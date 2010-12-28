Image 1 of 9 Tyler Farrar throws in Garmin-Transitions teammate Christian Meier. (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 2 of 9 Tyler Farrar warms up in Burnaby. (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 3 of 9 Swiss champion Pascale Schnider. (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 4 of 9 Daniel Holloway gives Tyler Farrar the look. (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 5 of 9 Pascale Schnider made the long trip to Burnaby in search of UCI points. (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 6 of 9 Many national champions made the trip to Burnaby, including Peanut Butter and Co's Cari Higgins. (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 7 of 9 World pursuit champion Sarah Hammer on the front. (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 8 of 9 Current race leader Colby Pearce is no stranger to the 6-day format. (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 9 of 9 Million time US national champion Jame Carney. (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo)

The American duo of Colby Pearce and Daniel Holloway lead the Saputo Burnaby 4 after the first day of racing. Pearce and Holloway won both Madisons and put at least one lap into their rivals en route to topping the leader board with 63 points.

Americans Jackie Simes and Bobby Lea hold second place, one lap down with 57 points. Canadians Svein Tuft and Zach Bell occupy third overall, also one lap down with 48 points.

World pursuit champion Sarah Hammer dominated the women's events with a clean sweep of all three races: the 50 lap Scratch, the 100 lap Points Race and the 50% Elimination to 10 lap Scratch Race. Hammer earned the maximum 60 points to lead the women's competition after the opening day of racing. Canada's Tara Whitten, the reigning world champion in both the points race and omnium, holds second with 48 points while Switzerland's Pascale Schnider is in third place overall with 42 points.

Elite Women - 50 lap Scratch Race 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH 20 pts 2 Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club 17 -1lap 3 Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top 15 4 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 14 5 Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 13 -2laps 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC 12 7 Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle 11 8 Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders 10 9 Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride 9 10 Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing 8 DNF Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. DNF Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride DNF Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson

Elite Men - 125 lap 5x25 Madison 1 Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo 16 pts 2 Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood 15 3 Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 8 4 Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman 5 5 Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic 4 6 Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT 7 Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL 8 Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental 9 Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal 2 -1lap 10 Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B 5 -3laps 11 John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore -5laps

B Group - 60 lap 6 x 10 Points Race 1 Trevor Pearson (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 9 pts 2 Bobby Unverzagt (USA) South Bay Wheelmen 9 3 John Livingstone (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 5 4 Bryan Gallant (Can) Escape Velocity 4 5 Alex Northey (Can) Wedgewood Cycling 4 6 Emil Marcetta (Can) Glotman Simpson 2 7 Alex Pinnard (Can) VC Montréal Cycles Régis 8 Aidan Caves (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club -8 -1lap 9 Mike Fellows (Can) Atomic Racing -12 10 Zachary Renwick (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo -16 11 Rob Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles -16 12 Kevin Macdonald (Can) Steed Cycles -19 13 Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson -20 14 Darcy Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson -36 -2laps 15 Richard Machhein (Can) Local Ride -40 DNF Rob Warren (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo -40

A Group - 50% Elimination to 10 lap Scratch Race 1 Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club 2 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco 3 Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS 4 Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 5 Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles 6 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal 7 Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution 8 Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol) 9 Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing 10 David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson 11 Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club 12 Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal 13 Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org

Elite Men Group 1 - 75 lap Scratch Race 1 Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman 20 pts 2 Zach Bell (Can) Haywood 17 3 Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo 15 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 14 5 Cody Campbell (Can) Continental 13 6 Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic 12 7 Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore 11 8 James Carney (USA) R&B 10 9 Kit Karzen (USA) RTL 9 10 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT 8 11 Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal 2

B Group - 40 lap Scratch Race 1 Bobby Unverzagt (USA) South Bay Wheelmen 20 pts 2 Aidan Caves (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club 17 3 Alex Pinnard (Can) VC Montréal Cycles Régis 15 4 Trevor Pearson (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 14 5 Alex Northey (Can) Wedgewood Cycling 13 6 John Livingstone (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 12 7 Emil Marcetta (Can) Glotman Simpson 11 8 Kevin Macdonald (Can) Steed Cycles 10 9 Richard Machhein (Can) Local Ride 9 10 Darcy Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson 8 11 Zachary Renwick (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 2 12 Bryan Gallant (Can) Escape Velocity 2 13 Rob Warren (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 2 14 Mike Fellows (Can) Atomic Racing 2 15 Rob Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles 2 16 Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson 1

Elite Men Group 2 - Elimination Race 1 Jason Allen (NZl) R&B 20 pts 2 Colby Pearce (USA) Saputo 17 3 Cam Mackinnon (Can) BCIT 14 4 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 12 5 Jackie Simes (USA) Hayman 15 6 Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood 13 7 Colt Peterson (USA) RTL 11 8 Mark MacDonald (Can) Continental 10 9 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Pedal 9 10 Ian Moir (USA) Trainer Mic 8 11 John Walsh (USA) Caps South Shore 2

Elite Women - 100 lap 10 x 10 Points Race 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH 90 pts 2 Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club 37 3 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 36 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC 29 5 Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top 21 6 Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing 20 7 Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 14 8 Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 14 9 Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride 2 10 Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride 1 11 Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle -14 DNF Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders -20 DNF Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson -20

Elite Women - 50% Elimination to 10 lap Scratch Race 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH 20 pts 2 Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 17 3 Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top 15 4 Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club 14 5 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 13 6 Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride 12 7 Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 11 8 Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders 10 9 Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing 9 10 Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle 8 11 Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC 2 12 Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson 2 13 Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride 2

Elite Men - 150 lap 6 x 25 Madison 1 Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo 16 pts 2 Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B 7 3 Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman 17 -1lap 4 Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 14 5 Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic 5 6 Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL 4 7 Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood 3 8 Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental -3laps 9 Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT -4laps 10 John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore -5laps 11 Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal

Elite Men standings after day 1 1 Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo 63 pts 2 Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman 57 -1lap 3 Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood 48 4 Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 46 5 Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL 24 6 Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic 24 7 Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B 42 -3laps 8 Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental 25 9 Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT 22 -4laps 10 Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal 12 -6laps 11 John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore 13 -10laps

Elite Women standings after day 1 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH 60 pts 2 Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club 48 3 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 42 4 Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top 43 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC 28 6 Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 34 7 Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing 29 8 Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride 20 9 Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle 21 10 Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 28 11 Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders 20 11 Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride 20 11 Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson 2

A Group standings after day 1 1 Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club 20 pts 2 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco 17 3 Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS 15 4 Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 14 5 Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles 13 6 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal 12 7 Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution 11 8 Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol) 10 9 Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing 9 10 David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson 8 11 Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club 2 12 Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal 2 13 Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org 2