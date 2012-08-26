Eeckhout wins Schaal Sels
Solo victory for An Post-Sean Kelly rider over Bertilsson, Drucker
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4:37:12
|2
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
|0:00:12
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|4
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|Roman Maykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|André Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|11
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bofrost-Steria El.Czc
|14
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|15
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|17
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Steve Schets (Bel) Bofrost-Steria El.Czc
|19
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|22
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Bofrost-Steria El.Czc
|24
|Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
|25
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|26
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jason Christie (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|28
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|30
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|32
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|33
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|34
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|35
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|37
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|38
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|39
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|40
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|42
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
|43
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:16
|44
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:42
|45
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:47
|46
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|47
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:04
|DNF
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Budaragin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Jonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Scott Law (Aus) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Rutger Roelandts (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|DNF
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|DNF
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|DNF
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|DNF
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Rick Van Caldenborgh (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Bob Van De Hengel (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
|DNF
|Johan Broberg (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
|DNF
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
|DNF
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
|DNF
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
|DNF
|Giovanni De Merlier (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Andre Benoit (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Fabian Bruno (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Jannick Geisler (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Marius Jessenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Team Heizomat
