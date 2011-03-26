Trending

Neben nails Glendora TT

Day dishes it out on opening day

Image 1 of 22

Carmen Small (TIBCO) had a great sixth place ride today.

Carmen Small (TIBCO) had a great sixth place ride today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 22

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) had a good ride today to work herself into ninth place.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) had a good ride today to work herself into ninth place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 22

Allison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) with another strong performance to come in eigth place.

Allison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co) with another strong performance to come in eigth place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 22

Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) finishing in fifth today will be one to watch in Saturdays road race.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) finishing in fifth today will be one to watch in Saturdays road race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 22

Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) hung up his cyclocross bike for the summer to do some road racing.

Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) hung up his cyclocross bike for the summer to do some road racing.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 22

Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) settles into the hard effort of a steep section

Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) settles into the hard effort of a steep section
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 22

Wonderful Pistacheos sent a strong looking squad to watch out for this year.

Wonderful Pistacheos sent a strong looking squad to watch out for this year.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 22

Riders begin to close in on their 30 second men.

Riders begin to close in on their 30 second men.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 22

Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly) looking for that next steep turn.

Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly) looking for that next steep turn.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 22

Frank Pipp (Bissell) making his way to the top of the climb.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) making his way to the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 22

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) flying past riders to take first place.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) flying past riders to take first place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 22

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) out of retirement and blasting to a third place on the day.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) out of retirement and blasting to a third place on the day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 22

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) comes through with a time to put her in second place.

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) comes through with a time to put her in second place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 22

Winding and steep roads for the hillclimb TT today at the San Dimas Stage Race.

Winding and steep roads for the hillclimb TT today at the San Dimas Stage Race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 22

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) put in a good ride today for a fifth place finish.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) put in a good ride today for a fifth place finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 22

Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) rode great to come in just under 14 seconds behind the winner.

Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) rode great to come in just under 14 seconds behind the winner.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 22

Chris Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) is back this year and riding strong with a seventh place today.

Chris Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar) is back this year and riding strong with a seventh place today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 22

Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) flew in for fourth place on the steep climb today.

Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) flew in for fourth place on the steep climb today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 22

Cesar Grajalis (Realcyclist.com) found his climbing legs today and rounded out the top three on the podium.

Cesar Grajalis (Realcyclist.com) found his climbing legs today and rounded out the top three on the podium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 22

Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) never looked back and finished nearly 14 seconds ahead of second place.

Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) never looked back and finished nearly 14 seconds ahead of second place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 22

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) going hard near the top of the course.

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) going hard near the top of the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 22

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) comes stateside after racing through his summer season in his native New Zealand.

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) comes stateside after racing through his summer season in his native New Zealand.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Amber Neben (HTC-Road) proved to be in top early-season form, winning the 6.8km Charrey Auto Body Time Trial held on Glendora Mountain Road at the San Dimas Stage Race on Friday.

The California native won the race in a time of 15:09, outpacing her teammate Amanda Miller in second and Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12), who is fresh out of retirement and placed third.

Neben's time trial victory earned her the leader's jersey heading into the stage two San Dimas Hospital Road Race tomorrow.

The combined Pro 1-2-3 women welcomed a break from the rainy morning for the start of the uphill time trial along the scenic Glendora Mountain Road. The course started out on a shallow grade before making a sharp right-hand bend onto steeper sections of the ascent. Each rider faced multiple switchbacks on the way up the climb before it leveled off to a shallow grade during the final kilometre stretch.

Notable climbers on the starting ramp included former time trial world champions Armstrong and Neben, along with National Racing Calendar (NRC) defending champion Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) and Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top).

Day wins third consecutive Glendora Mountain TT

Defending champion Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy) won the San Dimas Stage Race opener for a third consecutive season. The Australian all-rounder blasted to the top of Glendora Mountain Road in a time 12:48, outpacing Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) in second and Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com) in third.

Day assumed the early race lead heading into stage two - the 134.5km San Dimas Hospital Road Race - on Saturday.

The combined Pro/Cat 1 men were treated to a sunny afternoon with low winds at the Charrey Auto Body Time Trial held on Glendora Mountain Road for the opening stage of the San Dimas Stage Race. The remote-feeling ascent is located near the Los Angeles basin and boasts shallow to moderate grades with multiple switchbacks.

Notable climbers in attendance included fourth place on the day Tyler Wren and his teammate, National Racing Calendar (NRC) individual title holder, Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), fifth place on the day and former Grand Tour contender Francisco Mancebo along with sixth place on the day Paul Mach (Bissell), Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing), Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Chris Baldwin (Team Juwi Solar/First Solar) and Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo) among others.

The men will continue racing tomorrow at the San Dimas Hospital Road Race, held on an 11-kilometre circuit. The Pro-Cat 1 men will complete 12 laps, totaling 135km.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:12:48.7
2Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:13.8
3Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:19.5
4Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:20.5
5Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:20.7
6Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:22.7
7Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:00:23.1
8Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:23.9
9Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:26.3
10Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:26.4
11Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:31.5
12Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:33.0
13Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:40.5
14Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:40.8
15Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:43.4
16Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:46.8
17Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:49.6
18Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:00:51.6
19Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo)0:00:51.9
20Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:53.3
21Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:54.6
22Stephen Cullinan (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:00:55.4
23Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:00:55.5
24Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:00:57.7
25Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:00:57.7
26Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:01.6
27Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:02.0
28James Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:02.0
29Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:01:03.9
30Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:01:04.1
31Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:04.4
32Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:01:04.5
33Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:01:04.9
34Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:01:06.8
35Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
36Cameron Cogburn (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:08.0
37Shawn Milne (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:08.8
38Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:09.6
39Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:10.2
40Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:11.2
41John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:13.7
42Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:14.2
43Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:01:14.2
44Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:19.8
45James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:21.0
46Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:01:21.1
47Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:22.3
48Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:01:22.8
49David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:26.0
50David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:28.4
51Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:01:29.1
52Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:29.9
53Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:30.1
54Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:31.0
55Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:31.9
56Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)0:01:32.3
57James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:01:33.4
58Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:33.6
59Raul Gallegos (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:01:33.6
60Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:01:34.4
61Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:35.3
62Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:01:35.7
63Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)0:01:37.7
64Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:38.3
65Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:01:39.3
66Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:39.7
67Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:40.9
68Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:41.3
69Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:01:42.3
70Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:01:45.3
71Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)0:01:48.2
72Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:48.3
73Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:50.1
74Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:50.4
75Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:51.6
76Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:52.5
77Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:01:52.7
78Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:53.5
79Issac Howe (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:54.8
80Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:55.8
81Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:58.0
82Carson Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:58.7
83David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:59.0
84Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:59.3
85Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:02:00.2
86Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:02:00.3
87Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)0:02:01.9
88Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:02:03.0
89Kyle Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:02:04.0
90Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:04.2
91Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com)0:02:04.9
92Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:05.3
93Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:02:05.5
94Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo)0:02:07.4
95Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:07.5
96Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:07.5
97Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:07.6
98Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)0:02:10.1
99Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:10.6
100Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society)0:02:11.2
101Jesse Dekrey (Colavita New Mexico)0:02:11.9
102John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:02:12.9
103Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:02:14.4
104Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:17.5
105Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:17.7
106Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:18.9
107Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS)0:02:19.2
108Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:02:19.6
109Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:21.1
110Guido Palma0:02:22.0
111Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:02:22.3
112Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:22.8
113Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)0:02:23.3
114Tyler Brandt (Cal Giant/Specialized)0:02:23.5
115Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:25.4
116Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:25.4
117Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo)0:02:26.4
118Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:02:27.7
119Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:31.3
120Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:32.4
121Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:02:32.4
122Luis Zamudio (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:02:34.5
123Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:02:34.8
124Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:35.5
125Josh Webster (Monster Media SC Velo)0:02:35.7
126Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:42.4
127Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)0:02:44.0
128Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:44.2
129Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:02:47.4
130Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:49.3
131Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:02:54.7
132Brandon Trafton (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:55.6
133Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:58.1
134Ricky Esecula (Full Circle Sports)0:02:58.1
135Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:02:59.8
136Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo)0:03:00.7
137Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:03:04.2
138Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo)0:03:04.3
139Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:03:12.9
140Stephen Hirsch (Elbowz Racing)0:03:23.5
141Michael Herdman (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:03:25.2
142Victor Ayala (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:03:29.1
143Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:03:29.9
144Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)0:03:43.3
145Alex Jarman (Swami's Cycling Club)0:03:52.8
146Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:06.9
147Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling)0:04:09.5
148Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:13.6
149Brian Cornelius (O2 Modern Fitness/Maynards)0:04:23.0
150Justin Williams (Monster Media SC Velo)0:04:42.8
151Colby Elliot (Swami's Cycling Club)0:04:45.6
152Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:04:45.8
153James Esser (Kretzschmar Steel Racing)0:04:55.9
154Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:05:26.7
155Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Monster Media SC Velo)0:06:25.0

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women)0:15:09.6
2Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women)0:00:12.3
3Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:18.2
4Erinne Willock (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:00:19.2
5Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:22.1
6Carmen Small (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:00:30.9
7Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:45.8
8Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:54.6
9Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:58.4
10Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:58.5
11Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:01.9
12Ruth Clemence (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:03.0
13Heat Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:05.2
14Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:09.1
15Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:01:12.9
16Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:13.5
17Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:21.2
18Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:28.5
19Rhae Shaw (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:01:29.0
20Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:30.0
21Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women)0:01:30.5
22Lindsey Myers (Cyfac)0:01:31.1
23Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:01:36.0
24Kristen LaSasso (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:36.2
25Melinda Weiner (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:01:38.4
26Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:39.6
27Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)0:01:44.0
28Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:53.7
29Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:54.1
30Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:57.2
31Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:00.5
32Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:02:01.2
33Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:03.7
34Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:06.5
35Carlee Taylor (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:02:07.4
36Emily Kachorek (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:02:07.5
37Patricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:02:13.1
38Julie Cutts (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)0:02:15.1
39Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide)0:02:19.0
40Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:22.0
41Kathleen Billington (Cyfac)0:02:22.5
42Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:02:22.9
43Devon Gorry (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:23.4
44Holly Liske (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:24.3
45Jen Purcell (Crumpton Cycles)0:02:27.6
46Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)0:02:28.4
47Erika Graves (NOW-MS Society)0:02:28.8
48Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women)0:02:29.7
49Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:02:35.4
50Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:37.4
51Emily Thurston (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:38.3
52Joy Duerksen (Team Redlands)0:02:39.5
53Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:45.6
54Valerie Crete (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:02:47.2
55Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:02:49.0
56Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)0:02:49.2
57Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:02:50.5
58Karen Meske (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:02:56.3
59Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:59.6
60Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:03:02.1
61Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:03:03.4
62Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:08.1
63Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:03:09.0
64Megan Melack (RED Racing)0:03:13.2
65Raegan Lunsford (Team Dude Girl/Colnago)0:03:20.7
66Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:03:21.1
67Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:03:24.8
68Melina Bernecker (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:03:25.6
69Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)0:03:27.8
70Angela Wimberly (CalCoast Bicycles San Diego)0:03:28.9
71Laura Haapamaki (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:03:31.8
72Addy Albershardt (Rouse Bicycles)0:03:31.8
73Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:03:33.0
74Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)0:03:34.0
75Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)0:03:34.9
76Alicia Silvera (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:03:36.1
77Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:43.4
78Patricia Ortiz (Team Cycles Brixton)0:03:53.7
79Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:03:59.2
80Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)0:04:00.0
81Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:04.6
82Laura Hines (Acqua al 2/SDBC)0:04:07.2
83Jocelyn Pogue (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:04:08.6
84Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling)0:04:18.0
85Anne Donley (Primal/MapMyRide)0:04:22.6
86Ivie Crawford (NOW-MS Society)0:04:25.4
87Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:04:26.4
88Jane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:30.1
89Tammy Lamb (Acqua al 2/SDBC)0:04:32.0
90Kat Carr (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:34.8
91Jane Faulkner (Team Cycles Brixton)0:04:35.5
92Keely Brooks (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)0:04:46.2
93Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:04:58.0
94Dianna Del Fante (Acqua al 2/SDBC)0:05:05.3
95Alexis Ryan (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:05:09.2
96Holly Breck (Platinum Performance Racing Team)0:05:09.5
97Edina Fuzesi (Team Dude Girl/Colnago)0:05:26.1
98Pamela Schuster (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:05:43.5
99Mindy Sawalha (Team Cycles Brixton)0:06:09.6
100Tara McCormick (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:07:16.4

General classification after stage 1

Elite men classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Day (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:12:49
2Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:14
3Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:20
4Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:20
5Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:21
6Mach Paul (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:23
7Christopher Baldwin (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:00:23
8Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:24
9Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:26
10Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:26
11Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:32
12Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:33
13Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:40
14Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:41
15Britton Rob (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:43
16Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:00:47
17Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:50
18Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:00:52
19Phil Zajicek (Monster Media SC Velo)0:00:52
20Roman Kilun (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:53
21Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:55
22Stephen Cullinan (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:00:55
23Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:00:56
24Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:00:58
25Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:00:58
26Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:02
27Evan Huffman (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:02
28James Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:02
29Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:01:04
30Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:01:04
31Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:04
32Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:01:04
33Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:01:05
34Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:01:07
35Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
36Cameron Cogburn (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:08
37Shawn Milne (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:09
38Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:10
39Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:10
40Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:11
41John Bennett (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:14
42Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:14
43Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:01:14
44Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:20
45James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:21
46Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:01:21
47Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:22
48Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:01:23
49David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:26
50David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:28
51Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:01:29
52Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:30
53Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:30
54Ozzie Olmos (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:31
55Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:32
56Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)0:01:32
57James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:01:33
58Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:34
59Raul Gallegos (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:01:34
60Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:01:34
61Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:35
62Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:01:36
63Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)0:01:38
64Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:38
65Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:01:39
66Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:40
67Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:41
68Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:41
69Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:01:42
70Brandon Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:01:45
71Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)0:01:48
72Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:48
73Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:50
74Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:50
75Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:52
76Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:52
77Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:01:53
78Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:54
79Issac Howe (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:55
80Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:56
81Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:58
82Carson Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:59
83David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:59
84Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:01:59
85Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:02:00
86Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:02:00
87Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)0:02:02
88Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:02:03
89Kyle Gritters (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:02:04
90Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:04
91Michael Larsen (Socalcycling.com)0:02:05
92Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:05
93Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:02:05
94Joseph Wiley (Monster Media SC Velo)0:02:07
95Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:07
96Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:08
97Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:08
98Travis J. Mccabe (Landis - Trek)0:02:10
99Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:11
100Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society)0:02:11
101Jesse Dekrey (Colavita New Mexico)0:02:12
102John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:02:13
103Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:02:14
104Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:17
105Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:18
106Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:19
107Colin Jaskiewicz (NEBS)0:02:19
108Jesse Goodrich (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:02:20
109Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:21
110Guido Palma0:02:22
111Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:02:22
112Eric Schildge (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:23
113Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)0:02:23
114Tyler Brandt (Cal Giant/Specialized)0:02:24
115Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:25
116Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:25
117Norman Carter (Monster Media SC Velo)0:02:26
118Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:02:28
119Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:31
120Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:32
121Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:02:32
122Luis Zamudio (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:02:34
123Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda Cycling)0:02:35
124Joseph Iannarelli ( Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:36
125Josh Webster (Monster Media SC Velo)0:02:36
126Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:42
127Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)0:02:44
128Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:02:44
129Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:02:47
130Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home Pro Cycling)0:02:49
131Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:02:55
132Brandon Trafton (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:56
133Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:58
134Ricky Esecula (Full Circle Sports)0:02:58
135Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:03:00
136Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media SC Velo)0:03:01
137Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:03:04
138Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media SC Velo)0:03:04
139Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:03:13
140Stephen Hirsch (Elbowz Racing)0:03:24
141Michael Herdman (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:03:25
142Victor Ayala (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:03:29
143Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:03:30
144Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)0:03:43
145Alex Jarman (Swami's Cycling Club)0:03:53
146Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:07
147Norman Zellers (US Military Cycling)0:04:09
148Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:14
149Brian Cornelius (O2 Modern Fitness/Maynards)0:04:23
150Justin Williams (Monster Media SC Velo)0:04:43
151Colby Elliot (Swami's Cycling Club)0:04:46
152Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:04:46
153James Esser (Kretzschmar Steel Racing)0:04:56
154Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:05:27
155Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Monster Media SC Velo)0:06:25

Elite women classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad Women)0:15:10
2Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad Women)0:00:12
3Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:18
4Erinne Willock (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:00:19
5Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:22
6Carmen Small (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:00:31
7Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:46
8Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:55
9Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:58
10Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:59
11Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:02
12Ruth Clemence (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:03
13Heat Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:05
14Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:09
15Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:01:13
16Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:13
17Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:21
18Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:29
19Rhae Shaw (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:01:29
20Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:30
21Katie Colclough (HTC-Highroad Women)0:01:31
22Lindsey Myers (Cyfac)0:01:31
23Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:01:36
24Kristen LaSasso (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:36
25Melinda Weiner (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:01:38
26Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:40
27Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)0:01:44
28Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:54
29Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:54
30Lisa Campbell (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:01:57
31Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:01
32Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:02:01
33Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:04
34Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:07
35Carlee Taylor (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:02:07
36Emily Kachorek (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:02:08
37Patricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback Cycling Team)0:02:13
38Julie Cutts (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)0:02:15
39Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide)0:02:19
40Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:22
41Kathleen Billington (Cyfac)0:02:22
42Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:02:23
43Devon Gorry (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:23
44Holly Liske (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:24
45Jen Purcell (Crumpton Cycles)0:02:28
46Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women)0:02:28
47Erika Graves (NOW-MS Society)0:02:29
48Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad Women)0:02:30
49Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:02:35
50Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:37
51Emily Thurston (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:38
52Joy Duerksen (Team Redlands)0:02:40
53Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:46
54Valerie Crete (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:02:47
55Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:02:49
56Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)0:02:49
57Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:02:51
58Karen Meske (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:02:56
59Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:03:00
60Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:03:02
61Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:03:03
62Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:08
63Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:03:09
64Megan Melack (RED Racing)0:03:13
65Raegan Lunsford (Team Dude Girl/Colnago)0:03:21
66Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:03:21
67Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:03:25
68Melina Bernecker (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:03:26
69Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)0:03:28
70Angela Wimberly (CalCoast Bicycles San Diego)0:03:29
71Laura Haapamaki (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:03:32
72Addy Albershardt (Rouse Bicycles)0:03:32
73Jennie Phillips (Wells Fargo Racing Team)0:03:33
74Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)0:03:34
75Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)0:03:35
76Alicia Silvera (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:03:36
77Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:43
78Patricia Ortiz (Team Cycles Brixton)0:03:54
79Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:03:59
80Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)0:04:00
81Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:05
82Laura Hines (Acqua al 2/SDBC)0:04:07
83Jocelyn Pogue (Herbalife/LaGrange)0:04:09
84Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling)0:04:18
85Anne Donley (Primal/MapMyRide)0:04:23
86Ivie Crawford (NOW-MS Society)0:04:25
87Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:04:26
88Jane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:30
89Tammy Lamb (Acqua al 2/SDBC)0:04:32
90Kat Carr (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:35
91Jane Faulkner (Team Cycles Brixton)0:04:36
92Keely Brooks (Colavita Outback Steakhouse)0:04:46
93Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:04:58
94Dianna Del Fante (Acqua al 2/SDBC)0:05:05
95Alexis Ryan (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:05:09
96Holly Breck (Platinum Performance Racing Team)0:05:10
97Edina Fuzesi (Team Dude Girl/Colnago)0:05:26
98Pamela Schuster (SC Velo/Empower Coaching)0:05:43
99Mindy Sawalha (Team Cycles Brixton)0:06:10
100Tara McCormick (TIBCO/ To The Top)0:07:16

Latest on Cyclingnews