Pearce and Holloway top men's standings

Hammer sweeps women's events

Tyler Farrar throws in Garmin-Transitions teammate Christian Meier.

Tyler Farrar throws in Garmin-Transitions teammate Christian Meier.
(Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)
Tyler Farrar warms up in Burnaby.

Tyler Farrar warms up in Burnaby.
(Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)
Swiss champion Pascale Schnider.

Swiss champion Pascale Schnider.
(Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)
Daniel Holloway gives Tyler Farrar the look.

Daniel Holloway gives Tyler Farrar the look.
(Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)
Pascale Schnider made the long trip to Burnaby in search of UCI points.

Pascale Schnider made the long trip to Burnaby in search of UCI points.
(Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)
Many national champions made the trip to Burnaby, including Peanut Butter and Co's Cari Higgins.

Many national champions made the trip to Burnaby, including Peanut Butter and Co's Cari Higgins.
(Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)
World pursuit champion Sarah Hammer on the front.

World pursuit champion Sarah Hammer on the front.
(Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)
Current race leader Colby Pearce is no stranger to the 6-day format.

Current race leader Colby Pearce is no stranger to the 6-day format.
(Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)
Million time US national champion Jame Carney.

Million time US national champion Jame Carney.
(Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)

The American duo of Colby Pearce and Daniel Holloway lead the Saputo Burnaby 4 after the first day of racing. Pearce and Holloway won both Madisons and put at least one lap into their rivals en route to topping the leader board with 63 points.

Americans Jackie Simes and Bobby Lea hold second place, one lap down with 57 points. Canadians Svein Tuft and Zach Bell occupy third overall, also one lap down with 48 points.

World pursuit champion Sarah Hammer dominated the women's events with a clean sweep of all three races: the 50 lap Scratch, the 100 lap Points Race and the 50% Elimination to 10 lap Scratch Race. Hammer earned the maximum 60 points to lead the women's competition after the opening day of racing. Canada's Tara Whitten, the reigning world champion in both the points race and omnium, holds second with 48 points while Switzerland's Pascale Schnider is in third place overall with 42 points.

Elite Women - 50 lap Scratch Race
1Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH20pts
2Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club17-1lap
3Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top15
4Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland14
5Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY1213-2laps
6Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC12
7Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle11
8Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders10
9Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride9
10Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing8
DNFJennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
DNFRachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
DNFMorgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson

Elite Men - 125 lap 5x25 Madison
1Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo16pts
2Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood15
3Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions8
4Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman5
5Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic4
6Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT
7Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL
8Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental
9Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal2-1lap
10Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B5-3laps
11John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore-5laps

B Group - 60 lap 6 x 10 Points Race
1Trevor Pearson (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo9pts
2Bobby Unverzagt (USA) South Bay Wheelmen9
3John Livingstone (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo5
4Bryan Gallant (Can) Escape Velocity4
5Alex Northey (Can) Wedgewood Cycling4
6Emil Marcetta (Can) Glotman Simpson2
7Alex Pinnard (Can) VC Montréal Cycles Régis
8Aidan Caves (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club-8-1lap
9Mike Fellows (Can) Atomic Racing-12
10Zachary Renwick (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo-16
11Rob Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles-16
12Kevin Macdonald (Can) Steed Cycles-19
13Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson-20
14Darcy Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson-36-2laps
15Richard Machhein (Can) Local Ride-40
DNFRob Warren (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo-40

A Group - 50% Elimination to 10 lap Scratch Race
1Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club
2Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco
3Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS
4Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
5Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles
6Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
7Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
8Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol)
9Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
10David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson
11Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club
12Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal
13Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org

Elite Men Group 1 - 75 lap Scratch Race
1Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman20pts
2Zach Bell (Can) Haywood17
3Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo15
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions14
5Cody Campbell (Can) Continental13
6Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic12
7Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore11
8James Carney (USA) R&B10
9Kit Karzen (USA) RTL9
10Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT8
11Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal2

B Group - 40 lap Scratch Race
1Bobby Unverzagt (USA) South Bay Wheelmen20pts
2Aidan Caves (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club17
3Alex Pinnard (Can) VC Montréal Cycles Régis15
4Trevor Pearson (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo14
5Alex Northey (Can) Wedgewood Cycling13
6John Livingstone (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo12
7Emil Marcetta (Can) Glotman Simpson11
8Kevin Macdonald (Can) Steed Cycles10
9Richard Machhein (Can) Local Ride9
10Darcy Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson8
11Zachary Renwick (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo2
12Bryan Gallant (Can) Escape Velocity2
13Rob Warren (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo2
14Mike Fellows (Can) Atomic Racing2
15Rob Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles2
16Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson1

Elite Men Group 2 - Elimination Race
1Jason Allen (NZl) R&B20pts
2Colby Pearce (USA) Saputo17
3Cam Mackinnon (Can) BCIT14
4Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions12
5Jackie Simes (USA) Hayman15
6Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood13
7Colt Peterson (USA) RTL11
8Mark MacDonald (Can) Continental10
9Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Pedal9
10Ian Moir (USA) Trainer Mic8
11John Walsh (USA) Caps South Shore2

Elite Women - 100 lap 10 x 10 Points Race
1Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH90pts
2Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club37
3Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland36
4Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC29
5Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top21
6Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing20
7Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.14
8Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY1214
9Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride2
10Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride1
11Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle-14
DNFJenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders-20
DNFMorgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson-20

Elite Women - 50% Elimination to 10 lap Scratch Race
1Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH20pts
2Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.17
3Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top15
4Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club14
5Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland13
6Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride12
7Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY1211
8Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders10
9Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing9
10Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle8
11Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC2
12Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson2
13Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride2

Elite Men - 150 lap 6 x 25 Madison
1Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo16pts
2Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B7
3Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman17-1lap
4Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions14
5Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic5
6Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL4
7Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood3
8Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental-3laps
9Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT-4laps
10John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore-5laps
11Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal

Elite Men standings after day 1
1Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo63pts
2Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman57-1lap
3Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood48
4Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions46
5Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL24
6Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic24
7Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B42-3laps
8Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental25
9Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT22-4laps
10Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal12-6laps
11John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore13-10laps

Elite Women standings after day 1
1Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH60pts
2Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club48
3Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland42
4Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top43
5Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC28
6Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY1234
7Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing29
8Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride20
9Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle21
10Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.28
11Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders20
11Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride20
11Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson2

A Group standings after day 1
1Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club20pts
2Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco17
3Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS15
4Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo14
5Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles13
6Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal12
7Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution11
8Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol)10
9Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing9
10David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson8
11Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club2
12Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal2
13Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org2

B Group standings after day 1
1Bobby Unverzagt (USA) South Bay Wheelmen37pts
2Trevor Pearson (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo34
3John Livingstone (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo27
4Aidan Caves (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club27
5Alex Northey (Can) Wedgewood Cycling26
6Alex Pinnard (Can) VC Montréal Cycles Régis26
7Emil Marcetta (Can) Glotman Simpson23
8Bryan Gallant (Can) Escape Velocity16
9Kevin Macdonald (Can) Steed Cycles12
10Mike Fellows (Can) Atomic Racing11
11Richard Machhein (Can) Local Ride11
12Zachary Renwick (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo10
13Rob Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles4
14Darcy Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson4
15Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson3
16Rob Warren (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo2

