Loes Gunnewijk solos to victory

Orica-AIS with three riders on the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)0:37:35
2Melissa Hoskins (Wa)0:00:06
3Annette Edmondson (Sa)
4Lucy Martin (Boss Racing)
5Rochelle Gilmore NSW
6Ruth Corset (Qld)
7Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
8Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
9Julia Kalotas (Wa)
10Sophie Williamson (Sa)
11Jessica Mundy (SASI)
12Taryn Heather (SASI)
13Maartje Munsterman (Vic)
14Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS)
15Jessie MaClean (Orica - AIS)
16Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)
17Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:00:17
18Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
19Peta Mullens (Vic)
20Joanne Hogan (Boss Racing)
21Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (Nsw)0:00:20
22Bridie O'Donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
23Jessica Toghill (Total Rush Hyster)
24Cassia Higgs (Wa)
25Tayla Evans (Building Champions Squad)
26Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS)
27Josie Simpson (Vic)
28Carlee Taylor (Orica - AIS)
29Nicole Whitburn (Liv / Giant)
30Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
31Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS)
32Alexandra Manly (SASI)
33Beth Duryea (Vic)
34Marissa Madden (Boss Racing)
35Amy Cure (Tas)
36Natalie Redmond (Sa)
37Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore)
38Alissa Byron (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
39Katherine Joyce (HALL Cycle Training)
40Minda Murray (Building Champions Squad)
41Hannah Vine (Vic)
42Annabel Cox (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)0:00:28
43Danielle McKinnirey (SASI)0:00:30
44Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
45Sinead Noonan (SASI)
46Ashlee Ankudinoff (Specialized Securitor)0:00:33
47Kate Finegan (Specialized Securitor)0:00:43
48Melissa Robinson (HALL Cycle Training)0:01:27
49Verita Stewart (Total Rush Hyster)0:02:07
50Hollee Simons (Nsw)
51Lizanne Wilmot (Nsw)0:02:21
52Lucy Barker (Sa)0:02:23
53Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:02:26
54Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
55Rachel Ward (Boss Racing)0:06:04
56Michele Bloffwitch (Sa)
57Myra Moller (Tas)0:06:10
58Leanne Davies (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
59Gemma Kernich (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
60Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
61Imogen Vize (Nsw)
62Kerri Maccini (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team
63Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
DNFVictoria Hammick (HALL Cycle Training)
DNFAmy Bradley (Specialized Securitor)
DNFRebecca Domange (Vic)
DNFTiffanie Dorrington (HALL Cycle Training)
DNFTanya Matthewson (Vic)
DNFNicole Moerig (Liv / Giant)
DNFAmanda Nabi (HALL Cycle Training)
DNFRuth Strapp (Nsw)
DNSMerridy Pearce (Sa)
DNSPhilippa Read (Qld)
DNSCarly Williams (Liv / Giant)

Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)12pts
2Melissa Hoskins (Wa)10
3Annette Edmondson (Sa)8
4Lucy Martin (Boss Racing)7
5Rochelle Gilmore NSW6
6Ruth Corset (Qld)5
7Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)4
8Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)3
9Julia Kalotas (Wa)2
10Sophie Williamson (Sa)1

Team classication
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boss Racing7pts
2Specialized Securitor4
3Bicycle Superstore3

