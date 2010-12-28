Pearce and Holloway top men's standings
Hammer sweeps women's events
The American duo of Colby Pearce and Daniel Holloway lead the Saputo Burnaby 4 after the first day of racing. Pearce and Holloway won both Madisons and put at least one lap into their rivals en route to topping the leader board with 63 points.
Americans Jackie Simes and Bobby Lea hold second place, one lap down with 57 points. Canadians Svein Tuft and Zach Bell occupy third overall, also one lap down with 48 points.
World pursuit champion Sarah Hammer dominated the women's events with a clean sweep of all three races: the 50 lap Scratch, the 100 lap Points Race and the 50% Elimination to 10 lap Scratch Race. Hammer earned the maximum 60 points to lead the women's competition after the opening day of racing. Canada's Tara Whitten, the reigning world champion in both the points race and omnium, holds second with 48 points while Switzerland's Pascale Schnider is in third place overall with 42 points.
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH
|20
|pts
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|17
|-1lap
|3
|Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top
|15
|4
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|5
|Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|13
|-2laps
|6
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC
|12
|7
|Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle
|11
|8
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|10
|9
|Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride
|9
|10
|Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing
|8
|DNF
|Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|DNF
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
|DNF
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson
|1
|Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo
|16
|pts
|2
|Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood
|15
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|4
|Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman
|5
|5
|Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic
|4
|6
|Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT
|7
|Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL
|8
|Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal
|2
|-1lap
|10
|Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B
|5
|-3laps
|11
|John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore
|-5laps
|1
|Trevor Pearson (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|9
|pts
|2
|Bobby Unverzagt (USA) South Bay Wheelmen
|9
|3
|John Livingstone (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|5
|4
|Bryan Gallant (Can) Escape Velocity
|4
|5
|Alex Northey (Can) Wedgewood Cycling
|4
|6
|Emil Marcetta (Can) Glotman Simpson
|2
|7
|Alex Pinnard (Can) VC Montréal Cycles Régis
|8
|Aidan Caves (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club
|-8
|-1lap
|9
|Mike Fellows (Can) Atomic Racing
|-12
|10
|Zachary Renwick (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|-16
|11
|Rob Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles
|-16
|12
|Kevin Macdonald (Can) Steed Cycles
|-19
|13
|Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson
|-20
|14
|Darcy Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson
|-36
|-2laps
|15
|Richard Machhein (Can) Local Ride
|-40
|DNF
|Rob Warren (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|-40
|1
|Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club
|2
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco
|3
|Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS
|4
|Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|5
|Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles
|6
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|7
|Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
|8
|Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol)
|9
|Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|10
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson
|11
|Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club
|12
|Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal
|13
|Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org
|1
|Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman
|20
|pts
|2
|Zach Bell (Can) Haywood
|17
|3
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo
|15
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|14
|5
|Cody Campbell (Can) Continental
|13
|6
|Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic
|12
|7
|Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore
|11
|8
|James Carney (USA) R&B
|10
|9
|Kit Karzen (USA) RTL
|9
|10
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT
|8
|11
|Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal
|2
|1
|Bobby Unverzagt (USA) South Bay Wheelmen
|20
|pts
|2
|Aidan Caves (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club
|17
|3
|Alex Pinnard (Can) VC Montréal Cycles Régis
|15
|4
|Trevor Pearson (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|14
|5
|Alex Northey (Can) Wedgewood Cycling
|13
|6
|John Livingstone (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|12
|7
|Emil Marcetta (Can) Glotman Simpson
|11
|8
|Kevin Macdonald (Can) Steed Cycles
|10
|9
|Richard Machhein (Can) Local Ride
|9
|10
|Darcy Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson
|8
|11
|Zachary Renwick (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|2
|12
|Bryan Gallant (Can) Escape Velocity
|2
|13
|Rob Warren (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|2
|14
|Mike Fellows (Can) Atomic Racing
|2
|15
|Rob Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles
|2
|16
|Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson
|1
|1
|Jason Allen (NZl) R&B
|20
|pts
|2
|Colby Pearce (USA) Saputo
|17
|3
|Cam Mackinnon (Can) BCIT
|14
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|12
|5
|Jackie Simes (USA) Hayman
|15
|6
|Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood
|13
|7
|Colt Peterson (USA) RTL
|11
|8
|Mark MacDonald (Can) Continental
|10
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Pedal
|9
|10
|Ian Moir (USA) Trainer Mic
|8
|11
|John Walsh (USA) Caps South Shore
|2
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH
|90
|pts
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|37
|3
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|36
|4
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC
|29
|5
|Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top
|21
|6
|Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing
|20
|7
|Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|14
|8
|Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|14
|9
|Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride
|2
|10
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
|1
|11
|Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle
|-14
|DNF
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|-20
|DNF
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson
|-20
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH
|20
|pts
|2
|Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|17
|3
|Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top
|15
|4
|Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|14
|5
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|6
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
|12
|7
|Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|11
|8
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|10
|9
|Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing
|9
|10
|Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle
|8
|11
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC
|2
|12
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson
|2
|13
|Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride
|2
|1
|Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo
|16
|pts
|2
|Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B
|7
|3
|Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman
|17
|-1lap
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|14
|5
|Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic
|5
|6
|Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL
|4
|7
|Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood
|3
|8
|Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental
|-3laps
|9
|Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT
|-4laps
|10
|John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore
|-5laps
|11
|Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal
|1
|Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo
|63
|pts
|2
|Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman
|57
|-1lap
|3
|Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood
|48
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|46
|5
|Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL
|24
|6
|Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic
|24
|7
|Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B
|42
|-3laps
|8
|Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental
|25
|9
|Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT
|22
|-4laps
|10
|Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal
|12
|-6laps
|11
|John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore
|13
|-10laps
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH
|60
|pts
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|48
|3
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|42
|4
|Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top
|43
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC
|28
|6
|Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|34
|7
|Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing
|29
|8
|Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride
|20
|9
|Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle
|21
|10
|Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|28
|11
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|20
|11
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
|20
|11
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson
|2
|1
|Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club
|20
|pts
|2
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco
|17
|3
|Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS
|15
|4
|Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|14
|5
|Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles
|13
|6
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|12
|7
|Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
|11
|8
|Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol)
|10
|9
|Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|9
|10
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson
|8
|11
|Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club
|2
|12
|Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal
|2
|13
|Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org
|2
|1
|Bobby Unverzagt (USA) South Bay Wheelmen
|37
|pts
|2
|Trevor Pearson (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|34
|3
|John Livingstone (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|27
|4
|Aidan Caves (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club
|27
|5
|Alex Northey (Can) Wedgewood Cycling
|26
|6
|Alex Pinnard (Can) VC Montréal Cycles Régis
|26
|7
|Emil Marcetta (Can) Glotman Simpson
|23
|8
|Bryan Gallant (Can) Escape Velocity
|16
|9
|Kevin Macdonald (Can) Steed Cycles
|12
|10
|Mike Fellows (Can) Atomic Racing
|11
|11
|Richard Machhein (Can) Local Ride
|11
|12
|Zachary Renwick (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|10
|13
|Rob Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles
|4
|14
|Darcy Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson
|4
|15
|Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson
|3
|16
|Rob Warren (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|2
