Amanda Spratt wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under
Kennedy second, Doebel-Hickok third, while Spratt takes overall lead
Amanda Spratt won stage 2 of the 2019 Santos Women's Tour Down Under on Friday afternoon after breaking away on the day's final climb up Mengler Hill. Her Mitchelton-Scott teammate Lucy Kennedy took second place on the stage, with Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) taking third.
"It is a race I have targeted the whole off season. This was my main goal for January, so it feels great," said Spratt who finished third on the Mengler Hill stage a year ago.
"The team rode incredible today and we really had a good plan and they made my life easy until the bottom of the final climb, and then Lucy [Kennedy] was there and I could attack and get a lot of time for the GC."
After a fast start out of Nuriootpa for the 116.7-kilometre stage to Mengler Hill, Deborah Paine (New Zealand National Team) who claimed silver at the New Zealand Road National Championships was joined by Australian criterium champion Rebecca Wiasak (UniSA-Australia) in the first break of the race so far, which formed just before the 30-kilometre point.
After the bunch was initially hesitant to let the break go with several chasing groups attempting to bridge, the two riders were allowed to ride away and hoovered up the sprint and mountain points along the way.
Having reached a maximum of three-and-a-half minutes, and with the two leaders still holding a three-minute advantage with 30 kilometres go, the peloton really swung into action, led by Spratt's Mitchelton-Scott team.
"We were pretty confident we could bring that back as we knew the time had been coming down as soon as the pressure was put on by the peloton. We were confident that it was such a hard day with the heat as well, so we knew that would really take it out of them."
With the combination of heat and a long day off the front hitting the legs of Paine and Wiasak, the peloton was able to quickly reduce the advantage, with the gap falling rapidly to less than 30 seconds as they hit 10 kilometres remaining.
The fast pace saw the size of the peloton shrink with less than 40 riders remaining as the charge towards Mengler Hill hit full swing. Spratt, having been set up perfectly by her team, was the first to make her move, quickly distancing the reduced group to forge on solo to the win. Kennedy crossed the line second, 39 seconds behind, and Doebel-Hickok grabbed the final podium spot a further six seconds back.
Spratt, who is chasing a third consecutive title, now holds a strong lead in the general classification, and with her closest rival a teammate, Mitchelton-Scott are in a strong position. But with a tough finish in Stirling on Saturday's third stage, Spratt is wary, and knows the situation could still change.
"Yeah – it is a great position to be in, but we know that tomorrow is not an easy day either, so we will have to go home and recover well and battle tomorrow."
Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the ZipTrack sprint classification, while Nadia Quagliotto (Ale Cipollini) hold a four point lead in the Subaru Queen of the Mountains. A fifth place finish on the stage has seen rising Australian star Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing) jump in to the white SouthAustralia.com best young rider's jersey.
The race continues on Saturday with a 104.5-kilometre road stage between Nairne and Stirling.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:13:20
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:39
|3
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:45
|4
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:00:50
|5
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:53
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:01
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:01:10
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:13
|10
|Emily Roper (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:01:16
|11
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:51
|12
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:53
|14
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:59
|15
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelto-Scott
|0:02:24
|16
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|0:02:30
|17
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:32
|18
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|19
|Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:02:36
|20
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:53
|21
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:02:55
|22
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:02:56
|23
|Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:02:57
|24
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|25
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:03:11
|26
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|27
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:22
|28
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|29
|Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:03:36
|30
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|31
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|32
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:46
|34
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:50
|35
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:04
|36
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|37
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:11
|39
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:04:25
|40
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:29
|41
|Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:04:39
|42
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:45
|43
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|0:05:34
|44
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:05:35
|45
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:37
|46
|Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:05:54
|47
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|48
|Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:06:29
|49
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|50
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:31
|51
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:40
|52
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|53
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:07:02
|54
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:27
|55
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|56
|Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:07:51
|57
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|58
|Anya Louw (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|59
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:57
|60
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:08:24
|61
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:08:26
|62
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|0:08:43
|63
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:08:49
|64
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|65
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|0:09:09
|66
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:09:28
|67
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:09:33
|68
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|69
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
|70
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:10:30
|71
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|72
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
|73
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:38
|74
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:13:35
|75
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
|0:14:03
|76
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:15:46
|77
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:17:35
|78
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|79
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|0:18:09
|80
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:19:21
|81
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:20:03
|82
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:21:30
|83
|Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|84
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:22:37
|DNF
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Summer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
General classification after stage 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|6:23:38
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:43
|3
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:51
|4
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:01:00
|5
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:03
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:11
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:01:20
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:23
|10
|Emily Roper (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:01:46
|11
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:02:01
|12
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:03
|14
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:09
|15
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:34
|16
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|0:02:40
|17
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:02:42
|18
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:02:46
|20
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:03:03
|21
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:05
|22
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:03:06
|23
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:03:07
|24
|Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|25
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:03:21
|26
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:32
|27
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|28
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:03:42
|29
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|0:03:46
|30
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|31
|Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|32
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:56
|33
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:04
|34
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:11
|35
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:14
|36
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:21
|38
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:04:35
|39
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:39
|40
|Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:04:49
|41
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:55
|42
|Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|0:05:44
|43
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:05:45
|44
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:47
|45
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:06:04
|46
|Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|47
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:06:35
|48
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:06:36
|49
|Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:06:39
|50
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:06:41
|51
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:06:50
|52
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:07:12
|53
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:37
|54
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|55
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|0:08:01
|56
|Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|57
|Anya Louw (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|58
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:07
|59
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:08:34
|60
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:08:36
|61
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:08:47
|62
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:08:59
|63
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|64
|Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|0:09:19
|65
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki
|0:09:38
|66
|Josie Talbot (Aus) Team Unisa-Australia
|0:09:43
|67
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|68
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|69
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:10:35
|70
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
|0:10:40
|71
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|72
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|0:12:27
|73
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:48
|74
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:13:45
|75
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
|0:14:12
|76
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:15:56
|77
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:17:45
|78
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|79
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|0:18:19
|80
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:19:31
|81
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:20:32
|82
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|0:21:40
|83
|Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|84
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:22:47
