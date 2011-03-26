Image 1 of 22 Carmen Small (TIBCO) had a great sixth place ride today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 22 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) had a good ride today to work herself into ninth place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 22 Allison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) with another strong performance to come in eigth place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 22 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) finishing in fifth today will be one to watch in Saturdays road race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 22 Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) hung up his cyclocross bike for the summer to do some road racing. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 22 Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) settles into the hard effort of a steep section (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 22 Wonderful Pistacheos sent a strong looking squad to watch out for this year. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 22 Riders begin to close in on their 30 second men. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 22 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly) looking for that next steep turn. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 22 Frank Pipp (Bissell) making his way to the top of the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 22 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) flying past riders to take first place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 22 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) out of retirement and blasting to a third place on the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 22 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) comes through with a time to put her in second place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 22 Winding and steep roads for the hillclimb TT today at the San Dimas Stage Race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 22 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) put in a good ride today for a fifth place finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 22 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) rode great to come in just under 14 seconds behind the winner. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 22 Chris Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) is back this year and riding strong with a seventh place today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 22 Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) flew in for fourth place on the steep climb today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 22 Cesar Grajalis (Realcyclist.com) found his climbing legs today and rounded out the top three on the podium. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 22 Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) never looked back and finished nearly 14 seconds ahead of second place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 22 Erinne Willock (TIBCO) going hard near the top of the course. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 22 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) comes stateside after racing through his summer season in his native New Zealand. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Amber Neben (HTC-Road) proved to be in top early-season form, winning the 6.8km Charrey Auto Body Time Trial held on Glendora Mountain Road at the San Dimas Stage Race on Friday.

The California native won the race in a time of 15:09, outpacing her teammate Amanda Miller in second and Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12), who is fresh out of retirement and placed third.

Neben's time trial victory earned her the leader's jersey heading into the stage two San Dimas Hospital Road Race tomorrow.

The combined Pro 1-2-3 women welcomed a break from the rainy morning for the start of the uphill time trial along the scenic Glendora Mountain Road. The course started out on a shallow grade before making a sharp right-hand bend onto steeper sections of the ascent. Each rider faced multiple switchbacks on the way up the climb before it leveled off to a shallow grade during the final kilometre stretch.

Notable climbers on the starting ramp included former time trial world champions Armstrong and Neben, along with National Racing Calendar (NRC) defending champion Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) and Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top).

Day wins third consecutive Glendora Mountain TT

Defending champion Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy) won the San Dimas Stage Race opener for a third consecutive season. The Australian all-rounder blasted to the top of Glendora Mountain Road in a time 12:48, outpacing Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) in second and Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com) in third.

Day assumed the early race lead heading into stage two - the 134.5km San Dimas Hospital Road Race - on Saturday.

The combined Pro/Cat 1 men were treated to a sunny afternoon with low winds at the Charrey Auto Body Time Trial held on Glendora Mountain Road for the opening stage of the San Dimas Stage Race. The remote-feeling ascent is located near the Los Angeles basin and boasts shallow to moderate grades with multiple switchbacks.

Notable climbers in attendance included fourth place on the day Tyler Wren and his teammate, National Racing Calendar (NRC) individual title holder, Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), fifth place on the day and former Grand Tour contender Francisco Mancebo along with sixth place on the day Paul Mach (Bissell), Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing), Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Chris Baldwin (Team Juwi Solar/First Solar) and Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo) among others.

The men will continue racing tomorrow at the San Dimas Hospital Road Race, held on an 11-kilometre circuit. The Pro-Cat 1 men will complete 12 laps, totaling 135km.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:12:48.7 2 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:13.8 3 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:19.5 4 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:00:20.5 5 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:20.7 6 Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:22.7 7 Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:00:23.1 8 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:23.9 9 Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:26.3 10 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:26.4 11 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:31.5 12 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:00:33.0 13 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:40.5 14 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:40.8 15 Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:43.4 16 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:00:46.8 17 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:49.6 18 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:00:51.6 19 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:00:51.9 20 Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:53.3 21 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:54.6 22 Stephen Cullinan (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:00:55.4 23 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:00:55.5 24 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:00:57.7 25 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 0:00:57.7 26 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:01.6 27 Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:02.0 28 James Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:02.0 29 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:03.9 30 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:01:04.1 31 Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:04.4 32 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 0:01:04.5 33 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:04.9 34 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:01:06.8 35 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 36 Cameron Cogburn (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:01:08.0 37 Shawn Milne (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:08.8 38 Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:09.6 39 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:10.2 40 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:11.2 41 John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:13.7 42 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:01:14.2 43 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:01:14.2 44 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:19.8 45 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:21.0 46 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:21.1 47 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:01:22.3 48 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:22.8 49 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:01:26.0 50 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:28.4 51 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:29.1 52 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:29.9 53 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:30.1 54 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:31.0 55 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:31.9 56 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 0:01:32.3 57 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:33.4 58 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:01:33.6 59 Raul Gallegos (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:01:33.6 60 Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:01:34.4 61 Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:35.3 62 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:35.7 63 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:37.7 64 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:38.3 65 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:39.3 66 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:39.7 67 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:40.9 68 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:01:41.3 69 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:42.3 70 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:01:45.3 71 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:48.2 72 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:48.3 73 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:50.1 74 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:50.4 75 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:51.6 76 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:52.5 77 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:01:52.7 78 Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:53.5 79 Issac Howe (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:54.8 80 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:55.8 81 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:58.0 82 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:01:58.7 83 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:59.0 84 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:01:59.3 85 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:00.2 86 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:00.3 87 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 0:02:01.9 88 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:03.0 89 Kyle Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:02:04.0 90 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:04.2 91 Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 0:02:04.9 92 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:05.3 93 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:02:05.5 94 Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:02:07.4 95 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:07.5 96 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:07.5 97 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:07.6 98 Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek) 0:02:10.1 99 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:10.6 100 Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:11.2 101 Jesse Dekrey (Colavita New Mexico) 0:02:11.9 102 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:12.9 103 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:14.4 104 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:17.5 105 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:17.7 106 Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:18.9 107 Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS) 0:02:19.2 108 Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:02:19.6 109 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:21.1 110 Guido Palma 0:02:22.0 111 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:02:22.3 112 Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:22.8 113 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 0:02:23.3 114 Tyler Brandt (Cal Giant/Specialized) 0:02:23.5 115 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:25.4 116 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:25.4 117 Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:02:26.4 118 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:02:27.7 119 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:31.3 120 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:32.4 121 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:32.4 122 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:02:34.5 123 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:02:34.8 124 Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:35.5 125 Josh Webster (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:02:35.7 126 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:42.4 127 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:44.0 128 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:44.2 129 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:02:47.4 130 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:49.3 131 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:02:54.7 132 Brandon Trafton (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:55.6 133 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:58.1 134 Ricky Esecula (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:58.1 135 Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:02:59.8 136 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:03:00.7 137 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:03:04.2 138 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:03:04.3 139 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:12.9 140 Stephen Hirsch (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:23.5 141 Michael Herdman (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:03:25.2 142 Victor Ayala (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:03:29.1 143 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:29.9 144 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 0:03:43.3 145 Alex Jarman (Swami's Cycling Club) 0:03:52.8 146 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:06.9 147 Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling) 0:04:09.5 148 Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:13.6 149 Brian Cornelius (O2 Modern Fitness/Maynards) 0:04:23.0 150 Justin Williams (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:04:42.8 151 Colby Elliot (Swami's Cycling Club) 0:04:45.6 152 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:04:45.8 153 James Esser (Kretzschmar Steel Racing) 0:04:55.9 154 Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:05:26.7 155 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:06:25.0

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women) 0:15:09.6 2 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women) 0:00:12.3 3 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:18.2 4 Erinne Willock (TIBCO/ To The Top) 0:00:19.2 5 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:22.1 6 Carmen Small (TIBCO/ To The Top) 0:00:30.9 7 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:45.8 8 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:54.6 9 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:58.4 10 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:58.5 11 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:01.9 12 Ruth Clemence (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:01:03.0 13 Heat Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:05.2 14 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:09.1 15 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:12.9 16 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:01:13.5 17 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:01:21.2 18 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:01:28.5 19 Rhae Shaw (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:01:29.0 20 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:30.0 21 Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women) 0:01:30.5 22 Lindsey Myers (Cyfac) 0:01:31.1 23 Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:01:36.0 24 Kristen LaSasso (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:36.2 25 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:01:38.4 26 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:01:39.6 27 Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:01:44.0 28 Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:01:53.7 29 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:01:54.1 30 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:01:57.2 31 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:00.5 32 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:02:01.2 33 Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:02:03.7 34 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:06.5 35 Carlee Taylor (TIBCO/ To The Top) 0:02:07.4 36 Emily Kachorek (Wells Fargo Racing Team) 0:02:07.5 37 Patricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team) 0:02:13.1 38 Julie Cutts (Colavita Outback Steakhouse) 0:02:15.1 39 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:02:19.0 40 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:22.0 41 Kathleen Billington (Cyfac) 0:02:22.5 42 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:02:22.9 43 Devon Gorry (Rouse Bicycles) 0:02:23.4 44 Holly Liske (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:02:24.3 45 Jen Purcell (Crumpton Cycles) 0:02:27.6 46 Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women) 0:02:28.4 47 Erika Graves (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:28.8 48 Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women) 0:02:29.7 49 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:02:35.4 50 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:02:37.4 51 Emily Thurston (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:02:38.3 52 Joy Duerksen (Team Redlands) 0:02:39.5 53 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 0:02:45.6 54 Valerie Crete (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:02:47.2 55 Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:02:49.0 56 Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:49.2 57 Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/ To The Top) 0:02:50.5 58 Karen Meske (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:02:56.3 59 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:59.6 60 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:03:02.1 61 Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:03:03.4 62 Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:08.1 63 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To The Top) 0:03:09.0 64 Megan Melack (RED Racing) 0:03:13.2 65 Raegan Lunsford (Team Dude Girl/Colnago) 0:03:20.7 66 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:03:21.1 67 Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:03:24.8 68 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:03:25.6 69 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:03:27.8 70 Angela Wimberly (CalCoast Bicycles San Diego) 0:03:28.9 71 Laura Haapamaki (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:03:31.8 72 Addy Albershardt (Rouse Bicycles) 0:03:31.8 73 Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team) 0:03:33.0 74 Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:03:34.0 75 Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:34.9 76 Alicia Silvera (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:03:36.1 77 Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:43.4 78 Patricia Ortiz (Team Cycles Brixton) 0:03:53.7 79 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:03:59.2 80 Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton) 0:04:00.0 81 Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:04.6 82 Laura Hines (Acqua al 2/SDBC) 0:04:07.2 83 Jocelyn Pogue (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:04:08.6 84 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling) 0:04:18.0 85 Anne Donley (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:04:22.6 86 Ivie Crawford (NOW-MS Society) 0:04:25.4 87 Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society) 0:04:26.4 88 Jane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:30.1 89 Tammy Lamb (Acqua al 2/SDBC) 0:04:32.0 90 Kat Carr (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:34.8 91 Jane Faulkner (Team Cycles Brixton) 0:04:35.5 92 Keely Brooks (Colavita Outback Steakhouse) 0:04:46.2 93 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:04:58.0 94 Dianna Del Fante (Acqua al 2/SDBC) 0:05:05.3 95 Alexis Ryan (TIBCO/ To The Top) 0:05:09.2 96 Holly Breck (Platinum Performance Racing Team) 0:05:09.5 97 Edina Fuzesi (Team Dude Girl/Colnago) 0:05:26.1 98 Pamela Schuster (SC Velo/Empower Coaching) 0:05:43.5 99 Mindy Sawalha (Team Cycles Brixton) 0:06:09.6 100 Tara McCormick (TIBCO/ To The Top) 0:07:16.4

General classification after stage 1

Elite men classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:12:49 2 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:14 3 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:20 4 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:00:20 5 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:21 6 Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:23 7 Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:00:23 8 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:24 9 Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:26 10 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:26 11 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:32 12 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:00:33 13 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:40 14 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:41 15 Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:43 16 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:00:47 17 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:50 18 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:00:52 19 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:00:52 20 Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:53 21 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:55 22 Stephen Cullinan (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:00:55 23 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:00:56 24 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:00:58 25 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 0:00:58 26 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:02 27 Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:02 28 James Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:02 29 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:04 30 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:01:04 31 Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:04 32 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 0:01:04 33 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:05 34 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:01:07 35 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 36 Cameron Cogburn (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:01:08 37 Shawn Milne (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:09 38 Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:10 39 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:10 40 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:11 41 John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:14 42 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:01:14 43 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:01:14 44 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:20 45 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:21 46 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:21 47 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:01:22 48 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:23 49 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:01:26 50 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:28 51 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:29 52 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:30 53 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:30 54 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:31 55 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:32 56 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 0:01:32 57 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:33 58 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:01:34 59 Raul Gallegos (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:01:34 60 Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:01:34 61 Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:35 62 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:36 63 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:38 64 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:38 65 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:39 66 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:40 67 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:41 68 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:01:41 69 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:42 70 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:01:45 71 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:48 72 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:48 73 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:50 74 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:50 75 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:52 76 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:52 77 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:01:53 78 Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:54 79 Issac Howe (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:55 80 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:56 81 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:58 82 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:01:59 83 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:59 84 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:01:59 85 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:00 86 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:00 87 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 0:02:02 88 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:03 89 Kyle Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:02:04 90 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:04 91 Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com) 0:02:05 92 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:05 93 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:02:05 94 Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:02:07 95 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:07 96 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:08 97 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:08 98 Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek) 0:02:10 99 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:11 100 Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:11 101 Jesse Dekrey (Colavita New Mexico) 0:02:12 102 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:13 103 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:14 104 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:17 105 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:18 106 Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:19 107 Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS) 0:02:19 108 Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:02:20 109 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:21 110 Guido Palma 0:02:22 111 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:02:22 112 Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:23 113 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 0:02:23 114 Tyler Brandt (Cal Giant/Specialized) 0:02:24 115 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:25 116 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:25 117 Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:02:26 118 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:02:28 119 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:31 120 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:32 121 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:32 122 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:02:34 123 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling) 0:02:35 124 Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:36 125 Josh Webster (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:02:36 126 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:42 127 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:44 128 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:44 129 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:02:47 130 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling) 0:02:49 131 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:02:55 132 Brandon Trafton (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:56 133 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:58 134 Ricky Esecula (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:58 135 Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:03:00 136 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:03:01 137 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:03:04 138 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:03:04 139 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:13 140 Stephen Hirsch (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:24 141 Michael Herdman (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:03:25 142 Victor Ayala (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:03:29 143 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:30 144 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 0:03:43 145 Alex Jarman (Swami's Cycling Club) 0:03:53 146 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:07 147 Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling) 0:04:09 148 Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:14 149 Brian Cornelius (O2 Modern Fitness/Maynards) 0:04:23 150 Justin Williams (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:04:43 151 Colby Elliot (Swami's Cycling Club) 0:04:46 152 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:04:46 153 James Esser (Kretzschmar Steel Racing) 0:04:56 154 Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife/LaGrange) 0:05:27 155 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Monster Media SC Velo) 0:06:25