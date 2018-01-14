Image 1 of 18 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins in Adelaide on the Santos Women's Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Smiling Amanda Spratt in ochre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 The Santos Women's Tour peloton on the final stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 The 2018 Santos Women's Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton Scott). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 The final stage of the Santos Women's Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 The crowds turned out en masse for the last stage of the Santos Women's Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 The fast-paced criterium brought the curtain down on the 2018 Santos Women's Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 Alex Manly (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 Katrin Garfoot (UniSA-Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2018 Santos Women's Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) safely ensconced in the peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 The 2018 Santos Women's Tour peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 The pace ratcheted up on the closing laps. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) won the 2018 Santos Women's Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins the final stage of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australian Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) unleashed her powerful sprint to claim victory in front of a huge crowd on the final stage of the 2018 Santos Women’s Tour. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) made it back-to-back overall victories after surviving a mid-race crash to cross the line safely.

"It is always nice to get the first win ticked off and then hopefully they just come rolling in like a snowball," Hosking said immediately after the race.

"I’m really glad I could get the win in one of the stages of the tour. I came in knowing I had unreal form and it was disappointing on the first stage I knew I wasn’t slower than any of the girls it was just the positioning that let me down.

"So then to come out again today in what is arguably an easier race and win it shows I am just as fast."

Alongside the majority of her team, Hosking was involved in a big crash mid-race, and while not impacting her during the race, she was feeling the impact after.

"I don’t feel okay, no. I’m starting to feel everything now. My back is super sore and a cork in my leg.

"I went down hard. I think I flipped. I hope someone got it on video as it would have been spectacular," a smiling Hosking added.

For Spratt it was back-to-back victories following an impressive display in a race she had placed as her early season target.

"I'm really, really happy - I'm so proud of the team this week," said a delighted Spratt. "We've gone up a level, in terms of the way we're working together."

"Certainly this is something I was targeting and I'm really happy to pull it off for the team."

Admittedly shaken by the crash Spratt’s teammates including the coolheaded Annamiek Van Vleuten didn’t allow her to panic.

"It was quite stressful out there. It wasn't ideal, but the team didn't panic - I think I panicked more than anyone else," Spratt said of the crash.

"[Jessica Allen, and [Annemiek] van Vleuten stopped. She was trying to calm me down, everyone around me was really calm, so that helped," Spratt explained. "I'm sore, I have some skin off, but I'm alright."

After two rainy days the peloton was treated to a traditional Adelaide summer with the sun shining down on the field for the late afternoon criterium.

Carlee Taylor (Holden Team Gusto Racing) was the first to attack in her farewell race with the for Adelaide local leading the race in the opening laps.

The fight for the green jersey was on from the gun with Katrin Garfoot (UniSA Australia) grabbing five points at the first intermediate sprint after four laps drawing her level with Spratt.

Ahead of The second sprint, as teams were fighting for position a crash spiralled across the road with more than 20 riders going down, including Spratt. A neutral lap for riders impacted by the crash allowed the race to regroup at the half way point. The next two sprints were a repeat of the first two with Garfoot taking both.

In the final laps the teams of TIS Racing Team, Ale Cipollini, Mitchelton Scott and Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank were present at the front looking to set up their sprinters. It was the yellow jerseys of Ale Cipollini who had the prime position dropping Hosking off as she jumped on the wheel of Van Vleuten before starting her charge to the final.

Grace Anderson gave the Vantage New Zealand National Team something to take home as she sealed the young rider classification. Spratt took the mountains, Garfoot the sprints and Mitchelton Scott the team classification.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 1:07:29 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 4 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 5 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 6 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 7 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 9 Alison Jackson (Can) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 10 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 11 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia 13 Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing 14 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 15 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 16 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 17 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 18 Alex Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 19 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 20 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 21 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 22 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 23 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 24 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 25 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 26 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 27 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 28 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 29 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 30 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 31 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 32 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 33 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 34 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 35 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 36 Christel Van Loo (Ned) Maaslandster International 37 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing 38 Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing 39 Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 40 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 41 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 42 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 43 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 44 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 45 Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 46 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 47 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 48 Rylee Mcmullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 49 Holly Marie Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 50 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 51 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals 52 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 53 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 54 Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:00:13 55 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 56 Emily Newsom (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 57 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 58 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 59 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 60 Scotti Lechuga-Wilborne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 61 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals 62 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 63 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals 64 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 65 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 66 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 67 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 68 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 69 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 70 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 71 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:21 72 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 73 Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 74 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:24 75 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:28 76 Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:07 DNS Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops DNS Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 pts 2 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 pts 2 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 pts 2 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 3 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 2

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5 pts 2 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 3 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 16 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 8 4 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 6 5 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 5 6 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 4 7 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 8 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wiggle High5 3:22:27 2 Mitchelton Scott 3 Cylance Pro Cycling 4 Trek - Drops 5 Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 6 Uni-SA Australia 7 Team Virtu Cycling 8 TIS Racing 9 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 10 Specialized Women's Racing 11 BePink 12 Vantage New Zealand National Team 13 Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling 0:00:26 14 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 15 Ale Cipollini 0:00:42

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 10:47:21 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:41 3 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:21 4 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:36 5 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:01:54 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:02:07 7 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:09 8 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 0:02:25 9 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:02:42 10 Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:46 11 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:02:49 12 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 13 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:02:54 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:03:09 15 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:11 16 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:15 17 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:03:24 18 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 19 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 0:03:25 20 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 0:03:26 21 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:03:29 22 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 0:03:31 23 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:39 24 Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 0:03:56 25 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 0:04:07 26 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:08 27 Alison Jackson (Can) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:13 28 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 0:04:16 29 Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing 0:04:18 30 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:04:20 31 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 0:04:31 32 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing 0:04:39 33 Scotti Lechuga-Wilborne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 0:05:03 34 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals 35 Alex Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:10 36 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals 37 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 0:05:26 38 Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:27 39 Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing 0:05:31 40 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals 0:05:37 41 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:05:42 42 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 0:05:45 43 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 0:05:55 44 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:06:00 45 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:06:07 46 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:06:13 47 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 0:06:49 48 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 49 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:29 50 Christel Van Loo (Ned) Maaslandster International 0:08:07 51 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:08:22 52 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:08:46 53 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:38 54 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:12:46 55 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:14:45 56 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:15:54 57 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:16:39 58 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 0:16:58 59 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:17:12 60 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 0:17:56 61 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:18:21 62 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:19:28 63 Emily Newsom (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:20:19 64 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:20:54 65 Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:21:03 66 Holly Marie Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:22:01 67 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:22:55 68 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:23:38 69 Rylee Mcmullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:23:58 70 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:24:02 71 Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:24:48 72 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:26:47 73 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 0:29:21 74 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:31:52 75 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:35:49 76 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:39:14

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 42 pts 2 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 31 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 28 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 27 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 24 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 7 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 17 8 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 14 9 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 12 10 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 10 11 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 8 12 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 13 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 14 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 8 15 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 16 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 5 17 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 4 18 Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 4 19 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 20 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 3 21 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 3 22 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 23 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 2 24 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 2 25 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 24 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 22 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 13 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 5 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 6 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 11 7 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 8 8 Emma Grant (GBr) Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 6 9 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 10:50:03 2 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:00:12 3 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:42 4 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:38 5 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing 0:01:57 6 Alex Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:02:28 7 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals 8 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 0:02:44 9 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling 0:04:07 10 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:13:12 11 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:13:57 12 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 0:14:16 13 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:24:05 14 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 presented by Sho-Air 0:26:39 15 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:33:07