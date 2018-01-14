Consecutive overall Santos Women's Tour wins for Spratt
Hosking wins final stage in Adelaide
Australian Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) unleashed her powerful sprint to claim victory in front of a huge crowd on the final stage of the 2018 Santos Women’s Tour. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) made it back-to-back overall victories after surviving a mid-race crash to cross the line safely.
"It is always nice to get the first win ticked off and then hopefully they just come rolling in like a snowball," Hosking said immediately after the race.
"I’m really glad I could get the win in one of the stages of the tour. I came in knowing I had unreal form and it was disappointing on the first stage I knew I wasn’t slower than any of the girls it was just the positioning that let me down.
"So then to come out again today in what is arguably an easier race and win it shows I am just as fast."
Alongside the majority of her team, Hosking was involved in a big crash mid-race, and while not impacting her during the race, she was feeling the impact after.
"I don’t feel okay, no. I’m starting to feel everything now. My back is super sore and a cork in my leg.
"I went down hard. I think I flipped. I hope someone got it on video as it would have been spectacular," a smiling Hosking added.
For Spratt it was back-to-back victories following an impressive display in a race she had placed as her early season target.
"I'm really, really happy - I'm so proud of the team this week," said a delighted Spratt. "We've gone up a level, in terms of the way we're working together."
"Certainly this is something I was targeting and I'm really happy to pull it off for the team."
Admittedly shaken by the crash Spratt’s teammates including the coolheaded Annamiek Van Vleuten didn’t allow her to panic.
"It was quite stressful out there. It wasn't ideal, but the team didn't panic - I think I panicked more than anyone else," Spratt said of the crash.
"[Jessica Allen, and [Annemiek] van Vleuten stopped. She was trying to calm me down, everyone around me was really calm, so that helped," Spratt explained. "I'm sore, I have some skin off, but I'm alright."
After two rainy days the peloton was treated to a traditional Adelaide summer with the sun shining down on the field for the late afternoon criterium.
Carlee Taylor (Holden Team Gusto Racing) was the first to attack in her farewell race with the for Adelaide local leading the race in the opening laps.
The fight for the green jersey was on from the gun with Katrin Garfoot (UniSA Australia) grabbing five points at the first intermediate sprint after four laps drawing her level with Spratt.
Ahead of The second sprint, as teams were fighting for position a crash spiralled across the road with more than 20 riders going down, including Spratt. A neutral lap for riders impacted by the crash allowed the race to regroup at the half way point. The next two sprints were a repeat of the first two with Garfoot taking both.
In the final laps the teams of TIS Racing Team, Ale Cipollini, Mitchelton Scott and Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank were present at the front looking to set up their sprinters. It was the yellow jerseys of Ale Cipollini who had the prime position dropping Hosking off as she jumped on the wheel of Van Vleuten before starting her charge to the final.
Grace Anderson gave the Vantage New Zealand National Team something to take home as she sealed the young rider classification. Spratt took the mountains, Garfoot the sprints and Mitchelton Scott the team classification.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|1:07:29
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|4
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|5
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|6
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|11
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|13
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
|14
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|15
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|16
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|17
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|18
|Alex Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|20
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|21
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|22
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|23
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|24
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|25
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|26
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|27
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|28
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|29
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|30
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|31
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|32
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|33
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|34
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|35
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|36
|Christel Van Loo (Ned) Maaslandster International
|37
|Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
|38
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
|39
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|40
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|41
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|42
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|43
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|44
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|45
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|46
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|47
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|48
|Rylee Mcmullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|49
|Holly Marie Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|50
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|51
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals
|52
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|53
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|54
|Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|55
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|56
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|57
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|58
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|59
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|60
|Scotti Lechuga-Wilborne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|61
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals
|62
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|63
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals
|64
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|65
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|66
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|67
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|68
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|69
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|70
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|71
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:21
|72
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|73
|Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|74
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:24
|75
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:28
|76
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:07
|DNS
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNS
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|3
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5
|pts
|2
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|3
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|16
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|8
|4
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|6
|5
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|5
|6
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|7
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle High5
|3:22:27
|2
|Mitchelton Scott
|3
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Trek - Drops
|5
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|6
|Uni-SA Australia
|7
|Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|TIS Racing
|9
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Specialized Women's Racing
|11
|BePink
|12
|Vantage New Zealand National Team
|13
|Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling
|0:00:26
|14
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|10:47:21
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:21
|4
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:36
|5
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:01:54
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:02:07
|7
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:09
|8
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:25
|9
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:02:42
|10
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:46
|11
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:49
|12
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|13
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:02:54
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:09
|15
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:11
|16
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:15
|17
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:03:24
|18
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|19
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:03:25
|20
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|0:03:26
|21
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:03:29
|22
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:03:31
|23
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:39
|24
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|0:03:56
|25
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|0:04:07
|26
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:08
|27
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:13
|28
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|0:04:16
|29
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:04:18
|30
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:04:20
|31
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|0:04:31
|32
|Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:04:39
|33
|Scotti Lechuga-Wilborne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|0:05:03
|34
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals
|35
|Alex Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:05:10
|36
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals
|37
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|0:05:26
|38
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:27
|39
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:05:31
|40
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals
|0:05:37
|41
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:05:42
|42
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
|43
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|0:05:55
|44
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:06:00
|45
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:06:07
|46
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:06:13
|47
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|0:06:49
|48
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|49
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:29
|50
|Christel Van Loo (Ned) Maaslandster International
|0:08:07
|51
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:22
|52
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:46
|53
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:38
|54
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:12:46
|55
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:14:45
|56
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:15:54
|57
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:39
|58
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:16:58
|59
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:17:12
|60
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|0:17:56
|61
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:18:21
|62
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:19:28
|63
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:20:19
|64
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|65
|Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:21:03
|66
|Holly Marie Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:22:01
|67
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:22:55
|68
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:23:38
|69
|Rylee Mcmullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:23:58
|70
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:24:02
|71
|Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:24:48
|72
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:26:47
|73
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|0:29:21
|74
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:31:52
|75
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:35:49
|76
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:39:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|42
|pts
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|31
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|28
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|27
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|24
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|7
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|17
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|9
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|12
|10
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|11
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|8
|12
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|13
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|14
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|8
|15
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|16
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|5
|17
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|18
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|19
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|20
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|3
|21
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|22
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|23
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|2
|24
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|2
|25
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|24
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|22
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|13
|4
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|6
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|11
|7
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|8
|8
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|9
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|10:50:03
|2
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:42
|4
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:38
|5
|Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:01:57
|6
|Alex Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:02:28
|7
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals
|8
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|0:02:44
|9
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
|0:04:07
|10
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:13:12
|11
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:13:57
|12
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:14:16
|13
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:24:05
|14
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
|0:26:39
|15
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:33:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton Scott
|32:26:08
|2
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:29
|3
|Specialized Women's Racing
|0:04:34
|4
|Uni-SA Australia
|0:05:35
|5
|Trek - Drops
|0:05:41
|6
|Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:05:51
|7
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:05
|8
|Wiggle High5
|0:08:06
|9
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:09:01
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|0:09:25
|11
|TIS Racing
|0:10:23
|12
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:10:54
|13
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:45
|14
|BePink
|0:38:13
|15
|Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling
|1:01:59
