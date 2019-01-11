Trending

Amanda Spratt wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Kennedy second, Doebel-Hickok third, while Spratt takes overall lead

Image 1 of 30

Amanda Spratt savours her stage victory

Amanda Spratt savours her stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 30

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under on Mengler Hill

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under on Mengler Hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 30

The uphill finish was tough

The uphill finish was tough
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 30

The stage headed out into the South Australia vineyards

The stage headed out into the South Australia vineyards
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 30

The peloton enjoys a moment of shade

The peloton enjoys a moment of shade
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 30

The break go clear

The break go clear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 30

Mitchelton-Scott lead the chase of the break

Mitchelton-Scott lead the chase of the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 30

Letizia Paternoster with her Trek-Segafredo teammates

Letizia Paternoster with her Trek-Segafredo teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 30

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) hits the line

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) hits the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 30

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) in the leader's ochre jersey

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) in the leader's ochre jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 30

Blue skies over South Australia

Blue skies over South Australia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 30

Trek-Segafredo again rode aggressively on stage 2

Trek-Segafredo again rode aggressively on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 30

The riders raced in high temperatures and blue skies

The riders raced in high temperatures and blue skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 30

The stage was again on rolling roads

The stage was again on rolling roads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 30

Amanda Spratt goes on the attack with teammate Lucy Kennedy

Amanda Spratt goes on the attack with teammate Lucy Kennedy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 30

Amanda Spratt goes clear

Amanda Spratt goes clear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 30

Trek-Segafredo up the pace

Trek-Segafredo up the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 30

Watch out for the spiny Echidnas

Watch out for the spiny Echidnas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 30

The break had little chance of staying away

The break had little chance of staying away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 30

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 30

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 30

It was hot out there

It was hot out there
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 30

Mitchelton-Scott lead the chase

Mitchelton-Scott lead the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 30

The stage 2 podium (l-r): Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling), Amanda Spratt and Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)

The stage 2 podium (l-r): Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling), Amanda Spratt and Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 30

Amanda Spratt with Mitchelton-Scott teammate Lucy Kennedy

Amanda Spratt with Mitchelton-Scott teammate Lucy Kennedy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 30

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) pulls on the race leader's ochre jersey

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) pulls on the race leader's ochre jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 30

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) was all smiles in the ochre leader's jersey

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) was all smiles in the ochre leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 30

Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) finished third

Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) finished third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 30

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes second on stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes second on stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 30

Mitchelton-Scott teammate Amanda Spratt and Lucy Kennedy celebrate their 1-2 on stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Mitchelton-Scott teammate Amanda Spratt and Lucy Kennedy celebrate their 1-2 on stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Amanda Spratt won stage 2 of the 2019 Santos Women's Tour Down Under on Friday afternoon after breaking away on the day's final climb up Mengler Hill. Her Mitchelton-Scott teammate Lucy Kennedy took second place on the stage, with Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) taking third.

Related Articles

Spratt: Silver feels like a victory at World Championships

Spratt renews with Mitchelton-Scott through 2020

Spratt focused on Women's Tour Down Under defence

Spratt: I know where the opportunities are at the Women's Tour Down Under

"It is a race I have targeted the whole off season. This was my main goal for January, so it feels great," said Spratt who finished third on the Mengler Hill stage a year ago.

"The team rode incredible today and we really had a good plan and they made my life easy until the bottom of the final climb, and then Lucy [Kennedy] was there and I could attack and get a lot of time for the GC."

After a fast start out of Nuriootpa for the 116.7-kilometre stage to Mengler Hill, Deborah Paine (New Zealand National Team) who claimed silver at the New Zealand Road National Championships was joined by Australian criterium champion Rebecca Wiasak (UniSA-Australia) in the first break of the race so far, which formed just before the 30-kilometre point.

After the bunch was initially hesitant to let the break go with several chasing groups attempting to bridge, the two riders were allowed to ride away and hoovered up the sprint and mountain points along the way.

Having reached a maximum of three-and-a-half minutes, and with the two leaders still holding a three-minute advantage with 30 kilometres go, the peloton really swung into action, led by Spratt's Mitchelton-Scott team.

"We were pretty confident we could bring that back as we knew the time had been coming down as soon as the pressure was put on by the peloton. We were confident that it was such a hard day with the heat as well, so we knew that would really take it out of them."

With the combination of heat and a long day off the front hitting the legs of Paine and Wiasak, the peloton was able to quickly reduce the advantage, with the gap falling rapidly to less than 30 seconds as they hit 10 kilometres remaining.

The fast pace saw the size of the peloton shrink with less than 40 riders remaining as the charge towards Mengler Hill hit full swing. Spratt, having been set up perfectly by her team, was the first to make her move, quickly distancing the reduced group to forge on solo to the win. Kennedy crossed the line second, 39 seconds behind, and Doebel-Hickok grabbed the final podium spot a further six seconds back.

Spratt, who is chasing a third consecutive title, now holds a strong lead in the general classification, and with her closest rival a teammate, Mitchelton-Scott are in a strong position. But with a tough finish in Stirling on Saturday's third stage, Spratt is wary, and knows the situation could still change.

"Yeah – it is a great position to be in, but we know that tomorrow is not an easy day either, so we will have to go home and recover well and battle tomorrow."

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the ZipTrack sprint classification, while Nadia Quagliotto (Ale Cipollini) hold a four point lead in the Subaru Queen of the Mountains. A fifth place finish on the stage has seen rising Australian star Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing) jump in to the white SouthAustralia.com best young rider's jersey.

The race continues on Saturday with a 104.5-kilometre road stage between Nairne and Stirling.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3:13:20
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:39
3Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:45
4Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:00:50
5Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:00:53
6Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:01
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:01:10
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
9Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:13
10Emily Roper (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:01:16
11Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:51
12Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:53
14Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:01:59
15Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelto-Scott0:02:24
16Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink0:02:30
17Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:32
18Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
19Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:02:36
20Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:02:53
21Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:02:55
22Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:02:56
23Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:02:57
24Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
25Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:03:11
26Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
27Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:22
28Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
29Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:03:36
30Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
31Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
32Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
33Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:03:46
34Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:50
35Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:04
36Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
37Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
38Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:04:11
39Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:04:25
40Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:29
41Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:04:39
42Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team0:04:45
43Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico0:05:34
44Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:05:35
45Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:05:37
46Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:05:54
47Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
48Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:06:29
49Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
50Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:31
51Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:40
52Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
53Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:02
54Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:27
55Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
56Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:07:51
57Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
58Anya Louw (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
59Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:07:57
60Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:08:24
61Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:08:26
62Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia0:08:43
63Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:08:49
64Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
65Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:09:09
66Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:09:28
67Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:09:33
68Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
69Josie Talbot (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
70Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:10:30
71Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
72Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
73Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:38
74Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:13:35
75Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink0:14:03
76Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:46
77Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:17:35
78Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
79Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink0:18:09
80Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:19:21
81Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:20:03
82Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:21:30
83Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
84Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:22:37
DNFJade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
DNFSummer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling

General classification after stage 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott6:23:38
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:43
3Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:51
4Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:01:00
5Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:03
6Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:11
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:01:20
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
9Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:23
10Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:01:46
11Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:02:01
12Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:03
14Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:02:09
15Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:02:34
16Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink0:02:40
17Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:02:42
18Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
19Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:02:46
20Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:03:03
21Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:03:05
22Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:03:06
23Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:03:07
24Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
25Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:03:21
26Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:32
27Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
28Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:03:42
29Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott0:03:46
30Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
31Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
32Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:03:56
33Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:04
34Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:11
35Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:04:14
36Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
37Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:21
38Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:04:35
39Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:39
40Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:04:49
41Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team0:04:55
42Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico0:05:44
43Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:05:45
44Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:05:47
45Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:06:04
46Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
47Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:06:35
48Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:06:36
49Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:06:39
50Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:06:41
51Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:06:50
52Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:07:12
53Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:37
54Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
55Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv0:08:01
56Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
57Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
58Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:08:07
59Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:08:34
60Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:08:36
61Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:08:47
62Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:08:59
63Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
64Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico0:09:19
65Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki0:09:38
66Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia0:09:43
67Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
68Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
69Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:10:35
70Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink0:10:40
71Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
72Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico0:12:27
73Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:48
74Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:13:45
75Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink0:14:12
76Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:56
77Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:17:45
78Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
79Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink0:18:19
80Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:19:31
81Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:20:32
82Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport0:21:40
83Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
84Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:22:47

Latest on Cyclingnews