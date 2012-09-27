Berden prevails in Gateway Cross Cup
Belgian holds off Page on muddy parcours
After twenty four hours of heavy downpours across St. Louis, MO, racers and fans alike were set to experience what most refer to as "true ‘cross conditions" for the second running of the Gateway Cross Cup. Half a foot of rain turned the soccer fields and baseball diamonds of Heman Park in St. Louis's University City neighborhood into a veritable swamp that would deliver course conditions typically reserved for the depths of winter.
Attacking from the gun in the men's race, Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) wasted no time taking to the front and powering through the inches deep mud bogs that populated most of the course. Behind him, Jonathan Page gave chase to keep the gap pegged around fifteen seconds. Each lap saw the two leaders locked into a dead heat for the win, with Berden unwilling to cede any of his tenuous lead.
Meanwhile, Joshua Johnson of Bissell-ABG-Nuvo pulled clear of the field to lock in third place while the remainder of the group battled between each other for the remaining coveted UCI points.
In the end, Berden held his lead to the line, finishing with a flourish by flawlessly bunny hopping the barriers on the final lap. With his win in St. Louis to complement his third place at CrossVegas, Berden assumes the lead in the Cross After Dark series heading into the next round in Cincinnati on November 4th.
|1
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|1:00:47
|2
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:00:08
|3
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo
|0:01:40
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:02:41
|5
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|0:02:46
|6
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:02:48
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:04:23
|8
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:04:56
|9
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Source Endurance
|0:05:13
|10
|Daniel Miller (USA) Walt's Bike Shop/Tallgrass Brewing
|0:05:38
|11
|Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport
|0:05:39
|12
|Josh Johnson (USA) Big Shark Racing
|0:06:14
|13
|Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:06:37
|14
|Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:07:17
|15
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX
|-1lap
|16
|Devin Clark (USA) Cannonball-Hub Racing
|17
|Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda-Felt
|18
|Michael Smith (USA) Cycle City Racing
|-3laps
|19
|Alistair Sponsel (USA) The Pony Shop
|DNS
|Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
