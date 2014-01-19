Loes Gunnewijk solos to victory
Orica-AIS with three riders on the podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
|0:37:35
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Wa)
|0:00:06
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Sa)
|4
|Lucy Martin (Boss Racing)
|5
|Rochelle Gilmore NSW
|6
|Ruth Corset (Qld)
|7
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|8
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|9
|Julia Kalotas (Wa)
|10
|Sophie Williamson (Sa)
|11
|Jessica Mundy (SASI)
|12
|Taryn Heather (SASI)
|13
|Maartje Munsterman (Vic)
|14
|Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS)
|15
|Jessie MaClean (Orica - AIS)
|16
|Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)
|17
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:00:17
|18
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
|19
|Peta Mullens (Vic)
|20
|Joanne Hogan (Boss Racing)
|21
|Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (Nsw)
|0:00:20
|22
|Bridie O'Donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
|23
|Jessica Toghill (Total Rush Hyster)
|24
|Cassia Higgs (Wa)
|25
|Tayla Evans (Building Champions Squad)
|26
|Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS)
|27
|Josie Simpson (Vic)
|28
|Carlee Taylor (Orica - AIS)
|29
|Nicole Whitburn (Liv / Giant)
|30
|Carley McKay (Bicycle Superstore)
|31
|Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS)
|32
|Alexandra Manly (SASI)
|33
|Beth Duryea (Vic)
|34
|Marissa Madden (Boss Racing)
|35
|Amy Cure (Tas)
|36
|Natalie Redmond (Sa)
|37
|Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore)
|38
|Alissa Byron (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
|39
|Katherine Joyce (HALL Cycle Training)
|40
|Minda Murray (Building Champions Squad)
|41
|Hannah Vine (Vic)
|42
|Annabel Cox (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|43
|Danielle McKinnirey (SASI)
|0:00:30
|44
|Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
|45
|Sinead Noonan (SASI)
|46
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:33
|47
|Kate Finegan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:43
|48
|Melissa Robinson (HALL Cycle Training)
|0:01:27
|49
|Verita Stewart (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:02:07
|50
|Hollee Simons (Nsw)
|51
|Lizanne Wilmot (Nsw)
|0:02:21
|52
|Lucy Barker (Sa)
|0:02:23
|53
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:02:26
|54
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|55
|Rachel Ward (Boss Racing)
|0:06:04
|56
|Michele Bloffwitch (Sa)
|57
|Myra Moller (Tas)
|0:06:10
|58
|Leanne Davies (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
|59
|Gemma Kernich (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
|60
|Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
|61
|Imogen Vize (Nsw)
|62
|Kerri Maccini (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team
|63
|Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)
|DNF
|Victoria Hammick (HALL Cycle Training)
|DNF
|Amy Bradley (Specialized Securitor)
|DNF
|Rebecca Domange (Vic)
|DNF
|Tiffanie Dorrington (HALL Cycle Training)
|DNF
|Tanya Matthewson (Vic)
|DNF
|Nicole Moerig (Liv / Giant)
|DNF
|Amanda Nabi (HALL Cycle Training)
|DNF
|Ruth Strapp (Nsw)
|DNS
|Merridy Pearce (Sa)
|DNS
|Philippa Read (Qld)
|DNS
|Carly Williams (Liv / Giant)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
|12
|pts
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Wa)
|10
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Sa)
|8
|4
|Lucy Martin (Boss Racing)
|7
|5
|Rochelle Gilmore NSW
|6
|6
|Ruth Corset (Qld)
|5
|7
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|4
|8
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|9
|Julia Kalotas (Wa)
|2
|10
|Sophie Williamson (Sa)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boss Racing
|7
|pts
|2
|Specialized Securitor
|4
|3
|Bicycle Superstore
|3
