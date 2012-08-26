Trending

Eeckhout wins Schaal Sels

Solo victory for An Post-Sean Kelly rider over Bertilsson, Drucker

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4:37:12
2Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se0:00:12
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
4Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
6Roman Maykin (Rus) Rusvelo
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8André Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
11Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
12Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bofrost-Steria El.Czc
14Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
15Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
16James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
17Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Steve Schets (Bel) Bofrost-Steria El.Czc
19Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
22Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
23Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Bofrost-Steria El.Czc
24Henrik Abom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
25Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
26Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Jason Christie (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
28Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
30Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
32Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
33Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
34Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
35Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
37Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
38Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
39Antoine Duchesne (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
40Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
42Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
43Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:16
44Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:42
45Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam0:01:47
46Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
47Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:04
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFKin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Budaragin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFNikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFValery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFNikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFJonathan Patrick Mc Carty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFBjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFScott Law (Aus) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFJoren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRutger Roelandts (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
DNFFrancesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
DNFPieter Van Herck (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
DNFJens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
DNFHamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFRick Van Caldenborgh (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFSven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFTimothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFPhilippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFFabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFKévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
DNFKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFJerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFArnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFClinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFKun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFFlavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFBob Van De Hengel (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFJonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
DNFJohan Broberg (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
DNFJohan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
DNFMichael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
DNFEdwin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.Se
DNFGiovanni De Merlier (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFFrank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFJonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFAndre Benoit (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFFabian Bruno (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFRaphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFJannick Geisler (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFMarius Jessenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFChristopher Muche (Ger) Team Heizomat

