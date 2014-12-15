January 20, Stage 1: Tanunda - Campbelltown 133km
January 20, 2015: Tanunda - Campbelltown 133km
Matt White says:
"After the Cancer Classic the first stage is always a tense affair, how nervous it will be depends a lot on the weather conditions. Obviously it's the first road stage of the year where we'll see the world's best sprinters look to stamp their authority on the race. With the absence of Andre Greipel, the mantle is there to be taken for the fastest man down under straight off the bat."
Winner - Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
Stage details
