125Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
126Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
127Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
128Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
129Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
131Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
132Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
133Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
134Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
135Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
136Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
137John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
138Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:30
139Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
140Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:31
141Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
143Jéröme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:51
144Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:55
145Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
146Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
147Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
148Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
149Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
150Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:57
151Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
152Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
153Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
154Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
155Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:28
156Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
157Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
158Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
159Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
160Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
161Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
162Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
163Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
164Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
165Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
166Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNSMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
DNSStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndré Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFMatthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFChan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMartin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFBradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFValery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFLucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

