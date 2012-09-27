Trending

Berden prevails in Gateway Cross Cup

Belgian holds off Page on muddy parcours

Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team) makes quick work of the barriers.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
Gateway Cross Cup men's podium (L-R): Jonathan Page, Ben Berden and Joshua Johnson

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
Jonathan Page runs the barriers.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
Jonathan Page finishes in second, eight seconds down on Ben Berden.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
Jonathan Page en route to a second place finish.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
The riders faced quite a muddy course in St. Louis.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
Jacob Lasley (Team Soundpony) heads out for the last lap.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) bunny-hops the barriers.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) en route to victory.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
Allen Krughoff (Raleigh-Clement) cuts through the swamp.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
Allen Krughoff (Raleigh-Clement) runs the barriers.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)
Missouri native Dan Miller (Walt's Bike Shop/Tallgrass Brewing) chases UCI points.

(Image credit: Gateway Cross Cup)

After twenty four hours of heavy downpours across St. Louis, MO, racers and fans alike were set to experience what most refer to as "true ‘cross conditions" for the second running of the Gateway Cross Cup. Half a foot of rain turned the soccer fields and baseball diamonds of Heman Park in St. Louis's University City neighborhood into a veritable swamp that would deliver course conditions typically reserved for the depths of winter.

Attacking from the gun in the men's race, Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) wasted no time taking to the front and powering through the inches deep mud bogs that populated most of the course. Behind him, Jonathan Page gave chase to keep the gap pegged around fifteen seconds. Each lap saw the two leaders locked into a dead heat for the win, with Berden unwilling to cede any of his tenuous lead.

Meanwhile, Joshua Johnson of Bissell-ABG-Nuvo pulled clear of the field to lock in third place while the remainder of the group battled between each other for the remaining coveted UCI points.

In the end, Berden held his lead to the line, finishing with a flourish by flawlessly bunny hopping the barriers on the final lap. With his win in St. Louis to complement his third place at CrossVegas, Berden assumes the lead in the Cross After Dark series heading into the next round in Cincinnati on November 4th.

Full Results
1Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement1:00:47
2Jonathan Page (USA)0:00:08
3Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo0:01:40
4Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:02:41
5Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works0:02:46
6Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:02:48
7Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:04:23
8Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:04:56
9Joseph Schmalz (USA) Source Endurance0:05:13
10Daniel Miller (USA) Walt's Bike Shop/Tallgrass Brewing0:05:38
11Brandon Cross (USA) Cole Sport0:05:39
12Josh Johnson (USA) Big Shark Racing0:06:14
13Andy Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:06:37
14Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:07:17
15Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX-1lap
16Devin Clark (USA) Cannonball-Hub Racing
17Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda-Felt
18Michael Smith (USA) Cycle City Racing-3laps
19Alistair Sponsel (USA) The Pony Shop
DNSMike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

