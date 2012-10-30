What Stuart O'Grady says...

There will be a very select few who come into Rostrever for the finish and don't expect many sprinters to make it to the finish contesting the win. Corkscrew is one of the steepest climbs in Adelaide and the whole stage is pretty lumpy.

Again, a lot of guys wouldn't have done this kind of race preparation and Corkscrew is definitely hard enough that you might find just a couple of guys going over the top. Then it's a tricky descent down into Rostrevor but there's enough time for a small group to come back for the finish – maybe 10 or 15 guys maximum.

Profile

Image ©: Santos Tour Down Under