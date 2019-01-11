Image 1 of 30 Amanda Spratt savours her stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 30 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under on Mengler Hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 30 The uphill finish was tough (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 30 The stage headed out into the South Australia vineyards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 30 The peloton enjoys a moment of shade (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 30 The break go clear (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 30 Mitchelton-Scott lead the chase of the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 30 Letizia Paternoster with her Trek-Segafredo teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 30 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) hits the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 30 Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) in the leader's ochre jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 30 Blue skies over South Australia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 30 Trek-Segafredo again rode aggressively on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 30 The riders raced in high temperatures and blue skies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 30 The stage was again on rolling roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 30 Amanda Spratt goes on the attack with teammate Lucy Kennedy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 30 Amanda Spratt goes clear (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 30 Trek-Segafredo up the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 30 Watch out for the spiny Echidnas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 30 The break had little chance of staying away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 20 of 30 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 21 of 30 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 22 of 30 It was hot out there (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 23 of 30 Mitchelton-Scott lead the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 24 of 30 The stage 2 podium (l-r): Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling), Amanda Spratt and Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 25 of 30 Amanda Spratt with Mitchelton-Scott teammate Lucy Kennedy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 26 of 30 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) pulls on the race leader's ochre jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 27 of 30 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) was all smiles in the ochre leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 28 of 30 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) finished third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 29 of 30 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes second on stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 30 of 30 Mitchelton-Scott teammate Amanda Spratt and Lucy Kennedy celebrate their 1-2 on stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Amanda Spratt won stage 2 of the 2019 Santos Women's Tour Down Under on Friday afternoon after breaking away on the day's final climb up Mengler Hill. Her Mitchelton-Scott teammate Lucy Kennedy took second place on the stage, with Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) taking third.

"It is a race I have targeted the whole off season. This was my main goal for January, so it feels great," said Spratt who finished third on the Mengler Hill stage a year ago.

"The team rode incredible today and we really had a good plan and they made my life easy until the bottom of the final climb, and then Lucy [Kennedy] was there and I could attack and get a lot of time for the GC."

After a fast start out of Nuriootpa for the 116.7-kilometre stage to Mengler Hill, Deborah Paine (New Zealand National Team) who claimed silver at the New Zealand Road National Championships was joined by Australian criterium champion Rebecca Wiasak (UniSA-Australia) in the first break of the race so far, which formed just before the 30-kilometre point.

After the bunch was initially hesitant to let the break go with several chasing groups attempting to bridge, the two riders were allowed to ride away and hoovered up the sprint and mountain points along the way.

Having reached a maximum of three-and-a-half minutes, and with the two leaders still holding a three-minute advantage with 30 kilometres go, the peloton really swung into action, led by Spratt's Mitchelton-Scott team.

"We were pretty confident we could bring that back as we knew the time had been coming down as soon as the pressure was put on by the peloton. We were confident that it was such a hard day with the heat as well, so we knew that would really take it out of them."

With the combination of heat and a long day off the front hitting the legs of Paine and Wiasak, the peloton was able to quickly reduce the advantage, with the gap falling rapidly to less than 30 seconds as they hit 10 kilometres remaining.

The fast pace saw the size of the peloton shrink with less than 40 riders remaining as the charge towards Mengler Hill hit full swing. Spratt, having been set up perfectly by her team, was the first to make her move, quickly distancing the reduced group to forge on solo to the win. Kennedy crossed the line second, 39 seconds behind, and Doebel-Hickok grabbed the final podium spot a further six seconds back.

Spratt, who is chasing a third consecutive title, now holds a strong lead in the general classification, and with her closest rival a teammate, Mitchelton-Scott are in a strong position. But with a tough finish in Stirling on Saturday's third stage, Spratt is wary, and knows the situation could still change.

"Yeah – it is a great position to be in, but we know that tomorrow is not an easy day either, so we will have to go home and recover well and battle tomorrow."

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the ZipTrack sprint classification, while Nadia Quagliotto (Ale Cipollini) hold a four point lead in the Subaru Queen of the Mountains. A fifth place finish on the stage has seen rising Australian star Jaime Gunning (Specialized Women's Racing) jump in to the white SouthAustralia.com best young rider's jersey.

The race continues on Saturday with a 104.5-kilometre road stage between Nairne and Stirling.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:13:20 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:39 3 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:45 4 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:00:50 5 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:53 6 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:01 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:01:10 8 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 9 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:01:13 10 Emily Roper (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:01:16 11 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:51 12 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:53 14 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:01:59 15 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelto-Scott 0:02:24 16 Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink 0:02:30 17 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:32 18 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 19 Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:02:36 20 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:02:53 21 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:02:55 22 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:02:56 23 Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:02:57 24 Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 25 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:03:11 26 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 27 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:22 28 Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 29 Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:03:36 30 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 31 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 32 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:03:46 34 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:50 35 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:04 36 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 37 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:04:11 39 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:04:25 40 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:29 41 Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:04:39 42 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team 0:04:45 43 Paola Andrea Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Swapit Agolico 0:05:34 44 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:05:35 45 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:05:37 46 Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:05:54 47 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 48 Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:06:29 49 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 50 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:31 51 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:40 52 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 53 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:07:02 54 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:07:27 55 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 56 Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:07:51 57 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 58 Anya Louw (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 59 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:57 60 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:08:24 61 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:08:26 62 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 0:08:43 63 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:08:49 64 Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 65 Maria Jose Vargas Barrientos (CRc) Swapit Agolico 0:09:09 66 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto Stepfwd Kom p/b Suzuki 0:09:28 67 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:09:33 68 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 69 Josie Talbot (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia 70 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:10:30 71 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 72 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink 73 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:38 74 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 0:13:35 75 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink 0:14:03 76 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:15:46 77 Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:17:35 78 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 79 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink 0:18:09 80 Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:19:21 81 Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:20:03 82 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 0:21:30 83 Daniela Da Conceica Alexandre Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport 84 Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:22:37 DNF Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade DNF Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink DNF Summer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling

General classification after stage 2