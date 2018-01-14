Trending

Consecutive overall Santos Women's Tour wins for Spratt

Hosking wins final stage in Adelaide

Image 1 of 18

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins in Adelaide on the Santos Women's Tour.

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins in Adelaide on the Santos Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

Smiling Amanda Spratt in ochre

Smiling Amanda Spratt in ochre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

The Santos Women's Tour peloton on the final stage.

The Santos Women's Tour peloton on the final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

The 2018 Santos Women's Tour.

The 2018 Santos Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton Scott).

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton Scott).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

The final stage of the Santos Women's Tour.

The final stage of the Santos Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

The crowds turned out en masse for the last stage of the Santos Women's Tour.

The crowds turned out en masse for the last stage of the Santos Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

The fast-paced criterium brought the curtain down on the 2018 Santos Women's Tour.

The fast-paced criterium brought the curtain down on the 2018 Santos Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

Alex Manly (Mitchelton-Scott)

Alex Manly (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

Katrin Garfoot (UniSA-Australia)

Katrin Garfoot (UniSA-Australia)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2018 Santos Women's Tour.

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2018 Santos Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) safely ensconced in the peloton.

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) safely ensconced in the peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

The 2018 Santos Women's Tour peloton.

The 2018 Santos Women's Tour peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

The pace ratcheted up on the closing laps.

The pace ratcheted up on the closing laps.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won the 2018 Santos Women's Tour.

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won the 2018 Santos Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins the final stage of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour.

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins the final stage of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australian Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) unleashed her powerful sprint to claim victory in front of a huge crowd on the final stage of the 2018 Santos Women’s Tour. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) made it back-to-back overall victories after surviving a mid-race crash to cross the line safely.

Related Articles

Spratt relishing harder 2018 Santos Women's Tour course

Santos Women's Tour: Stage 3 win for Spratt

"It is always nice to get the first win ticked off and then hopefully they just come rolling in like a snowball," Hosking said immediately after the race.

"I’m really glad I could get the win in one of the stages of the tour. I came in knowing I had unreal form and it was disappointing on the first stage I knew I wasn’t slower than any of the girls it was just the positioning that let me down.

"So then to come out again today in what is arguably an easier race and win it shows I am just as fast."

Alongside the majority of her team, Hosking was involved in a big crash mid-race, and while not impacting her during the race, she was feeling the impact after.

"I don’t feel okay, no. I’m starting to feel everything now. My back is super sore and a cork in my leg.

"I went down hard. I think I flipped. I hope someone got it on video as it would have been spectacular," a smiling Hosking added.

For Spratt it was back-to-back victories following an impressive display in a race she had placed as her early season target.

"I'm really, really happy - I'm so proud of the team this week," said a delighted Spratt. "We've gone up a level, in terms of the way we're working together."

"Certainly this is something I was targeting and I'm really happy to pull it off for the team."

Admittedly shaken by the crash Spratt’s teammates including the coolheaded Annamiek Van Vleuten didn’t allow her to panic.

"It was quite stressful out there. It wasn't ideal, but the team didn't panic - I think I panicked more than anyone else," Spratt said of the crash.

"[Jessica Allen, and [Annemiek] van Vleuten stopped. She was trying to calm me down, everyone around me was really calm, so that helped," Spratt explained. "I'm sore, I have some skin off, but I'm alright."

After two rainy days the peloton was treated to a traditional Adelaide summer with the sun shining down on the field for the late afternoon criterium.

Carlee Taylor (Holden Team Gusto Racing) was the first to attack in her farewell race with the for Adelaide local leading the race in the opening laps.

The fight for the green jersey was on from the gun with Katrin Garfoot (UniSA Australia) grabbing five points at the first intermediate sprint after four laps drawing her level with Spratt.

Ahead of The second sprint, as teams were fighting for position a crash spiralled across the road with more than 20 riders going down, including Spratt. A neutral lap for riders impacted by the crash allowed the race to regroup at the half way point. The next two sprints were a repeat of the first two with Garfoot taking both.

In the final laps the teams of TIS Racing Team, Ale Cipollini, Mitchelton Scott and Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank were present at the front looking to set up their sprinters. It was the yellow jerseys of Ale Cipollini who had the prime position dropping Hosking off as she jumped on the wheel of Van Vleuten before starting her charge to the final.

Grace Anderson gave the Vantage New Zealand National Team something to take home as she sealed the young rider classification. Spratt took the mountains, Garfoot the sprints and Mitchelton Scott the team classification.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini1:07:29
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
4Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
5Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
6Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
7Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
9Alison Jackson (Can) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
10Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
11Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
13Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
14Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
15Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
16Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
17Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
18Alex Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
20Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
21Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
22Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
23Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
24Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
25Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
26Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
27Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
28Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
29Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
30Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
31Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
32Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
33Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
34Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
35Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
36Christel Van Loo (Ned) Maaslandster International
37Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
38Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
39Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
40Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
41Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
42Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
43Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
44Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
45Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
46Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
47Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
48Rylee Mcmullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
49Holly Marie Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
50Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
51Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals
52Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
53Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
54Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:00:13
55Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
56Emily Newsom (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
57Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
58Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
59Kathryn Buss (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
60Scotti Lechuga-Wilborne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
61Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals
62Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
63Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals
64Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling
65Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
66Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
67Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
68Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air
69Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
70Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
71Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:21
72Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
73Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
74Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:24
75Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:28
76Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:07
DNSMolly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNSTayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia5pts
2Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia5pts
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia5pts
2Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops3
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling2

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia5pts
2Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops3
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini16pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling12
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling8
4Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops6
5Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink5
6Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling4
7Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling3
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle High53:22:27
2Mitchelton Scott
3Cylance Pro Cycling
4Trek - Drops
5Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
6Uni-SA Australia
7Team Virtu Cycling
8TIS Racing
9Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
10Specialized Women's Racing
11BePink
12Vantage New Zealand National Team
13Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling0:00:26
14Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
15Ale Cipollini0:00:42

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women10:47:21
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:41
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:21
4Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:36
5Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:01:54
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:02:07
7Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:09
8Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing0:02:25
9Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:02:42
10Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:46
11Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:02:49
12Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
13Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:02:54
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:03:09
15Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:11
16Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:15
17Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops0:03:24
18Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
19Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing0:03:25
20Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling0:03:26
21Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:03:29
22Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops0:03:31
23Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:39
24Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling0:03:56
25Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air0:04:07
26Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:08
27Alison Jackson (Can) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:13
28Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air0:04:16
29Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing0:04:18
30Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:04:20
31Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling0:04:31
32Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing0:04:39
33Scotti Lechuga-Wilborne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air0:05:03
34Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals
35Alex Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:05:10
36Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals
37Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International0:05:26
38Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:27
39Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing0:05:31
40Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals0:05:37
41Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:05:42
42Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling0:05:45
43Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air0:05:55
44Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:06:00
45Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:06:07
46Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:06:13
47Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling0:06:49
48Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
49Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:29
50Christel Van Loo (Ned) Maaslandster International0:08:07
51Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:22
52Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:46
53Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:38
54Kathryn Buss (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:12:46
55Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:14:45
56Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:15:54
57Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:16:39
58Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing0:16:58
59Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:17:12
60Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air0:17:56
61Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:18:21
62Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:19:28
63Emily Newsom (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:20:19
64Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:20:54
65Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:21:03
66Holly Marie Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:22:01
67Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:22:55
68Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:23:38
69Rylee Mcmullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:23:58
70Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:24:02
71Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:24:48
72Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:26:47
73Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air0:29:21
74Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:31:52
75Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops0:35:49
76Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:39:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia42pts
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling31
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini28
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women27
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling24
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling19
7Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women17
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling14
9Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops12
10Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling10
11Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing8
12Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women8
13Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
14Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink8
15Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women6
16Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing5
17Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank4
18Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank4
19Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia4
20Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team3
21Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling3
22Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling3
23Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team2
24Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops2
25Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women24pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia22
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women13
4Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling12
5Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women12
6Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing11
7Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing8
8Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank6
9Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team10:50:03
2Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:00:12
3Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:42
4Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:38
5Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing0:01:57
6Alex Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:02:28
7Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals
8Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International0:02:44
9Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling0:04:07
10Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:13:12
11Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:13:57
12Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing0:14:16
13Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:24:05
14Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air0:26:39
15Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops0:33:07

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton Scott32:26:08
2Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:29
3Specialized Women's Racing0:04:34
4Uni-SA Australia0:05:35
5Trek - Drops0:05:41
6Vantage New Zealand National Team0:05:51
7Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:05
8Wiggle High50:08:06
9Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:09:01
10Ale Cipollini0:09:25
11TIS Racing0:10:23
12Team Virtu Cycling0:10:54
13Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:11:45
14BePink0:38:13
15Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling1:01:59

 

Latest on Cyclingnews